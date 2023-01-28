NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- The football season is almost over, and at least for us at Neal's Picks Palatial headquarters, it's time to look ahead to next year. Still, we won't quit until the final whistle is heard, and that means it's time to make our picks on which teams will advance to Glendale, Ariz., in two weeks to compete for the Lombardi Trophy. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 2-2 overall, 1-3 ATS Chase Parham: 4-0 overall, 3-1 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 4-0 overall, 2-2 ATS Brian Rippee: 4-0 overall, 3-1 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 141-63 overall, 94-95 ATS Chase Parham: 146-38 overall, 102-87 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 141-62 overall, 94-94 ATS Brian Rippee: 146-56 overall, 86-102 ATS

All games Sunday

All times listed Central Standard Time

All lines via DraftKings

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands off against the New York Giants during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers +2.5 at Philadelphia Eagles, NFC Championship Game, 2 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: I think I'm cheering for San Francisco here, but I just can't make myself pick against the Eagles at home against a rookie quarterback. Neal's Pick: Philadelphia 24, San Francisco 20 Chase Parham: I want to be a 10 on the 1-10 excitement scale, and I'm really into it, but it doesn't stack up to the AFC game for me. I've been high on the Niners all year, and they just look like a Super Bowl team to me, even though Brock Purdy remains a potential liability. The Eagles, however, have had the best record throughout the season, and I'm for AJ Brown. I hope he gets to the Super Bowl. Parham's Pick: Eagles 30, Niners 27 Jeffrey Wright: On one hand you have to be honest about the Niners. How many other quarterbacks would Brock Purdy have beaten last week other than Dak? Maybe Daniel Jones, but I honestly don’t think Daniel was as bad as Dak was, the Giants were just hopeless. As the Eagles starter, Jalen Hurts is 19-3 as a favorite and is 10-1 as a home favorite. However, those details are just the past, and there is so much money on the Eagles, yet the line hasn’t moved an inch. Give me the Niners. WRIGHT’S PICK: SAN FRANCISCO 24, PHILADELPHIA 20 Brian Rippee: I have no real feel for this game. Both defenses are awesome. The two offenses couldn't be more different Rarely does the road team win with an inferior quarterback, but I think San Francisco's defense is elite and will be the difference in this one. Rippee's Pick: San Francisco 20, Philadelphia 17

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half in the AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports