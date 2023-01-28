Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Championship Sunday
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- The football season is almost over, and at least for us at Neal's Picks Palatial headquarters, it's time to look ahead to next year.
Still, we won't quit until the final whistle is heard, and that means it's time to make our picks on which teams will advance to Glendale, Ariz., in two weeks to compete for the Lombardi Trophy.
On to the picks...
Neal's Picks is presented by Service Specialists staffing and recruiting agency. They have been connecting great job opportunities to candidates since 1967. Are you on the job hunt? Whether you are seeking an entry level position or are a seasoned professional, they have opportunities across the board.
Whether you’re in IT, engineering, dentistry, accounting, law, manufacturing, human resources or maybe you don’t even know what you’re looking for, they can help you. Service Specialists’ goal is to, get to know you, your strengths and see what you’re looking for in your next career move to find you the right fit.
Using Service Specialists is free for the candidate, and all conversations are kept confidential, so you have nothing to lose by giving them a call! Is your company is looking to hire quality, hard to find talent? Service Specialists can help! Keep in mind that payment of service is solely contingent on if you decide to hire a candidate that they send. You have nothing to lose, so give Will, Sydney or Kelsey a call at 662-832-5138 or check out their new and improved website at servicespecialistsltd.com.
Standings
Last Week:
Neal McCready: 2-2 overall, 1-3 ATS
Chase Parham: 4-0 overall, 3-1 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 4-0 overall, 2-2 ATS
Brian Rippee: 4-0 overall, 3-1 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 141-63 overall, 94-95 ATS
Chase Parham: 146-38 overall, 102-87 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 141-62 overall, 94-94 ATS
Brian Rippee: 146-56 overall, 86-102 ATS
All games Sunday
All times listed Central Standard Time
All lines via DraftKings
San Francisco 49ers +2.5 at Philadelphia Eagles, NFC Championship Game, 2 p.m., FOX
Neal McCready: I think I'm cheering for San Francisco here, but I just can't make myself pick against the Eagles at home against a rookie quarterback. Neal's Pick: Philadelphia 24, San Francisco 20
Chase Parham: I want to be a 10 on the 1-10 excitement scale, and I'm really into it, but it doesn't stack up to the AFC game for me. I've been high on the Niners all year, and they just look like a Super Bowl team to me, even though Brock Purdy remains a potential liability. The Eagles, however, have had the best record throughout the season, and I'm for AJ Brown. I hope he gets to the Super Bowl. Parham's Pick: Eagles 30, Niners 27
Jeffrey Wright: On one hand you have to be honest about the Niners. How many other quarterbacks would Brock Purdy have beaten last week other than Dak? Maybe Daniel Jones, but I honestly don’t think Daniel was as bad as Dak was, the Giants were just hopeless. As the Eagles starter, Jalen Hurts is 19-3 as a favorite and is 10-1 as a home favorite. However, those details are just the past, and there is so much money on the Eagles, yet the line hasn’t moved an inch. Give me the Niners. WRIGHT’S PICK: SAN FRANCISCO 24, PHILADELPHIA 20
Brian Rippee: I have no real feel for this game. Both defenses are awesome. The two offenses couldn't be more different Rarely does the road team win with an inferior quarterback, but I think San Francisco's defense is elite and will be the difference in this one. Rippee's Pick: San Francisco 20, Philadelphia 17
Cincinnati Bengals +1 at Kansas City Chiefs, AFC Championship Game, 5:30 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: I'm just going to go with my heart here. I hate that the whole public is so strong on Cincinnati. It scares me. I have no interest in watching a Chiefs Super Bowl. I think this comes down to the red zone, and the Bengals are much better defensively (fifth) there than the Chiefs (31st) are. Neal's Pick: Cincinnati 27, Kansas City 23
Chase Parham: Joe Burrow and the Bengals getting back to the Super Bowl is the story I want to see. I have no issue with the Chiefs but I never find them as compelling as the Bengals or Bills. And, much like the last game, it's impossible to pull against Mike Hilton. It's really cool to see how he's done in the NFL. Parham's Pick: Bengals 24, Chiefs 20
Jeffrey Wright: I picked the Bengals prior to the start of the Playoffs, and I haven’t seen a reason to change my mind. However, my only concern is that Cincinnati feels too easy to me, but then again, it was that easy last week. WRIGHT’S PICK CINCINNATI 27, KANSAS CITY 20
Brian Rippee: I have a hard time going against Joe Burrow at this point, but part of me feels like Sunday will be one of those games in which we are reminded how insanely good Patrick Mahomes is. When it comes down to it, I just think Cincinnati is a more complete football team. Rippee's Pick: Cincinnati 30, Kansas City 23