NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- It was, as you might expect, a brutal offseason. After two straight Neal's Picks championships, we at Neal's Picks fell to third place. It was a devastating fall from grace, one that led to months of self-reflection, hot yoga, infrared Pilate, ice-bath meditation and tequila-infused study sessions with our new team of Scandinavian interns. Last year's champion, Jeffrey Wright, seemed overly focused during his title campaign. We had hoped that perhaps marriage and European trips and the like would distract Wright, and for a while, we believe it did. However, his focus returned, and so did the winning. So, we at Neal's Picks were left with no choice but to convince his lovely bride, Aleia, to consider having a child. "His child?" she asked, incredulously. "Wasn't committing to spend the rest of my life with him enough?" She had a point, but we had a third championship in four years to pursue. So last December, as it became obvious we weren't going to overcome his insurmountable lead, Aleia relented and accepted our forever-to-be-undisclosed terms. Earlier this month, the Wrights gave birth to our secret weapon -- er, their daughter -- just in time for the 2023 season. There will be long nights. There will be ear infections. There will be crying. Eventually, there will be baby food to be fed, messes to clean up, toys to buy. Santa Claus has a new stop to make. Soon, the newest little Wright will smile and coo at her father and he'll actually turn away from football games and watch whatever the modern version of Dora The Explorer is. It's a foolproof plan, one that is time-tested. Wright doesn't know what's about to hit him. By November, he won't even know who's in the NFC South, much less whether Georgia will cover the spread against Tennessee. His research will be trash. His study habits will be obliterated. He'll be posting hourly updates on Instagram and Facebook. He'll be buying smocked dresses. He's toast; he just doesn't know it yet. We're not really overly worried about Chase Parham or Brian Rippee. They have their moments, sure, but neither inspire a lot of fear. We even allowed a new competitor, RebelGrove.com recruiting intern Michael Luker, to enter the fray this year. How nice of a boss is McCready? He gave Luker two months off this summer to get ready for the 2023 season. While Luker prepped for the coming season, McCready stalked Class of 2028 quarterbacks and wrote some of the most compelling recruiting content the "team site industry" has ever seen. Once, he almost entered a prediction or looked into a crystal ball or whatever idiocy Rivals uses to predict where 17-year-old boys will go for one season before transferring to another school a year later. On Friday, Luker returns to the recruiting beat and McCready stops DM'ing 15-year-olds at midnight. So, unless Luker builds some silly lead in Week 1, his chances are virtually nil. Not NIL. Just nil. But we're back for another season. Who can we infuriate this year? Who's the next Houston Nutt? The next Sean Patterson? Will a quarterback seek us out in a postgame press conference following a dramatic win over Vanderbilt? Will the freshmen read our stuff? There's only one way to find out. So... On to the picks...

Standings

For The Season: Neal McCready: 0-0 Chase Parham: 0-0 Jeffrey Wright: 0-0 Brian Rippee: 0-0 Michael Luker: 0-0

All lines via DraftKings

All times Central Daylight Time

Rankings via Associated Press

Thursday's games

Billy Napier is about tired of all these expectations and demands and whatnot. He's not winning, no, but so far, he hasn't covered up any shootings either. Priorities. (Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Florida +6.5 at No. 14 Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Oh, hell, we're starting with a big I-don't-know game. Fitting. It's Year 2 for Billy Napier, and he's catching hell for saying he likes Coldplay. I also like Coldplay. I saw them in Houston and they were fantastic. So go ahead. Call Billy and me names. It's no Trouble for me. I say the Gators pull one off under A Sky Full of Stars and turn it up with a Hymn for the Weekend. Set your Clocks for Thursday night. I'll stop now. Neal's Pick: Florida 24, Utah 23 Chase Parham: This is completely dependent on Cam Rising's availability for Utah. The Utes are good, but I don't trust a backup situation. The Gators over/under from Vegas is 5.5, and the program doesn't seem to have much on-field momentum. I've been negative on UF all offseason, so I can't reverse course now. I also can't pick a backup QB. Parham's Pick: Florida 24, Utah 20 Jeffrey Wright: I just don’t see either team running away from the other. While I don’t think Mertz is the type of savior that Gator hopefuls are promoting, I also don’t think Cam Rising is going to play. Therefore, I think both teams are going to be fairly conservative and are going to play not to lose, resulting in a low-scoring game. If I’m indeed correct, I’d rather have the points than not. WRIGHT’S PICK: UTAH 20, FLORIDA 17 Brian Rippee: I have seen this line as low as -4.5 and as high as -11 at various points throughout the offseason. This is of course due to Cam Rising still recovering from torn ACL suffered in the Rose Bowl. Kyle Whittingham is notorious for divulging zero injury info, so we won't really know whether Rising plays or not until the first snap. I don't think Florida will be particularly good, but I have a suspicion this will be one of those weird week one results that won't end up making sense later on. Rippee's Pick: Utah 21, Florida 17. Michael Luker: As of Monday at 8:30 PM, I don’t believe Cam Rising is playing on Thursday. Even if Rising trots out on Thursday, it’s unrealistic to think that he will just pick up where he left off last year after missing an entire offseason due to injury. Luker's Pick: Florida 20 Utah 13

You know, if Missouri got some strong quarterback play, the Tigers could be dangerous. This is their quarterback. You're safe, Georgia. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

South Dakota (No line) at Missouri, 7 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Keep an eye on the Tigers this fall. If you're looking for a sneaky surprise team, it just might be Mizzou. Neal's Pick: Missouri 37, South Dakota 10 Chase Parham: Missouri was close to eight wins last season, but that game can be dangerous because close games define programs more often than not. The Tigers didn't know how to win, and it's a hard job. Drinkwitz has done a better job than he gets credit for, but it's just hard not to see a low ceiling. Parham's Pick: Missouri 41, South Dakota 10 Jeffrey Wright: Is South Dakota the good one? WRIGHT’S PICK: MISSOURI 38, SOUTH DAKOTA 6 Brian Rippee: Last year, things went sideways for me in a hurry. So it is nice of Neal to select a game in which I cannot lose. Or maybe I will still find a way. Rippee's Pick: Missouri 52, South Dakota 3 Michael Luker: As much as a football fan that I claim to be, I can’t sit here and say that I know anything about South Dakota. Luker's Pick: Missouri 45 South Dakota 7

Saturday's games

The last coach at Tennessee got in trouble for passing out McDonald's bags. It's safe to say all the MdDonald's is staying inside the head coach's office these days. (Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Virginia +28 vs. No. 12 Tennessee, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn., 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: One of my goals this season is just to not overthink things. Along those lines, Tennessee is very talented, complete with an explosive offense. Virginia, from all accounts, is the worst team in the ACC. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 45, Virginia 10 Chase Parham: Tennessee seems to be on a warpath wherever it can achieve demolition. The circled games will still decide the season, but in the meantime, it feels like a program in search of style points. The Volunteers have a perpetual chip on their collective shoulder. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 45, UVA 13 Jeffrey Wright: How’s that Dabo Swinney Coaching Tree looking these days? My only hesitation on this game is that it seems too easy because I think UVA is horrible, and I’m not sure that I’m blindly ready to lay four scores with Joe Milton. WRIGHT’S PICK: TENNESSEE 45, VIRGINIA 13 Brian Rippee: Virginia is projected to be very bad and Tennessee is loaded on offense. During my extensive preparation to ensure that last year's last place finish doesn't happen again, I read that 74 percent of the public money is on the Vols. Go Hoos. Rippee's pick Tennessee 35, Virginia 17 Michael Luker: Outside of Florida State and Clemson, the ACC is awful. Virginia falls under that category. Luker's Pick: Tennessee 42, Virginia 13

The man is invested in bourbon and horses and he's getting paid millions to go 7-5 every year. Hell, yeah, he's happy. Just look at him. He's living his best life. (Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Ball State +26.5 at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I'm almost certainly losing this game. Kentucky is kind of weird in these games, so I'll just take the points. I do think the Wildcats' offense is going to be much improved. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 37, Ball State 13 Chase Parham: I hate this line. I hate this line so much. I want to skip it. I don't have a feel for Kentucky or this nondescript MAC team. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 24, Ball State 9 Jeffrey Wright: WRIGHT: DID YOU KNOW: Since 2001, No SEC team has played more MAC teams than Kentucky. The Wildcats are 11-5-1 ATS in that time against the MAC and have never lost to a MAC school under Mark Stoops. I also think Kentucky will upgrade at quarterback this season. WRIGHT’S PICK: KENTUCKY 38, BALL STATE 10 Brian Rippee: Kentucky's offense was a mess last year. Adding Devin Leary QB and Liam Cohen as offensive coordinator seems like a suitable effort to fix the mess. Rippee's Pick Kentucky 35, Ball State 7 Michael Luker: This is a really tough line to bet against. Kentucky will undoubtedly win, but a 26.5 point spread is just such an odd line. Luker's Pick: Kentucky 38 Ball State 17

Does this man look like an Aerosmith fan? (Denny Simmons / The Tennessean-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Western Carolina (No line) at Arkansas, War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock, Ark., Noon, SEC Network + Neal McCready: I mean, I guess it'll be a little interesting to get a glimpse of Arkansas' defense, but otherwise, this seems pointless. Neal's Pick: Arkansas 41, Western Carolina 10 Chase Parham: Playing the season opener in Little Rock is dumb. Just play your games in Fayetteville. Parham's Pick: Arkansas 38, Western Carolina 6 Jeffrey Wright: Listen, I, like all of us, am so glad that we have made it back to football season, but can we all acknowledge that the sooner these games are gone, the better? As much as I hate what TV execs are doing to the sport, they do have a point that we don’t actually need these games. WRIGHT’S PICK: ARKANSAS 52, WESTERN CAROLINA 6 Brian Rippee: Western Carolina's mascot is a catamount. A catamount is a big cat native to the Americas, ranking second in size out of all big cats behind only the jaguar. Rippee's Pick: Arkansas 45, Western Carolina 6 Michael Luker: Another cupcake game here, as Arkansas will have no problems with Western Carolina. Luker's Pick: Arkansas 45 Western Carolina 6

Jaxson Dart thought it was perfect for a second, but I guess Lane Kiffin wasn't quite as sure. Kiffin was never quite a fan of little games and It doesn't take too long to see that quarterbacks are all the same (Denny Simmons / The Tennessean-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Mercer (No line) at No. 22 Ole Miss, 1 p.m., SEC Network + Neal McCready: Big thanks to Lane Kiffin, Jaxson Dart and Spencer Sanders for giving us some material in an otherwise drama-free week. I'm appreciative. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 42, Mercer 7 Chase Parham: We all want to see how the quarterback snaps are divvied up and how quickly Ole Miss can get looks for new players. Mercer shouldn't pose a scoreboard threat, allowing Lane Kiffin to use it like a preseason game -- especially in the heat. Snap counts will be an interesting read afterward. Also, with the defense so new in all ways, we can judge some things even if the opponent is inferior. Parham's Pick: Ole Miss 55, Mercer 13 Jeffrey Wright: For the sake of this reading audience and my wife who will be home with an 11-day old infant, I hope little will be said about this game on Saturday evening and all the attention will shift to Tulane. WRIGHT’S PICK: OLE MISS 45, MERCER 14 Brian Rippee: There's certainly plenty to watch for in this game. A new defensive scheme, manufactured chaos at quarterback and several intriguing transfers on both sides of the ball. How much can actually be determined from a game like this? Who knows, but it's our first real opportunity to learn anything about this team. Rippee's Pick: Ole Miss 55, Mercer 10 Michael Luker: Not much to talk about with this game. Ole Miss will win easily and the only real question will be how long the starters play. Luker's Pick: Ole Miss 45 Mercer 7

This prayer wasn't answered. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Massachusetts +37 at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Hugh Freeze said his favorite musical artist was Eric Church. I wonder if he's yet found a place on the Plains to enjoy a Drink In My Hand or maybe Smoke A Little Smoke. I also wonder when the Tigers do the pregame players-only prayer oval if Freeze will do a little Creepin' and try to get in on that action, you know, Like Guess Does. Neal's Pick: Auburn 41, UMass 10 Chase Parham: This is partly a bit and partly true. UMass didn't suck on Saturday. The quarterback could spin it a little bit, and despite it being New Mexico State across the field, it was an improved group of Minutemen. Now, they won't come close to challenging Auburn, but I don't think the Tigers cover. Parham's Pick: Auburn 40, UMass 17 Jeffrey Wright: UMASS felt like they won the game they cared about last week, and while I don’t think Auburn isn’t remotely close to the peak of its powers, they’re not New Mexico State. WRIGHT’S PICK: AUBURN 45, UMASS 7 Brian Rippee: UMass' week zero win at New Mexico State was the program's first season-opening road win since 1973. That seems impossible. Ole Miss trailed Central Arkansas 20-14 at halftime in Hugh Freeze's first game as an SEC head coach. I have no clue what the line was in that one, but I assume it was a lot. Give me the Minutemen here to valiantly cover this spread. Rippee's Pick: Auburn 35, UMass 10 Michael Luker: I have a feeling Hugh Freeze will want to make a good first impression with the Auburn faithful. Luker's Pick: Auburn 49 UMass 13

I don't even have anything to make fun of yet. (Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Southeastern Louisiana (No line) at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC Network + Neal McCready: I'm sure the streaming numbers on this will be massive. Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 48, Southeastern Louisiana 7 Chase Parham: Mississippi State is interesting because of the new scheme offensively and how they look under a new staff. There's a new mourning with Mike Leach's death now that the season is here. It didn't hit me until this week. Parham's Pick: MSU 45, SELA 16 Jeffrey Wright: Week 2 is so much better than Week 1. WRIGHT’S PICK: MISSISSIPPI STATE 45, SELA 13 Brian Rippee: The Bulldogs will be a fascinating team to watch early on in the year. They've got new offensive coordinator and scheme with a veteran quarterback and an inexperienced, defensive-minded head coach. I have no clue what that will equate to as far as success, especially with MSU having eight home games this year. Rippee's Pick: Mississippi State 31, SELA 7 Michael Luker: The Bulldogs will not have any problems with SELA, though I am interested to see how Will Rogers and the rest of the Bulldog offense looks in a new offensive scheme. Luker's Pick: Mississippi State 38 SELA 3

Someone figure out a way to get the Alabama game on this man's headset Saturday evening. (Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)

UT-Martin (No line) at No. 1 Georgia, 5 p.m., SEC Network + Neal McCready: Have a day, Kinkead Dent. Neal's Pick: Georgia 55, UT-Martin 9 Chase Parham: Jason Simpson is showing up to win the game. Really, he is. He told us that one time. I assume it's still the case. Parham's Pick: Georgia 48, UT Martin 6 Jeffrey Wright: Honest question, do you think Jason Simpson is more concerned with the result of this game or whether his son will start for Alabama. At best, I think it’s a push. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 52, MY MOTHER’S ALMA MATER 3 Brian Rippee: Lane Kiffin has not yet ruled out Kinkead Dent from the QB competition. In all seriousness, I found UT-Martin's game notes. It lists Dent as the starter. I am happy for him. On Saturday, I will be fearing for his safety. Rippee's Pick: Georgia 58, UT-Martin 3 Michael Luker: Georgia hosts UT-Martin to begin their daunting non-conference schedule. This one will not be in doubt. Luker's Pick: Georgia 55 UT-Martin 10

The winningest coach in the SEC so far this season. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Alabama A&M (No line) at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC Network + Neal McCready: I didn't watch Vanderbilt last week. I meant to, but it had been a hot day and I may have had a couple of beers and decided to try the smoked old-fashioned and sort of forgot once the Commodores were delayed. Maybe Clark and the boys are going to have the big improvement from Week 1 to Week 2. Maybe? Neal's Pick: Vanderbilt 42, Alabama A&M 14 Chase Parham: Vanderbilt will be the least impressive 2-0 team in the nation. That's still better than 1-1 or 0-2. The Commodores aren't going bowling, but they at least avoided embarrassment and got the win last week. I feel somewhat bad for AJ Swann. He can play. Parham's Pick: Vanderbilt 41, Alabama A&M 6 Jeffrey Wright: I look forward to being on the wrong side of Vanderbilt all year, but fortunately, I won’t take an L this week. WRIGHT’S PICK: VANDERBILT 42, ALABAMA A&M 10 Brian Rippee: Vanderbilt looked very bad in its week zero win over Hawaii, but the Dores will be 2-0 after this week. Their regular season win total is 3.5. They've got UNLV, at Wake and a full SEC slate. Can Vandy get to four wins? I doubt it. Rippee's Pick: Vanderbilt 35, Alabama A&M 10 Michael Luker: Vanderbilt looked shaky last week against Hawaii, a game in which they couldn’t run the ball and couldn’t defend the pass. Alabama A&M is much worse than Hawaii, so I expect the ‘Dores to move to 2-0. Great news for people that took the over on their season win total (me). Luker's Pick: Vanderbilt 45, Alabama A&M 14

Look at my guy, Jimbo -- making guys like me look stupid for years due to the wasted talent on the Aggies' roster. (Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports)

New Mexico +38 at No 23 Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I'm going to assume that New Mexico sucks and further assume that while the Aggies won't want to put too much on film in advance of next week's showdown in Miami, something tells me Jimbo and the boys are going to want to put up some points. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 51, New Mexico 7 Chase Parham: I despise laying this man points, but Jimbo isn't going to leash his new toy until it's a bloodbath. There's PR involved here. Some games Jimbo definitely won't be able to run it up. This isn't one of those. Parham's Pick: TAMU 52, New Mexico 10 Jeffrey Wright: On the one hand, I think Jimbo could try to start an important year with a bang to get the people behind him again. However, the Aggies have Miami on the road next week, so I think they will be vanilla and try to get to next week at full strength. WRIGHT’S PICK: TEXAS A&M 42, NEW MEXICO 7 Brian Rippee: Texas A&M is going to score a bunch of points for perception purposes. Whether or not Jimbo Fisher actually lets Bobby Petrino continue to do his job beyond the first moment of adversity remains to be seen. Rippee's Pick: Texas A&M 63, New Mexico 10 Michael Luker: Like Hugh Freeze and Auburn, I have a feeling Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher will want to put up a ton of points to show the fans the new offense is lethal. Someone will have to remind them that they played New Mexico. Luker's Pick: Texas A&M 56 New Mexico 3

Culture embodied. This man is ready to shock the SEC (or make me look like an idiot for buying in after watching one of those ridiculous coach's shows) (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

South Carolina +2.5 vs. No. 21 North Carolina, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: Not going to overthink. I just think the Gamecocks are going to be ready to go, and I think there might be some momentum carryover from last season. This is going to be an SEC game one day; remember I told you. Neal's Pick: South Carolina 30, North Carolina 27 Chase Parham: I have this odd thing where I never think North Carolina is any good at football just based on the uniform. It doesn't compute for me. I'm trying to get over that because Drake Maye is talented, and it's a quarterback sport for the most part. Also, Phil Long is now at Wisconsin. People are undervaluing South Carolina, but it won't show here. Parham's Pick: UNC 30, SC 24 Jeffrey Wright: To give you a glimpse into my mind, whenever I see this matchup, I always think about Frank Beamer because his son is facing his best friend. Does that thought mean anything? No, but I always think about it. I think North Carolina has the better quarterback, but I just think Beamer has an ability to get his guys up for these types of games. WRIGHT’S PICK: SOUTH CAROLINA 31, NORTH CAROLINA 28 Brian Rippee: I think North Carolina will prove to be a mediocre football team with a good quarterback. Take a peek at South Carolina's schedule to open the year. After this game, the Gamecocks have: Furman, at Georgia, Mississippi State and at Tennessee. They had better win this one or they could legitimately be 1-4 entering the month of October. I think they get the job done. Rippee's Pick: South Carolina 28, North Carolina 24 Michael Luker: This is a really intriguing matchup. Not only is this game a geographical rivalry, this game has two very good veteran QBs. I think this game is huge for South Carolina, as they have a pretty tough schedule to open the year. I’m picking South Carolina to pick up where they left off last year. Luker's Pick: South Carolina 31 North Carolina 27

This man never stops recruiting. (Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Middle Tennessee +37.5 at No. 4 Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: We're all going to be eating so many words come December and January. I can just feel it. Neal's Pick: Alabama 49, Middle Tennessee 6 Chase Parham: This game is a dud, but I am interested in Alabama's quarterback situation. With Georgia taking up so much SEC oxygen, Alabama is more fascinating than most seasons. Nick is smiling and people are doing the "trendy" thing (bizarre world) of picking the Tide. Parham's Pick: Alabama 44, Middle Tennessee 3 Jeffrey Wright: If you want to fade Nick Saban in a season opener, be my guest. However, I will not do so. Also, I like the fact that Alabama is undecided at quarterback because I think you’ll see more plays with the starters since Alabama will try to fairly evaluate each guy. WRIGHT’S PICK: ALABAMA 49, MTSU 6 Brian Rippee: Congrats to Nick Saban, not for creating the greatest dynasty college football has ever seen, but for finally entering a season in which he doesn't have to fabricate people doubting his team. I am sure he is relishing this. The quarterback competition will be the only interesting component of this game. Rippee's Pick: Alabama 49, Middle Tennessee 6 Michael Luker: Alabama will be trying to find their answer at QB before their first big test next week, so I expect them to open the playbook a little more than they usually would in their first game. Luker's Pick: Alabama 45 Middle Tennessee 3

Sunday's game

You know, eight years ago, a presidency was launched on an escalator. Is it possible a national title bid was launched on one as well? Inquiring minds... (USA Today Sports)