Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: NFL Championship Weekend
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- A title has been clinched. The championship trophy is returning to its rightful place. All is well with the world.
However. the party must wait. There are still games to be picked, a legacy to be cemented. The job, though done, is not complete. So the tequila and mezcal and champagne can't flow yet.
But it will flow soon. But first...
On to the picks...
Standings
Last Week:
Neal McCready: 3-1 overall, 2-2 ATS
Chase Parham: 3-1 overall, 1-3 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 3-1 overall, 0-4 ATS
Brian Rippee: 3-1 overall, 1-3 ATS
Michael Luker: 2-2 overall, 2-2 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 144-47 overall, 93-85 ATS
Chase Parham: 144-47 overall, 87-91 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 141-50 overall, 85-93 ATS
Brian Rippee: 141-50 overall, 85-93 ATS
Michael Luker: 146-45 overall, 77-101 ATS
All games Sunday
All times listed Central Standard Time
All betting lines via DraftKings
Kansas City Chiefs +3.5 at Baltimore Ravens, AFC Championship Game, 2 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: Betting against Patrick Mahomes is probably not smart, but Baltimore is clearly the better team and it's not particularly close. If I'm the NFL, I want the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, but the NFL didn't get this powerful fixing games. Neal's Pick: Baltimore 27, Kansas City 23
Chase Parham: Baltimore has never been a team I pull for, but I find myself being cool with Lamar and the Ravens running through this thing. It's such a compelling game. The Chiefs aren't very palatable, but they are impressive and have to be respected. Parham's Pick: Ravens 30, Chiefs 23
Jeffrey Wright: I just think Baltimore is better, and yes, betting against Mahomes as an underdog is stupid as he’s 9-1-1 ATS as an underdog. BUT, I’m stupid, so at least I’m being consistent. WRIGHT’S PICK: RAVENS 27, CHIEFS 20
Brian Rippee: Picking against Patrick Mahomes is usually foolish, but I think the Ravens are the best team in the NFL by a long shot. Rippee’s Pick: Baltimore 30, Kansas City 17
Michael Luker: I’ll take Baltimore here. That defense is special. Luker's Pick: Baltimore 24 Kansas City 13
Detroit Lions +7 at San Francisco 49ers, NFC Championship Game, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Neal McCready: If I'm the NFL, I want Detroit in the Super Bowl. Dan Campbell and Co. are beloved after their stint on HBO. However, the Lions' secondary is penetrable, and I suspect the Niners will hurt them with big plays. Further, Jared Goff's immobility is going to hurt the Lions against the San Francisco pass rush. Neal's Pick: San Francisco 27, Detroit 17
Chase Parham: The competition is over, so let's just go with what we want and our rooting interests. The Lions are a fun story, and once they beat the Rams, that's my bandwagon. The networks can show Eminem all day, and I'm good with it. Parham's Pick: Lions 34, Niners 31
Jeffrey Wright: I know Detroit is probably incredibly square in this game, but I’m going to take the points now because I don’t think Deebo Samuel is going to play, and I think he stirs the drink for the 9ers. Also, the Lions can run the football, and the 9ers aren’t exactly shutting down the run. Further, I’m taking the better quarterback. WRIGHT’S PICK: 49ERS 24. LIONS 20
Brian Rippee: I am going off of who I want to root for at this point. I have no real logic behind picking the Lions but to hell with it. Rippee’s Pick: Detroit 27, San Francisco 24
Michael Luker: With the Texans out, I’m 100% pulling for Detroit. Luker's Pick: Detroit 24 San Francisco 23