Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: NFL Wildcard Round

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Yes, the season is over for us at Neal's Picks. There's no title to win, no miracle run to make. However, we aren't quitters. We fulfill our obligations and play to the final whistle. Perhaps we can build some momentum in January that could carry to September. There are lessons to be learned from failure, and after two championship seasons here at Neal's Picks, we are forced to stare failure in the face. Also, should we have some NFL success this month, you can damn sure bet your last dollar there will be more NFL picks on the slate in September. On to the picks...

Standings

Bowl Edition: Neal McCready: 22-7 overall, 17-12 ATS Chase Parham: 19-10 overall, 19-10 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 21-8 overall, 21-8 ATS Brian Rippee: 24-5 overall, 22-7 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 134-55 overall, 87-88 ATS Chase Parham: 132-53 overall, 88-87 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 137-52 overall, 101-74 ATS Brian Rippee: 142-47 overall, 94-81 ATS

All times listed Central Standard Time

All betting lines via DraftKings

Saturday's games

Look at Joe Mixon! Look at his happy, smiling teammates! I've been saying this all my life (at least since July), but It's Great To Be A Cincinnati Bengal! (Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Las Vegas Raiders (+6.5) at Cincinnati Bengals, AFC Wildcard Game, 3:30 p.m., NBC Neal McCready: The last time the Bengals won a playoff game, text messaging wasn't a thing. So while I expect a win, I expect a tight game -- and a tight team. Neal's Pick: Cincinnati 27, Las Vegas 24 Chase Parham: I like the Bengals a lot here. I don't think they are ready for the Super Bowl, but this is the win one and get experience season. Parham's Pick: Bengals 34, Raiders 20 Jeffrey Wright: I did some research. Since 2017, underdogs are 15-3 on Wildcard Weekend, so I will be taking all of the points. WRIGHT’S PICK: CINCINNATI 24, LAS VEGAS 20 Brian Rippee: There's a version of this game in which Joe Burrow and Jamar Chase annihilate a pretty average Las Vegas secondary in a rout, but as cool as this Cincinnati story is, the Bengals do a lot of dumb things. I don't love Derek Carr, but I like him and I admire the resolve the Raiders have shown this year. Cincinnati wins but doesn't cover. Rippee's Pick: Cincinnati 31, Las Vegas 28

Meet Buffalo's Reid Ferguson. As someone who, like Reid here, has blocked follicles, I wonder how long it took him to get used to facial hair. My wife always wants me to grow it and after about five days, I' m fantasizing about razors. I just can't do it. Even right now, I want to take a razor to Reid's beard. Some things just aren't meant to be. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

New England Patriots (+4.5) at Buffalo Bills, AFC Wildcard Game, 7:15 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: It's going to be brutally cold. That evens the playing field. Buffalo wins, I think, but it's close. Neal's Pick: Buffalo 24, New England 20 Chase Parham: I'm all in on this one. The weather, the teams, the uniforms, if only the Pats would wear the old logo stuff. All. In. Parham's Pick: Bills 24, Pats 17 Jeffrey Wright: Also, the Under is 12-6 since 2017 on Wildcard Weekend. WRIGHT’S PICK: BUFFALO 20, NEW ENGLAND 17 Brian Rippee: Buffalo cannot run the football. That didn't matter last year, but the offensive line seems to have regressed with regard to protecting Josh Allen. The Bills are better but I am taking Belichick, the Pats defense and a running game. Rippee's Pick: New England 17, Buffalo 14.



Sunday's games

Meet Philadelphia center Jason Kelce. More facial hair, and in this case, it's surely meant for intimidation. But he has a nice head of hair, and I personally think he'd look better clean shaven. Unlike our friend Reid, Jason is apparently going for the unkempt Unabomber look. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

Philadelphia Eagles (+8.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFC Wildcard Game, Noon, FOX Neal McCready: The Eagles can get physical, but this Tampa team was built for the playoffs. I'm not ruling out Tom Brady ever. Neal's Pick: Tampa Bay 27, Philadelphia 17 Chase Parham: For some reason I think it's close. Kind of ugly. This game is fairly boring to me considering it's still the NFL Playoffs. I'll watch, but only if it's second half close. Parham's Pick: Buccaneers 30, Eagles 24 Jeffrey Wright: System play. WRIGHT’S PICK: TAMPA BAY 24, PHILADELPHIA 17 Brian Rippee: Jalen Hurts reminds me of K.J. Jefferson strictly from the standpoint of people wanting to talk about what he can't do and what he isn't versus what he can do and what he is. With that said, I am not betting against Tom Brady with a limited quarterback on the other side. Tampa plays better than it did down the final four weeks of the regular season and wins big. Rippee's Pick: Tampa Bay 35, Philadelphia 17.



The big moment has arrived for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Surely it won't be too big. Surely he won't piss down his leg (or worse) now that he's in a do-or-die game. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

San Francisco 49ers (+3) at Dallas Cowboys, NFC Wildcard Game, 3:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: The Niners are scary as hell, and for some reason, I think they knock off the Cowboys. Neal's Pick: San Francisco 27, Dallas 24 Chase Parham: I want the Niners to win. I have no real reason to think that or want that, but it's where I am. Also, there is some nostalgia here. After San Fran would batter the Saints in the old NFC West growing up, they would play the Cowboys in the playoffs. Parham's Pick: Dallas 38, Niners 23 Jeffrey Wright: 1990’s football is back. WRIGHT’S PICK: DALLAS 21, SAN FRANCISCO 20 Brian Rippee: Dallas likely isn't thanking the Rams for allowing San Francisco to come back from the dead last week and sneak into the playoffs. The 49ers run the football well, play good defense when healthy and have a quarterback that makes enough throws to win multiple playoff games. I am not sure how good Dallas actually is when you look at who it beat early in the year to fatten its record. I think San Francisco goes into Dallas and wins this. Rippee's Pick: San Francisco 24, Dallas 16.



Ben Roethlisberger's end of the road appears to be Arrowhead Stadium. The guy had one hell of a career. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+12.5) at Kansas City Chiefs, AFC Wildcard Game, 7:15 p.m., NBC Neal McCready: Pittsburgh simply doesn't have enough. This gets ugly -- at least by NFL standards. Neal's Pick: Kansas City 34, Pittsburgh 17 Chase Parham: I am really into this one if the Steelers can keep it close. But they have to prove it to me. Parham's Pick: Kansas City 28, Pittsburgh 20 Jeffrey Wright: Sometimes you have to grit your teeth and take the points. WRIGHT’S PICK: KANSAS CITY 27, PITTSBURGH 17 Brian Rippee: Big Ben's career lasting another week is a cool story but I would rather have seen Justin Herbert in the playoffs. We got a preview of this in week 16 and I think it plays out in a similar manner. Rippee's Pick: Kansas City 41, Pittsburgh 14



Monday's game

If this season ends in Los Angeles and the Rams aren't in the game, it's a failure. Judging by recent performances, that's a very real possibility. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK)