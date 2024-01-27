NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- A title has been clinched. The championship trophy is returning to its rightful place. All is well with the world. However. the party must wait. There are still games to be picked, a legacy to be cemented. The job, though done, is not complete. So the tequila and mezcal and champagne can't flow yet. But it will flow soon. But first... On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 3-1 overall, 2-2 ATS Chase Parham: 3-1 overall, 1-3 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 3-1 overall, 0-4 ATS Brian Rippee: 3-1 overall, 1-3 ATS Michael Luker: 2-2 overall, 2-2 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 144-47 overall, 93-85 ATS Chase Parham: 144-47 overall, 87-91 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 141-50 overall, 85-93 ATS Brian Rippee: 141-50 overall, 85-93 ATS Michael Luker: 146-45 overall, 77-101 ATS

All games Sunday

All times listed Central Standard Time

All betting lines via DraftKings

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball to score a touchdown against Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) and defensive end Jonathan Greenard (52) during the fourth quarter of a 2024 AFC divisional round game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs +3.5 at Baltimore Ravens, AFC Championship Game, 2 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: Betting against Patrick Mahomes is probably not smart, but Baltimore is clearly the better team and it's not particularly close. If I'm the NFL, I want the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, but the NFL didn't get this powerful fixing games. Neal's Pick: Baltimore 27, Kansas City 23 Chase Parham: Baltimore has never been a team I pull for, but I find myself being cool with Lamar and the Ravens running through this thing. It's such a compelling game. The Chiefs aren't very palatable, but they are impressive and have to be respected. Parham's Pick: Ravens 30, Chiefs 23 Jeffrey Wright: I just think Baltimore is better, and yes, betting against Mahomes as an underdog is stupid as he’s 9-1-1 ATS as an underdog. BUT, I’m stupid, so at least I’m being consistent. WRIGHT’S PICK: RAVENS 27, CHIEFS 20 Brian Rippee: Picking against Patrick Mahomes is usually foolish, but I think the Ravens are the best team in the NFL by a long shot. Rippee’s Pick: Baltimore 30, Kansas City 17 Michael Luker: I’ll take Baltimore here. That defense is special. Luker's Pick: Baltimore 24 Kansas City 13

Dan Campbell (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK)