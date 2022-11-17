NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- It's November. Carousel season. Coaching rumors. Hot boards. Nuanced columns. It's also the time when one runs out of time to research picks and just throws gut feelings out there. Welcome to my world. Let's see how it goes. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 6-4 overall, 6-4 ATS Chase Parham: 5-5 overall, 6-4 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 7-3 overall, 8-2 ATS Brian Rippee: 7-3 overall, 7-3 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 89-29 overall, 53-52 ATS Chase Parham: 88-30 overall, 54-51 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 88-30 overall, 54-51 ATS Brian Rippee: 91-27 overall, 39-66 ATS

All games Saturday

All times listed Central Standard Time

All rankings via Associated Press

All lines via DraftKings (as of Tuesday)

Kudos to Bryce Young. No snark. Just respect. (Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

Austin Peay (No line) at No. 8 Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN+ Neal McCready: Bryce Young is really, really special. I've got thoughts on what I saw Saturday, but for now, I'll stop there. He's a stud. Neal's Pick: Alabama 49, Austin Peay 7 Chase Parham: This is of no interest to anyone. Alabama isn't on regular television. That says it all. Parham's Pick: Alabama 45, Austin Peay 13 Jeffrey Wright: I'm not wasting time here. Wright's Pick: Alabama 47, Austin Peay 10 Brian Rippee: Austin Peay will earn this paycheck. They will also get an up-close look at Bryce Young, which is a treat. Rippee's Pick: Alabama 55, Austin Peay 10

I don't believe a caption is necessary. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

East Tennessee State (No line) at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN+ Neal McCready: Smart scheduling for the fat-girlfriend, fish sandwich-eating boys. Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 52, East Tenn. State 6 Chase Parham: State gets the schedule advantage here. It'll be done a few hours before Ole Miss kicks off in cold Northwest Arkansas. Parham's Pick: MSU 38, ETSU 9 Jeffrey Wright: Same. Wright's Pick: Miss. State 41, ETSU 7 Brian Rippee: Mississippi State has the rest advantage going into the Egg Bowl, but the Bulldogs also run a gimmicky offense. Rippee's Pick: Mississippi State 38, East Tennessee State 7

Leaping into last place... (John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

Massachusetts +33.5 at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN+ Neal McCready: UMass should get seven or so. The question is does Texas A&M care enough to get into the 40s? Too rich for my blood. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 38, Massachusetts 6 Chase Parham: Massachusetts is beyond abysmal, but I'm not laying five touchdowns against air when it comes to Texas A&M. The porous Paul Reveres can even cover this one. Parham's Pick: Texas A&M 41, UMass 10 Jeffrey Wright: How on earth can you take A&M here? That’s exactly why I am taking A&M here. WRIGHT’S PICK: TEXAS A&M 41, UMASS 7 Brian Rippee: Can the Aggies cover a spread? UMass is horrible, but could A&M's cover a 33-point spread against a defense of senior citizens? Give me the Minutemen! Rippee's Pick: Texas A&M 31, UMass 7

My guy Clark got a win and a hat to keep his bald head warm. Life is good. It's nice to see him happy. He deserved a happy day. (Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

Florida -14 at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: My guy Clark got a win. Can he get his team to play hard two weeks in a row? I kind of think so, but I'm going to choose to just be happy for my guy from afar. Neal's Pick: Florida 31, Vanderbilt 14 Chase Parham: I'm happy for Clark, but Vanderbilt is still Vanderbilt. Go ahead and take the points at your own risk. Parham's Pick: Florida 31, Vanderbilt 10 Jeffrey Wright: I like the vibes at Florida currently, and this is a classic hangover spot for Vandy. WRIGHT’S PICK: FLORIDA 38, FLORIDA 21 Brian Rippee: This feels like a trap overvaluing Vanderbilt after what was an awesome win for the Dores last week, but I will take the sentimental route here. Rippee's Pick Florida 27, Vandy 20

Meanwhile, on the other side... (Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 1 Georgia -22.5 at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: It's just so many points. Georgia didn't just maul Mississippi State, and the Wildcats surely have a modicum of pride after last week. Maybe? Then again, maybe not. When in doubt, just ride with Georgia. Most of the time, you'll be OK. Neal's Pick: Georgia 38, Kentucky 14 Chase Parham: I know Georgia's defense isn't the same defense as last year, but how are the Bulldogs going to score? Seriously, I need to know how that is going to happen. Parham's Pick: Georgia 37, Kentucky 14 Jeffrey Wright: I do not like the vibes currently at Kentucky. Hoops season just started, and Kentucky is just 6-13-1 ATS in the month of November as an underdog. Also, when asked why the offense is struggling to score in the red zone, one UK wide receiver said, “Probably — I would have to say the play-caller,”. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 31, KENTUCKY 6 Brian Rippee: It is a ton of points and this feels like a character test of Kentucky's program. I guess I will take the Wildcats, though I cannot give you a rational reason as to why. Rippee's Pick: Georgia 31, Kentucky 13

The championship parade from Jordan-Hare Stadium to Toomer's Corner will begin at 11 a.m.

Western Kentucky +5.5 at Auburn, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I love this line. I adore it. I might ask it to marry me. Neal's Pick: Western Kentucky 27, Auburn 23 Chase Parham: I'm just here for the chaos. I'll have a seat and wait on it. Parham's Pick: Auburn 26, Western Kentucky 20 Jeffrey Wright: Fun fact, and since many visitors to this website are currently obsessed with Auburn fun facts, Auburn is the first SEC school that is neither Vanderbilt nor coached by Chad Morris to be favored by less than a touchdown against a C-USA school since 2017 (as far back as my research goes). However, Western Kentucky lost to Indiana, and Indiana would be at least a 10-point underdog to Auburn. War Eagle. WRIGHT’S PICK: AUBURN 34, WESTERN KENTUCKY 24 Brian Rippee: I am in awe at this line. I know Auburn is terrible, but a 7-4 Hilltoppers team is within a touchdown spread? I will fall for it. Let's ride the Cadillac train. Rippee's Pick: Auburn 35, Western Kentucky 24

Even Smokey scored against Missouri. (Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 5 Tennessee -22 at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Tennessee needs style points, or at least Josh Heupel thinks so. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 45, South Carolina 17 Chase Parham: South Carolina does nothing for me. Shane Beamer is maybe a bigger nerd, in his own way, than Drinkwitz. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 48, Carolina 17 Jeffrey Wright: Anyone happen to catch the final quarter of the Vols last week? Probably, all of you actually because that game wouldn’t end, and you wanted to watch the Ole Miss game. They scored as many points as they could because they know style matters for them. WRIGHT’S PICK: TENNESSEE 49, SOUTH CAROLINA 20 Brian Rippee: Tennessee is in style-points mode. South Carolina is just not very good. Rippee's Pick: Tennessee 50, South Carolina 14

I was scrolling for pictures for this game and this one came up. It just looked like a silly, happy picture. So there you go.

No. 14 Ole Miss -2.5 at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: This is a weird spot for Ole Miss. Ripe for a letdown emotionally, all the Kiffin talk, cold weather, a bit beat up, facing a home team on Senior Day desperate to get bowl eligible, an opposing quarterback facing his childhood favorite team, etc. I think Ole Miss wins but if you're a Rebels fan, you take anything Saturday. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 23 Chase Parham: I host a postgame show, so my quality of life is very much better if I lose this game. I'll be thrilled to be wrong. I've just seen a lot of Ole Miss games in Fayetteville, and I'm uncertain how Ole Miss gets back up after the Alabama game. Focus is a hallmark of Lane Kiffin's program, but it took longer than usual this week. Parham's Pick: Arkansas 31, Ole Miss 30 Jeffrey Wright: On one hand, Arkansas has covered eight-of-the-last-nine meetings against the Rebels, and the Rebels are just 1-4 ATS as a road favorite in the series (according to Odds Shark’s database). On the other hand Ole Miss has won and covered their previous two road games with the SEC Network Prime Time broadcast. WRIGHT’S PICK: OLE MISS 31, ARKANSAS 27 Brian Rippee: We will quickly find out how resilient this Ole Miss team is. The Rebels are better than Arkansas, and the Razorbacks' defense shouldn't be able to slow down their tempo and the passing game will be there for Ole Miss. But what happens when Arkansas pops the Rebels in the mouth? I am fascinated to see. Rippee's Pick: Ole Miss 30, Arkansas 20

I wonder if this is what Dillon Gabriel (or Jeff Lebby) had in mind. (Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 22 Oklahoma State +7 at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: I'm assuming Sanders doesn't play. If he does, well, it's not my year. Neal's Pick: Oklahoma 31, Oklahoma State 21 Chase Parham: I really want Oklahoma State to win this game because it's fun when Oklahoma is bad. Also, I've been less than a believer of this OU staff since it took the gig. Go Cowboys. Parham's Pick: Oklahoma State 27, Oklahoma 24 Jeffrey Wright: Oklahoma has covered as a favorite just one time this year, the season opener against UTEP. Meanwhile, my Pokes are 15-4 ATS as an underdog since 2017. WRIGHT’S PICK: OKLAHOMA 31, OKLAHOMA STATE 28 Brian Rippee: Is this game not Thanksgiving weekend every year? What did I miss. This line makes me think Spencer Sanders won't play, but does it matter? Rippee's Pick: Oklahoma State 38, Oklahoma 30

This man makes $6 million per year. And they say the American dream is dead. Don't believe that. It's alive as it ever was. (Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)

New Mexico State +28 at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU Neal McCready: I'll lay them, gambling that the Tigers want to beat a bad team badly. Neal's Pick: Missouri 49, New Mexico State 14 Chase Parham: New Mexico State is awful. All Mizzou jokes aside, I'm not about to hope the Aggies show a pulse. Parham's Pick: Missouri 45, NMSU 14 Jeffrey Wright: New Mexico State is just 3-7 ATS against Power 5 Teams since 2017. Missouri will do whatever they can to cover this line. WRIGHT’S PICK: MISSOURI 38, NEW MEXICO STATE 7 Brian Rippee: Which set of Aggies would Missouri prefer to play? These guys or the ones in College Station? It's worth asking the question. Rippee's Pick: Missouri 38, New Mexico State 7

Every adolescent Southern California boy's dream (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 7 USC -1.5 at No. 16 UCLA, 7 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: I love the over. This should be points galore. For some reason, I'm leaning to DTR and the Bruins here. Neal's Pick: UCLA 45, USC 42 Chase Parham: USC is the more talented team, and UCLA lost the opportunity that was right in front of the Bruins. I like the Trojans, and I like them comfortably. Parham's Pick: USC 40, UCLA 31 Jeffrey Wright: Well, this line makes no sense. UCLA can run the ball, and USC can’t stop the run. Yes, UCLA lost to Arizona last week, but the Men of Troy didn’t exactly have their way with the Wildcats either. WRIGHT’S PICK: UCLA 38, USC 35 Brian Rippee: This has potential to be the game of the weekend. The uniform matchup is superb. I like Caleb Williams, but it feels like too much of a one-trick pony for the Trojans. I think the Bruins are the better football team. Hundreds of people will witness a terrific game. Rippee's Pick: UCLA 48, USC 45

LSU is collecting trophies these days. Can it get one or two more? (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

UAB +15 at No. 6 LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: Again, LSU is due a letdown of sorts. UAB is a good team with nothing to lose. I'm not betting on the Blazers, however, unless they're coaches by a tall bald guy with a sharp tongue. Neal's Pick: LSU 45, UAB 21 Chase Parham: LSU has nothing to play for except to get a win. I'll ride with the Tigers here, but nothing will surprise me in this one. Parham's Pick: LSU 41, UAB 21 Jeffrey Wright: Death, taxes, and UAB’s not covering against a SEC school. WRIGHT’S PICK: LSU 34, UAB 13 Brian Rippee: LSU won the west with a first-year head coach in a what was supposed to be the start of a rebuild. That has to sting for Rebel fans. What a strange year. Rippee's Pick: LSU 38, UAB 20

I bet on the Ducks on McCready & Siskey last week. I know this feeling. (Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)