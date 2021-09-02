Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Week 1

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- LeBron James, during the midst of his championship run in Miami, was asked if he and the Heat ever talked about going for an elusive third straight title. "Do we talk about it?" James said. "Of course we talk about it. Of course we do. We're here to three-peat, man. What else we here to do?" Pat Riley copyrighted the term, but it's a word that is seldomly used. It's reserved for greatness. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen achieved a three-peat. Twice. Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal pulled it off with the Lakers. Derek Jeter and the Yankees did it in Major League Baseball. Lil' Wayne wrote a song about it. Take my word for it. So did Baby Ruth. Let's face it. It's rarefied air. James and the Heat failed. Most do.

We at Neal's Picks -- me, my security staff and a cadre of bikini-clad interns who do nothing but research games and sample tequila while floating on pool toys -- know a third straight title is a daunting task. We know it's a steep climb up an icy, jagged mountain, barefoot, without food and water, no ropes, none of those ice pick things you stick in the rocks to gain a foothold. We know everyone is against us. We know our opposition will lie, cheat, steal and kill if necessary to prevent us at Neal's Picks from winning the coveted Neal's Picks Trophy for the third straight year. We know they'll conspire. We feel their jealous rage. We understand it. It's like Lil' Wayne sang with a feeling that only champions like us can relate to: "Get on my level, you can't get on my level You will need a space shuttle or a ladder that's forever However I'm better if not now, then never. Yeah, I got game like Stuart Scott Fresh out the ESPN shop And when Sports Center popping, every thing stopping But you can't fool me I know what you watching Me! You watch me You watch me 'cause I be Weezy, must see TV C3! That's me and I'm me. I'm me, times three So retreat or suffer defeat I'm back, 3 Peat! C3!" Before we get started, a few things: -- We'll use lines from DraftKings this year. The lines we'll use will be the Monday/Tuesday lines, as it takes time to put this content item together. This damn thing doesn't write its own damn self. -- Obviously, this is not a hard-core football piece. Everyone and everything gets made fun of, including some at Ole Miss, past and present (Hey, Houston! How 'ya been? That 2011 season cost you, huh?). If that bothers you, skip this content item. Please. Just never open it. It's upset some in the past (Hello, Mr. Patterson. How's everything in British Columbia?) and it'll probably claim a new victim or two this year. Don't be that victim. -- We'll pick all SEC games and some other games here and there (depending on the standings, you know?) through the Super Bowl in February. We might pick high school games with made-up lines. We might pick Canadian Football League games (Remember, there's no fourth down, Shea). Hell, we might pick horse races that have already been conducted. There are no limits. All that's needed, really, is a sense of humor. It's Thursday. The hay, as your high school coach and my high school coach and everyone's high school coach said, is in the barn. So, good luck to me. With that, on to the picks...

All times listed Central Daylight Time

Thursday's game

If Josh Heupel, complete with a fanny pack inside his trash bag pullover, doesn't inspire confidence in Tennessee fans, what, pray tell, will? (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel -Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Bowling Green +34 at Tennessee, 7 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I don't doubt that the Vols will be eager to impress their new coach, but that's too many points for my blood. If I'm laying 34 points, it's for Alabama. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 40, Bowling Green 10 Chase Parham: I started typing with the intention of saying it's too many points, but Bowling Green royally sucks. The Falcons went 0-5 last year and got bombed each time. Tennessee will try to get healthy and happy in this opener. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 48 Bowling Green 10 Jeffrey Wright: What a way to kick off Neal’s Picks. In one corner, we have Tennessee led by Josh Heupel (and his new hair), a man that was his AD’s fourth choice at two-consecutive jobs, putting their 1-5 ATS all-time record against the MAC, and in the other corner, we have the Bowling Green Eagles, led by Scott Loeffler, a man who brings an eight-game-losing streak into the contest in addition to a 2-15 ATS record at the helm. I will stick to my plan and fade Loeffler and Brian VanGorder. Wright’s pick: Tennessee 52, Bowling Green 10 Zach Berry: I don't have a ton of faith in Tennessee in year one under Josh Huepel. But, I have less faith in Bowling Green doing anything. Zach's Pick: Tennessee 38, Bowling Green 13

Saturday's games

ULM could've hired any number of up and coming young coaches. Hell, ULM could've hired an alum from another field willing hire a collection of young coaches and let them coach. Instead, well, you know the rest. But at least they have Rich Rodriguez to pick the right quarterback to run his system straight into the banks of the Ouachita River. (Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

Louisiana-Monroe (+29.5) at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Yeah, it's a lot of points, but Kentucky has a good defense and ULM has a fat ass and Rich Rodriguez. What a joke. Just fold up shop next time. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 49, ULM 10 Chase Parham: I hate laying this many points, and I've done it twice in a row. Still... it's ULM and Terry Bowden against a pretty good Kentucky team that will run and run and run and run. Then hit a playaction or two. I feel better about this the more I talk about it. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 45, ULM 13 Jeffrey Wright: And the quarterback for the Warhawks is No. 4 Rhett Rodriguez…because he’s the coach’s son. Wright’s pick: Kentucky 41, THE University of Louisiana (at Monroe) 7 Zach Berry: Chris Rodriguez right. Chris Rodriguez left. Zach's Pick: Kentucky 40, Louisiana-Monroe 16

I bet Sam Pittman likes rice. Sam, I highly recommend brown rice as a substitute to the white, processed, refined stuff. (Gary Cosby Jr.)

Rice +19.5 at Arkansas, 1 p.m., SEC Network & ESPN+ Neal McCready: I'm worried Arkansas has the wrong quarterback for Kendall Briles' system. It won't matter Saturday, but it's going to matter sooner rather than later. Neal's Pick: Arkansas 27, Rice 17 Chase Parham: Rice is somewhat OK and is scrappy enough to make this interesting for a minute. The Owls are planning to play two quarterbacks though, and that makes me somewhat skittish. Even when the quarterback on the other side is KJ Jefferson. Parham's Pick: Arkansas 30, Rice 17 Jeffrey Wright: Rice feels like the smart play, but Pittman feels like the guy that understands you have to cover. Wright’s pick Arkansas 35, Rice 10 Zach Berry: It's KJ Jefferson's show. Finally. Let's see what ya got, kid. Zach's Pick: Arkansas 38, Rice 17

Every so often I like to point out coaching search failures. Sometimes, the people conducting the search are simply arrogant. Other times, ahem, they made the hire in late October and the search was nothing but window dressing to convince fans and media alike that there was a search. Let the record show Kirby Smart was once interested in the Ole Miss job. Manny Diaz wanted it. My source was Manny Diaz's dad, by the way. Ole Miss hired Hugh Freeze. How'd that work out? (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 1 Alabama -18.5 vs. Miami, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 2:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: I'm a believer in Alabama. I'll bet on the Tide until they force me to quit. Neal's Pick: Alabama 41, Miami 17 Chase Parham: I refuse to overthink it. I have a few questions about Alabama, but it's high-rent-district questions. Miami won't keep up in the second half, but a little early spunkiness wouldn't surprise me. Parham's Pick: Alabama 38, Miami 17 Jeffrey Wright: Please. Wright’s pick: Alabama 41, Miami 17 Zach Berry: I'm not a D'Eriq King believer. Zach's Pick: Alabama 41, Miami 20

Even injured cheerleaders show up to wave to the kids in the children's hospital at Iowa. Iowa, where all is well and good with the world. Iowa, heartland of America. Iowa, I love you. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

No. 17 Indiana +3 at No. 18 Iowa, 2:30 p.m. Big Ten Network Neal McCready: I'll go with my heart here. I love the Hawkeyes. Neal's Pick: Iowa 31, Indiana 23 Chase Parham: Indiana has its quarterback back and Tom Allen is one of the good guys in college athletics. This is probably stupid, but let's ride with the Hoosiers. Parham's Pick: Indiana 24, Iowa 20 Jeffrey Wright: How long before Neal’s Picks becomes a B1G TEN picks column? We’ve already allowed him to slip a few of these games into the content because for years, those were the only games that he actually watched other than the Ole Miss games that he covered. Now, he’s watching more football than ever, and we’ve allowed him to take FAR TOO MUCH liberty from not just us but also all of you too. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. THIS HAS TO STOP. WHERE DOES THIS STOP?!? NEXT THING YOU KNOW WE’LL HAVE A B1G TEN MANDATE. Wright’s pick: Iowa 28, Indiana 23 Zach Berry: This one should be nice and cozy. Zach's Pick: Iowa 26, Indiana 24

Rumor has it Mike Leach might even make the trip from Key West to Starkville (my God, how depressing must that be?) to coach Saturday's game against the boys from Ruston, land of peaches, honey and sports bloggers. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Louisiana Tech +23 at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., ESPNU Neal McCready: I think this line is too big, but I'll confess that my Ruston loyalty plays a factor here. I can't remember where I left my keys, but I can hum the La. Tech fight song at a moment's notice. Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 34, Louisiana Tech 20 Chase Parham: Mike Leach runs up the score on bad teams, and State can out-athlete Tech here with the air raid. It's not indicative of anything moving forward, but Saturday will be a good day for the Bulldogs. Parham's Pick: State 45, La Tech 20 Jeffrey Wright: My general rule has been to lay the points with the home team, but forgive me for thinking that I’m going to have to see the MSU offense prove it can win a game by 4 scores before I bet on it. Wright’s pick: Mississippi State 35, Louisiana Tech 17 Zach Berry: Sure. Zach's Pick: Mississippi State 38, Louisiana Tech 17

These are Eliah Drinkwitz's shoes. He tries so very hard. (Gary Cosby Jr.)

Central Michigan +14 at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Again, I just think it's too many points. Missouri's defense lends me pause here. Neal's Pick: Missouri 37, Central Michigan 24 Chase Parham: All the points. Mizzou can definitely score, and Eli Drinkwitz is a good coach when he's not getting stuffed in a locker. Parham's Pick: Mizzou 40, Central Michigan 24 Jeffrey Wright: In the Alpha Nerd’s 17 wins as a head coach, he has covered the number in 15 of those games. Therefore, if I think Missouri wins, I will take them to cover. Wright’s pick: Missouri 41, Central Michigan 24 Zach Berry: I'm a big believer in Connor Bazelak and the Tigers. But, their defense is still bad and we'll be sweating this one. Zach's Pick: Missouri 40, Central Michigan 23

Enjoy the Big 12 while you can, Sark. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette +8 at No. 21 Texas, 3:30 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: Don't we do this bullshit with Texas every year? We do, don't we? Neal's Pick: Louisiana-Lafayette 27, Texas 25 Chase Parham: I'd been planning to take ULL all week, and I'm still scared to death here, but I think Texas is just better, and while the Cajuns are a good program, we've gotten too damn cute with all the ranked mid majors. Let's smash some Cinderella slippers. Parham's Pick: Texas 31, ULL 21 Jeffrey Wright: I hate trendy underdogs, especially ones that are on the road. Wright’s pick: Texas 38, ULL 24 Zach Berry: Steve Sarkisian will have the Longhorns ready. Sorry, Billy. Zach's Pick: Texas 44, Louisiana-Lafayette 22

If only he'd pulled his mask up, right? But no!!! He had to defy science and look at where he is today! Just look! He's locked up in his basement, on his deathbed, fighting for his life! Does Nick Saban have this problem? No, no he doesn't. (Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports)

Akron +37.5 at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network Neal McCready: It's a ton of points, but I've never met anything or anyone from Akron I'd bet on. Hell, my dog, Rizzo, hates Akron, and Rizzo hates no one. I bet Brian Harsin pours it on. Neal's Pick: Auburn 49, Akron 9 Chase Parham: This is stupid. Go get help if you actually bet on this. 1-888-777-9696 Parham's Pick: Auburn 55, Akron 13 Jeffrey Wright: Allow me to give a little context on just how bad Akron is. During the previous two seasons, the Zips have gone a combined 1-17 overall while also managing an impressive 3-15 mark against the spread. They’ve been outscored 683-229 during that impressive streak, and in half of the games, they failed to score in double figures. Plus, Harsin kinda needs some good press. Wright: Auburn 45, Akron 3 Zach Berry: Zzzz zzz zz. Zach's Pick: Auburn 38, Akron 7

Sometimes when one lands his or her dream job, he or she discovers it was really a nightmare. Meet Shame Beamer. (Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

Eastern Illinois (No line) at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN+/SECNetwork Neal McCready: I've missed college football, but I haven't missed it this much. Neal's Pick: South Carolina 41, Eastern Illinois 13 Chase Parham: When you start the graduate assistant at quarterback, I'm at least interested. Probably the only time this season for Shane Beamer's crew. Parham's Pick: Carolina 38, Eastern Illinois 17 Jeffrey Wright: Super Leagues cannot get here fast enough for me. I don’t even want to think about these games anymore. South Carolina 38, Eastern Illinois 10 Zach Berry: THE ZEB ERA STARTS NOW! Zach's Pick: South Carolina 33, Eastern Illinois 13

There's no pressure on JT Daniels. Georgia fans just expect him to win the Heisman, beat Alabama and win the national title. That's all. (Gary Cosby Jr.])

No. 5 Georgia +3 vs. No. 3 Clemson, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 6:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: I want to pick Georgia, just for the SEC chaos of it all, but I suspect Clemson is simply better. Neal's Pick: Clemson 38, Georgia 31 Chase Parham: I'll take the points. I have no idea. But I'm all in with this one. It's going to live up to its expectation as the game of the day. Parham's Pick: Georgia 38, Clemson 34 Jeffrey Wright: I’ve been working on a half-baked take with Clemson’s position in the college football elite. The premise is that Clemson’s talent is closer to Oklahoma’s than it is to the elite rosters in the sport, and they closed the talent gap with first-round quarterbacks while the big boys were trotting out Jalen Hurts, Jake Coker, JT Barrett’s, etc. However, now those teams are matching up with equivalent or better quarterbacks. In their previous three years in an elite game, they are 1-2 with both losses being blowouts, and Ohio State worked really hard to lose to them in the Fiesta Bowl in 2019. While Kirby is still a dumb-dumb, make no mistake, Georgia’s roster is elite this year. My only current hesitation is that Georgia’s pretty banged up for a team that hasn’t played a game. However, I’m going to trust my gut here. I like the Dawgs. Wright’s pick: Georgia 31, Clemson 24 Zach Berry: Give me the better quarterback here. Zach's Pick: Clemson 32, Georgia 30

Dan Mullen addresses his "How To Dress Like a Dad in his Late 40s at Target" class at Gainesville Community College. (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Florida Atlantic +24.5 at No. 13 Florida, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Again, so many points, and the Gators are breaking in a new quarterback, but Lane Kiffin isn't in Boca anymore -- at least not during the part of the year when football is played. Neal's Pick: Florida 37, FAU 9 Chase Parham: Dan will know the line. So there's at least that. This game bores me, even writing the paragraph. We'll stop with a couple sentences. Parham's Pick: Florida 45, FAU 20 Jeffrey Wright: Florida Atlantic played one of the most disgusting brands of football last season, and I’m going to need to see them score before I bet on them. Wright’s pick: Florida 38, FAU 10 Zach Berry: We all know how Dan Mullen likes to play with his food. Zach's Pick: Florida 38, Florida Atlantic 13

Texas A&M fans prepare for the 2021 season at a recent meeting.

Kent State +29 at No. 6 Texas A&M, 7 p.m., ESPNU Neal McCready: Again, new quarterback, lots of points, young offensive line, first game, quasi-decent opponent, etc. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 41, Kent State 13 Chase Parham: I don't know how Kent State scores. That seems like a problem. Parham's Pick: TAMU 41, Kent State 10 Jeffrey Wright: Kent State can score, and Jimbo has a tendency to play these games in a very vanilla fashion. Wright’s pick: Texas A&M 38, Kent State 20 Zach Berry: The Aggies are replacing a ton, but it won't matter. Zach's Pick: Texas A&M 47, Kent State 16

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea rides down an escalator with a Liberty Bowl official at SEC Media Days. Everyone is just kidding each other here, right? I mean, who says cordiality is dead? (Gary Cosby Jr.)

East Tennessee State (No Line) at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network Neal McCready: I love Clark Lea's hair. Neal's Pick: Vanderbilt 24, East Tennessee State 14 Chase Parham: I'm sorry, South Carolina. You're the Super Bowl compared to this. Parham's Pick: Vanderbilt 10, ETSU 7 Jeffrey Wright: MBA heads 2 miles east to revitalize the Vanderbilt program. That’s really all I can add here. Wright’s pick: Vanderbilt 24, ETSU 6 Zach Berry: Gotta love a good ole fashioned Middle vs East Tennessee battle. Zach's Pick: Vanderbilt 26, East Tennessee State 14

Ed Oregon searches for Joe Burrow and Joe Brady in a Birmingham-area hotel. Rumor is he found neither. (Gary Cosby Jr.)

No. 16 LSU -3.5 at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: Maybe LSU figured everything out. Maybe getting to Houston for a week got them focused. Maybe they're back to 2019 form. My experience, however, tells me to embrace the chaos. Neal's Pick: UCLA 33, LSU 31 Chase Parham: LSU still has a ton of athletes, and the internal combustion is going to happen, but it's not going to happen yet. The Tigers will find a way here. Frankly, the traveling West thing bothers me more than UCLA's week one win. Parham's Pick: LSU 34, UCLA 30 Jeffrey Wright: If LSU were traveling to South Carolina and the line were just 3.5, would anyone bat an eye at laying the points? I don’t think so. UCLA’s talent is closer to South Carolina’s than LSU, and I trust Max Johnson more than I trust DTR. Wright’s pick: LSU 35, UCLA 24 Zach Berry: This feels awfully trappy. Zach's Pick: LSU 30, UCLA 24

Monday's game

Ole Miss conducts an interview involving no local media. How can I tell? Does he look suicidal here? Does he look like someone ripped his soul from his chest and dragged him at gunpoint to a podium? No and no. There's nothing resembling local media in the setting pictured above. (Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)