NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- I am sure you've all heard about its by now. Every Monday night, on public access television, we have a weekend in review, evaluating Neal's Picks show, live from my palatial estates headquarters. It's called Under The Tree. It's me and an old man, Ole Jim, under the Neal's Picks Money Tree, going over the picks I got right and got wrong. I'm sure you've seen it. Everyone's talking about it. Sometimes we take calls. This week, one of those callers, Dwayne, called in and was full of vitriol and criticism. He said I'd let my two Neal's Picks championships go to my head. He said I'd stopped hiring interns who were good at picking games and instead hired interns who were simply attractive. He said we'd stopped partying and only cared about floating around in the pool, sipping vodka and tequila drinks while our opposition burned the midnight oil studying for the weekend ahead. He said I'd failed. Well, after a couple of minutes of that, I cut him off. Here's a transcription of my response to Dwayne. I'm not proud of the tone, but I don't apologize for standing up for myself. After all, I haven't had vodka in the pool in years and it's mezcal, not tequila, and it's not my fault Astrid and Ingrid are aspiring supermodels and don't understand football. They're here to learn, and I'm here to help. "Hey Dwayne," I said. "I've listened to enough of you, Dwayne. You can have all your opinions that you want. I don't know how old you are, don't really care. But let me tell you something. We finished third last year. Not last. Third. "And you're part of the problem, to be honest with you. Because that is part of the problem. It's people like you — the appreciation, the expectation is greater than the appreciation. And that's the problem. "We won two seasons in a row. That's never happened before. You wanna know why? Neal's Picks ain't sniffed a championship for 35 years and now we've won two in seven years. And there's only two other teams that can say that: Jeffrey Wright and Chase Parham. "Is this a bad year? Yeah, and it's my responsibility. Take 100 percent responsibility for it. But all this bullcrap you're thinking, all these narratives you read. Listen, man, you can have your opinion all you want, and you can apply for the job. And good luck to ya. All right? "What's happened at Neal's Picks is — we've won so much — it used to be the fun was in the winning. Now even when you win, people like you complain and criticize the coaches and question everything. "People like you who just love to destroy people with your comments, all right? I'm sure you've never made any bad decisions. I'm sure you never picked Texas A&M to cover 16 versus South Carolina. I'm sure you've lived a perfect life. I'm sure you've led a bunch of people. "So to answer your question, I started this thing with no Swedish interns. Not one. That's unheard of in this freaking business, all right? And I'm where I am because I worked my ass off every single day. When Astrid gets back from rehab, she'll tell you. And I ain't gonna let some smartass kid get on this phone on this public access television show and create this stuff. So if you've got a problem with that, I don't care. "I have been a part of failure many times. Many, many times. But there ain't one thing in my life that I've ever failed at, D-Wayne. Never. I mean, yes, I made a D in Marriage and Family Planning, but the teacher hated guys. She literally left her husband for another woman. Yes, I got fired from a radio show. Sure, that felt like failure, but look at me now. Sure, I'm in third again this year, but there's a. long way to go. All right? "I'm not gonna sit here and let you call in — I don't care how much money I make. You ain't gonna talk to me like I'm 12 years old. Gotta be freaking kidding me." So, I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize... To. No. One. Let's do this. On to the picks...

Neal's Picks is presented by Service Specialists staffing and recruiting agency. They have been connecting great job opportunities to candidates since 1967. Are you on the job hunt? Whether you are seeking an entry level position or are a seasoned professional, they have opportunities across the board. Whether you’re in IT, engineering, dentistry, accounting, law, manufacturing, human resources or maybe you don’t even know what you’re looking for, they can help you. Service Specialists’ goal is to, get to know you, your strengths and see what you’re looking for in your next career move to find you the right fit. Using Service Specialists is free for the candidate, and all conversations are kept confidential, so you have nothing to lose by giving them a call! Is your company is looking to hire quality, hard to find talent? Service Specialists can help! Keep in mind that payment of service is solely contingent on if you decide to hire a candidate that they send. You have nothing to lose, so give Will, Sydney or Kelsey a call at 662-832-5138 or check out their new and improved website at servicespecialistsltd.com.

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready 7-0 overall, 5-2 ATS Chase Parham: 7-0 overall, 2-5 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 7-0 overall, 4-3 ATS Brian Rippee: 6-1 overall, 4-3 ATS Michael Luker: 6-1 overall, 2-5 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 76-21 overall, 43-43 ATS Chase Parham: 78-19 overall, 41-45 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 80-17 overall, 48-38 ATS Brian Rippee: 73-24 overall, 44-42 ATS Michael Luker: 76-21 overall, 33-53 ATS

All games Saturday

All times listed Central Daylight Time

All rankings via Associated Press

All betting lines via DraftKings

A photo of shade seemed appropriate. (ary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Texas A&M +4 at No. 11 Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I wouldn't touch this game with real money. Texas A&M is scary for the Rebels. They're very active and athletic up front and that's a problem for Ole Miss, especially if Jaxson Dart is limited in any capacity as a runner. The key for Ole Miss is going to be defense. The Rebels have to get to Max Johnson and not let the Aggies get any passing attack going. All of that said, I think this Ole Miss team just wins games and typically covers betting lines. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 27, Texas A&M 21 Chase Parham: The thing is, Lane Kiffin has only complimented A&M and told the truth about their potential. The issue is, Jimbo Fisher is the coach and has been completely unable to keep the train on the tracks, relative to expectations. Ole Miss is 19-2 in its last 21 at home, so I'll ride the hot hand. That's not Texas A&M. Parham's Pick: Rebels 24, A&M 16 Jeffrey Wright: This line stinks. Most providers are showing that the money is on Ole Miss, yet the line has dropped to 3 at most books. The Rebels are 4-0 at home playing at 11 a.m. The Aggies have not won as a road underdog under Jimbo Fisher, and every game they’ve covered, they were double-digit underdogs. On the other hand, Ole Miss is just 3-7 ATS as a home favorite under Kiffin in SEC play, including 0-3 as a favorite of a touchdown or fewer. I still would rather bet on the team that has shown to be trustworthy this year. WRIGHT’S PICK: OLE MISS 27, TEXAS A&M 20 Brian Rippee: Ehh, consensus opinion seems to be that this line is fishy. I don't really see it that way. Texas A&M has a lot of talent, particularly on its defensive front, but the Aggies are a poorly coached football team with a dysfunctional offense led by a backup quarterback. You really believe Max Johnson is going win a game like this on the road? Rippee's Pick: Ole Miss 35, Texas A&M 17 Michael Luker: I think this will be a close game. At the end of the day, Texas A&M has talent and for some reason, those players have never really quit on Jimbo. Everyone thought they were dead in the water last year and they shocked everyone and beat LSU. I think Ole Miss wins, they have a lot to play for and winning against ranked opponents on the road is extremely difficult in the SEC, but it will be close. Luker’s Pick: Ole Miss 27 Texas A&M 24

Cheerleaders and a dancing hound... if this doesn't make you feel wholesome and happy, I can't help you. (Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

Connecticut +34 at No. 19 Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: It's a lot of points, but I'd rather lose with the Vols covering the number than overthinking it. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 51, Connecticut 10 Chase Parham: UConn was a cute, even fun, story a season ago. Now it's just going to be a wrecking ball target in Knoxville. I always like Tennessee running it up on inferior teams. It's a specialty for the Vols, unlike challenging Georgia in the SEC East. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 49, UConn 13 Jeffrey Wright: The only question I have in this game is does Tennessee care enough to cover when they have Georgia next week? I’ll say it doesn’t matter. WRIGHT’S PICK: TENNESSEE 45, UCONN 6 Brian Rippee: No clue. UConn is scrappy. 34 is a lot. Rippee's Pick: Rippee's Pick: Tennessee 42, Uconn 10 Michael Luker: Sure. Luker’s Pick: Tennessee 44 UCONN 9

Something about a picture and a thousand words or whatnot... (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Arkansas +6 at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: Did you know Arkansas and Florida have given up the exact same amount of points this season? In all of the talk -- justifiable -- about how bad the Razorbacks' offense has been, Travis Williams has quietly done a nice job on defense. It's part of the quandary facing Arkansas' administration later this month. Sam Pittman could make it easier with a win in Gainesville, but I just don't see it. Neal's Pick: Florida 24, Arkansas 17 Chase Parham: Graham Mertz is running the more effective offense, but Arkansas isn't as bad as we think right now. The Hogs lost by 13 total points to Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss, so I think there's some value here. I'm not sure the Hogs know how to win, but they can not get blown out. Parham's Pick: Florida 27, Arkansas 24 Jeffrey Wright: Scared money don’t make money, and you will be scared if you bet on Arkansas right now. However, I feel like I’ve got a good system going with Arkansas. Take them as an underdog, and fade them as a favorite. WRIGHT’S PICK: FLORIDA 24, ARKANSAS 20 Brian Rippee: Dan Enos is no longer employed by Arkansas. There is no way in hell that his termination does not result in an improvement. Florida is bad. Arkansas is bad. The Razorbacks should not be as bad as they look. Rippee's Pick: Arkansas 24, Florida 17 Michael Luker: Arkansas is really, really bad. Luker’s Pick: Florida 28 Arkansas 17

I searched for a certain practice video where Rich Rod used another digit. (Dave Hyatt / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Jacksonville State +16.5 at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPNU Neal McCready: There's a part of me on upset alert here, but there's a reason one set of guys play in the SEC and the other isn't. Neal's Pick: South Carolina 37, Jacksonville State 23 Chase Parham: Just a gut feeling. Spencer Rattler goes kind of wild, finally seeing a secondary that's not in the SEC or North Carolina. I know the SEC Gamecocks aren't good, but I'll be annoyed if I ignore the hunch and lose. Not like I haven't seen defeat before. Plenty of it. Parham's Pick: Carolina 45, Jacksonville State 17 Jeffrey Wright: I’ll be the idiot here. I think this game gets uncomfortable, and I would rather have the points. WRIGHT’S PICK: SOUTH CAROLINA 34, JACKSONVILLE STATE 20 Brian Rippee: This game will get weird. Remember Kent State putting up 35 points in a half on Ole Miss in 2017 or whenever that was? Same thing here. South Carolina has no defense and cannot block. Rich Rod has a good team. Rippee's Pick: South Carolina 35, Jacksonville State 27 Michael Luker: Rich Rodriguez has done a really good job this year at Jacksonville State. If you told me they won outright I wouldn't be totally stunned. South Carolina is trending down and I wonder if Shane Beamer will be employed at the end of the year. Luker’s Pick: South Carolina 31 Jacksonville State 20



Speaking of digits... I'm kidding. Our guy Eliah gets his big shot Saturday. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 14 Missouri +17 at No. 1 Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: I really hope I'm wrong here. Maybe it's Georgia fatigue. Maybe it's a soft spot for Mizzou. But I'd enjoy an upset in Athens Saturday. Instead, I think the Bulldogs are going to make a statement. Neal's Pick: Georgia 38, Missouri 17 Chase Parham: I'm intrigued by this game and looking forward to it. Georgia hasn't been kind to me all season, but I know what I watched when Kentucky was known as this plucky contender. I expect the same on Saturday. Parham's Pick: Georgia 35, Mizzou 17 Jeffrey Wright: I think the new system with Georgia should be take them if they are playing a big game, and fade them if it’s a game that they don’t really care about. I think given the fact that Missouri scared them last year and the fact that Tigers are 7-1, I see this as a game that the Bulldogs will show up for. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 38, MISSOURI 17 Brian Rippee: Missouri is a good football team. I am still skeptical of Georgia's offense without Bowers. I am not sure Florida was a great litmus test for the Bulldogs' functionality without Bowers, even though I kind of like what Carson Beck has to offer at quarterback. Rippee's Pick: Georgia 35, Mizzou 20 Michael Luker: I really enjoy watching Missouri play, but my initial reaction is to pick Georgia and lay 'em here. With that being said, I'll fade myself and take the points. Luker’s Pick: Georgia 35 Missouri 21

Just respecting a cool mascot. (Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 10 Oklahoma -7 at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: I do love the over here. Oklahoma is coming off a brutal loss at Kansas and will be more aggressive this week. Oklahoma State is playing very well and will want this game in Stillwater, with OU leaving for the SEC, some kind of bad. Oklahoma is a very good team, but this is going to be a real challenge. I think the Sooners win, but I want the points. Neal's Pick: Oklahoma 38, Oklahoma State 35 Chase Parham: I can't get Oklahoma's State's season start out of my head, and while Mike Gundy has done a hell of a job and the Cowboys are in the CFP top 25, Oklahoma is better at quarterback and has more to play for. It's a get-right game for the Sooners. Parham's Pick: Oklahoma 40, OSU 31 Jeffrey Wright: I am sure I will regret these words, but I kinda like the spot for Oklahoma here. The Pokes feel so trendy here. They’re playing good football, and OU just lost to Kansas who still won despite two fourth-quarter interceptions. However, the Cowboys entire offense is just running the ball and not screwing up. I think that plays into the Sooners’ hands. WRIGHT’S PICK: OKLAHOMA 34, OKLAHOMA STATE 24 Brian Rippee: Oklahoma rebounds here. The Sooners own the Cowboys. Oklahoma State seemingly refuses to throw the football with any regularity. So, Oklahoma has the better roster and quarterback. Count me in. Rippee's Pick: Oklahoma 35, Oklahoma State 24 Michael Luker: Oklahoma is coming off of a bad loss against Kansas, while Oklahoma State has quietly put together a decent season after that brutal showing against South Alabama. I'll take a motivated Oklahoma State team to cover in what could be the last meeting in this series. Also, why the hell is this game being played in early November? Luker’s Pick: Oklahoma 31 Oklahoma State 27

Jill showing Hugh some of her favorite Mississippi-based poetry. The author was in attendance to autograph it, if needed. (John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

Auburn -12.5 at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I'm just fading Vanderbilt. They're so slow. Neal's Pick: Auburn 27, Vanderbilt 13 Chase Parham: Auburn finds a second win in a row, and Hugh won't need to explain anything on Monday. Parham's Pick: Auburn 27, Vandy 13 Jeffrey Wright: Having gotten another look at Vandy, this feels like a game where Hugh will get both the offense and the defense working this week. WRIGHT’S PICK: AUBURN 31, VANDERBILT 17 Brian Rippee: This is a classic Freeze letdown spot. Mark my words. Rippee's Pick: Vanderbilt 24, Auburn 21 Michael Luker: I don't see how Vanderbilt will score. If things do go poorly for Auburn, I wonder who Hugh will throw under the bus this time. Luker’s Pick: Auburn 28 Vanderbilt 10

R.I.P. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 5 Washington -3 at No. 24 USC, 6:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: I love the Huskies here. USC can't stop anyone. Caleb Williams doesn't get enough credit for how much he's carried the Trojans. Neal's Pick: Washington 49, USC 37 Chase Parham: There's been this push this week to point out USC is still in the PAC 12 race despite all the struggles. That'll end about 10 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum. Washington is going to do ungodly things to that defense. Parham's Pick: Washington 51, USC 38 Jeffrey Wright: Smart of Neal to put USC games into the column because I cannot get on the right side of them. I think Washington is begging for a loss, but USC looks like they’re begging for the season to be done. I’ll say that the Trojans get up one last time and make the PAC-12 messy. WRIGHT’S PICK: USC 41, WASHINGTON 38 Brian Rippee: Oof. Tough one here. Washington has looked terrible the last two weeks. USC has no defense and is way more limited from a playmaker standpoint than anyone wanted to admit entering the year. Washington is better, I think. Rippee's Pick: Washington 42, USC 35 Michael Luker: USC was a two point conversion away from having three losses. I am betting my future mortgage on Washington here. Luker’s Pick: Washington 34 USC 21

Money can't buy happiness. (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Kentucky -3 at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Kentucky typically doesn't win on the road against SEC West teams. Mississippi State has owned the home portion of this series over the last decade or so. However, the Bulldogs simply can't score enough to win. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 17 Chase Parham: Kentucky has issues -- quarterback, NIL, team chemistry, toughness against top teams. Mississippi State has a coach on the hot seat in year one and no offense to speak of. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 20, State 13 Jeffrey Wright: I think the theme of this week’s picks for me is to tempt fate. Did you know that Kentucky has not won in Starkville since 2008? I ask because I did not. I’ll say Mississippi State rallies here and keeps their bowl hopes alive. WRIGHT’S PICK: MISSISSIPPI STATE 23, KENTUCKY 20 Brian Rippee: System play. Kentucky is disappointing but Mississippi State is abhorrent. . I am told prominent MSU people are still running with the absurd narrative that its collective is on par with Ole Miss (and, possibly more absurdly, any other SEC program?). That kind of delusion gets what it deserves. Running a collective out of your garage translates to losses like this. Kentucky 30, Mississippi State 20 Michael Luker: People don't talk enough about how Mark Stoops has the best job in the country. Top ten salary with realistic expectations. The Wildcats will win this one. Luker’s Pick: Kentucky 27 Mississippi State 14



Have an amazing weekend. God bless America. (SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK)