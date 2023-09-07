NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- I can't blame the interns. I can't blame the Football Gods. Nope, this one is on me. I don't go out to eat very often, but there are a couple of places that are favorites of mine. Usually, I'll order the same thing. Why? I know it's going to be fantastic. I don't even have to think about it. At one place, I know if I order the steak frites, I'm going to be more than pleased with my meal. Order the old-fashioned, and maybe some pretzels for the table to get started, then switch to a nice red wine to go with the chopped Italian salad and the chimichurri hangar steak and you'll walk out perfectly pleased every single time. But sometimes, I get cute. I order the fish and chips or a sandwich. I inevitably walk out wondering why I overthought something so simple. And here we are. Alabama is boring, but by damn, the Tide is reliable. Roll with the Tide and you walk out on Saturday night pleased. Get cute and think, "No, I'm going in another direction," and prepare to be disappointed. I'm not mad at LSU today. It's not Brian Kelly's fault. Sure, what they did with Harold Perkins was criminal, but that's a misdemeanor compared to the felony I committed. I put my trust in an SEC West team not named Alabama. I played with fire, put my hand on the stove, etc. I got burned. I paid the price. I now have to look in the mirror and know that before the season even turned to Week 2, I'm a complete and total failure, and it was my own doing. No interns were fired. No dogs were kicked. Mirrors, however, have most certainly been spat upon. For I have committed the unforgivable. I will attempt to do better moving forward. Just order the damn steak. Stick with Alabama. Leave the stupid Cuban sandwich (a.k.a. Texas A&M) to someone else. This shouldn't be so damn hard. I'm embarrassed. On to the picks...

Neal's Picks is presented by Service Specialists staffing and recruiting agency. They have been connecting great job opportunities to candidates since 1967. Are you on the job hunt? Whether you are seeking an entry level position or are a seasoned professional, they have opportunities across the board. Whether you’re in IT, engineering, dentistry, accounting, law, manufacturing, human resources or maybe you don’t even know what you’re looking for, they can help you. Service Specialists’ goal is to, get to know you, your strengths and see what you’re looking for in your next career move to find you the right fit. Using Service Specialists is free for the candidate, and all conversations are kept confidential, so you have nothing to lose by giving them a call! Is your company is looking to hire quality, hard to find talent? Service Specialists can help! Keep in mind that payment of service is solely contingent on if you decide to hire a candidate that they send. You have nothing to lose, so give Will, Sydney or Kelsey a call at 662-832-5138 or check out their new and improved website at servicespecialistsltd.com.

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 11-3 overall, 3-5 ATS Chase Parham: 12-2 overall, 4-4 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 12-2 overall, 4-4 ATS Brian Rippee: 13-1 overall, 4-4 ATS Michael Luker: 11-3 overall, 3-5 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 11-3 overall, 3-5 ATS Chase Parham: 12-2 overall, 4-4 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 12-2 overall, 5-3 ATS Brian Rippee: 13-1 overall, 4-4 ATS Michael Luker: 11-3 overall, 3-5 ATS

All games Saturday

All times listed Central Daylight Time

All rankings via Associated Press

All betting lines via DraftKings

Scholars. Singers. Undefeated. (Denny Simmons / The Tennessean-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Vanderbilt +12.5 at Wake Forest, 10 a.m., ACC Network Neal McCready: I'm not going to keep losing games betting on Vanderbilt. If the Commodores win, so be it. But I'm done betting on them. Neal's Pick: Wake Forest 34, Vanderbilt 20 Chase Parham: The ACC had a hell of a first week against the ACC, getting big wins from North Carolina and Clemson. UVA lost, sure, but that was a given. So is this one. In the ACC’s favor. I continue to feel badly for the Vandy quarterback. Parham’s Pick: Wake 45, Vandy 27 Jeffrey Wright: I’m sticking with my notes from Week 0: until Vanderbilt gives me a reason to believe in them, I will not. Also, the ACC is so hot in the streets right now. WRIGHT’S PICK: WAKE FOREST 35, VANDERBILT 21 Brian Rippee: I really only have Vandy's week zero performance to go off of because I did not watch them or Wake last week. I don't think Vandy is any good, but I'll go with a heart not logic pick and root for Clark Lea to win or make it close. Rippee's Pick: Wake Forest 28, Vanderblit 20 Michael Luker: Wake Forest looked a little unimpressive against Elon, so I'm not totally sure what to think about them yet. I just don't think I can willingly pick Vanderbilt after watching their performance against Hawaii. I guess they looked a little better against Alabama A&M, although that game was 12-3 at halftime. Luker's Pick: Wake Forest 28 Vanderbilt 17

This one checks all the boxes. I like mascots and Chase hates when people are filming their experiences on cell phones. I'm here for the people. (Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Ball State +42 at No. 1 Georgia, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Kentucky covered versus Ball State. I'll bet Georgia does, too. Neal's Pick: Georgia 59, Ball State 10 Chase Parham: Georgia was a bit sluggish offensively, and the questions sort of remain on that side of the ball. It's pretty obvious the defense isn't too shabby, though. I lost with Ball State last week, so let's do some insanity and try it again. Parham's Pick: Georgia 42, Ball State 3 Jeffrey Wright: Do I think Georgia can score 43 points? Yes, I do. Also, I think Kirby didn’t know there was a line last week, so I’m going to trust the Dawgs this week. HOWEVER, I want the readers of Picks to know that we are monitoring if Vegas lines are not accounting for Mike Bobo’s replacing Todd Monken yet. We aren’t ready to take action yet, but we are monitoring. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 52, BALL STATE 3 Brian Rippee: Ball State starting the season with back-to-back SEC opponents is a bold move. Rippee's Pick: Georgia 55, Ball State 3 Michael Luker: Georgia continues their daunting non-conference schedule with Ball State, an absolute powerhouse. Luker's Pick: Georgia 48 Ball State 7

I've got mad respect for Devin Leary's beard game. If the football thing doesn't work out, he's landing the next Irish Springs commercial gig. (Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

Eastern Kentucky (No line) at Kentucky, 2 p.m., SEC Network + Neal McCready: Whatever. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 42, Eastern Kentucky 10 Chase Parham: Our friend isn't at Eastern Kentucky anymore, but the Colonels have a soft spot. I may even break out a polo on their behalf this week. Kentucky, meanwhile, is my early favorite to finish third in the East. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 45, Eastern Kentucky 9 Jeffrey Wright: Kentucky has good kids. Shout out, Lexington. WRIGHT’S PICK: KENTUCKY 45, EASTERN KENTUCKY 10 Brian Rippee: Kentucky scored enough to cover a large line against a MAC school last week, so I guess the Wildcats will likely do so again and trick us all into thinking *this* Kentucky team is the one that's different offensively. Rippee' Pick: Kentucky 45, Eastern Michigan 7 Michael Luker: Kentucky ended up covering last week, but transfer QB Devin Leary did not impress me. That being said, they will destroy Eastern Kentucky. Luker's Pick: Kentucky 48 EKU 7

Credit where credit's due -- there was a time where this scene was inconceivable at Tulane. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Ole Miss -6 at Tulane, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: Maybe I'm missing something. Maybe I'm just not taking Tulane seriously enough. Maybe I'm just being SEC arrogant. Whatever the case, I don't think this is a close game, and that's not based on anything I saw in the Mercer game. I learned nothing last week and won't think I know much for a few more weeks, but I just don't think this is going to be that much of a test. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 42, Tulane 20 Chase Parham: I had this is as an Ole Miss win but TU cover until Thursday morning. Something ate at me for more than a week that so much public money was on Ole Miss and Vegas isn’t usually stupid. Also, Tulane is better than the logo on the helmet. Then, when I woke up today, Michael Pratt’s potential knee situation swung me the other way because he needs to be great for the Wave to be in it. They benefited from five turnovers last week. This isn’t going with my gut but… Parham’s Pick: Ole Miss 44, Tulane 37 Jeffrey Wright: I’m going with a gut play right now. I’m trying not to put too much stock into the Mercer game, but if I watched every snap of that game, I might as well try to make some money off of it. I think Dart is poised to have a great year, and I think Pratt is going to be banged up. I was a week early on fading Tulane, but I don’t take the blame on that one: I just listened to too much McCready and Siskey. WRIGHT’S PICK: OLE MISS 38, TULANE 27 Brian Rippee: Tulane destroyed South Alabama team in week one that won 10 games in 2022 and returns 19 starters. The Green Wave lost their top running back and top two receivers off the Cotton Bowl-winning team last year, but they return a veteran QB and four offensive lineman. Michael Pratt was injured in the game and will play. This will be a more than fair test for the Rebels, but I thought the offense looked sharp enough last week to feel good about picking them here. Rippee's Pick: Ole Miss 41, Tulane 34 Michael Luker: Ole Miss, to no shock, obliterated Mercer, while Tulane handled South Alabama, a result that came as a bit of a shock to me. In my opinion, which is worth nothing in the football world, the Ole Miss defense looked a little slow to the ball against Mercer. Maybe that was due to uncertainty in a new defensive scheme, but nonetheless, it's worth noting. This will be a high scoring game, but I think Ole Miss will win by double digits. If Michael Pratt doesn't play (I expect that he will considering he finished the game last night), it will be ugly. Luker's Pick: Ole Miss 45 Tulane 28

A source told me No. 88's job is to grab Jimbo and pull him away anytime he begins to interfere with Bobby Petrino. No. 88 just landed another NIL deal after a solid job versus New Mexico. (Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)

Texas A&M -5.5 at Miami, 2:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: I suspect Miami is better this season, but I'm confident the Aggies are about to put on a show. Aggies roll. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 41, Miami 17 Chase Parham: This is my emotional hedge. I win the game in this competition or I get to laugh at Texas A&M. It’s a win-win. Parham’s Pick: Texas A&M 38, Miami 20 Jeffrey Wright: I confess I watched way more of A&M-New Mexico than anyone should have. Sorry, not sorry that I’m fascinated by the Jimbo-Petrino angle. Texas A&M posted its highest Offensive EPA in three seasons last week. I think they have the more complete roster, and I am ready to get back to the Aggies being the team of September. Color me a romantic. WRIGHT’S PICK: TEXAS A&M 24, MIAMI 17 Brian Rippee: As my podcast cohort Weldon Rotenberg advised, this is an anti-Mario Cristobal position more than it is a pro-A&M decision. Rippee's Pick: Texas A&M 31, Miami 13 Michael Luker: The A&M offense looked good against New Mexico. A rule of thumb is to not draw conclusions after week one, but Connor Weigman looked confident and comfortable in that offense yesterday. Miami beat the other Miami (OH) in a pretty boring game. With the talent A&M has and with how they looked last week (albeit against New Mexico), it's hard to justify picking against them. Luker's Pick: Texas A&M 38 Miami 17

Hang on to it as long as you can, Luke Hasz. A few years from now, just shave what's left and remember these glory days when you had enough in the back to distract from what's happening in the front. I feel your pain, young man, and I wish you well. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Kent State +38.5 at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: We aren't going to know anything about Arkansas for a couple of weeks, but the Hogs will cruise Saturday. Neal's Pick: Arkansas 55, Kent State 13 Chase Parham: UCF beat the absolute hell out of Kent State last week. If the Knights can do it, Arkansas certainly can. I'm all in with the Rocket and KJ this weekend. It's a big line, but the Flashes stink. Parham's Pick: Arkansas 52, Kent State 10 Jeffrey Wright: I barely got eyes on Arkansas last week, but I got way too many eyes on Kent State last week since they played onThursday before everyone else. We have a rule here, when a Head Coach leaves a school to go be a Pac-12 coordinator, we fade that team because the spread won’t be high enough. WRIGHT’S PICK: ARKANSAS 48, KENT STATE 6 Brian Rippee: Another MAC program playing on the road at an SEC team. UCF crushed Kent State last week, so I figure Arkansas doe the same. Rippee's Pick: Arkansas 51, Kent State 10 Michael Luker: Arkansas by a lot. Luker's Pick: Arkansas 55 Kent State 13

I can't imagine wearing the overalls and being able to look myself in the mirror. That said, Smokey is an underrated mascot. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Austin Peay at Tennessee, 4 p.m., SEC Network + Neal McCready: I still think Tennessee is going to be good, but I don't know what the hell I'm looking at. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 49, Austin Peay 10 Chase Parham: Tennessee beat up a hapless Virginia group, and the ceiling seems pretty high for the Vols. I feel like they lose one they aren't supposed to, as well. It definitely won't be Saturday though. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 44, Austin Peay 13 Jeffrey Wright: I would like to write something snarky here, but the Vols have good kids. We will wait another week. WRIGHT’S PICK: TENNESSEE 56, AUSTIN PEAY 6 Brian Rippee: Tennessee looked the part last week, but Virginia also looked terrible. I don't know what to make of the Vols yet. Rippee's Pick: Tennessee 55, Austin Peay 6 Michael Luker: Tennessee looked rusty early against Virginia, but got the ball rolling as the game went on. This one won't be in question. Luker's Pick: Tennessee 66 Austin Peay 3

Crime, they say, is getting out of control in Austin. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Texas +7.5 at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Alabama is going to deliver a welcome-to-the-SEC moment on Saturday night. The Tide is going to be physical and nasty. I don't think it's particularly close. Neal's Pick: Alabama 27, Texas 13 Chase Parham: I’m not overthinking it. Alabama does the bludgeoning thing on Saturday. I know my head is questioning Bama’s offensive line, but if Nick’s smiling meant anything, it’ll show up here. Parham’s Pick: Alabama 24, Texas 9 Jeffrey Wright: The 21st century philosopher Katherine Hudson Perry once said, “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything,” and if you can’t stand for laying single digits with Alabama at home against either a team that doesn’t have Joe Burrow or isn’t Georgia, then you are doomed to fail. Also, I think Texas is too trendy, and Alabama won’t run the ball 38-percent of their plays this year. Also, this line was 17 points last year, and I don’t think Alabama is two touchdowns worse than they were last year. WRIGHT’S PICK: ALABAMA 34, TEXAS 24 Brian Rippee: As many thought, Alabama looked like more like a pre-Tua/Bryce Young Alabama offense in its season opener. Texas has the better quarterback and I still don't know enough about the Tide to feel great about laying more than a touchdown. Texas is probably a sucker play here, but why deny what I am? Rippee's Pick: Alabama 24, Texas 20 Michael Luker: Jalen Milroe and Alabama looked really good against Middle Tennessee. Their physicality reminded me of 2015 Alabama, a year in which they had an amazing defense, a good offensive line, a great running back, and an above average QB. That same blueprint might work for this Alabama team. Texas kept things very vanilla against Rice, but I have a feeling most of their prep last week was focused on Alabama. For 365 days, Texas fans wondered "what if" in regards to Quinn Ewers getting hurt in that game last year. I think this Alabama team is more well-rounded than last years team, and I don't see them losing this one at home. Luker's Pick: Alabama 35 Texas 27

It's the Neal's Picks Dance Team of the Week -- the Missouri Golden Girls

Middle Tennessee +20.5 at Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC Network + Neal McCready: Middle Tennessee will just be glad it's not Alabama on the other sideline. Still, I'm taking the Tigers to cover. Neal's Pick: Missouri 34, Middle Tennessee 13 Chase Parham: Missouri was terrible to me last season. If I picked the Tigers, they’d suck, and if I went against them, they’d roll. Congrats to the Blue Raiders here. Parham’s Pick: Missouri 34, MTSU 13 Jeffrey Wright: Missouri’s game last week against South Dakota was a little misleading because the game got a little snug in the second half after the Coyotes turned a kickoff return into a short-field TD. However, Missouri scored touchdowns on four-of-its-six first-half possessions and averaged nearly seven-yards per play. I’ll lay them. WRIGHT’S PICK: MISSOURI 38, MTSU 13 Brian Rippee: The final score in Missouri's win over South Dakota was a little misleading, but the Tigers were a little sluggish early offensively. I think they still cover here. Rippee's Pick: Missouri 41, MTSU 10 Michael Luker: South Dakota, Middle Tennessee, what's next? North Louisiana? Maybe they can complete the directional school grand slam and play Eastern Washington and Western Carolina. All jokes aside, Missouri should win this one by two or three scores. Luker's Pick: Missouri 38 Middle Tennessee 13

It's not your fault, Jayden. It's mine. I own it. Go in peace and don't carry this burden. It's mine alone. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY)

Grambling (No line) at LSU, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network + Neal McCready: As a north Louisiana boy, I've got a soft spot for Grambling, even though I can remember some middle school and high school games against schools in Grambling that got intense. Neal's Pick: LSU 52, Grambling 7 Chase Parham: LSU can get healthy. It won't help the mood. It'll take someone with a pulse to accomplish that. For now, it looks like LSU got exposed on Sunday. Parham's Pick: LSU 55, Grambling 3 Jeffrey Wright: I look forward to fading LSU whenever they play a team that has half of a passing game. I can’t believe I bought into a team that lost four games by 63 points last year. WRIGHT’S PICK: LSU 48, GRAMBLING 6 Brian Rippee: LSU’s secondary will be its demise if it does not quickly improve before the schedule becomes tougher. That trip to Mississippi State next week will be very interesting. Rippee’s Pick: LSU 48, Grambling 3 Michael Luker: LSU by a lot. Luker's Pick: LSU 59 Grambling 0

Kyle Whittingham offers Billy Napier an analyst post at Utah.

McNeese (No line) at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU Neal McCready: Why would ESPNU televise this? Neal's Pick: Florida 45, McNeese 10 Chase Parham: Speaking of getting healthy, Graham Mertz needs a lot more than the Cowboys to gain the confidence of his fan base. He looked more fit for the B1G. Parham's Pick: Florida 27, McNeese 10 Jeffrey Wright: Imagine having like 100 people on staff and you cannot make sure that you don’t have two players wearing the same number on punt return. Or that you can’t get lined up out of a timeout. Or that you can’t run 3rd down plays from a legal formation. Blame the roster all you want, Billy Boy, but your team looked severely out coached. WRIGHT’S PICK: 45, MCNEESE STATE 6 Brian Rippee: Surely Florida isn't as bad as it looked last Thursday night at Utah. Maybe the Gators are that bad. It won't matter this week. McNeese lost by three scores at home to something called Tarleton State last week. Rippee's Pick Florida 42, McNeese 7 Michael Luker: Florida looked absolutely terrible against Utah, getting my Neal's Picks debut off to an awful start. I listened to Siskey and drank the Florida kool-aid this past week, and it burned me. Never again, Siskey. Never again. /s Luker's Pick: Florida 38 McNeese 7

The line to purchase Blooms of Oleander starts here. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

Arizona +9 at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: That dry heat-to-humidity thing is real. Ask Arizona around 10 p.m. Saturday. Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 30, Arizona 17 Chase Parham: State handles this one if they are going to be a team that at all keeps pace in the middle of the SEC West. This feels like a more humbling week for the Pac 12. Parham’s Pick: State 31, Arizona 16 Jeffrey Wright: I really wanted to take the points here, but early money came in on the Bulldogs, and BETQL, SP+, and Sportsline all show a cover for the Bulldogs while PFF has a slight lean to the Dogs as well. WRIGHT’S PICK: MISSISSIPPI STATE 34, ARIZONA 20 Brian Rippee: I wasn't able to watch much of Mississippi State last week, but it appeared as if the offense started slow and played better in the second half. Another slow start could make this one weird. The Bulldogs' defense is probably more than enough to feel good about a nine-point spread, but I will be a contrarian and take the Wildcats to cover. Rippee's Pick: Mississippi State 28, Arizona 20 Michael Luker: Mississippi State looked okay against SELA. I think Mike Wright definitely deserves more snaps, as he brought a dynamic that the Mississippi State offense hasn't had in a long time. Arizona is better than people give them credit for, but I don't think they're good enough to be able to knock MSU off at home. Luker's Pick: Mississippi State 27 Arizona 17

As my mother always said, when you have nothing nice to say, use a photo of the mascot. (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Furman (No line) at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network + Neal McCready: Well, I jinxed the Gamecocks. My fault. Neal's Pick: South Carolina 41, Furman 13 Chase Parham: Spencer Rattler had a nice statistical night, but the Gamecocks couldn't cash it in. There's a lot of variance with expectations for Carolina, and they need to hope UNC is legitimately good. The Tar Heels were the class of that game. Parham's Pick: Carolina 40, Furman 16 Jeffrey Wright: Hand up. I had no idea that South Carolina had moved two quarterbacks to skill position spots. That’s on me. WRIGHT’S PICK: SOUTH CAROLINA 34, FURMAN 14 Brian Rippee: South Carolina gets a one-week reprieve what could be a disastrous start to the season after last week's loss (check their schedule). I googled what a Paladin was because i've always found it to be a cool sounding mascot. Some articles about dungeons and dragons and star wars popped up. Nerds. Rippee's Pick South Carolina 45, Furman 10 Michael Luker: South Carolina suffered a tough loss last week, but it's imperative that they get back on track this week and refocus. After Furman, they have a three game stretch that includes games against Georgia, Mississippi State, and Tennessee. Luker's Pick: South Carolina 44 Furman 10

Hugh Freeze finally gets that trip to Berkeley. I wonder if the Tigers are stopping off at the Cincinnati airport first. It would be fitting. Maybe challenge/offer to pray for a gate agent, blame a reporter when there's a layover. I don't know. Sounds like a plan. (John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)