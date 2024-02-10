Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Super Bowl LVIII
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Well, another season is in the books.
Years ago, when I first floated the idea of this column, I was told it would do nothing but create headaches and enemies.
That wasn't going to stop me.
Years later, this column, especially during the college football season, remains one of the most-read things we do.
The championship has been decided, so there's not a lot of Neal's Picks drama as we finish up with Super Bowl LVIII.
This season, our recruiting intern, Michael Luker, joined the fun. So big thanks to him.
Also, thanks to Service Specialists for sponsoring this. You have to have a certain humor to enjoy it and appreciate it, and the awesome people there do.
Mostly, thanks to all of you who read and comment weekly. You make it fun.
On to the picks...
Standings
NFL Championship Sunday:
Neal McCready: 1-1 overall, 0-2 ATS
Chase Parham: 0-2 overall, 1-1 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 1-1 overall, 1-1 ATS
Brian Rippee: 0-2 overall, 1-1 ATS
Michael Luker: 0-2 overall, 1-1 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 145-48 overall, 93-87 ATS
Chase Parham: 144-49 overall, 88-92 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 142-51 overall, 86-94 ATS
Brian Rippee: 141-52 overall, 86-94 ATS
Michael Luker: 146-47 overall, 78-102 ATS
San Francisco 49ers -2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LVIII, Sunday, 5: 30 p.m. CST, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Neal McCready: I have so little interest in this game. If a gun were put to my head, I'm cheering for the Niners. However, I'm not betting against Patrick Mahomes in an NFL Playoffs game. And you're giving me a couple of points? Sure, it's an easy call. Neal's Pick: Kansas City 27, San Francisco 20
Chase Parham: This is like finishing last in a 5K. Sure, you go ahead and cross the the finish line, but those last few steps really don't matter. There's no medal. There's a dumb t-shirt you'll never wear. My performance this season has been abysmal. As for the game, sure, give me the Niners, and I'll lay the points. It's dumb, but it fits my picks the rest of the season. It seems like Kansas City just can't be denied. Niners 49, Chiefs 13
Jeffrey Wright: I absolutely hate this line. Why would Vegas give us Mahomes with points again? He's 9-1-1 ATS as an underdog and is undefeated as underdog in the playoffs, completing over 76-percent of his passes with six touchdowns and no interceptions. I've gone against him the last two games, and this would be the moment when I switch to him, only to get the rug pulled out from under me. Also, the Chiefs are the biggest public underdog in Super Bowl history. If I take the 9ers and lose I will feel so dumb, so I'll take the Chiefs despite knowing it's square. WRIGHT'S PICK: CHIEFS 24, 49ERS 17
Brian Rippee: I have gone back and forth on this. The line is a tough one. The Niners have the more complete football team it feels like the franchise is due to win a Super Bowl. But I am not going to get in the business of going against Patrick Mahomes. Rippee's Pick: Kansas City 27, San Francisco 24
Michael Luker: I can’t bet against Mahomes again. He’s burned me every time. Thanks for reading. If you faded me all year, you won some money. Feel free to send tips. Luker's Pick: Kansas City 24 San Francisco 21