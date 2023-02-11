NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Another season of Neal's Picks has reached the twilight hour. Congratulations to one Chase Parham, who caps off a season of authoring books with a Neal's Picks Championship, cruising to a fairly easy win. Jeffrey Wright and yours truly are battling for a lackluster second-place finish while Brian Rippee never could dig out of a massive early-season hole. Big thanks to Service Specialists for sponsoring this content item for the second consecutive year. A lot of work goes into this each week, but it's fun and it's always one of the most-viewed content items we produce during the football season. We will be back in September for another year, or at least that's the plan. Thanks for following along. Enjoy your Super Sunday.

Neal's Picks is presented by Service Specialists staffing and recruiting agency. They have been connecting great job opportunities to candidates since 1967. Are you on the job hunt? Whether you are seeking an entry level position or are a seasoned professional, they have opportunities across the board. Whether you’re in IT, engineering, dentistry, accounting, law, manufacturing, human resources or maybe you don’t even know what you’re looking for, they can help you. Service Specialists’ goal is to, get to know you, your strengths and see what you’re looking for in your next career move to find you the right fit. Using Service Specialists is free for the candidate, and all conversations are kept confidential, so you have nothing to lose by giving them a call! Is your company is looking to hire quality, hard to find talent? Service Specialists can help! Keep in mind that payment of service is solely contingent on if you decide to hire a candidate that they send. You have nothing to lose, so give Will, Sydney or Kelsey a call at 662-832-5138 or check out their new and improved website at servicespecialistsltd.com.

Standings

Championship Sunday: Neal McCready: 1-1 overall, 1-1 ATS Chase Parham: 1-1 overall, 1-1 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 0-2 overall, 0-2 ATS Brian Rippee: 0-2 overall, 0-2 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 142-64 overall, 95-96 ATS Chase Parham: 147-59 overall, 103-88 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 141-64 overall, 94-96 ATS Brian Rippee: 146-58 overall, 86-104 ATS

Betting line via DraftKings

Mr. Peanut poses for a photo at the red carpet at Gila River Resorts & Casinos. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports