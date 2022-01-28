Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Championship Weekend
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- It's Coronation Sunday. The NFC and AFC will crown champions. More importantly, we at Neal's Picks will very likely pass the crown as well.
Young Jeffrey Wright, who cut his teeth here at RebelGrove.com/MPW Digital, has finally arrived at the precipice of the biggest moment in his life. Yes, I know he got married and got his own radio show in Memphis. But winning a Neal's Picks Championship will be the lead item on his obituary one day.
Wright needs just one win -- or one Brian Rippee loss -- to wrap up sole possession of the championship, ending the two-year reign of Neal McCready.
"There will be a peaceful transition of power," McCready said earlier this week. "There won't be an insurrection or a recount. We'll polish up the trophy, hand it to him, congratulate him and get back to work. But I damn sure promise you there will be accountability here. I don't know whose fault this season was, but it damn sure wasn't mine."
Speaking of McCready, he and Chase Parham are embroiled in a battle to avoid the cellar this season. Parham must go undefeated the rest of the way to avoid a sub-.500 season. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.
Alas, on to the picks...
What are your goals for year 2022? Does your company need hard to find talent to meet these goals? Maybe you are personally seeking a career change. Let this be your year to make the change and your first step needs to be to contact Service Specialists employment agency. They are the oldest employment agency in Mississippi and recruits in all industries. Remember there is nothing to lose by reaching out. There is no cost to you as a candidate and everything is kept confidential. Service Specialists wishes you and your company a successful 2022. You can contact them at 662-832-5138.
Standings
Last Week:
Neal McCready: 2-2 overall, 2-2 ATS
Chase Parham: 1-3 overall, 1-3 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 1-3 overall, 1-3 ATS
Brian Rippee: 2-2 overall, 2-2 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 142-57 overall, 93-92 ATS
Chase Parham: 137-62 overall, 91-94 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 143-56 overall, 103-82 ATS
Brian Rippee: 149-50 overall, 100-85 ATS
Both games Sunday
Times listed Central Standard Time
Lines via DraftKings
Cincinnati Bengals +7 at Kansas City Chiefs, AFC Championship Game, 2 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: The last time these two teams got together it was an absolute classic, maybe the best regular-season game of the year. Of course, that game was in Cincinnati and the Chiefs weren't completely dialed in. The Chiefs, I think, are headed to a Super Bowl title, but the Bengals are going to be in this conversation for a while. Neal's Pick: Kansas City 31, Cincinnati 23
Chase Parham: Can this season finally end? I want more football, always, but my record and the suckitude can gladly stop whenever we would like for that to happen. But this is a fun game, even if it's the undercard in a way because of expected competitiveness. This feels like the one where the Chiefs display some dominance, and the Bengals learn from it for future seasons. But let's have some fun in the process. Joe Burrow is worth the watch opposite Patrick Mahomes and we don't have much football left so let's savor it. Parham's Pick: Chiefs 38, Bengals 34
Jeffrey Wright: I’m pretty certain that the Super Bowl was played in Kansas City (Missouri, I still want to play in the Shadow Glen Member-Guest) last week. The Chiefs lost a game in Cincinnati that they should have won by two scores. However, the KC secondary is decimated, and I think Burrow can keep it close enough. Wright’s pick: Kansas City 28, Cincinnati 24
Brian Rippee: This pick is admittedly heart over brain. I am still trying to figure out how the Titans sacked Joe Burrow nine times, didn't allow a passing touchdown, forced a turnover and held Cincinnati under 70 yards rushing -- and still lost. Seven points is a lot and Burrow is fun to root for. Rippee's Pick: Kansas City 35, Cincinnati 31
San Francisco 49ers +3.5 at Los Angeles Rams, NFC Championship Game, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Neal McCready: Yes, it's difficult to beat a team three times in the same season. Yes, the Rams seem to have found a new level in the playoffs. However, the Niners are dangerous. They're gritty. They're hot and they'll arrive in L.A. with real confidence. I'm picking the Rams, because they're the better team, but nothing would surprise me. Neal's Pick: Los Angeles 27, San Francisco 23
Chase Parham: God, for Dylan's sake, let the Rams win this football game. The Niners have a chance to be an all-time head-case for the Rams moving forward with a win here. And it's a tad ironic that while it's a quarterback league, we're looking at Jimmy Garoppolo moving along despite being a completely average quarterback. Not bad. Not bad at all. But he's not taking over games. He advances in the playoffs without touchdown passes. So if Matt Stafford is good Stafford, then the Rams win here. If it's bad Stafford, the very average Jimmy G plods along. I'm expecting good Stafford but that's quite the risky endeavor. This is one is fun. The hate is increasing with each matchup. Parham's Pick: Rams 27, Niners 20
Jeffrey Wright: The Rams should be bigger favorites. They’ve dominated the first seven quarters of the playoffs.
However, like many reading this column, I was in a fraternity. Kyle Shannahan is Sean McVay’s big bro. As a little bro, you can fight it all you want, but your big owns your head. You can dance in the end zone after building a 17 point lead at the half, but your big is just smirking because you’re playing into his hands. He’s letting you get up by 17 because he’s tired of playing Madden on All-Pro and wants to make you suffer. He has watched you trade your quarterback for one that has everything you want. All the while, he’s trading picks to get a quarterback that bored him after week 3. He’s resigned to play a quarterback he doesn’t like, but he doesn’t care because he’ll beat you anyway. Truthfully, he’s a terrorist, but because he coaches football, he’s a savant. Wright’s pick: San Francisco 24, Los Angeles 23
Brian Rippee: It's tough to beat anyone three times. I think the smart play here is probably Los Angeles if you can get it down to three. But I have ridden San Francisco the entire postseason and I won't stop now. Jimmy Garoppolo somehow gets to a second Super Bowl despite only having thrown two career postseason touchdowns. Rippee's Pick: San Francisco 20, Los Angeles 17