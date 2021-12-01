Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Championship Week

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- After another disappointing week, the interns sat me down on Sunday morning. "You can't win, Neal," Ingrid said. It was a devastating thing to hear. Yes, things were bad. Yes, the losses were piling up. Yes, the Louisville pick was stupid. So was laying 31 with Tennessee. Yes, abandoning my long-term thinking that LSU would give Texas A&M all it wanted was ridiculous. Still, those words hit me the wrong way. "You. Can't. Win."

You know, that horrible Adrian Balboa said that to Rocky in the wake of Apollo's death at the hands of Ivan Drago. I told Ingrid that I'm a fighter. That's the way I'm made. I can't change who I am. Still, she doubled down. "You can't win!" she screamed. Rocky stuck with Adrian after that debacle. I sent Ingrid packing, along with the rest of the Swedish and Norwegian interns. I told her, as she exited, that maybe she's right, but if Jeffrey Wright is going to win this competition, he's going to have to take everything I've got. He may, and I realize this sounds dramatic, have to kill me. He'll have to have the heart to keep picking in front of me. He might have to have the heart to die himself. Neal's Picks is not for the faint of heart. Adrian was a bad person. She showed up in Moscow and pretended what happened didn't happen. Rocky, being the humanitarian he is, forgave her. I told Ingrid when I came back and won, don't show up at the victory party. One can't say such hurtful things and pretend it didn't happen.



There's not going to be a "You're gonna do it!" moment at the Neal's Picks Palace. No, sir. If I do it, all the vodka is mine. On to the picks...

Neal’s Picks are presented by Service Specialists. With offices in Ridgeland, Canton, Jackson and Oxford, Service Specialists has been connecting candidates and employers since 1967 as the oldest staffing company in Mississippi. Whether you are a new college grad or a seasoned professional, whether you’re in engineering, dentistry, accounting, law, manufacturing, human resources or more, you should contact Service Specialists. If you're a recent grad without much experience, reach out to Service Specialists. They are always looking for candidates that have potential, want to learn and get their foot in the door with growth opportunities. Look, Mississippi is a small state. Service Specialists always knows about jobs that never get advertised. Prospective employers looking for strong candidates should call too. If you’re looking to hire quality talent for your company, Service Specialists has names and resumes ready for your perusal. If you are thinking about looking for a new job or you’re looking to relocate to Mississippi but you have confidentiality concerns, call Service Specialists. There are no referral fees for those searching for a job, either. You have nothing to lose. So call Service Specialists at 662-832-5138 or go to https://www.servicespecialistltd.com.

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 7-4 overall, 5-6 ATS Chase Parham: 6-5 overall, 3-8 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 8-3 overall, 7-4 ATS Brian Rippee: 9-2 overall, 6-5 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 106-43 overall, 65-70 ATS Chase Parham: 106-43 overall, 62-73 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 110-39 overall, 75-60 ATS Brian Rippee: 111-38 overall, 65-70 ATS

All lines via DraftKings

All rankings via Associated Press

All times Central Standard Time

Friday's games

This is UTSA's Jeff Taylor. I don't know enough to say anything snarky. (USA Today Sports)

Western Kentucky -1 at UTSA, Conference USA Championship Game, 6 p.m., CBSSN Neal McCready: I'm cheering for chaos this weekend. Why not? I like Bowling Green and I dislike the Spurs, so give me the Hilltoppers. Neal's Pick: Western Kentucky 34, UTSA 31 Chase Parham: Now that UTSA has lost a game, sure, we'll pull for the Roadrunners. I mean it's a great mascot. I just want to see Beep! Beep! every time I see one of their scores. This sport is stupidly awesome. We need the Roadrunners to be pretty decent. Parham's Pick: UTSA 27, Western Kentucky 17 Jeffrey Wright: I’m keeping it simple this week since I am like Georgia in “Picks” this year. I can lose this week, and it doesn’t matter. Western Kentucky is trending up while UTSA has not looked like the same team the last month. WRIGHT’S PICK: WESTERN KENTUCKY 35, UTSA 31 Brian Rippee: A tough loss for UTSA last week. Surely it rebounds this week. Plus, a Roadrunner is an underrated mascot. Rippee's Pick: UTSA 31, Western Kentucky 28

Oregon's Mario Cristobol has a chance to ruin a lot of weekends, whether it be Utah's, Miami's or, well, let's just not talk about it. (Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 10 Oregon +3 vs. No. 14 Utah, Pac-12 Conference Championship Game, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, 7 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: Utah blew out Oregon the last time. That'll be much harder to do this time around. Neal's Pick: Utah 35, Oregon 31 Chase Parham: If you'll give me the points and Oregon, I'll be happy to accept the trap. Utah is maybe one of the more underrated programs in the country though. Parham's Pick: Oregon 37, Utah 30 Jeffrey Wright: I think the PAC-12 is just destined to eat itself alive. Utah ruined the league’s chances of having a playoff contender, but that fact guarantees that Oregon will win the rematch. WRIGHT’S PICK: OREGON 30, UTAH 27 Brian Rippee: Kyle Whittingham has built one of the best and most stable programs in the sport and is seemingly an afterthought in the silly season every year. With that said, I think the rematch goes better for Oregon. Rippee's Pick: Oregon 28, Utah 24

Saturday's games

Spencer Sanders and Oklahoma State are a win away from making the after-Bedlam party feel like a third-grade pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey affair. (Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 9 Baylor +5 vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State, Big 12 Conference Championship Game, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: I'm genuinely impressed with Oklahoma State. What a coaching job by Mike Gundy and Co. That defense is for real. Neal's Pick: Oklahoma State 31, Baylor 21 Chase Parham: Oklahoma State's defense has only allowed more than 24 points once this season, and that was last week against the Sooners. We'll say the Cowboys get back at it. Parham's Pick: Oklahoma State 35, Baylor 20 Jeffrey Wright: Baylor was not really able to move the football with their starting quarterback against the Pokes during the regular season matchup. I really don’t think they’ll be able to do so with the backup quarterback. WRIGHT’S PICK: Oklahoma State 24, Baylor 17 Brian Rippee: Oklahoma State's defense dominated Baylor in the regular season and now it sounds like Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanan might not play. That is suboptimal for the Bears. The Pokes also have more on the line. Rippee's Pick: Okahoma State 27, Baylor 14

If I gave you 10 guesses, I bet you couldn't name Northern Illinois' coach. (Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

Kent State -2.5 vs. Northern Illinois, Mid-American Conference Championship Game, Ford Field, Detroit, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Give me the Golden Flashes, baby. I haven't watched a MAC game all season, and I won't watch this one, either, but... Neal's Picks: Kent State 38, Northern Illinois 23 Chase Parham: A shot in the dark has a better percentage of hitting than me actually researching anything about these two teams. Parham's Pick: Northern Illinois 17, Kent State 10 Jeffrey Wright: No one in the MAC should be favored. WRIGHT’S PICK: NORTHERN ILLINOIS 38, KENT STATE 35 Brian Rippee: I think a Huskie would dominate Flash the Golden Eagle in a cage match. How's that for analytics. Rippee's Pick: Northern Illinois 35, Kent State 24

Rich Rodriguez choreographed this dance. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Utah State +5 vs. No. 9 San Diego State, Mountain West Conference Championship Game, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif., 2 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: San Diego State has had a special season and I think it continues against Utah State, who I catch myself cheering against for some reason. Neal's Pick: San Diego State 33, Utah State 23 Chase Parham: I like John Hartwell so we'll go with the Aggies. Parham's Pick: Utah State 34, San Diego State 31 Jeffrey Wright: San Diego State is just better. WRIGHT’S PICK: SAN DIEGO STATE 28, UTAH STATE 20 Brian Rippee: Every time I flip on a San Diego State game, usually late at night, it is much better than whomever it is playing. I'll stick with that logic this weekend. Rippee's Pick: San Diego State 28, Utah State 17

Billy Napier, shown here offering Steve Sarkisian the Florida offensive coordinator job for the 2023 season, has one final hurrah with the Cajuns. (Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)

Appalachian State -2.5 at No. 20 Louisiana-Lafayette, Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, 2:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: This should be one hell of a football game. The Mountaineers might be just a hair more focused than the Fighting Billy Napiers, who spent the week splitting time between preparing for this game and trying to close the gap with Georgia in the SEC East. Still, ...Neal's Pick: Louisiana-Lafayette 34, Appalachian State 30 Chase Parham: I expect ULL to really play for Billy Napier this weekend. He's tried to handle the transition with class and care, and ULL has to be happy for its coach. Parham's Pick: ULL 38, App State 28 Jeffrey Wright: Lafayette catching points at home against a team they’ve already beaten by 28 feels insulting. WRIGHT’S PICK: UL-LAFAYETTE 38, APP STATE 28 Brian Rippee: This one wasn't close in the regular season and a distracted Billy Napier shouldn't make it that much closer. I think ULL wins one more to send Napier off Napier on a good note. He did a fine job there. Rippee's Pick:: ULL 38, App State 24

He can really run. (Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 1 Georgia -6.5 vs. No. 4 Alabama, Southeastern Conference Championship Game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 3 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: Georgia hasn't played anyone. Blah, blah, blah. I've watched the Bulldogs' defense this season. I know what's coming. Neal's Pick: Georgia 37, Alabama 17 Chase Parham: Georgia passes the eye test as well as any team we've seen in years with its python of a defense. However, the Bulldogs' best win is Clemson, and if Alabama can test UGA at all offensively, I'm curious what happens when the Bulldogs have to score points. Honestly, I expect Georgia to cruise, but last week was psycho so let's have more of that. Parham's Pick: Alabama 31, Georgia 28 Jeffrey Wright: I don’t know how Alabama blocks Georgia. In their four games against common opponents (Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, and Arkansas), Alabama found itself in a four-quarter game in each contest while Georgia won the four games by 102 points. Georgia has only played one one-score game. I just think it’s their year. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 27, ALABAMA 13 Brian Rippee: I have been pretty adamant for six weeks now that Georgia would dominate this matchup should it happen. I do not see how Alabama blocks the Bulldogs for four quarters, and Bryce Young looks like a much different player when he's pressured. This one also feels like Georgia might leave no doubt after a couple of gut-wrenching losses to the Tide over the last half decade. Rippee's Pick: Georgia 45, Alabama 17

This guy stands between Cincinnati and a CFP bid. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 16 Houston +10.5 at No. 3 Cincinnati, American Athletic Conference Championship Game, 3 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: I think Cincinnati wins, but I bet things get tight in the Queen City for a bit early Saturday evening. Neal's Pick: Cincinnati 31, Houston 27 Chase Parham: Finishing undefeated is really freaking hard, and Cincinnati has flirted with danger several times this season. So, let's stay with the chaos train. Parham's Pick: Houston 31, Cincinnati 30 Jeffrey Wright: Both of these teams will struggle to block the other. I think it’s a relatively low-scoring game by AAC standards. WRIGHT’S PICK: CINCINNATI 27, HOUSTON 20 Brian Rippee: Chaos would be fun this week and Cincinnati losing would be a significant step towards utter chaos. I don't see it though. Rippee's Pick: Cincinnati 31, Houston 17

The very finest of fine young men. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 2 Michigan -10.5 vs. No. 15 Iowa, Big Ten Championship Game, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 7 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: I worry we can't score enough to keep this close. I worry that our defense gets worn down and this gets out of hand in the fourth quarter. I worry the Rose Bowl is going to slip from our grasp. We deserve a trip to Pasadena, but I suspect we'll have to settle for Orlando. Neal's Pick: Michigan 31, Iowa 17 Chase Parham: Michigan seems to be finding itself, and even though last week will take a bit of an emotional toll, the Wolverines can coast into the College Football Playoff. Iowa seems to be the poor version of Michigan. That won't end well at the skill positions. Parham's Pick: Michigan 34, Iowa 20 Jeffrey Wright: Iowa’s offense is atrocious. Even if you want to say that Iowa’s defense is better than Michigan’s, at least the debate is close. Michigan’s offense is miles better than Iowa’s. WRIGHT’S PICK: MICHIGAN 24, IOWA 10 Brian Rippee: I will be stunned if Iowa is able to score 14 points in this game. Michigan's defense is real, it runs the football well and Cade McNamara is sort of sneaky good compared to some other quarterbacks Michigan has had under Harbaugh. I hope that last sentence doesn't make the subject of a Facebook rant. Harbaugh in the playoff. It's happening. Rippee's Pick: Michigan 27, Iowa 10

Is it possible that this moment -- and the reality that Kirby Smart has cut off a key Clemson pipeline -- was the moment Dabo Swinney started thinking about other jobs? I'm just asking. (Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY Network-USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 17 Pittsburgh -3 vs. No. 18 Wake Forest, Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: Are you ready for some Peach Bowl action, Ole Miss fans? Kenny Pickett versus Matt Corral? I suspect you should be. Neal's Pick: Pittsburgh 42, Wake Forest 34 Chase Parham: I have a hunch this determines who I will be watching play in Atlanta in a month... Parham's Pick: Wake Forest 45, Pitt 38 Jeffrey Wright: When the point spread is under a touchdown, Pitt is 19-7-2 ATS under Pat Narduzzi since 2017. WRIGHT’S PICK: PITT 38, WAKE FOREST 31 Brian Rippee: Kenny Pickett vs Matt Corral would be fun, and I think is what the Rebels will get if Pitt wins this game. I have been underwhelmed by Wake every time I have watched the Demon Deacons play this year. Rippee's Pick: Pitt 34, Wake 21

I know Oklahoma fans hate him now, but this guy's a boss. And I know I'm too old to admire those sweaters, but I always have. Since I noticed Cheryl Tiegs in the Sears catalog and Cheryl Ladd on Charlie's Angels, I've loved the USC song girls. Shoot me. (Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY Network-USA TODAY NETWORK)