Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Super Bowl LVI

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- We made it to the end of another football season. Like most, this one took twists and turns. Brian Rippee joined at midseason and brought another voice to Neal's Picks. Jeffrey Wright took control midway through the year and cruised to a championship. We picked the SEC, the Big Ten, the Pac 12, some Sun Belt, the NFL Playoffs and an occasional Army or Air Force game. We welcomed a new sponsor, Service Specialists, who embraced the silliness that is this content item. We'll pick one final game, Sunday's Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, before closing the doors to the palatial headquarters for a few months, but we'll plan to be back and better than ever in September. Thanks for reading. Once again, this content item had some of the best analytics on the site week after week. And thanks to those who played along. It's always sad to see the footballs put away, but it's always nice to know it won't be long until that first kickoff. On to the picks...

Standings

Conference Championship Weekend: Neal McCready: 1-1 overall, 0-2 ATS Chase Parham: 1-1 overall, 0-2 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 0-2 overall, 2-0 ATS Brian Rippee: 0-2 overall, 2-0 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 143-58 overall, 93-94 ATS Chase Parham: 138-63 overall, 91-96 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 143-58 overall, 105-82 ATS Brian Rippee: 149-52 overall, 102-85 ATS

Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre at Jeffrey Wright's Neal's Picks Championship Party. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports)

A look at the trophy Jeffrey Wright commissioned to recognize his Neal's Picks Championship. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports)