NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- I've been watching "Man In The Arena," Tom Brady's documentary series on ESPN. Tom and I have a lot in common, obviously. We're both older guys. We've both put our careers in front of relationships with super models -- Tom's with Gisele and mine with Kathy Ireland. Yes, one of those relationships was one-dimensional, but putting down that magazine to go to high school football practice required sacrifice. There's a price that must be paid for greatness. My friend Tom was telling me (via his documentary, but I'm 99 percent sure he was just talking to me) that I had to trust the process of Neal's Picks. I couldn't, he said, just be focused on results. Sure, results matter. They're of paramount importance. However, it's also about the shared experience of competition and the friendships made along the way. So two weeks ago, with Tom's advice rattling around my brain, I told the interns our poor start was all my fault. I had gotten away from the things that led to greatness in 2020 and 2021. I had stopped trusting my gut. I was thinking too much, likely a product of the deep thinking that is required to earn a Master of Arts degree at an Ivy League institution (The University of Louisiana at Monroe) and one of America's top five academic high schools (Ruston High School, home of the Bearcats). I told the interns to take the week off. I invited them to take the Neal's Picks championship trophies out of the case, fill them with champagne and vodka and float around in the pools. I wanted them to revel in the greatness of a past they played no role in while I toiled alone, working diligently to have a strong Week 3. See, what I want more than anything is for my intern friends -- Dahlia, Astrid, Freya and Annika -- to feel the warm embrace of accomplishment along with the relaxing buzz of Cathead honeysuckle and lemonade, followed by Aperol spritzes. So like Tom did for his pals Wes and Randy and Bill, I once again put everything else aside and focused on the process. That continues this week. The interns are enjoying another week at the pool while I chase greatness on their behalf. While it bothered Gisele, Tom's work paid off against the Saints. Mine paid off with a strong Week 3, but neither of us are done. There's a long season ahead, and greatness never takes a day off. I'm sure at some point Tom and I will connect, compare notes and perhaps share some vitamin water and a small handful of blueberries or something, but for now, we're both focused on tackling our laborious processes.

On to the picks...

Last Week: Neal McCready: 12-1 overall, 8-2 ATS Chase Parham: 10-3 overall, 2-8 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 10-3 overall, 2-8 ATS Brian Rippee: 12-1 overall, 6-4 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 34-7 overall, 17-15 ATS Chase Parham: 33-8 overall, 13-19 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 32-9 overall, 14-18 ATS Brian Rippee: 35-6 overall, 11-21 ATS

It's really unfair if you think about it. Georgia gets Kirby AND our old pal Boom? There should be limits. (Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

Kent State +42.5 at No. 1 Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN-plus Neal McCready: I'm just not going to overthink this thing at all. I laid a bunch of points last week and won. I'm not going to be terrified of Kent State. Georgia is 4-1 ATS in its last five games. Neal's Pick: Georgia 52, Kent State 7 Chase Parham: Georgia was in sleep mode against Samford, and these big lines are kicking me in the teeth. They are stupid coin flips, and I feel like we're in protest mode. Losing ground because of a 50-point line is un-American. Parham's Pick: Georgia 49, Kent State 6 Jeffrey Wright: Does Georgia want to cover? The only line they didn’t cover was Samford, and Chris Hatcher gave Kirby his first job. Georgia is 0-7 ATS under Smart when favored by 40 or more. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 45, KENT STATE 3 Brian Rippee: I don't think Georgia could not cover even if they wanted to try to not cover. I have no idea if that sentence makes sense, which is a glimpse into how this poor record in Neal's Picks has affected my brain. Rippee's Pick: Georgia 55, Kent State 3.

No snark on this one. Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee's sister, Ella, died on cancer late last week. She was 15. Cancer sucks. The way Clemson and Louisiana Tech honored her last Saturday was heartwarming, but cancer sucks. (Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 5 Clemson -7 at No. 21 Wake Forest, 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: Was Wake looking ahead last week to Clemson, allowing Liberty to damn near pull off the upset? Maybe. Was Clemson looking ahead to Wake and/or distracted a bit by tragedy in their football family? Maybe. Dave Clawson is a hell of a coach, but I think the Tigers have a lot to play for here. Neal's Pick: Clemson 31, Wake Forest 21 Chase Parham: It's time for Clemson to show some teeth if the Tigers are at all legitimate as a top-eight team or so. Wake is well coached, and Dave Clawson deserves a better gig, but at some point, it's about the talent, and this better be one of those times. Parham's Pick: Clemson 24, Wake 10 Jeffrey Wright: This is my game of the year. I eagerly anticipate this game each year because the ride-and-decide, slow mesh doesn’t work when Clemson beats every offensive lineman at the snap. WRIGHT’S PICK: CLEMSON 35, WAKE FOREST 17 Brian Rippee: Clemson's defense is very good despite its offensive struggles. A talent disparity up front will be plainly obvious in this one. Rippee's Pick: Clemson 28, Wake 10

Soon-to-be-former Auburn coach Bryan Harsin inquires about a career in officiating during a break in the Tigers' blowout home loss to Penn State. (Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Missouri +6.5 at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Missouri is 3-8 ATS against SEC teams in its last 11 games. Auburn has quarterback issues (that's an understatement), but Missouri's defense was woeful against Kansas State's running attack. I do love the under here as well. Neal's Pick: Auburn 20, Missouri 17 Chase Parham: I hate Missouri. It isn't the institution or anything but instead that I can't get any feel at all for the football team. Drinkwitz is an average at best coach, and his team isn't good, but it doesn't royally suck either always. Auburn is in survival mode and should play hard, but this line is begging to take the points and lose. Parham's Pick: Auburn 24, Mizzou 21 Jeffrey Wright: This is the Sophie’s Choice Game of the Year. I don’t know how you can take either team? On one hand, how can you take Auburn? On the other, how is Auburn actually favored by this much? Give me the points. WRIGHT’S PICK: Auburn 24, Missouri 20 Brian Rippee: What a brutal game on the eyes. I feel like this is begging you to take Mizzou. I have no real reason for taking Auburn other than that it is at home and Mizzou is terrible. Rippee's Pick: Auburn 20, Mizzou 10

One can't help but wonder if this moment in Baton Rouge, on a night when Mississippi State lost to what will almost certainly be Brian Kelly's worst LSU team, was a moment of clarity/reality for Mike Leach. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Bowling Green +29 at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: All three Bowling Green games this season have hit the over, so that likely means Mississippi State is going to light them up. The Bulldogs' defense isn't great, and this might be a bit of a trap, but MSU is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games. I wouldn't touch this with real money, but... Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 47, Bowling Green 13 Chase Parham: Mississippi State, sometimes, kicks the hell out of bad teams and then convinces its fan base that's a sign of something to come. It won't be, but this is probably one of those times. Parham's Pick: Mississippi State 48, Bowling Green 17 Jeffrey Wright: The MAC is just 4-12 ATS against the Power 5 this year. However, Mississippi State has A&M next week. Give me the points. WRIGHT’S PICK: MISSISSIPPI STATE 41, BOWLING GREEN 14 Brian Rippee: The Bulldogs let one slip away in Baton Rouge last weekend and will likely take out some frustration on a bad Bowling Green team. But I think this is too many points for an offense that loves to shoot itself in the foot at times. Rippee's Pick: Mississippi State 42, Bowling Green 17

Josh Heupel has it going in Knoxville, but I do wonder why no one can give him some fashion advice for Vol Walk. He knows photographers will be there, right? Surely he's noticed. His daughter looks quite stylish. He should hire her as a consultant or something. But seriously, watch out for the Vols. Heupel has some program momentum going on there. (Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 20 Florida +9 at No. 11 Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: Tennessee can score a ton of points. Hendon Hooker has been fabulous. That said, the Vols' defense hasn't been anything to write home about, so I'm a little concerned about the size of this line. That said, Anthony Richardson has been borderline awful as a passer. I'm not crazy about this line, but I'm trusting my gut. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 31, Florida 20 Chase Parham: Trusting Anthony Richardson enough to somewhat keep pace with Tennessee. God help me. However, this just feels like a somewhat close game. There's no real reason. Just a gut feeling. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 34, Florida 27 Jeffrey Wright: I really want to take the points here because I’m not sure Tennessee’s defense is equipped to contain Richardson, but I’ve seen the Gators secondary, and that’s not a great recipe against Tennessee. WRIGHT’S PICK: TENNESSEE 38, FLORIDA 28 Brian Rippee: I am out on trusting Anthony Richardson in games of consequence, even if Tennessee's defense has looked very pedestrian. The Vols score quickly and often and I don't like Florida's chances of keeping pace. Rippee's Pick: Tennessee 38, Florida 20

Ole Miss prepares for everything, apparently, including Jaxson Dart taking a step-by-step approach to leading the band postgame. (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Tulsa +19.5 at No. 16 Ole Miss, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Tulsa is No. 97 nationally in scoring defense, allowing 30.7 points per game. Tulsa has allowed opponents to rush for 159 yards per game and 200.7 through the air. Ole Miss' offense, one that needs to get to another level as SEC approaches, should have a field day. Tulsa is going to throw it around the lot, and while I expect they'll have some success, my bet is turnovers are inevitable. Ole Miss is 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 non-SEC games. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 45, Tulsa 17 Chase Parham: Georgia Tech being absolutely atrocious burned me last week. I won't fall for the same thing twice against the Rebels, but Tulsa doing ok in mop up scares me here. I'm intrigued by the Tulsa passing attack, but I bet Davis Brin throws it to the Rebels, too. Parham's Pick: 45, Tulsa 24 Jeffrey Wright: This game kind of scares me because I think there’s a reasonable chance that Ole Miss has spent the week preparing for Kentucky. However, the SEC is 6-0 ATS in non-conference games with a spread of 17.5 or more. WRIGHT’S PICK: OLE MISS 42, TULSA 17 Brian Rippee: Say what you want about the Rebels' opponents to this point, but the defense looks very fast and very athletic, and I don't love Tulsa's chances of being the first of four opponents to slow the Rebels' rushing attack. Rippee's Pick: Ole Miss 50, Tulsa 17

Just nine more days now. You know what I'm talking about. (Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

Northern Illinois +24.5 at No. 8 Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: Northern Illinois quarterback is questionable for Saturday's game at Kroger Field. If he can't go, NIU turns to a freshman. Kentucky is almost certainly looking ahead to Ole Miss, but the Wildcats are 3-0 ATS this season and I like their chances to stay perfect -- both on the field and against the spread. Oxford is going to be wild next week. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 42, Northern Illinois 14 Chase Parham: I bet Kentucky spent as much time on Ole Miss this week as it did Northern Illinois, but I'll take the athletes to just be too much for the Huskies. Can we get rid of all these dumb lines and just play SEC football? Parham's Pick: Kentucky 40, Northern Illinois 14 Jeffrey Wright: Kentucky is 4-1 ATS as a favorite of 24 or more since 2019. Also, Northern Illinois lost to Vanderbilt by two scores. WRIGHT’S PICK: KENTUCKY 38, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 10 Brian Rippee: This might be a look-ahead scenario for the Wildcats, but Northern Illinois joined a pretty exclusive club last week: teams who have lost to Vandy by two scores or more. Rippee's Pick: Kentucky 35, Northern Illinois 7

There's nothing like the pageantry of college football. For example: Texas A&M's cheerleaders joyfully cheer following the Aggies' win over Miami. That sacrifice to the gods on Friday night was all worth it a day later, and one can only revel in the joy on these cheerleaders' faces. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 10 Arkansas +2 vs. No. 23 Texas A&M, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: This is going to come down to red zone play, turnovers and big plays. Texas A&M is very good on defense (No. 9 in scoring defense) but pretty so-so on offense (No. 109 in scoring offense and No. 110 in total offense). Arkansas struggles in the secondary (No. 124 in FBS) but has proven to be pretty dynamic on offense. In a game this close, I'll take the proven quarterback (KJ Jefferson) over the one making his first SEC start at his new school (Max Johnson). This one could go either way. Neal's Pick: Arkansas 24, Texas A&M 23 Chase Parham: Texas A&M easily could have lost to Miami last week and didn't play that great, but the Aggies stabilized things for a minute. I'll admit this is an emotional hedge. Either I win the game here or I get a Texas A&M loss. If the Aggies win by one or two, then I'm just cursed. Parham's Pick: TAMU 27, Arkansas 24 Jeffrey Wright: I just see this game playing out exactly like last year’s game. The tempo will be slow, and the game will be decided by explosive plays. I don’t see how you can predict Texas A&M’s offense to hit more explosive plays than Arkansas’s. Also, Sam Pittman is 11-4 ATS as an underdog. Also, Arkansas was the one team that shredded Durkin’s defense last year. WRIGHT’S PICK: ARKANSAS 20, TEXAS A&M 17 Brian Rippee: I felt more certain about this one before watching both teams play last week. But I feel much more confident in writing off the Razorbacks' sluggish performance against Missouri State as an anomaly than I do the Aggies struggling on offense again against Miami. I am not sure how A&M scores enough points in this one to win it. Rippee's Pick: Arkansas 24, Texas A&M 17

I'm a little worried for my guy Clark this week. Maybe Texas A&M can do a special sacrifice or something -- auxiliary campfire or chant or some other cult ritual, a one-off seance or something for the Commodores. I'm just thinking out loud, worried for my friend in Nashville. (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)

Vanderbilt +40 at No. 2 Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: It's so many points, but I laid 50 last week and the Tide covered. I can live with myself more easily if Vandy somehow covers than I can if I bet on the 'Dores and then they get whacked because they can't score. Neal's Pick: Alabama 45, Vanderbilt 3 Chase Parham: Alabama can cover this without an issue, but does it want to do that? Let's hope Nick is still a little pissed off. Parham's Pick: Alabama 49, Vanderbilt 6 Jeffrey Wright: Alabama is 5-1 ATS when favored by 40 points or more since 2019. Vanderbilt has never covered the number against a top-5 team. WRIGHT’S PICK: ALABAMA 52, VANDERBILT 10 Brian Rippee: Can Alabama slow down this high-powered Commodore attack that has won three of their last four games? This titanic in-conference clash will be must see tv. Rippee's Pick: Alabama 42, Vanderbilt 7

I'm from Louisiana, so I know of which I'm about to speak. Spelling is optional there, and the further south one goes in the state of Louisiana, the more optional it becomes. There's a lot here, but I don't want to be mean. I need to focus on trying to win another week of Neal's Picks. (SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK)

New Mexico +30 at LSU, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+ Neal McCready: New Mexico is 1-7 ATS in their last eight games against a team with a winning record. I'm not going to overthink this. Neal's Pick: LSU 49, New Mexico 17 Chase Parham: I hate this line. LSU will suffocate New Mexico but scoring is a bit of an issue. Parham's Pick: LSU 34, New Mexico 10 Jeffrey Wright: Let’s get weird. I don’t know if LSU will get up for this game, and their offense has exactly screamed, “We can cover 30 points against and FBS team." WRIGHT’S PICK: LSU 38, NEW MEXICO 14 Brian Rippee: I don't know anything about the Lobos. I do know LSU is really bad offensively. Can the Tigers simply run the football to a 30-point cover? Maybe, but I will not be wagering on it. Rippee's Pick: LSU 34, New Mexico 10

So, as it turned out, Spencer Rattler didn't lose the job at Oklahoma because of a conspiracy. Nope, he lost it because he wasn't as good as Caleb Williams. Or Stetson Bennett. Or KJ Jefferson. Or Dillon Gabriel. Or Anthony Richardson. Or Hendon Hooker. Or Bo Nix. Or (insert quarterback name here; it'll probably apply). (Jeff Blake/USA Today Sports)