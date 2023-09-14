NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- It's early, right? If it's too early to say who's going to win the SEC West, well, it must be too early to panic over a slow start to Neal's Picks. If it's too early to fire Billy Napier or Jimbo Fisher, isn't it too early to clean house as it pertains to interns? I mean, after two straight seasons in the cellar, Brian Rippee will regress to his norm, right? I have the same record as Luker, for goodness sake. Again, it's early -- unless you're Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. So, as we turn the page to Week 3, I refuse to panic. There are reasons for optimism. League games are coming, along with point spreads that are easier to work with. There will be larger bodies of work, making this feel a little less insane. It's just a four-game deficit, after all, and I've been trying to minimize the Cubs' four-game deficit for weeks now. So we regroup and hope to rebound. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 12-2 overall, 3-6 ATS Chase Parham: 12-2 overall, 3-6 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 12-2 overall, 3-6 ATS Brian Rippee: 11-3 overall, 6-3 ATS Michael Luker: 12-2 overall, 3-6 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 23-5 overall, 6-11 ATS Chase Parham: 24-4 overall, 7-10 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 24-4 overall, 8-9 ATS Brian Rippee: 24-4 overall, 10-7 ATS Michael Luker: 23-5 overall, 6-11 ATS

All games Saturday

All times listed Central Daylight Time

All betting lines via DraftKings

All rankings listed via Associated Press

When I picked LSU to win the national title, I meant the national title in dancing. Leave me alone. (SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 14 LSU -9 at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Look, I'm not ready to back away from my Tigers yet. No, sir. We're doubling down here at Neal's Picks. Florida State is the greatest team in the history of college football. Neal's Pick: LSU 31, Mississippi State 17 Chase Parham: This seems like a get-right game for the Tigers. I mean it took turnovers galore and overtime for MSU to get past the fightin' Bobby Robbins. LSU looks more like what we expected here. Parham's Pick: LSU 34, MSU 20 Jeffrey Wright: I’m going to test a theory. I’m considering using my 2021 ACC principle of just taking the underdogs because no one deserves to be favored. I’m not ready to make it law yet, but I’m monitoring. SEC teams are 11-17-1 ATS this season, and the only team with a perfect ATS record is your Ole Miss Rebels. WRIGHT’S PICK: LSU 31, MISSISSIPPI STATE 24 Brian Rippee: I don't think LSU is as bad as it showed against Florida State. I was not particularly impressed with Mississippi State last week against Arizona. I think the Tigers get back on the right foot here. Rippee's Pick: LSU 30, Mississippi State 14 Michael Luker: This is a weird line, but Mississippi State needed a lot of help to beat Arizona last weekend. Arizona had five turnovers but still forced the game to OT. Maybe State was looking ahead to LSU. Regardless, I think LSU wins and covers in Starkville. Luker's Pick: LSU 34 Mississippi State 24

Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill informs Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz that he's going to get mauled this week after the Tigers' narrow victor over MTSU. "That stupid visor you're wearing at night for no reason isn't going to save you, Eli," Stockstill said, per sources requesting anonymity. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 15 Kansas State -4.5 at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: It's my 5-star Mortal Lock of the Week, presented by a sponsor to be named later. HMU. You know you want a piece of this action. Neal's Pick: Kansas State 37, Missouri 17 Chase Parham: I said on air this week that Missouri may be the worst team in the SEC. I have to live with that hot take for at least a few days. That determined this pick. Parham's Pick: K-State 31, Mizzou 17 Jeffrey Wright: How on Earth can you pick Missouri in this spot? I don’t know, but this line absolutely stinks. So, give me the points. WRIGHT’S PICK: KANSAS STATE 24, MISSOURI 20 Brian Rippee: This seems so obvious that I am already hitting the phase of mentally sabotaging myself for the sake of preserving my early first place standing. Kansas State has looked like a top-15 team for two weeks and Missouri looks like a team without an identity. With that said, if it seems too obvious, it might just be. Rippee's Pick: Missouri 24, Kansas State 21 Michael Luker: Missouri had a struggle win against MTSU, while Kansas State dominated a good Troy team. Is Eli Drinkwitz seat getting warm? Luker's Pick: Kansas State 31 Missouri 17

Kirby Smart's reaction after watching South Carolina game film. (Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK)

South Carolina +27 at No. 1 Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: I've got a feeling Georgia is kind of pissed off and about to show some people just how pissed off it is. Kirby had that weird look in his eyes early in the week. Neal's Pick: Georgia 41, South Carolina 7 Chase Parham: I hate Georgia's offense. It's pedestrian and isn't built for big lines. That defense sure is, though. I'm a little worried here, but I just don't think Carolina can score. Parham's Pick: Georgia 37, Carolina 6 Jeffrey Wright: How badly does Georgia want to flex on South Carolina? The last two years they absolutely hammered them. If South Carolina couldn’t block North Carolina, they definitely can’t block Georgia. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 45, SOUTH CAROLINA 13 Brian Rippee: Georgia has started a bit slow two weeks in a row against weaker competition. I think South Carolina keeps this reasonably close for most of the game. Rippee's Pick: Georgia 35, South Carolina 13 Michael Luker: Georgia doesn’t have a good offense, but they don’t really need one. If they can score 28 or more points per game, they should be fine with how dominant their defense is and how weak their schedule is. South Carolina looked bad against Furman. Luker's Pick: Georgia 38 South Carolina 10

The only happy guy in Tuscaloosa Saturday night... Ma, look at my followers! (Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 10 Alabama -33 at South Florida, 2:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: In the old days, I'd be worried for South Florida's health. Has Nick Saban softened? I'll guess no, but I'm starting to wonder. Neal's Pick: Alabama 45, South Florida 7 Chase Parham: I don't care what the line is. If there's any teeth left in Alabama, this is a bloodbath. I mean Alabama fed the team an alligator this week. It just seems like a good sign. Parham's Pick: Tide 45, USF 9 Jeffrey Wright: Since 2016, Alabama is 5-1 ATS following a loss. Also, South Florida is horrible. WRIGHT’S PICK: ALABAMA 45, SOUTH FLORIDA 10 Brian Rippee: Tough spot to be South Florida here. Also, what a strange match up with Alabama going to Tampa. Crimson tide by a lot. Rippee's Pick: Alabama 41, South Florida 7 Michael Luker: Alabama will be pissed off. South Florida is terrible. Lay ‘em. Luker's Pick: Alabama 52 USF 10

The man is going to get $65 million to just go away and he can't wear clean pants that fit? I'll never understand college football. (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

ULM +33 at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Things are about to get weird(er) in College Station. The defense looked shaky against Miami and everything feels tenuous. ULM and Auburn won't test that defense, but there's a run of challenges coming soon thereafter. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 45, ULM 13 Chase Parham: Congrats to Terry Bowden and ULM for the wins over Army and Lamar. Nice job, gents. And now you'll need it. Texas A&M can't pick on anyone its own size, but it can beat the tar out of the little guy. Parham's Pick: TAMU 49, ULM 14 Jeffrey Wright: I think we’re going to see Texas A&M try to embarrass every team that they can actually embarrass. I’ll lay them. WRIGHT’S PICK: TEXAS A&M 45, THE HARVARD OF THE BAYOU 10 Brian Rippee: If the Warhawks can handle the troops in week one, they can certainly conquer a cult two weeks later. And by conquer, I suppose I mean cover. Rippee's Pick: Texas A&M 35, ULM 10 Michael Luker: If you told an Aggie fan that they would score 33 against Miami, they probably would’ve thought they would win. Their defense won’t cost them the game this weekend, but it might going forward. Luker's Pick: Texas A&M 45 ULM 10

And people say Graham Mertz has no game. (Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 11 Tennessee -7 at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Tennessee's defense versus Graham Mertz. Florida's defense versus Joe Milton. It should mean more. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 20, Florida 17 Chase Parham: This is an emotional hedge. Either I'll rally and claim an ATS win here, or I can watch my least favorite sportswriter sweat it out and try to convince people he doesn't care. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 38, Florida 20 Jeffrey Wright: This line stinks almost as much as the Missouri line. On the one hand, Tennessee should be an autoplay for me since I read that they had a players-only meeting following the Austin Peay game as I’m a sucker for the game after the first players-only meeting. However, it’s Tennessee-Florida in Gainesville. Florida is 4-0 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2018 season and has covered 20 of its past 30 meetings with Tennessee (20-9-1 ATS). WRIGHT’S PICK: TENNESSEE 31, FLORIDA 27 Brian Rippee: Another rotten-smelling line here. Tennessee should win this game by two or three scores, but I also am not positive Florida is as bad as it played against Utah. I will once again psych myself out and ride with a worse team. Check back next week for updates on my flawless logic. Rippee's Pick: Tennessee 28, Florida 24 Michael Luker: This is a weird Vegas line. I feel like there’s something that I’m missing. I know Tennessee struggled against Austin Peay, but Florida looked awful against Utah. If Joe Milton and the Vols offense is even halfway competent, I don’t see a way Florida can stay in the game. Luker's Pick: Tennessee 38 Florida 13

I've got so many jokes, but they all feel so inappropriate. We'll just stop there. (Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports)

Samford (No line) at Auburn, 6 p.m., SEC Network + Neal McCready: Whatever. Holler next week. Neal's Pick: Auburn 49, Samford 10 Chase Parham: What's a weagle? Is it just a play on war damn eagle? That's always confused me. It's a weird cheer. It fits in perfectly. Parham's Pick: Auburn 37, Samford 13 Jeffrey Wright: Last week was the disaster scenario for The System. We stayed up the entire night just to watch Cal stay within the number and lose. Fortunately, there isn’t a line this week on the Auburn game, and I don’t have to risk a loss. WRIGHT’S PICK: AUBURN 45, SAMFORD 13 Brian Rippee: Auburn's offense was so bad last week that Hugh Freeze took personal responsibility for something. Hell is freezing over. Rippee's Pick: Auburn 38, Samford 7 Michael Luker: Auburn’s offense looked terrible last Saturday night, but it won’t matter this weekend. Luker's Pick: Auburn 49 Samford 7

They did try hard. (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Vanderbilt -4 at UNLV, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network Neal McCready: One last time, I'm rolling with the 'Dores. Neal's Pick: Vanderbilt 31, UNLV 21 Chase Parham: I know Vandy sucks, but it's UNLV. I mean I'm doing this out of pity. Parham's Pick: Vandy 24, UNLV 17 Jeffrey Wright: We’re adding fading Vanderbilt to The System until further notice. WRIGHT’S PICK: VANDERBILT 31, UNLV 28 Brian Rippee: If Vanderbilt isn't four points better than UNLV, even with it being a road game, it'll be another brutally long year for the Dores and their dozens of fans. Rippee's Pick: Vanderbilt 28, UNLV 17 Michael Luker: I wouldn’t touch this game with a ten foot pole. Obviously Vandy is more talented than UNLV, but I just can’t justify putting money on them covering. Luker's Pick: Vandy 28 UNLV 27

Now I remember why Eliah wore his visor at nighttime. (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Georgia Tech +19.5 at No. 17 Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: It kind of feels like a big number, especially with Alabama looming next week. Ole Miss has to work on the running game, even if that holds the score down. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 41, Georgia Tech 24 Chase Parham: The odds that we're all super smart and know it's too many points versus we're all idiots and Ole Miss wins in a blowout... I know which way I'm leaning. But I'm taking the bait. Ole Miss is without its top three pass catchers, and this is a survive and advance game. Parham's Pick: Ole Miss 45, Tech 27 Jeffrey Wright: I’m just going to take the points because Ole Miss has a significantly more important game next week, and health for the Alabama game is significantly more important. I don’t think Ole Miss will ever be truly threatened, but I just would rather have the points in this one. WRIGHT’S PICK: OLE MISS 41, GEORGIA TECH 24 Brian Rippee: This number feels too large for comfort, but I think Ole Miss is going to be better running the football this week. I also thinking it'll be an important confidence-building week for a couple of pass catchers the Rebels will need to play larger roles beginning next Saturday at Alabama. Rippee's Pick: Ole Miss 45, Georgia Tech 21. Michael Luker: Georgia Tech is much improved from last year and I feel like Ole Miss might be looking ahead to next week. I think Ole Miss wins, but with Alabama looming and question marks surrounding the health of Tre Harris, Caden Prieskorn, and Zhakari Franklin, I’m inclined to take Georgia Tech to cover. Luker's Pick: Ole Miss 34 Georgia Tech 17

I mean, they did just beat Kent State by 22 points. If that's not a time for a team photo, what is? (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

BYU +10 at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Much like Ole Miss, Arkansas must get its running game figured out, and that might keep the score lower than it otherwise would be. I won't be shocked if this is a blowout win for the Razorbacks -- there's a huge difference in athleticism -- but I wouldn't be stunned at a close game. Neal's Pick: Arkansas 24, BYU 17 Chase Parham: Rocket Sanders isn't 100 percent, and Arkansas has bigger things ahead. This seems like a sleepy start and a close game. BYU won't win, but the Cougars can make it uncomfortable. Parham's Pick: Arkansas 27, BYU 23 Jeffrey Wright: Having watched both of these offenses, I would rather have the under than bet on either team. However, that’s not how this contest works. If I think the game is going to be low-scoring, I’ll take the points. WRIGHT’S PICK ARKANSAS 24, BYU 20 Brian Rippee: Too much of a talent disparity to overthink this game, even if Arkansas struggled last week, particularly on the ground. No Rocket Sanders for this game hurts, but I think the Razorbacks still win comfortably. Rippee's Pick: Arkansas 35, BYU 17 Michael Luker: Arkansas looked a little shaky last weekend against Kent State. Rocket Sanders is still hurt which will definitely alter the score this weekend. I’m still unsure of what BYU is, but it’s hard to pick against Arkansas at home. Neal's Pick: Arkansas 34 BYU 20

Bralon Brown exits the field to return to the locker room to review various NIL offers from the tampering portal following a win over Eastern Kentucky. (Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)