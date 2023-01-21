NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Running out of time. That's where we are here at Neal's Picks. We are running out of time. With just seven games left in the season, the deficit appears insurmountable. Of course, in life, it's not always about winning and losing. It's about how one finishes. It's about fighting to the end and all that crap. Of course it's all about winning and losing. We need a miracle at this point. But if nothing else, we can take solace in the fact that we get to enjoy the best weekend football offers, and that's really not debatable. It's the NFL quarterfinals, and it should be a doozy of a slate. On to the picks...

Last Week: Neal McCready: 4-2 overall, 3-3 ATS Chase Parham: 5-1 overall, 3-3 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 4-2 overall, 4-2 ATS Brian Rippee: 4-2 overall, 3-3 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 139-61 overall, 93-92 ATS Chase Parham: 142-58 overall, 99-86 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 137-62 overall, 91-93 ATS Brian Rippee: 142-56 overall, 83-101 ATS

Jacksonville Jaguars +8.5 at Kansas City Chiefs, AFC Divisional Playoffs, 3:30 p.m., NBC: Neal McCready: Yes, it's a ton of points, but this feels like the end of the road for the Jaguars. Another slow start this week and they'll be toast. I'm cheering for the boys from Duval, but I think the Chiefs are going to smoke them. Neal's Pick: Kansas City 31, Jacksonville 17 Chase Parham: Jacksonville is a hell of a story and where I'll put my money for the future, but I think Cinderella is about to hit midnight. Last week was a huge, emotional win and it's house money, but I don't see some magical run. Parham's Pick: KC 38, Jacksonville 27 Jeffrey Wright: Doug Pederson is 6-0 ATS and 5-1 outright as a playoff underdog. That is the most playoff games as an underdog by a coach without an ATS loss in the Super Bowl era. The Chiefs are just 2-10 ATS against AFC teams this season and are just 12-18 ATS as a favorite of at least seven points. Also, since 2006, No. 1 seeds are 4-9-1 ATS in divisional playoff games as favorites of at least seven points. Let’s take some points. WRIGHT’S PICK: KANSAS CITY 31, JACKSONVILLE 24 Brian Rippee: I like the Jags here sheerly due to the number exceeding a touchdown. I am too lazy to look up the actual stat, but it felt like the Chiefs were more than 7-point favorites like eight times in the regular season and never covered. I think the Jags' defense keeps them in the game, and if Lawrence takes care of the football, this one will be close. Rippee's Pick: Kansas City 28, Jacksonville 24

New York Giants +7.5 at Philadelphia Eagles, NFC Divisional Playoffs, 7:15 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: Did last week look familiar to anyone else? It kind of seemed like I'd seen that movie before. The actors changed a bit, but yeah, that reminded me of something. Neal's Pick: Giants 24, Eagles 23 Chase Parham: This game features the best coaching job in the NFL this season, and it's not the guy leading the No. 1 seed. The Giants are a hell of a story. But, a lot like the game above it, I just don't see enough resistance here for the Eagles. The game is really interesting to me though. Parham's Pick: Eagles 34, Giants 24 Jeffrey Wright: I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t concerned that almost everyone believes the Giants are the obvious play here. However, I think Hurts has proven that he’s not a great “Big-Game” quarterback dating all the way back to college. I also don’t think Hurts is healthy. WRIGHT’S PICK PHILADELPHIA 24, NEW YORK 21 Brian Rippee: I don't love the Giants here but I think this is too many points. I would like to see Hurts perform well in a big game before I trust it. The Giants look like a team that believes it can win a Super Bowl, whether that is actually true or not, who knows. Rippee's Pick: Philadelphia 27, New York 23

Cincinnati Bengals +5 at Buffalo Bills, AFC Divisional Playoffs, 2 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: I'm too angry to be rational here. The Bengals' offensive line has deteriorated. Otherwise, I think Cincinnati would be back in the Super Bowl. Neal's Pick: Buffalo 27, Cincinnati 24 Chase Parham: Josh Allen has to quit the turnover issues. He's a damn dynamo but he's making a lot of mistakes. Meanwhile, Cincinnati is devastated on the offensive front. I just believe in Joe Burrow to keep it close, even though I'm pulling for Buffalo. Parham's Pick: Bengals 27, Bills 24 Jeffrey Wright: Listen, I’m pretty sure that the Bengals are the biggest square play of the weekend. To quote my friend Tim Murray of VSIN, every Neighbor Nick on the planet likes the Bengals with the points here. With that said, I think too many people are focusing on Bengals injuries while ignoring that the Bills have plenty of injuries themselves. WRIGHT’S PICK: CINCINNATI 24, BUFFALO 21 Brian Rippee: Cincinnati has major offensive line issues, but Buffalo's pass rush is pretty benign compared to Baltimore's. I like Burrow and the Bengals to win this one. Rippee's Pick: Cincinnati 20, Buffalo 17

