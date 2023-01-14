NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- It's starting to look like we're going to be coronating a new champion. After a three-year drought, it appears the local author, the people's champion, the unofficial mayor of Oxford, Chase Parham, has the Neal's Picks Championship Trophy at his fingertips. Parham somehow rolled through the bowl games, gaining the lead and then adding to it. However, after having the audacity to call out the entertainment value of the NFL on a recent Oxford Exxon Podcast, Parham now must close this competition out picking the NFL Playoffs, which -- at least on paper -- appears to be the strong suit of defending champion Jeffrey Wright and the heel in this annual competition (yours truly). It should be a fun Playoffs. On to the picks...

Neal's Picks is presented by Service Specialists staffing and recruiting agency. They have been connecting great job opportunities to candidates since 1967. Are you on the job hunt? Whether you are seeking an entry level position or are a seasoned professional, they have opportunities across the board. Whether you’re in IT, engineering, dentistry, accounting, law, manufacturing, human resources or maybe you don’t even know what you’re looking for, they can help you. Service Specialists’ goal is to, get to know you, your strengths and see what you’re looking for in your next career move to find you the right fit. Using Service Specialists is free for the candidate, and all conversations are kept confidential, so you have nothing to lose by giving them a call! Is your company is looking to hire quality, hard to find talent? Service Specialists can help! Keep in mind that payment of service is solely contingent on if you decide to hire a candidate that they send. You have nothing to lose, so give Will, Sydney or Kelsey a call at 662-832-5138 or check out their new and improved website at servicespecialistsltd.com.

Standings

Bowl Season: Neal McCready: 25-15 overall, 21-19 ATS Chase Parham: 25-15 overall, 24-16 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 22-17 overall, 18-21 ATS Brian Rippee: 24-15 overall, 21-18 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 135-59 overall, 90-89 ATS Chase Parham: 137-57 overall, 96-83 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 133-60 overall, 87-91 ATS Brian Rippee: 138-54 overall, 80-98 ATS

All times listed Central Standard Time

Betting lines via DraftKings

Saturday's games

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) catches a pass in the end zone but lands out of bounds as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) looks on during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks +10 at San Francisco 49ers, NFC Wildcard Playoffs, 3:35 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: I just think the Niners are about to run roughshod through the NFC playoffs. Simple as that. I'm not even going to think much. Neal's Pick: San Francisco 34, Seattle 20 Chase Parham: San Francisco is the biggest threat to the Eagles in the playoffs, and I don't see much of a chance of an upset here. That's a huge playoffs line though. Brock Purdy has been exceptional, but does he slip just a little in this first huge moment? The Niners are the winners, but it's just close enough. Parham's Pick: Niners 31, Seahawks 23 Jeffrey Wright: According to ESPN’s research, in the past 20 seasons when teams have playoff rematches, teams to win and cover every regular-season meeting are 40-54-3 ATS in playoff rematches. However, wild-card home favorites of at least 9 points are 11-0 ATS over the last 30 years. I know it’s the square side, but I also don’t think the Seahawks should be in this game. WRIGHT’S PICK: SAN FRANCISCO 27, SEATTLE 13 Brian Rippee: San Francisco might the most fascinating team in the playoffs. It has a loaded roster with all the necessary pieces in place to win a Super Bowl, with one huge question mark at quarterback. Brock Purdy has looked pretty comfortable so far, but will that change on the sport's biggest stage. The Niners should have no trouble winning this game, but I do think ten points is too many. Rippee's Pick: San Francisco 28, Seattle 20

It's unfair, really, that Trevor Lawrence can have this much hair. Here, he congratulates Doug Pedersen on his degree from ULM. (Bob Self/Florida Times-Union-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Los Angeles Chargers -1 at Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC Wildcard Playoffs, 7:15 p.m., NBC Neal McCready: Mike Williams is out for the Chargers, and Jacksonville has been hot for weeks now. Still, the Chargers' defense might be a bit much for Trevor Lawrence in his playoff debut. Should be a fantastic game. Neal's Pick: Chargers 27, Jacksonville 24 Chase Parham: Jacksonville has the better coach, and Trevor Lawrence gets a huge opportunity against Justin Herbert. I'm just taking the home team. Parham's Pick: Jags 24, Chargers 21 Jeffrey Wright: I’m more excited for this game than any other game of the weekend, including my own team’s game. This game is personal for me. I’ve hated the Chargers for most of my life, and the media praise of Justin Herbert has made me physically ill this year. This is a personal challenge game for me. Can’t wait to watch Herbert hit those checkdowns and hear how he didn’t miss a throw in a loss, and nothing is his fault because the Chargers are the only team in the NFL that has injured players. WRIGHT’S PICK: JACKSONVILLE 24, YOU’LL ALWAYS BE SAN DIEGO TO ME 21 Brian Rippee: This may end up being the best game of the weekend. Trevor Lawrence has performed like a top-10 quarterback for two months now and the Jags improbably won the AFC South. The Chargers are quietly getting healthier and have the better quarterback here. It's tough to take Los Angeles on the road given their propensity to do dumb things in close games, but I will take Herbert and the Chargers offense here. Rippee's Pick: Los Angeles 27, Jacksonville 24

Sunday's games

Everyone but me, it seems, is cheering for the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen these days (JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Miami Dolphins +10.5 at Buffalo Bills, AFC Wildcard Playoffs, 12:05 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: I'm sure if it's close, the NFL will figure out a way to help Buffalo. Yes, I'm a bit of a bitter Bengals fan here. Neal's Pick: Buffalo 31, Miami 14 Chase Parham: I hate these big lines in playoff games. Buffalo is the better team -- though Miami did win once against them this season -- and are primed to set up that Bengals rematch. The hook is making me nervous, but this feels like a blowout. Parham's Pick: Buffalo 30, Miami 16 Jeffrey Wright: If you want to bet on Skylar Thompson in a road playoff game, be my guest. WRIGHT’S PICK: BUFFALO 31, MIAMI 13 Brian Rippee: Is Tua playing? The line certainly suggests he is not. It does sound like backup Teddy Bridgewater is healthy, which is an upgrade from Skylar Thompson. Buffalo will win this game, but recent history suggests taking favorites, particularly big ones, on Wild Card weekend is not a good move. Rippee's Pick: Buffalo 27, Miami 19

I'll be cheering for Saquon and the rest of Jeffrey's guys on Sunday. Feels like he deserves a playoff win. It's been a minute. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

New York Giants +3 at Minnesota Vikings, NFC Wildcard Playoffs, 3:40 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: Brian Daboll has done a helluva job with the G-Men this year. Really strong work. But I like Minnesota at home. Then again, that Vikings defense is bad and the Giants are rested. I'll cheer for Jeffrey's team. Neal's Pick: Giants 24, Vikings 20 Chase Parham: Minnesota is a lucky football team and a good food team. Not great but good. The Giants are a hell of a story but also the least talented team in the playoffs. Parham's Pick: Vikes 24, Giants 14 Jeffrey Wright: Both of these teams play close games. Of these teams’ 22 combined wins, only three of them have been by more than one score, and two of those wins were against the lifeless Colts and Bears during the final two weeks. Therefore, if I think the game’s going to be close, I would rather take the points, even though I should probably just emotionally hedge and bet the Vikings. WRIGHT’S PICK: MINNESOTA 24, NEW YORK 23 Brian Rippee: Brian Daboll has turned Daniel Jones into a productive quarterback who will likely get a contract extension. The Giants completely maximized the talent their roster this year, but is this group good enough to win a playoff game on the road? I have my doubts. Rippee's Pick: Minnesota 21, New York 17

Everyone seems to be counting out the Bengals. Just remember: Cincy has No. 9. (Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

Baltimore Ravens +6.5 at Cincinnati Bengals, AFC Wildcard Playoffs, 7:15 p.m., NBC Neal McCready: No Lamar Jackson, but the Ravens' defense scares me a good bit, especially with the Bengals' OL banged up. Neal's Pick: Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17 Chase Parham: Lamar Jackson isn't playing, so this line isn't big enough. Bottom line. Parham's Pick: Bengals 33, Ravens 20 Jeffrey Wright: I talked myself into the Bengals’ winning the Super Bowl yesterday, so I’ll say they make their first statement of the playoffs on Sunday night when they remind you that Tyler Huntley isn’t actually good. WRIGHT’S PICK: CINCINNATI 27, BALTIMORE 13 Brian Rippee: I don't think Lamar Jackson is playing, and even if he is, he won't be nearly as effective as we're accustomed to seeing. The more interesting storyline is what Baltimore elects to do regarding Jackson's contract this offseason. I think those conversations ramp up on Monday because their season ends on Sunday. Rippee's Pick: Cincinnati 28, Baltimore 17

Monday's game

When I think of this game, a certain Eminem song keeps popping up in my head. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)