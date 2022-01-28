Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Championship Weekend

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- It's Coronation Sunday. The NFC and AFC will crown champions. More importantly, we at Neal's Picks will very likely pass the crown as well. Young Jeffrey Wright, who cut his teeth here at RebelGrove.com/MPW Digital, has finally arrived at the precipice of the biggest moment in his life. Yes, I know he got married and got his own radio show in Memphis. But winning a Neal's Picks Championship will be the lead item on his obituary one day. Wright needs just one win -- or one Brian Rippee loss -- to wrap up sole possession of the championship, ending the two-year reign of Neal McCready. "There will be a peaceful transition of power," McCready said earlier this week. "There won't be an insurrection or a recount. We'll polish up the trophy, hand it to him, congratulate him and get back to work. But I damn sure promise you there will be accountability here. I don't know whose fault this season was, but it damn sure wasn't mine." Speaking of McCready, he and Chase Parham are embroiled in a battle to avoid the cellar this season. Parham must go undefeated the rest of the way to avoid a sub-.500 season. Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Alas, on to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 2-2 overall, 2-2 ATS Chase Parham: 1-3 overall, 1-3 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 1-3 overall, 1-3 ATS Brian Rippee: 2-2 overall, 2-2 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 142-57 overall, 93-92 ATS Chase Parham: 137-62 overall, 91-94 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 143-56 overall, 103-82 ATS Brian Rippee: 149-50 overall, 100-85 ATS

Both games Sunday

Times listed Central Standard Time

Lines via DraftKings

If you're doubting Joe Burrow at this point, you're not paying attention. He might not pull it off Sunday, but anyone who thinks he CAN'T is simply refusing to follow along. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Cincinnati Bengals +7 at Kansas City Chiefs, AFC Championship Game, 2 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: The last time these two teams got together it was an absolute classic, maybe the best regular-season game of the year. Of course, that game was in Cincinnati and the Chiefs weren't completely dialed in. The Chiefs, I think, are headed to a Super Bowl title, but the Bengals are going to be in this conversation for a while. Neal's Pick: Kansas City 31, Cincinnati 23 Chase Parham: Can this season finally end? I want more football, always, but my record and the suckitude can gladly stop whenever we would like for that to happen. But this is a fun game, even if it's the undercard in a way because of expected competitiveness. This feels like the one where the Chiefs display some dominance, and the Bengals learn from it for future seasons. But let's have some fun in the process. Joe Burrow is worth the watch opposite Patrick Mahomes and we don't have much football left so let's savor it. Parham's Pick: Chiefs 38, Bengals 34 Jeffrey Wright: I’m pretty certain that the Super Bowl was played in Kansas City (Missouri, I still want to play in the Shadow Glen Member-Guest) last week. The Chiefs lost a game in Cincinnati that they should have won by two scores. However, the KC secondary is decimated, and I think Burrow can keep it close enough. Wright’s pick: Kansas City 28, Cincinnati 24 Brian Rippee: This pick is admittedly heart over brain. I am still trying to figure out how the Titans sacked Joe Burrow nine times, didn't allow a passing touchdown, forced a turnover and held Cincinnati under 70 yards rushing -- and still lost. Seven points is a lot and Burrow is fun to root for. Rippee's Pick: Kansas City 35, Cincinnati 31

Jimmy G can ruin everything for the city of Los Angeles (which f'ing sucks) Sunday and then rub their noses in it during the Super Bowl two weeks later. Of course, that would mean the idiots who run San Francisco (which should be cool but has been run into the ground by f'ing morons) get to be happy. There's no good outcome. Damn you, Bays (both Green and Tampa). (Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)