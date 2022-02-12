Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Super Bowl LVI
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- We made it to the end of another football season.
Like most, this one took twists and turns. Brian Rippee joined at midseason and brought another voice to Neal's Picks.
Jeffrey Wright took control midway through the year and cruised to a championship.
We picked the SEC, the Big Ten, the Pac 12, some Sun Belt, the NFL Playoffs and an occasional Army or Air Force game.
We welcomed a new sponsor, Service Specialists, who embraced the silliness that is this content item.
We'll pick one final game, Sunday's Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, before closing the doors to the palatial headquarters for a few months, but we'll plan to be back and better than ever in September.
Thanks for reading. Once again, this content item had some of the best analytics on the site week after week. And thanks to those who played along. It's always sad to see the footballs put away, but it's always nice to know it won't be long until that first kickoff.
On to the picks...
Standings
Conference Championship Weekend:
Neal McCready: 1-1 overall, 0-2 ATS
Chase Parham: 1-1 overall, 0-2 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 0-2 overall, 2-0 ATS
Brian Rippee: 0-2 overall, 2-0 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 143-58 overall, 93-94 ATS
Chase Parham: 138-63 overall, 91-96 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 143-58 overall, 105-82 ATS
Brian Rippee: 149-52 overall, 102-85 ATS
Cincinnati Bengals +4.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams, Super Bowl LVI, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif., 5:30 p.m. CST, NBC
Neal McCready: There's this belief that Jalen Ramsey, who is indeed a monster of a cornerback, can't be beaten. However, in matchups against Mike Evans, DK Metcalf, Chris Godwin and Davonte Adams, Ramsey gave up a total of 17 receptions for 246 yards and two touchdowns. Ja'Marr Chase will still be a weapon, in other words. The Rams are the better team, but the Bengals' defense is underrated. I expect a fourth-quarter thriller, and I'm simply not willing to bet against Joe Burrow in those situations. Neal's Pick: Cincinnati 31, Los Angeles 30
Chase Parham: I had a friend call me a Rams fan a couple days ago, and I started to argue but honestly it was a correct assumption. The Rams ripped my heart out a few years ago, and they aren’t comparable to the Saints, but L.A is absolutely my second favorite team because of Dylan. I always follow them and know them well. Aaron Donald is a beast, and the Rams have the best mismatches. And I’m pulling for Matt Stafford. I so hope he doesn’t play poorly. The Bengals are incredibly fun but this one is about family. Parham’s Pick: Rams 34, Bengals 24
Jeffrey Wright: I've gone back and forth on this game. On one hand my head says that Cincinnati can't block the Rams, and unless the Rams beat themselves, the Rams will win comfortably. However, on the other hand, the Bengals have lost just one game this season by more than one score. The Bengals are 8-3 ATS this season as an underdog while the Rams are just 7-10 this season as a favorite. When the spread is between 3.5-6.5, the favorite is 1-6 ATS in the Super Bowl since 2000. I'll take the points. WRIGHT'S PICK: RAMS 24, BENGALS 20
Brian Rippee: Both teams are flawed, but Los Angeles is better in most areas. The Rams have the better offensive line, pass rush, running game and secondary. So, naturally, I am taking the Bengals for no other reason than refusing to bet against Joe Burrow. I think Cincinnati struggles to run the football and Burrow has an all-time performance to overcome it. Plus, Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah said he'd bathe in Skyline Chili if the Bengals win. The world needs to see that. Rippee's Pick: Cincinnati 27, Los Angeles 24