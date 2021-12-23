Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Bowl Season Edition

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Yes, I know bowl season started a week ago. But some of the people at Neal's Picks needed rest. We're down 10 games, sure, and we let bowl games get by, but we did it for the common good. That's what we're all about at Neal's Picks -- the common good. We were concerned about fatigue for our competitors, knowing that a weakened immune system could prove disastrous given the deadly pandemic ravaging our country each and every day. So we prescribed rest. Masked rest, of course, but rest. Consider it a Christmas gift from us at Neal's Picks, where we like to remind our fellow brethren that no one cares for humanity the way we care. No one. The games, as we so tragically learned from Ross Bjork earlier this week, are in jeopardy. If a bowl game is canceled due to the vicious Omicron variant that has plundered our cities and towns, leaving havoc, death and pestilence in its very wake, everyone will be given a win. Consider it more holiday generosity from us at Neal's Picks, another sign that we ooze compassion for our fellow man, even fellow men who try to spoil our valiant quest for three straight Neal's Picks Championships. So mask up, drink plenty of fluids, avoid crowds of three or more and enjoy the bowl season (maybe). On to the picks...

Standings

Championship Week: Neal McCready: 6-5 overall, 5-6 ATS Chase Parham: 7-4 overall, 7-4 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 6-5 overall, 5-6 ATS Brian Rippee: 7-4 overall, 7-4 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 112-48 overall, 70-76 ATS Chase Parham: 113-47 overall, 69-77 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 116-44 overall, 80-66 ATS Brian Rippee: 118-42 overall, 72-74 ATS

All times listed Central Standard Time

All rankings via Associated Press

All betting lines via DraftKings (as of Dec. 17)

Dec. 23

Kudos to North Texas. Green and white can get messed up fast, but this is a nice, clean road uni. As we start picking a plethora of games here at Neal's Picks, this is a palate cleanser. (Dominic Gwinn / Hattiesburg American-USA TODAY NETWORK)

North Texas +3 vs. Miami (Ohio), Frisco Football Classic, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I have no one to blame for this than myself. Story of my life, I suppose. Neal's Pick: Miami 34, North Texas 27 Chase Parham: I mean I may as well try hard for second place, right? Parham's Pick: Miami 37, North Texas 24 Jeffrey Wright: The MAC is very bad in bowl games, but North Texas is a trendy underdog. Also, why are we picking this game? WRIGHT’S PICK: MIAMI (OH) 31, NORTH TEXAS 24 Brian Rippee: North Texas went from 1-6 to 6-6 to get into this game. I guess I will ride the Green Wave here and go with the team with momentum, if you believe in such a thing. Rippee's Pick: North Texas 30, Miami (OH) 20



Hello, old friend. (Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports)

UCF +6.5 vs. Florida, Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla., 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I know Florida "won't care," but I bet they know Billy Napier is watching. So they should certainly care. Neal's Pick: Florida 30, UCF 23 Chase Parham: Florida likely needs to be on its best behavior here with evaluations ongoing. And frankly they may play better with Dan Mullen out of the way. Parham's Pick: Florida 27, UCF 17 Jeffrey Wright: Will Florida care? I’m guessing no, and I’m guessing UCF will care. WRIGHT: FLORIDA 30, UCF 24 Brian Rippee: Greg Knox has never lost a football game as a head coach. He's 2-0 as an interim. I think UCF hands him his first. Rippee's Pick: UCF 31, Florida 28

Christmas Eve

I was today years old when I learned Hawaii-Wyoming was a rivalry game, complete with a trophy and everything. And the trophy is borderline cool. I mean, it's not Lafayette High School Remedial Shop Class cool, but it's kind of cool. (Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports)

Memphis -7.5 vs. Hawai'i, EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl, Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, 7 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: No science here. I have just decided I really don't like Tiger High. Merry Christmas, John Martin. Thanks for the shoutout. Neal's Pick: Hawai'i 47, Memphis 2 Chase Parham: Hawaii can't be that motivated for a home game after a mediocre season. Plus it's on Christmas Eve. At least Memphis is getting a trip out of it. Parham's Pick: Memphis 38, Hawaii 30 Jeffrey Wright: Hawaii hates their coach while Memphis is just apathetic to theirs. WRIGHT’S PICK: MEMPHIS 34, HAWAII 24 Brian Rippee: My normal logic on this is not to bet against Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl, but I read a story last week from a San Francisco media outlet about Todd Graham's players absolutely despising him, which apparently came as a shock to no one. So I'll go with Memphis here. Actually, to hell with it. How awesome would a Bud Kilmer situation on Christmas Eve be? Rippee's Pick: Hawaii 35, Memphis 31

Christmas Day

I suppose when you go to Coastal Carolina and leave victorious, you talk trash. To the winners go the spoils, and that especially rings true in Conway, S.C. (David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports)

Georgia State -4.5 vs. Ball State, TaxAct Camilia Bowl, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala., 1:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: When I was a kid, I remember my Uncle Jackie sitting in our den in Ruston and watching the Blue-Gray Game on Christmas Day. I liked seeing all the different helmets. You couldn't have a Blue-Gray Game today. People would lose their minds. Anyway, Georgia State has a nice team. The last time they were in this part of Alabama, they damn near knocked off Auburn. Neal's Pick: Georgia State 37, Ball State 30 Chase Parham: Is this a new thing? Has this always been on Christmas Day? Have I been under a rock? I remember the Blue-Gray game as Neal mentioned, but I don't recall bowl games at this time. I'm game though. It gives something to turn on to avoid the Christmas Story over and over again. Parham's Pick: Georgia State 24, Ball State 16 Jeffrey Wright: Ah yes, thankfully we have another public underdog. At the time of writing, 88 percent of the money is on Ball State. Call me Morikowa because I’ll be hitting that nice tight fade every time. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA STATE 31, BALL STATE 24 Brian Rippee: I know nothing about either team so I am going to have to revert back to my projection formulas. A panther would absolutely wreck a cardinal. Rippee's Pick: Georgia State 28, Ball State 20

Dec. 27

Tim Lester and Western Michigan beat Pitt. This season. With Kenny Pickett playing. Just saying. Take a MAC team lightly in September at your own risk. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Western Michigan -5.5 vs. Nevada, Quick Lane Bowl, Ford Field, Detroit, 10 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: This has a chance to be a terrific game. Give me the points. I think the spread is too big. Neal's Pick: Western Michigan 34, Nevada 31 Chase Parham: Carson Strong is skipping this game, so my Nevada lock is no more. Instead, we're riding with the Broncos. Strong is a good player. He was the reason to watch this game. Parham's Pick: Western Michigan 41, Nevada 27 Jeffrey Wright: Western Michigan shouldn’t be a touchdown favorite against anyone. WRIGHT’S PICK: WESTERN MICHIGAN 28, NEVADA 24 Brian Rippee: Jay Norvell left for Colorado State, but Nevada has a decent team. Too many points here. Rippee's Pick: Western Michigan 34, Nevada 31



That's about as clean and traditional as Adidas is willing to go. That's not a bad suit at all. (Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)

Boston College -3 vs. East Carolina, Military Bowl Presented by Peraton, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md., 1:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: These are The Who Cares More Bowls. East Carolina will get geeked for this. Boston College, in all likelihood, won't. Neal's Pick: East Carolina 31, Boston College 24 Chase Parham: Bowls get ratings. Every damn one of them. It's why these are even played. This is a great example of why these things happen. People will watch this. Parham's Pick: East Carolina 30, BC 24 Jeffrey Wright: Phil Jurkovec will play, so sure, give me the Eagles. WRIGHT’S PICK: BOSTON COLLEGE 28, EAST CAROLINA 24 Brian Rippee: Boston College is 2-6 since September 25. Rippee's Pick: East Carolina: 27, Boston College 20

Dec. 28

I didn't mean for this to become a uniform-centric edition of Neal's Picks, but damn, props to the Cougs. That's fire. Also, when a center is a team captain, that's usually a good sign. Houston is good. (Sam Greene/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 20 Houston +3 vs. Auburn, Ticket Smarter Birmingham Bowl, Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala., 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Auburn simply can't care. Houston likely cares enough for it to be a difference. Plus, Dana Holgerson is always auditioning. Neal's Pick: Houston 30, Auburn 21 Chase Parham: I love Houston here. The Cougars aren't a bad team, and Auburn will likely sleepwalk through this. The quarterback position is a mess. The bowl gam e was the Iron Bowl. I'm all-in with Houston. Parham's Pick: Houston 24, Auburn 14 Jeffrey Wright: (Googles “closest casinos to Birmingham”) Dana is 2-6 in bowl games. The principle is to fade him, but I don’t know how you can look at Auburn’s available player list and trust them. WRIGHT’S PICK: HOUSTON 28, AUBURN 24 Brian Rippee:I didn't really love anything about Auburn over the last month of the year. I am not sure why I should feel differently now. Rippee's Pick: Houston 24, Auburn 20



The older I get, the more a mere picture of service academy teams hits me in the feels. Thank you, gentlemen. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Air Force +1.5 vs. Louisville, SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, 2:15 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: When in doubt, go with the service academy. At least you can claim patriotism. Neal's Pick: Air Force 27, Louisville 24 Chase Parham: There's enough time to figure out the triple option versus just one week in the regular season. Also, Malik Cunningham can play for me. Parham's Pick: Louisville 27, Air Force 24 Jeffrey Wright: Since 2017, service academies are 4-0 ATS in bowl games. Off we go, into the wild blue yonder… WRIGHT: AIR FORCE 27, LOUISVILLE 23 Brian Rippee: I guess I cannot go against the troops in a bowl called the First Responder Bowl. Rippee's Pick: Air Force 38, Louisville 34

The father of one of Campbell's best friends, Megan Zaves, went to Texas Tech. When she was growing up, whenever her grades slipped a bit, he'd tell her, "Grades up or guns up." I laugh every time I hear that story. That said, if what you want out of college as a young man is four really fun years, I have heard you can do much worse than Texas Tech. This is a family friendly content item, so I'll leave it at that. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Mississippi State -8 vs. Texas Tech, AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tenn., 5:45 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I actually think Mississippi State is a pretty good team, and the Bulldogs will take this game seriously. Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 37, Texas Tech 27 Chase Parham: I really like the Bulldogs in this one. I know Mike Leach has a terrible bowl record, but Will Rogers will carve them up, and Texas Tech has been through a bit of hell this season. I struggle to see a lot of urgency from the Raiders. Parham's Pick: MSU 41, Texas Tech 30 Jeffrey Wright: I’m aware that Leach’s bowl record isn’t great, but how many times has he played one of his former players that’s a lame duck interim coach who already has his new job? I don’t care enough to actually research the answer, but the theory sounds good to me. WRIGHT’S PICK: MISSISSIPPI STATE 31, TEXAS TECH 21 Brian Rippee: Sonny Cumbie just landed his first permanent head coaching gig in Ruston but wanted to finish out the year with the Red Raiders. That's admirable. I don't think Texas Tech is any good and Leach still has a seven-figure beef with this institution, but a cranky Leach presser would be funnier. Rippee's Pick: Texas Tech 35, Mississippi State 31

So, I'm guessing Dorian Thompson-Green is done? Is that how it all works? Dillon Gabriel commits, DTG finishes up and then enters the portal? New world, indeed. (ayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

UCLA +1 vs. No. 18 North Carolina State, San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, Petco Park, San Diego, Calif., 7 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: I've gotten to where I cheer for Dave Doeren. I can't decide if that's out of sympathy or spite. Neal's Pick: North Carolina State 31, UCLA 17 Chase Parham: North Carolina State is kind of the girl next door. Nothing flashy but incredibly solid. Dependable. UCLA isn't that. Parham's Pick: NCSU 21, UCLA 14 Jeffrey Wright: Since 2017, the PAC-12 is 8-18 ATS in bowl games. WRIGHT’S PICK: NC STATE 28, UCLA 24 Brian Rippee: UCLA put up nearly 150 points in its last three games but N.C. State won four of five down the stretch with the only loss coming to Wake. I like the Wolfpack here. Rippee's Pick: NC State 37, UCLA 34

Look at the handsome men in this photo. Who couldn't love men like that? It's very clear that in this moment, the side judge is being called out for discriminating against bald guys. Row your boat. (Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY NETWORK)

West Virginia +4 vs. Minnesota, Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Chase Field, Phoenix, 9:15 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I love the Big Ten, and during bowl season, that love carries me. I'll sit in my hotel room in New Orleans, pour a bourbon and cheer for the Gophers. Row your boat. Row it, indeed. Neal's Pick: Minnesota 34, West Virginia 23 Chase Parham: I don't know why Minnesota bothers me. It's a Gopher. Should be cuddly. But That program irks me. Maybe it's because the mascot stole my cap in the Metrodome in 2007. Parham's Pick: West Virginia 31, Minnesota 27 Jeffrey Wright: PJ Fleck just feels like the guy that cares about bowl games. However, I know Neal Brown cares about bowl games as he’s a perfect 4-0, but the Mountaineers will be without Leddy Brown. They can’t move the ball without him. WRIGHT’S PICK: MINNESOTA 24, WEST VIRGINIA 17 Brian Rippee: Correct me if I am wrong, sir, but if West Virginia kills all the Gophers, they're going to lock Neal Brown up and throw away the key. I think these Gophers are safe. Rippee's Pick: Minnesota 27, West Virginia 17.

Dec. 29

This is Scott Stadium, home of the Virginia Cavaliers. The rest of the search result was sad -- losses to Virginia Tech, pictures of a coach who just gave up, etc. It's not an impressive stadium, mind you, but it looks like it was a pretty day in Charlottesville. Let's just give the Cavs that. (Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY NETWORK)

SMU +2 vs. Virginia, Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Fenway Park, Boston, 10 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Virginia isn't very good and likely doesn't care. SMU is OK and likely cares a bit. The Mustangs have something to prove in Boston. Neal's Pick: SMU 35, Virginia 23 Chase Parham: On the other side, I have a soft spot for Virginia football. No idea why. It defies logic. But it's there. And the Hoos were ok this season. Not bad at all and seemed pretty spirited most of the time. Even with the coaching situation, let's go. Parham's Pick: Virginia 24, SMU 20 Jeffrey Wright: We get a coach carry-off game. WRIGHT: VIRGINIA 38, SMU 28 Brian Rippee: Both of these teams limped to the finish line. This has the makings of that bad bowl game we all enjoy for the clown show it becomes. Rippee's Pick: SMU 41, Virginia 30

OK, enough with the niceties. Apparently, Virginia Tech dominates the series with Virginia, so much so that Virginia let Hokies fans take the field afterwards? Dear God, if that happened in the SEC... (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Maryland -1 vs. Virginia Tech, New Era Pinstripe Bowl, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y., 1:15 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: The Hokies closed strong, and even though I want to pick the Big Ten-affiliated club here, I just can't. Neal's Pick: Virginia Tech 27, Maryland 23 Chase Parham: Maryland does nothing for me. Can we put them back in the ACC where they belong? Parham's Pick: Virginia Tech 27, Maryland 24 Jeffrey Wright: Va Tech will be without seven starters minimum in this game including both quarterbacks. Give me the Turtles. WRIGHT’S PICK: MARYLAND 28, VA TECH 24 Brian Rippee:Four of Maryland's six losses came against teams ranked in the top seven at the time. Virginia Tech's wins are hardly impressive. Rippee's Pick: Maryland 31, Virginia Tech 27

How is Matt Campbell still at Iowa State? Am I missing something? The guy seems genuine. His teams are always good. Yet he is still in Ames? (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 19 Clemson +1.5 vs. Iowa State, Cheez-It-Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla., 4:45 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: This should be a hell of a game. This is the game where I'll get on the elliptical machine and maybe do a really long workout. Is it pathetic that I'm already figuring out ways to pass time in New Orleans? Don't answer that. Do a three-hour workout, order room service and chill in the room. Actually, it doesn't sound so bad. Neal's Pick: Iowa State 27, Clemson 24 Chase Parham: Iowa State is without its star running back, which will make a difference in this one. I was going with Iowa State until that news. Motivation is still job No. 1, but players opting out is a close second. Parham's Pick: Clemson 20, Iowa State 17 Jeffrey Wright: This game feels like a trap, but I’m going to spring it. WRIGHT’S PICK: CLEMSON 21, IOWA STATE 17 Brian Rippee: Clemson's defense was great all year long. The offense got better in the final six games. Dabo Swinney irks me, and for that reason alone, I will take the Cyclones. Rippee's Pick: Iowa State 20, Clemson 17

I like candles as much as the next guy, but this seems like a bit much, not to mention dangerous. But you light five wicks and once and you really never know when it's going to spin out of control. (DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 14 Oregon +4.5 vs. No. 16 Oklahoma, Valero Alamo Bowl, Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas, 8:15 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: It's as if the Football Gods were looking out for me. After room service, I can pour a nice glass of red and watch the Ducks and Sooners until I crash. No one parties like me. No one. Neal's Pick: Oklahoma 24, Oregon 21 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: In non-BCS or equivalent games, Bob Stoops is 5-2 ATS in bowl games. Also, fade the PAC-12 as the leagues is 8-23-1 ATS in bowl games since 2016. WRIGHT’S PICK: OKLAHOMA 34, OREGON 27 Brian Rippee: It's crazy to think that this match up could be Lane Kiffin vs Jeff Lebby if it was played a year from now. What day does Kiffin depart for Eugene? Rippee's Pick: Oklahoma 38, Oregon 28

Dec. 30

I'm happy for Shane Beamer, but if some of the things people say about Spencer Rattler are true, it's going to be a volatile year of babysitting in Columbia in 2022. But for now, Shane, kudos, sir, on a job well done. (Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

North Carolina -8.5 vs. South Carolina, Duke's Mayo Bowl, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C., 10:30 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I'm not a big cheer-for-the-SEC guy, but I really admire the job Shane Beamer has done. He's going to lose the Mayo Bowl, but he's done a helluva good job this season. Neal's Pick: North Carolina 31, South Carolina 17 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: I just don’t think North Carolina should be a two-score favorite over anyone that cares right now. WRIGHT’S PICK: NORTH CAROLINA 31, SOUTH CAROLINA 24 Brian Rippee: North Carolina was consistently unimpressive all year long. South Carolina was the exact opposite given where both teams stood in September. Rippee's Pick: North Carolina 27, South Carolina 24.

Dammit, I want to make Tennessee jokes, but they'd be really forced. Josh Heupel did a strong job, the Vols are recruiting well and they seem poised to make themselves heard in the SEC East. I need a shower now. (Saul Young/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tennessee -4.5 vs. Purdue, TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: This should be a good game. Tennessee will want this one. Purdue will, too. Both teams can put points on the board. If I get my writing done, this has a chance to be my workout game on the 30th. It's beginning to feel like the Football Gods care about me. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 35, Purdue 30 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: I have believed that most of the year that if Huepel can cover he will cover. I think this is a good spot for the Vols. WRIGHT’S PICK: TENNESSEE 34, PURDUE 27 Brian Rippee: Josh Heupel did a really nice job in year one. Purdue played well in the season's final month. I will take the better offense. Rippee's Pick: Tennessee 42, Purdue 31

He's not playing. (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 12 Pittsburgh +3 vs. No. 10 Michigan State, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: No Kenneth Walker III. No Kenny Pickett. This one is kind of a dud at this point. I'll go with Michigan State and that talented defense against the Pitt backup. Neal's Pick: Michigan State 27, Pittsburgh 23 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: I don’t know. Let’s get weird. When the point spread is within a touchdown, Pat Narduzzi is 18-7-1 against the spread. WRIGHT: MICHIGAN STATE 28, PITT 27 Brian Rippee: Kenny Pickett opted out of this one. Nick Patti is now the Panthers' QB. I know nothing about Patti, but I did see how the Spartans' pass defense looked against anyone with a pulse. Maybe I am insane, but I will go with Patti and the Panthers. Rippee's Pick: Pitt 30, Michigan State 27

It's such a nice, clean suit. Take white and red and keep it simple. Normally, I'm not nuts about Under Armour uniforms, but these are solid. Plain, conservative, reliable Big Ten football. I'll miss it for a few months. (Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports)

Wisconsin -7 vs. Arizona State, SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Yeah, the Football Gods care about me. I can go grab something to eat at a bar in the Warehouse District and be back in my room in plenty of time to catch some of this one. Wisconsin plays old-school football and Arizona State is an enigmatic team. You never know what you're going to get. I like the Badgers here. Neal's Pick: Wisconsin 27, Arizona State 17 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: The student-athletes of Arizona State in Las Vegas. No thank you. #FadeThePAC12. WRIGHT’S PICK: WISCONSIN 24, ARIZONA STATE 14 Brian Rippee: Things seem to be crumbling around Herm Edwards. I am not sure how the Sun Devils score enough to win this one. Rippee's Pick: Wisconsin 24, Arizona State 14

New Year's Eve

LSU reportedly offered this guy some $13 million per season after the coach it fired beat him to give the Aggies a 2-4 SEC West mark this season. I should really push Carson into coaching. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 17 Wake Forest +4 vs. No. 25 Texas A&M, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla., 10 a.m., ESPN Edited to Add: As of this publication, we don't know who's playing, nor do we know Texas A&M's cultish side of this story. Everybody gets a win, except for Texas A&M. FORFEIT. CONGRATS TO THE DEMON DEACONS. Neal McCready: Win Chase Parham: Win Jeffrey Wright: Win Brian Rippee: Win Ross Bjork/Jimbo Fisher: Loss Kool-Aid Manufacturers: Win

This picture popped up at Imagn.com when I searched for "Tony the Tiger." I have so many thoughts, so many questions. (Albert Cesare / The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Washington State +2.5 vs. Miami, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas, 11 a.m., CBS Neal McCready: This matchup is pretty even. This is also going to be the decision-making portion of the day for me. Am I done writing and podcasting by noon? I plan to head back to Oxford after Friday's media events, but I don't want to be driving after dark on New Year's Eve. On the list of ways I want to die, getting hit by a drunk driver on the interstate is pretty far down. Neal's Pick: Washington State 34, Miami 31 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: I will get cute here and abandon my principle. Miami has a serious COVID outbreak running through the locker room, and Washington State plays annoyingly hard. Also, Miami is a school that does not care about bowl games. They’re 0-4 ATS since 2017 in bowl games. WRIGHT: WASHINGTON STATE 31, MIAMI 27 Brian Rippee: Washington State had a weird middle half of the season that saw its coach get fired over his vaccination status. But they actually played well in the second half of the season. Miami has bad karma for the whole coaching search thing. Rippee's Pick: Washington State 41, Miami 28



If I'd given you 20 guesses on a name the Boise State coach, would you have guessed Andy Avalos? I wouldn't have. I had no idea. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Central Michigan +8 vs. Boise State, Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., 1 p.m., Barstool Neal McCready: This could actually be a decent game. Central Michigan is better than you'd think, and Boise is solid. They'll both play hard, too. So, if I'm still in New Orleans, there are worse workout games than this one. Neal's Pick: Boise State 38, Central Michigan 31 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Principle play here. Since 2017, the Mountain West is 14-9 ATS in bowl games while the MAC is 8-12 ATS during that time. WRIGHT: BOISE STATE 34, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 24 Brian Rippee: I have no clue. I have a made up theory that Boise State always wins bowl games. Rippee's Pick: Boise State 35, Central Michigan 20



Desmond Ritter and the Bearcats spent the season whining and bitching and begging. You wanted 'Bama. Well, you got 'Bama. Have fun. (James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 4 Cincinnati +13.5 vs. No. 1 Alabama, CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: So, I've got a plan either way. If I'm driving, I'll listen to this one. Could be a great way to pass the time, as I think this game has a chance to be more competitive than many believe. If I'm still in New Orleans, I'm finding a sports bar of some sort, setting up in a corner, tipping the bartender early and hanging for a bit. Either way, I do think this game is entertaining. Alabama wins due to its depth and physicality, but I expect the Bearcats to hang in there. Neal's Pick: Alabama 31, Cincinnati 23 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Cincinnati deserves to be in this game as much as any other candidate. The outright winners in College Football Playoff games are 17-4 ATS. Alabama has accounted for all four ATS losses. However, let’s keep this simple. Alabama is a 13.5-point favorite against a group-of-five team with a month of preparation. WRIGHT’S PICK: ALABAMA 41, CINCINNATI 20 Brian Rippee: This is going to be fascinating on so many levels. How does the Alabama offense look without John Metchie? Can Cincinnati string together enough stops to hang around? I think Alabama wins but the Bearcats play a competitive enough game to acquit the Group of Five well enough to shift future conversations about them and the playoff. Rippee's Pick: Alabama 34, Cincinnati 27

I've had a lot of fun making fun of Michigan in this space over the years. Feels only right to give the Wolverines props now. They're nasty. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 3 Georgia -8.5 vs. No. 2 Michigan, CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla., 6:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: One way or the other, I'm watching this one comfortably, whether it's back in Oxford or in my room in New Orleans. I hope all of you heading down to New Orleans with your families and such have an awesome time and do so safely. But I've got zero interest in hanging out on Bourbon Street alone on New Year's Eve. There's a lot of overreactions going on with Georgia, by the way. The Bulldogs are still damn good and they'll be the best team Michigan has faced. Neal's Pick: Georgia 31, Michigan 28 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: I’m fading my gut here. My guts says 8.5-points is too many, but currently 75-percent of the public has the same thought. Michigan is too much of a public dog here. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 24, MICHIGAN 14 Brian Rippee: Michigan is a good team that runs it well, plays great defense and doesn't turn it over. Georgia is a better version of that despite the freakout stemming from the Bulldogs' performance in the SEC Championship game. This is a close, competitive game but Georgia pulls away late. Rippee's Pick: Georgia 27, Michigan 13

New Year's Day

No non-Big 10-affiliated 8-4 team in the history of football has collected more trophies than Arkansas. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Penn State -2.5 vs. No. 21 Arkansas, Outback Bowl, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla., 11 a.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: If I'm driving on New Year's Day, this should be an entertaining listen. Arkansas has collected trophies all season, beating Texas A&M, LSU and Missouri in trophy games. I look for the Hogs to add to the collection. Penn State can't be too happy to be in Tampa. The Lions had bigger aspirations. Neal's Pick: Arkansas 31, Penn State 27 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Sam Pittman, distinguished member of the Society of Coaches that Cover, is getting points. Well, I don’t need them. I’m taking the Hogs straight up. WRIGHT’S PICK: ARKANSAS 24, PENN STATE 20 Brian Rippee: This strikes me as a game in which asking who wants to be here more is relevant. I think that answer is easily Arkansas. I also think the Razorbacks are better than Penn State. Rippee's Pick: Arkansas 34, Penn State 24

You don't have to stay at Notre Dame to be fahmulee. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 9 Oklahoma State +2 vs. No. 5 Notre Dame, PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz., Noon, ESPN Neal McCready: Oklahoma State is probably still salty over that Big 12 Championship Game loss to Baylor. Notre Dame seems happy Brian Kelly is gone. I expect a hell of a football game. Seriously, if you're in New Orleans passing time on New Year's Day waiting for the Sugar Bowl, this one has a chance to be a classic. Neal's Pick: Oklahoma State 35, Notre Dame 34 Chase Parham: Oklahoma State has the better defense and should have more give a damn. Plus it's Notre Dame against a physical team. I'll take the opponent. Parham's Pick: Oklahoma State 38, Notre Dame 34 Jeffrey Wright: I low-key like Oklahoma State here. Gundy is a great bowl coach. He’s 10-3 ATS in bowl games when not playing Ole Miss. I don’t think it will be difficult for the Pokes to get up for this game, and I think Notre Dame is a pretty weak 11-1. WRIGHT’S PICK: OKLAHOMA STATE 27, NOTRE DAME 24 Brian Rippee: Oh what could have been for the Cowboys had that last play in the Big 12 Championship gone differently. And by that I mean they could've played Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl again, allowing Mike Gundy to complain about an uneven playing field. I like the Marcus Freeman hire but Oklahoma State has the better defense. Rippee's Pick: Oklahoma State 27, Notre Dame 20



Yeah, well, we had better uniforms. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 15 Iowa +3 vs. No. 22 Kentucky, Vrbo Citrus Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla., Noon, ABC Neal McCready: Here's another one that has a chance to be a lot of fun. There's not much difference in these two teams. Hell, Mark Stoops played at Iowa and has basically turned Kentucky into Iowa East. And I mean that as a compliment. If you like conservative, hard-nosed, physical, smash-mouth football (and punts), this one should be a lot of fun. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 24, Iowa 20 Chase Parham: These two are twins of one another as teams, and Mark Stoops would like that to be the case for the programs as well. Parham's Pick: Iowa 27, Kentucky 23 Jeffrey Wright: The SEC is 8-4 since 2017 against the spread in bowl games against the Legends and Leaders. However, Kirk Ferentz is a good bowl coach posting an 11-6 ATS mark in his career. Additionally, Mark Stoops already got the big extension without needing the bowl win. Also, I don’t like Levis against a disciplined secondary. WRIGHT’S PICK: IOWA 20, KENTUCKY 17 Brian Rippee:Do you love offense? Then shield your eyes during this. Rippee's Pick: Kentucky 13, Iowa 6



My man Kyle won the Pac 12 Championship Game, still got roses for Jamie here and then whispered in her ear. Caption contest -- What's he saying right here? (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 11 Utah +6.5 vs. No. 6 Ohio State, Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One Venture X, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 4 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: It's the Grandaddy of Them All. Blah, blah, blah. Yes, it's picturesque. Yes, I typically watch, but the Rose Bowl needs to shut the hell up and get on board the 12-team playoff. I hope Utah wins, but I bet Ohio State is more than the Utes can handle. Neal's Pick: Ohio State 41, Utah 27 Chase Parham: Utah is fun and it's one of the better coached teams year over year, but Ohio State is likely locked in to get that taste out of its mouth. Talent wins in this one. Parham's Pick: Ohio State 40, Utah 31 Jeffrey Wright: Let’s play with fire. I’m banking on the Alabama in the Disappointing Sugar Bowl principle. If Ohio State cares at all, this game could be a rout. However, I’m banking that Utah will care way more than Ohio State here. Also, Kyle Whittingham is 9-5 ATS in bowl games. WRIGHT’S PICK: UTAH 31, OHIO STATE 24 Brian Rippee: Weldon and I have been beating the Kyle Whittingham drum all season long, but I think the Buckeyes have too much talent on both sides. Rippee's Pick: Ohio State 34, Utah 17

It's the last ride for Ole Miss' Matt Corral. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 7 Baylor pick 'em vs. No. 8 Ole Miss, Allstate Sugar Bowl, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, 7:45 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Maybe I'm insane, but I don't think it's all that close. Ole Miss is fresh and motivated and as close of a team as I've covered in a long time. Baylor, meanwhile, already had its cathartic win, holding off Oklahoma State in that dramatic Big 12 title game victory. New Orleans will be Oxford South for a few days, I suspect, and I look for Matt corral to go out with a bang. It seems like the fitting end to a remarkable story. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 41, Baylor 24 Chase Parham: I said up there that motivation is a key to bowl season. The Rebels seem to have it in spades. The Rebels are healthy and focused and don't have any opt-outs. Baylor has two quarterbacks with varying levels of injury, and my guess is this means more to Ole Miss, considering the Bears are Big 12 champions no matter what. Ole Miss, as a program, is really good in bowls, and I expect that to continue. Parham's Pick: Ole Miss 38, Baylor 27 Jeffrey Wright: Is Ole Miss playing a bowl game? Yes, so I will be betting on them. Since the 1997 Motor City Bowl (I was there), Ole Miss is 11-2 straight up in bowl games and they’re 10-2-1 ATS in those games. WRIGHT’S PICK: OLE MISS 31, BAYLOR 21 Brian Rippee: I actually think this one plays out similarly to the last time Ole Miss was here. This team is as motivated as possible for this game and I have a difficult time believing Matt Corral goes out on anything but a high note. Baylor's defense is good and the way it runs the ball on the edges will be a tough task for the Ole Miss defense, but I think the Rebels create an early turnover to jumpstart a rout. Rippee's Pick: Ole Miss 45, Baylor 24



Jan. 4

I'm really happy for my friends, Chris and Marquette Vaughn. Their son, Deuce (22), was an All-American all-purpose back this season for Kansas State. (Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK)