Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Super Bowl LVII
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Another season of Neal's Picks has reached the twilight hour.
Congratulations to one Chase Parham, who caps off a season of authoring books with a Neal's Picks Championship, cruising to a fairly easy win.
Jeffrey Wright and yours truly are battling for a lackluster second-place finish while Brian Rippee never could dig out of a massive early-season hole.
Big thanks to Service Specialists for sponsoring this content item for the second consecutive year. A lot of work goes into this each week, but it's fun and it's always one of the most-viewed content items we produce during the football season.
We will be back in September for another year, or at least that's the plan.
Thanks for following along. Enjoy your Super Sunday.
Standings
Championship Sunday:
Neal McCready: 1-1 overall, 1-1 ATS
Chase Parham: 1-1 overall, 1-1 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 0-2 overall, 0-2 ATS
Brian Rippee: 0-2 overall, 0-2 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 142-64 overall, 95-96 ATS
Chase Parham: 147-59 overall, 103-88 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 141-64 overall, 94-96 ATS
Brian Rippee: 146-58 overall, 86-104 ATS
Betting line via DraftKings
Kansas City Chiefs +1.5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LVII, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz., 5:30 p.m. CST, FOX
Neal McCready: I guess I'm playing for second place here. However, as Ricky Bobby famously said, "If you're not first, you're last." That rings true here. I hate the Chiefs. I don't like the Eagles, either, but I truly despise the Chiefs. Andy Reid is embarrassingly fat. Patrick Mahomes only has one leg or something like that. His brother is a detriment to society and his wife is one of the 10 most annoying people on earth. I remain bitter. Neal's Pick: Philadelphia 27, Kansas City 23
Chase Parham: I can’t stand the Chiefs, even though I don’t have a great reason why outside of the people around Pat Mahomes. I want AJ to win the title, and since I already have it wrapped up, I can just pick the team I want to win and not worry about it. Champions have that luxury. Well, technically, everyone else does too since no one can catch me. Parham’s Pick: Eagles 30, Chiefs 28
Jeffrey Wright: I'm going to keep this simple and perhaps get burned, but that's gambling. I'm getting Patrick Mahomes against Jalen Hurts as a 1.5 point favorite. If the Eagles win, so be it. I can live with losing much more easily if I take Mahomes in this matchup. WRIGHT'S PICK: KANSAS CITY 27. PHILADELPHIA 21
Brian Rippee: I don't really have any sort of strong lean on this game. The Eagles have a more complete roster and a better defense, but the Chiefs have the better quarterback and more experience in a moment like this. I suppose I will side with the better quarterback. I will feel better about being wrong with that logic. Rippee's Pick: Kansas City 35, Philadelphia 30