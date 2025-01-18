Neal's Picks, presented by Kizer Flooring: NFL Divisional Playoffs + CFP

10 Thoughts: Ole Miss improves to 3-0 ahead of trip to Alabama, Malik Dia, SEC hoops, Jaxson Dart, Aaron Rodgers, more
No. 22 Ole Miss used stifling defense to create offense and whip LSU Saturday en route to a 3-0 start in SEC play
Ole Miss added a trio of transfer portal commitments late this week, headlined by Akron running back Jordon Simmons.
It's time for an NFL Playoffs (and CFP semifinals) edition of Neal's Picks, presented by Kizer Flooring
Ole Miss improved to 2-0 in the SEC Wednesday, thanks to a dominant second-half performance at Arkansas
