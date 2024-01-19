NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- The season is down to just seven games and a third title in five years is suddenly in play for your boy now that we're picking games in a league with structure instead of pro games played by teams that refuse structure or to truly acknowledge they're professional. I'm laid up, stuck at home, trying to heal and unable to even get out of my driveway to get to rehab. So I should've spent the week studying these four games and going for the proverbial throat in this competition. Instead, I've caught up on sleep and Jack Ryan on Amazon and read the sequel to The Firm from John Grisham on my iPad. In other words, I've left the door open to the more studious football savants in this competition. We'll see what happens. I'm just thankful for a Saturday night that features Ole Miss-Auburn, Thunder-Timberwolves and an NFL playoff game. What more could a guy want? On to the picks...

NFL Wildcard Weekend: Neal McCready: 3-3 overall, 5-1 ATS Chase Parham: 2-4 overall, 1-5 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 4-2 overall, 2-4 ATS Brian Rippee: 5-1 overall, 4-2 ATS Michael Luker: 5-1 overall: 3-3 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 141-46 overall, 91-83 ATS Chase Parham: 141-46 overall, 86-88 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 138-49 overall, 85-89 ATS Brian Rippee: 138-49 overall, 84-90 ATS Michael Luker: 143-44 overall, 76-98 ATS

Houston Texans +7.5 at Baltimore Ravens, AFC Divisional Playoffs, 3:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Do you go with the young quarterback and young coach playing with house money? Or do you go with the veteran team known for choking in the playoffs? Tough call. I think the Ravens are the safer pick, but I kind of hope I miss this one. Neal's Pick: Baltimore 27, Houston 17 Chase Parham: I'm pretty much out of the competition, so let's just go with the team I want to win. This is a very tough assignment, and no matter what, CJ Stroud will be better for it. Parham's Pick: Texans 27, Ravens 24 Jeffrey Wright: I’m going to lay the number. I think everyone will take the Texans after that performance from last week while forgetting that the RAvens have been the best team in football this year. WRIGHT’S PICK: BALTIMORE 28, HOUSTON 17 Brian Rippee: I am tempted to lay the points here as I think Houston is a good story but a far inferior team. But then there is the Lamar Jackson in the playoffs element to this as well. Rippee's Pick: Baltimore 27, Houston 20 Michael Luker: I’m all in. In all honesty, I do believe this game will be close. They played back in week two and the Texans had a great scheme for Lamar Jackson. Here’s hoping DeMeco Ryans can come up with another. Luker's Pick: Houston 28 Baltimore 27

Green Bay Packers +10 at San Francisco 49ers, NFC Divisional Playoffs, 7:15 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: The Packers' win over the Cowboys should shock no one. It's what Dallas does in January, which is why I give Houston a fighting chance versus Baltimore. That said, the Niners aren't known to choke in the postseason, and Green Bay figures to have its hands full. Ten points is a ton, but I'm laying them. Neal's Pick: San Francisco 31, Green Bay 20 Chase Parham: I think Green Bay sort of had its playoffs last weekend. The Packers got the big win over the Cowboys, and Jordan Love had his moment. This is a blowout. Parham's Pick: Niners 38, Packers 17 Jeffrey Wright: Much like the previous game. I think the public are going to be too high on the Packers and not down enough on what an egg the Cowboys laid. The Packers have not been good against the run this year, and I know a team that I don’t want to play if I struggle against the run. Also, while the Rams/9ers is the traditional Big Bro/Lil Bro night, Packers/9ers is Big Bro/Your Lil Bro’s Lil Bro night. WRIGHT’S PICK: SAN FRANCISCO 31, GREEN BAY 20 Brian Rippee: I don't know what to make of last week's performance by Green Bay. I think Jordan Love has been a top eight quarterback over the last two months, but San Francisco's defense is a different animal. I'll cautiously take the points. Rippee's Pick: San Francisco 28, Green Bay 20 Michael Luker: I’ll be honest, Green Bay shocked me. This feels like too much for them to overcome, though. Luker's Pick: San Francisco 31 Green Bay 23

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6 at Detroit Lions, NFC Divisional Playoffs, 2 p.m., NBC Neal McCready: The Lions held off the Rams, so they just might get on a roll now. Neal's Pick: Detroit 27, Tampa Bay 17 Chase Parham: This is an emotional hedge because I need the Buccaneers to go ahead and get out of here. I think I"m pulling for the Lions the rest of the way in the NFC, too. I do give a tip of the cap to Baker Mayfield. Parham's Pick: Lions 30, Tampa 20 Jeffrey Wright: I’m in a “Can’t Lose” spot here. Either way, one of my guys, Baker or Goff, is going to the NFC Championship game while Dak will be packing his Louis Vuitton bags for vacation. Anyway, I’ll take the points. WRIGHT’S PICK: DETROIT 24, TAMPA BAY 20 Brian Rippee: I like the storylines of both of these teams. I like both quarterbacks, too. I think this is too many points. Lions win but don't cover. Rippee's Pick: Lions 24, Tampa Bay 21 Michael Luker: Detroit’s passing defense might come back to bite them eventually, but not this weekend. Tampa had a nice win last week, but their run is over. Luker's Pick: Detroit 24 Tampa Bay 17

