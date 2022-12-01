NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- It's the holiday season, and yes, the Neal's Picks Money Tree has lost some foliage. However, we've decided that this year, there's more to this than winning. We've channeled our inner Charlie Brown -- give me a yellow shirt with some black striping and it's not tough to get there with a quick glance in the mirror -- and make the next few weeks about gratitude and hope. Sure, the tree has lost some "leaves," but the interns and I went outside and braved the cold and dressed it up with some lights and garland and decorations and whatnot and she's beautiful (the tree, not any of the interns; we at Neal's Picks don't need legal problems). Maybe the exterior illumination will provide us the inspiration to actually, I don't know, get a game right here and there. Charlie Brown drew inspiration from fixing up the ugly tree. If it worked for Charlie, it's worth a try. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 6-7 overall, 4-9 ATS Chase Parham: 7-6 overall, 5-8 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 7-6 overall, 7-6 ATS Brian Rippee: 7-6 overall, 8-5 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 102-42 overall, 62-67 ATS Chase Parham: 104-60 overall, 66-63 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 103-41 overall, 65-64 ATS Brian Rippee: 107-37 overall, 53-76 ATS

All times listed Central Standard Time

All rankings listed via Associated Press

All lines via DraftKings

Friday's games

I get that we must protect our football coaches at all costs, but I don't know, it kind of seems like having the armed Texas Highway Patrol officer scanning the crowd AT FREAKING WEST POINT to protect UTSA coach Jeff Traylor might be a bit much. (Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports)

North Texas +8 at UTSA, CUSA Championship Game, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN, Alamodome, San Antonio Neal McCready: I like North Texas for some reason (probably a childhood Southland Conference thing), but the Roadrunners are going to boat race the Mean Green. Neal's Pick: UTSA 34, North Texas 17 Chase Parham: I know UTSA is pretty good. I don't know jack about North Texas. The Mean Green used to be absolutely abysmal, so good for them, I guess. Beep Beep. Parham's Pick: UTSA 40, North Texas 24 Jeffrey Wright: North Texas is 9-3 ATS on the road since the start of last season while UTSA is 1-4 ATS as a home favorite this season. Give me the points. WRIGHT’S PICK: UTSA 38, NORTH TEXAS 31 Brian Rippee: UTSA is pretty good. Jeff Traylor has a chance to win 24 games there in the last two seasons. That is pretty impressive. I will take the Roadrunners. Rippee's Pick: UTSA 41,

I wonder how often Lincoln Riley looks at Oklahoma's 6-6 record, remembers all the hell he took in Norman and just sort of giggles.

No. 12 Utah +3 vs. No. 4 USC, Pac-12 Championship Game, 7 p.m., Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, FOX Neal McCready: I think Vegas is setting a trap here, and I'm falling for it. The Trojans looked really good last week and they know what's at stake. Neal's Pick: USC 37, Utah 30 Chase Parham: USC can get into the playoff with a win. The Trojans also didn't lose tot Florida. It took no time for Lincoln Riley to get USC relevant again. Parham's Pick: USC 31, Utah 27 Jeffrey Wright: Dear God the lines in these next two games stink. On one hand, USC has just played consecutive highly emotional games while Utah just had to “play” Colorado. However, Utah was far more healthy when these two teams played in October while USC is significantly more healthy now than they were in game one. I also don’t think USC will lose to Utah twice this year. WRIGHT’S PICK: USC 38, UTAH 31 Brian Rippee: This line stinks. I am not falling into the trap here. I think Utah wins this game. Rippee's Pick: Utah 30, USC 27

Saturday's games

This is the kind of thing that will trigger Alabama fans decades later, and this is the Kansas State long-snapper leading the band after a win over Kansas. (Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 13 Kansas State +2.5 vs. No. 3 TCU, Big 12 Championship Game, 11 a.m., AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, ABC Neal McCready: I've watched a lot of Kansas State this season and I think they're about to spoil the party for TCU. Dear Football Gods, no more 'Bama. Neal's Pick: Kansas State 27, TCU 24 Chase Parham: I just have a feeling here. I know TCU has done the whole comeback thing all season, and it's been a terribly fun story, but that slipper is going to crack at some point. The only bad news here is it would put Ohio State in the playoff. Parham's Pick: Kansas State 30, TCU 27 Jeffrey Wright: I thought Kansas State was going to win the first meeting until not only Adrian Martinez got hurt but also Will Howard went down with an injury too. I’m just not convinced that either of these teams would beat the other twice in the same season. Further, Kansas State has covered each of its last four games against AP top-5 teams dating back to the 2015 season. WRIGHT’S PICK: KANSAS STATE 31, TCU 28 Brian Rippee: Kansas State was on the precipice of winning the first match up going away, then had about a nine-minute stretch where everything unraveled, including their 18-point lead in Fort Worth. Everything tells me to take the Wildcats here, but I am sticking with the team that somehow always finds a way to win and cover. Rippee's Pick: TCU 35, Kansas State 31

Is anyone else surprised Jason Candle is still at Toledo? He was a kind of a warm name a couple years back. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

Toledo -1.5 vs. Ohio, Mid-America Conference Championship Game, 11 a.m., Ford Field, Detroit, ESPN Neal McCready: I kind of think this is a free space. Ohio is without its starting quarterback and the Rockets are solid. Neal's Pick: Toledo 27, Ohio 20 Chase Parham: Jason Candle has been one of those names that was hot for a minute but then fizzled away. I guess he's about to get him a conference championship though. Fun fact: Rob Reinstetle is the head baseball coach at Toledo. Parham's Pick: Toledo 24, Ohio 21 Jeffrey Wright: Ohio never wins this game. Fun Fact, they’re 0-4 in the MAC Championship Game. Apparently, the Lions aren’t the only big cat that can’t win in Ford Field. Bobcats can too. WRIGHT’S PICK: TOLEDO 31, OHIO 24 Brian Rippee: Rockets are cool. Rippee's Pick: Toledo 27, Ohio 24

Look at No. 79 in the back. My guy wants nothing to do with this happy Troy Trojans sing-along. No, sir, he's ready to go to some happening spots in Troy (like Applebee's or something) and get some quesadillas and a cold one and wonder how his college football dreams fell to this point. (Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports)

Coastal Carolina +11.5 at Troy, Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, 2:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Jon Sumrall is a rising star. He's about to take Troy to 11-2 and a Sun Belt title in Year 1. Neal's Pick: Troy 31, Coastal Carolina 17 Chase Parham: I really like Jon Sumrall. That's all I got. He's done a hell of a job, and he's a really good dude. Here's hoping he takes care of the literary roosters. Parham's Pick: Troy 37, Coastal 24 Jeffrey Wright: I love this line. This line feels like an overreaction to Coastal’s loss last week at JMU. That game was completely meaningless to Coastal, and they largely rested up. I’ll take those points. WRIGHT’S PICK: TROY 27, COASTAL CAROLINA 24 Brian Rippee: I will echo the sentiment here that Jon Sumrall great. I enjoyed listening to him talk to the one year he was at Ole Miss. I think the Trojans win but this is too many points. Rippee's Pick: Troy 38, Coastal Carolina 34

Life can come at you fast in the SEC, Brian Kelly. You're on top of the world, a 10-point favorite as the Western Division champ and then 1-6 Texas A&M gets you. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 11 LSU +16.5 vs. No. 1 Georgia, Southeastern Conference Championship Game, 3 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, CBS Neal McCready: Can Jayden Daniels run this week? If so, the Tigers could make it interesting, I suppose. But if he can't... Neal's Pick: Georgia 34, LSU 17 Chase Parham: Georgia is in no matter what, but my hunch is they want a conference title and to keep the record unblemished. I don't like the Bulldogs to cover, but I like them to win comfortably. Parham's Pick: Georgia 24, LSU 10 Jeffrey Wright: I feel like Georgia actually is motivated to win the SEC after last year’s effort. I don’t know how LSU wins this game, especially with a limited Daniels. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 34, LSU 13 Brian Rippee: I don't know how LSU scores enough to remain in this game, particularly if Jayden Daniels is not fully healthy. Rippee's Pick: Georgia 34, LSU 10

After surviving Cincinnati and keeping Willie Fritz, Tulane just might be unstoppable Saturday. What a cool story. (The Enquirer/Kareem Elgazzar, The Cincinnati Enquirer, USA TODAY NETWORK)

UCF +3.5 at No. 18 Tulane, American Athletic Conference Championship Game, 3 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: This should be such a fun game. The get-in price is $100. At Tulane. Kudos to Willie Fritz. Neal's Pick: Tulane 37, UCF 34 Chase Parham: Y'all know what I'm doing here. Roll Wave. Parham's Pick: Tulane 41, UCF 0 Jeffrey Wright: I thought the wrong team was favored the first time this game was played, and I still believe this to be true. Tulane cannot stop UCF’s running game. WRIGHT’S PICK: UCF 27, TULANE 24 Brian Rippee: This will be a great football game. Willie Fritz has done a great job at Tulane. I will take the Wave here. Rippee's Pick: Tulane 35, UCF 30

The guy in the background looks cold, and that scares me. The players look OK, so maybe the key that day is just run around for three hours. Get my exercise, stay warm enough, endure. (Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports)

Fresno State +3 at Boise State, Mountain West Conference Championship Game, 3 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: I hear Boise has a lot of cool bars. After I freeze my ass off, I'm finding one that makes great old-fashioneds and has a strong bourbon selection and I'm going to forget how cold I was. Neal's Pick: Boise State 30, Fresno State 23 Chase Parham: I remember when Pat Hill had Fresno rolling, and they were the any place any time team that could play with the big boys. Then, Boise came along, and that was that. Parham's Pick: Boise State 20, Fresno 16 Jeffrey Wright: I will take the better quarterback please. WRIGHT’S PICK: FRESNO STATE 31, BOISE STATE 24 Brian Rippee: I will revert back to the most potent analytic here: which mascot would win in a fight? Rippee's Pick: Boise State 21, Fresno State 20

When one's hopes are basically just pinned on Purdue to upset Michigan on a neutral field, one's hopes are pretty damned fleeting. (Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Purdue +16.5 vs. No. 2 Michigan, Big Ten Championship Game, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 7 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: Purdue, I really need a miracle. If you win Saturday and somehow save me on the Road To Boise, I'll buy a Purdue jersey (I'll call my pal Adam Kufner up there and make sure it arrives on time) and wear it every day on the podcast for two weeks. That said... Neal's Pick: Michigan 42, Purdue 21 Chase Parham: Michigan, like Georgia, is in no matter. That was an impressive strangulation of Ohio State, and Jim Harbaugh has put together a couple really nice seasons I think Purdue can stay within the number, but the Boilermakers will never threaten. Parham's Pick: Michigan 30, Purdue 14 Jeffrey Wright: Give me the Spoiler Makers and those points. Purdue is 19-7 ATS against AP-ranked opponents since the start of the 2014 season. Also, Purdue is 5-1 ATS as a double-digit underdog over the past five seasons, and Favorites are 3-8 ATS (7-4 SU) in the Big Ten Championship game. WRIGHT’S PICK: MICHIGAN 31, PURDUE 17 Brian Rippee: Purdue isn't bad and I sense a little bit of a letdown from Michigan after last week, though I think the Wolverines win the game without much trouble. Rippee's Pick: Michigan 28, Purdue 17

Ah, yes, we are all indeed laughing. (Anderson Independent Mail-USA TODAY Sports)