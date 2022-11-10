NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- We're not ready to talk about. So quit asking. Aight? Just quit asking. What happened? A lot happened. We ignored Coach Nuke's loyalty and Army made us pay, covering the 6.5-point line. We bet on goofy ass Eliah Drinkwitz. We bet against Georgia and LSU at home. We ignored that gut feeling and bet on Dabo Swinney. It was a bad day for one preacher and a good day for another, I suppose. Note: I'd still bet against Hugh Freeze. We bet on Mississippi State. Rarely works. Didn't last Saturday. We bet on Vanderbilt and against Dave Doeren. So, what happened? We went against every damn rule of betting and we paid the price. Dearly. We're back in the saddle this week, but confidence is shattered. The lead is gone. Hope is all but lost. It's just cold and dreary now. There's an aura of death at the palace. One reaps what one sows, we suppose. Darkness prevailed. But quit asking, dammit. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 3-7 overall, 1-9 ATS Chase Parham: 4-6 overall, 4-6 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 4-6 overall, 2-8 ATS Brian Rippee: 3-7 overall, 1-9 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 83-25 overall, 47-48 ATS Chase Parham: 83-25 overall, 49-46 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 81-27 overall, 47-48 ATS Brian Rippee: 84-24 overall, 32-63 ATS

All games Saturday

All times listed Central Standard Time

All rankings via Associated Press

All betting lines via DraftKings

Missouri didn't lose because of a roughing the punter penalty 50 years downfield. They lost because of this. (William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports)

Missouri +21at No. 5 Tennessee, 11 a.m., CBS Neal McCready: Missouri has played close for weeks. Tennessee is coming off a brutally disappointing performance in Athens. BUT... the committee did them a solid, making the path to a playoff spot pretty damn doable. Playing with their food against Mizzou would be an error, and I think the Vols are mature enough to know it. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 45, Missouri 17 Chase Parham: I know Missouri plays close games and doesn't royally suck. I know it's at 11 a.m. and it'll be a little sleepy. I know. I also know Drinkwitz is still a dork, and we refuse to go with that on Saturday. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 48, Missouri 17 Jeffrey Wright: I think Tennessee is going to be in style points mode, and I think the only way they can earn any during their remaining games, is to blow people out. WRIGHT’S PICK: TENNESSEE 42, MISSOURI 17 Brian Rippee: Missouri had a chance last week to prove it was a legitimately decent football team. The Tigers instead lost at home to Kentucky. Tennessee needs to win with flare to strength its case to be included in the College Football Playoff as a one-loss team. Rippee's Pick: Tennessee 45, Missouri 14

It's the photo that should send shivers down every program in the SEC West. When LSU is rolling, the division is uninhabitable. (SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 7 LSU -3 at Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I don't see it. Yes, it gets cold in Fayetteville. I get it. I've been there. The sun will be out. It won't be that bad. I suspect Sam Pittman will have his team focused. However, KJ Jefferson is hurt and that makes the Hogs one-dimensional, one way or the other. Defensively, I just don't think Arkansas can stop the Tigers enough to keep it all that close. Neal's Pick: LSU 34, Arkansas 24 Chase Parham: I'm the smartest guy in the room or an absolute freaking moron. The latter is more likely, but I did pick Auburn against State last week. When the line seems too good to be true... Parham's Pick: Arkansas 31, LSU 28 Jeffrey Wright: The ultimate smart guy move would be to take Arkansas at home following a terrible loss with LSU entering off a big win that gives them control of the West. However, I think LSU is just better than the number suggests. The Tigers have covered in six-of-their-seven wins beating the spread by 12-plus points per game, and the only game they didn’t beat the number was the Auburn game in which they won despite falling behind 17-0. WRIGHT’S PICK: LSU 34, ARKANSAS 27 Brian Rippee: Whoo, boy (or pig?), this line stinks to high heaven. I don't really believe in Arkansas' defense and there seems to be some discontent from a coaching staff standpoint, but let's have a little fun here and project the Hogs to rally in a game that impacts Ole Miss heavily. Rippee's Pick: Arkansas 28, LSU 24

Look, I'm going to pick Kentucky here, but the fact that the Wildcats screwed up this look by going with blue pants instead of white makes me question everything. Why do teams with royal blue and white overthink it so much? Why? (William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports)

Vanderbilt +17.5 at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I don't care. If Vanderbilt covers, it covers. I'm not rolling with the 'Dores anymore. I tried. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 38, Vanderbilt 13 Chase Parham: I know Kentucky kind of sucks at times, but Vanderbilt is still Vanderbilt. The 0-8 is almost complete. Again. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 41, Vandy 20 Jeffrey Wright: 17 and a hook? Why not?!? WRIGHT’S PICK: KENTUCKY 31, VANDERBILT 14 Brian Rippee: I can no longer continue to be optimistic about Vanderbilt. Rippee's Pick: Kentucky 34, Vanderbilt 10

I was hoping for some better Saban-centric options from Baton Rouge. There were no meltdown shots, no temper tantrums, nothing. I feel let down. (SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 10 Alabama -11.5 at No. 11 Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: Ole Miss will have one hell of a plan. I know that. Alabama, meanwhile, will likely have to produce some motivation from sources they don't usually dip in to. That said, who is blocking Will Anderson and Dallas Turner? Alabama slowed the Rebels' run game a year ago, and they'll likely try to do the same thing this time around. Can Jaxson Dart exploit the Tide's secondary? Will he have the time to do it? Neal's Pick: Alabama 37, Ole Miss 33 Chase Parham: Alabama's outside pass rush against Ole Miss' young tackles is the matchup I'm most worried about for the Rebels. I think Ole Miss can run the ball and score some points. Bryce Young will get his even if he's injured and unmotivated. It's probably a shootout. Give me the points. Parham's Pick: Alabama 44, Ole Miss 34 Jeffrey Wright: I fully accept that I’m an idiot, but Alabama doesn’t call the touchdown plays anymore. I’ll take the home team and a couple of scores even if it is square. WRIGHT’S PICK: ALABAMA 34, OLE MISS 27 Brian Rippee: This is the best possible time for Ole Miss to play Alabama, coming off a bye nine weeks into the season, after the Tide lost an emotionally and physically taxing game at LSU. Ole Miss will have its best offensive game plan of the year. It will go fast, fast and fast again. Can the defense string together enough stops? More specifically, can it corral Jahmyr Gibbs and the Alabama rushing attack? I don't know, but I cannot wait to find out. Ole Miss 38, Alabama 31

No snark here. I'm cheering for Willie Fritz. He deserves this season. Good for him. (Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 22 UCF +2 at No. 16 Tulane, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: Tulane is the better team. The game is at home. Here's hoping for Willie Fritz and the guys to keep the magic alive. Neal's Pick: Tulane 31, UCF 28 Chase Parham: Tulane is a few wins away from the Cotton Bowl, and College Gameday decided against New Orleans to again to go Texas. The Green Wave can knock off the Citronauts and be one step closer to an access bowl. Parham's Pick: Tulane 27, UCF 23 Jeffrey Wright: I think UCF is better, and I think the wrong team is favored. WRIGHT’S PICK: UCF 27, TULANE 24 Brian Rippee: Most people do not know this, but John Rhys Plumlee plays the piano. Rippee's Pick: Tulane 34, UCF 24

When Good Anthony Richardson shows up, we all get a glimpse of what all the excitement was about. Then he goes into hibernation for a few weeks. (Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports)

South Carolina +7.5 at Florida, 3 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: South Carolina isn't very good. Neither is Florida. Anthony Richardson is the better of two disappointing quarterbacks and the game is in Gainesville, so I'll pick the home team to win, but I just don't know about all those points. Neal's Pick: Florida 27, South Carolina 21 Chase Parham: I know South Carolina is really not good, but the hook makes me go with the Gamecocks. This game can be close, and I really don't like Florida to have to blow people out. Parham's Pick: Florida 24, South Carolina 21 Jeffrey Wright: I think the 2022 College Football season can be defined as the year of vibes. I’m typically someone that bets by numbers because facts don’t care about your feelings, but I’m currently having a terrible season gambling. WRIGHT’S PICK: Florida 31, South Carolina 21 Brian Rippee: Neither of these teams are any good. I hesitate to take Florida when it is favored against anyone, but the Gamecocks underwhelm me more than the Gators do. Rippee's Pick: Florida 28, South Carolina 10

No team poses for more postgame photos than Mississippi State. It's bizarre. It's like a high school spirit team or something. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

No 1 Georgia -17 at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Ben Mintz loves Mississippi State getting the points here. So does Braden Gall. Sure, the Bulldogs could have a letdown after two big emotional games, but you know Kirby Smart has challenged his secondary all week. Neal's Pick: Georgia 34, Mississippi State 14 Chase Parham: Don't think. At all. Just pick. I'll hate myself if I pick against Georgia here and lose. Parham's Pick: Georgia 38, State 17 Jeffrey Wright: Georgia has started to play more man coverage recently, and I remember State played them tough that one time. So why not? WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 34, MISSISSIPPI STATE 20 Brian Rippee: I have seen the air raid go up against good defenses enough times now to not fall for this. Yeah, I get it. Weird spot for Georgia. I don't know how Mississippi State scores points on them though. Rippee's Pick: Georgia 31, Mississippi State 7

Oh, hell yeah. The Saddle Trophy. I had no idea. TCU and Texas Tech have a trophy game? I'm so in. The SEC needs more trophy games. The kids in shop class need a project. (aymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 4 TCU +7 at No. 18 Texas 6:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: TCU always plays Texas well and for whatever reason, the computers have overvalued the 'Horns all season. Still, the Frogs have been flirting with disaster for a bit now. I suspect they full-on embrace it in Austin. I hope I'm wrong, but... Neal's Pick: Texas 37, TCU 31 Chase Parham: TCU is fun. The glass slipper is probably coming off, but it's more entertaining with the fourth-quarter comebacks. Plus, when you get a chance to pull against Texas, you have to take it. Parham's Pick: Texas 34, TCU 30 Jeffrey Wright: Everyone keeps waiting for TCU to lose, and they don’t. Is this a Gary Patterson revenge game? Does it matter? The way Dykes beat him cost him his job. I’ll take points. WRIGHT’S PICK: TEXAS 38, TCU 35 Brian Rippee: Wow, Vegas is really valuing Texas here. The Longhorns played well and finally won a road game last week at Kansas State. I think TCU is better. Rippee's Pick: TCU 31, Texas 30

The best player in college football no one is talking about -- Drake Maye (Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 15 North Carolina +3.5 at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: Don't be afraid to jump on the over here. These two teams could light up the scoreboard. Vegas seems to like the Heels here a bit, too, but for some reason, I like the Demon Deacons. Neal's Pick: Wake Forest 45, North Carolina 41 Chase Parham: Wake Forest has been weird, and North Carolina is sneakily playing well. I mean when you can bet on Phil Longo, it' an automatic yes. Parham's Pick: North Carolina 31, Wake Forest 24 Jeffrey Wright: I’m #Done with Wake Forest. I tried to get involved with the movement, but Sam Hartman refuses to throw the ball to his own team when it matters most. Also, Drake Maye is so much better than Longo deserves. WRIGHT’S PICK: NORTH CAROLINA 41, WAKE FOREST 38 Brian Rippee: I concede that Dave Clawson has done a great job at Wake and the slow mesh is a weird system to play, but do the Deacs ever actually beat anyone good? I cannot believe I am putting my faith in Longo Ball here. Rippee's Pick: North Carolina 28, Wake 24

Sometimes a picture tells a thousand words. Sometimes it tells four words. Sometimes it tells eight words. Sometimes it tells four and eight words. (Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports)