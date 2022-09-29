NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Another week, another reminder to simply trust the process, even when the results are maddening. One prepares and prepares and prepares, studies incessantly, burns all of the proverbial midnight oil preparing one's picks. Then one just watches as fate intervenes. For example, Tennessee was well on its way to a two-score win when Florida, a try-hard team of do-gooders if there ever was one, slips in the backdoor with a late score that does nothing but cost me a game. Then Clemson, after flirting with disaster all day against Wake Forest, scores in the second overtime, putting the Tigers one play away from a possible cover of the seven-point line. You know the rest. Clemson won by six, giving me another L. Then Saturday evening, Arkansas is a field goal away from making my 24-23 prediction spot on. The kick, one that was a good 10 yards further away than it should have been because of a bad snap, hits the very top of one of the uprights, giving my ledger another loss. Still, upon review, those were all solid picks. As Nick Saban always says, focus on process and results come. So this week, we've been nothing if not process-oriented. We're living in the moment here at the palace, eyes squarely on the job at hand. Things are cooling off outside, sure, but here, inside the Neal's Picks war room, there's the constant, burning blaze of intensity. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 10-1 overall, 6-5 ATS Chase Parham: 10-1 overall, 6-5 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 10-1 overall, 4-7 ATS Brian Rippee: 10-1 overall, 2-9 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 44-8 overall, 23-20 ATS Chase Parham: 44-8 overall, 19-24 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 42-12 overall, 18-25 ATS Brian Rippee: 46-7 overall, 13-30 ATS

Thursday's game

Ah, let's start happy. Shane and JuJu are happy. The world is happy. Let's be happy. (Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

South Carolina State (No line) at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: The Gamecocks got a key win last week. They'll add another W Saturday. The quest for six wins will be interesting. Neal's Pick: South Carolina 42, South Carolina State 9 Chase Parham: South Carolina didn't need thiis game to be canceled. Six is hard enough to find as it is. Parham's Pick: South Carolina 38, South Carolina State 13 Jeffrey Wright: These are the games that make it tough to defend this sport. WRIGHT’S PICK: SOUTH CAROLINA 41, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 6 Brian Rippee: I've been so bad this year that Neal putting no line on some games is starting to bother me. At least give me a 50 percent chance to be right. Or, maybe, it's still a 100 percent change to be wrong. I am not a math guy. I just want a layer of mystery to it. Rippee's Pick: South Carolina 35, South Carolina State3

Since we're talking uniforms a lot this week, please tell me why Kentucky messes up something that should be glorious with the checkerboard on the shoulders. I don't understand it. Look at that color combination. It's fantastic. It's perfect. Why play with it? (Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 7 Kentucky +5.5 at No. 14 Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Well, here we go. We've been waiting on this game for a while now, and I thoroughly believe it's going to live up to the hype. I love the under, by the way. I don't think either team gets to 30. Instead, I think this game gets tight and is up in the air well into the fourth quarter. I know Will Levis puts mayonnaise into his coffee and that makes him something just short of maniacal, but he's damn good. I think Jaxson Dart is going to have to win this one, and for some reason, I think he will. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 21, Kentucky 17 Chase Parham: This line is just bigger than I thought it was going to be. I had Ole Miss as a 2-point favorite or so and thought the Rebels would cover that. Both teams have issues, and I don't know what to make of the Rebels' injury situation. That's my biggest level of pause here. I think JJ Pegues is back, but it's up in the air with the backfield outside of Quinshon Judkins and Khari Coleman. And UK is getting its tailback back. I'll give Ole Miss the win, but I don't think the Rebels cover this one. I know I'm sort of hedging my bet. Parham's Pick: Ole Miss 23, Kentucky 20 Jeffrey Wright: Since 2017, Kentucky is 0-6 ATS on the road against the SEC West while the Wildcats are 4-2 at home during that same stretch. The fact that the line has moved in the Rebels favor despite money coming in on Kentucky makes me like the Rebels. WRIGHT’S PICK: OLE MISS 28, KENTUCKY 17 Brian Rippee: Will Levis has carried an offense that has struggled to run the football well, mostly against inferior competition. The Wildcats get a major boost in that department with Rodriguez back this week. I feel like I know nothing about Ole Miss yet, and I know a little about Kentucky. Who can protect its QB better and which signal caller makes enough plays to win it? I'll take the Rebels at home. Rippee's Pick: Ole Miss 24, Kentucky 14.

If you're Arkansas, I don't know how get past last Saturday. I'd rather lose 45-0 than lose like that, giving a game away and then missing a kick by an inch. I just don't know how you move on. If their season falls apart, the Hogs will look back on that night in Arlington and find 15 plays that did it. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 2 Alabama -15.5 at No. 20 Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: I have a feeling Arkansas is going to have a very difficult time moving on from their collapse in Arlington. Maybe I'll be wrong, but I doubt it. The Hogs could've beaten Texas A&M by two or three scores but instead had several key mistakes. Instead of a free shot against Alabama, they're staring a possible 3-3 record at the turn square in the eye. The Hogs gave Alabama fits last year in Tuscaloosa. I suspect the Tide will be more ready this time around. Neal's Pick: Alabama 42, Arkansas 21 Chase Parham: Just pick Alabama. Just pick Alabama. Just pick Alabama. Just pick Alabama.Just pick Alabama.Just pick Alabama.Just pick Alabama.Just pick Alabama.Just pick Alabama.Just pick Alabama.Just pick Alabama.Just pick Alabama.Just pick Alabama.Just pick Alabama. Parham's Pick: Alabama 40, Arkansas 24 Jeffrey Wright: I’m breaking my rule. Traditionally, I will blindly bet on Pittman and the boys until it stops working. However, the loss to A&M spooked me. Not because Arkansas didn’t win, but rather because Pittman seemed to know that game affected his team. Further, the Razorbacks have so many issues in the secondary, and Alabama doesn’t feel like the cure to issues in the secondary. This game just has so many similar vibes to the UGA game for Arkansas last year with the obvious exception that the Hogs will be at home. WRIGHT’S PICK: ALABAMA 38, ARKANSAS 20 Brian Rippee: I came away from last week's entertaining debacle in Arlington thinking neither the Aggies nor the Razorbacks are particularly good. But I have a feeling the Hogs bounce back this week, to a degree. Rippee's Pick: Alabama 35, Arkansas 21

Apparently it just means more in the Big 12 also. Here, an Oklahoma State fan offers her child to the football gods. (Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 9 Oklahoma State +1.5 at No. 16 Baylor, 2:30 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: This should be a hell of a game between two programs that have very quietly emerged as legitimate top-15 national programs. For some reason, I'm all in on Oklahoma State. Neal's Pick: Oklahoma State 27, Baylor 24 Chase Parham: I have no idea. I can't get the BYU game out of my head with Baylor. I haven't watched a snap of Oklahoma State all season. Parham's Pick: OSU 27, Baylor 24 Jeffrey Wright: Oklahoma State is 5-0 ATS on the road since last season, and the Cowboys are also 10-2 ATS as an underdog since 2018. Give me the pokes. WRIGHT’S PICK: OKLAHOMA STATE 28, BAYLOR 24 Brian Rippee: I really like the Pokes' team this year, but I am going to take the home team here. Rippee's Pick: Baylor 30, Oklahoma State 27

My God, this is Tallahassee encapsulated in one photo. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 22 Wake Forest +4.5 at No. 23 Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: Wake Forest was so close to getting it done versus Clemson last week. Of course, it's more than a little possible that Clemson simply isn't very good. I'll just take the points. Hell, I'll take the Demon Deacons straight up. Neal's Pick: Wake Forest 34, Florida State 27 Chase Parham: I can't get behind Florida State. I refuse to believe they are any good. I have no other reason, but that's good enough for me. Parham's Pick: Wake 34, FSU 23 Jeffrey Wright: I’m woke on this game. With every other game in Florida seeking an alternative venue and/or date, why is Florida State so eager to play this game on Saturday in Tallahassee? I’d like to think the reason is that the Seminoles want this game played in a rainstorm because they can run the ball while the Demon Deacons need to throw it to win. WRIGHT’S PICK: FLORIDA STATE 31, WAKE FOREST 21 Brian Rippee: Wake put up a much better fight last week than I thought it would. Hell, you could argue the Demon Deacons should've won the game. But is there a chance Clemson stinks? Or, a better question, is Florida State sneaky good? Rippee's Pick: Florida State 35, Wake 27

Speaking of bad uniforms, these just do nothing for anyone. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 17 Texas A&M +2 at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Oh, hell, I don't know. I don't think either team is very good. DJ Durkin had a really good plan against Mississippi State last season, and I suspect he'll pull it off again. On the other hand, the Aggies' offense isn't exactly a rolling ball of butcher knives. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 23, Mississippi State 20 Chase Parham: I think Texas A&M has enough defensive speed to shut down State's passing attack and make this an ugly win. I know what happened last year. I know it's in Starkville. But let's just go with it. Parham's Pick: Texas A&M 24, State 16 Jeffrey Wright: Well, this line stinks, ranked team as a road underdog against an unranked opponent. Jimbo Fisher is 0-6 as a road underdog at A&M and is just 3-3 ATS. Further, unranked home favorites against a ranked opponent are 76-53-2 ATS since 2017. WRIGHT’S PICK: MISSISSIPPI STATE 20, TEXAS A&M 17 Brian Rippee: This has a chance to be a rock fight. I don't think either team is good. The air raid torched the Aggies last year, but D.J. Durkin is now calling the defense. I think A&M's defense is dominant enough to carry them to a win in this one. Rippee's Pick: Texas A&M 13, Mississippi State 10.

Auburn had it all along. There was never a doubt. AUdacious. (Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK)

LSU -7 at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Hurricane Ian could have a word before this one is settled. I'll lay points. It feels like Auburn has used all of its luck. Neal's Pick: LSU 27, Auburn 17 Chase Parham: I'm a touch worried about it being this many points. I think Auburn may lose but cover this. And if they don't cover, I'll put up my feet, pop some popcorn and flip on Brain Drain. Parham's Pick: LSU 24, Auburn 20 Jeffrey Wright: I am just going to treat fading Auburn like free-access yards. Auburn is 0-4 ATS on the season and no game has really been that close to a cover. WRIGHT’S PICK: LSU 27, AUBURN 14 Brian Rippee: LSU is slowly getting better and Auburn is.. well.. a disaster.. So, naturally, that sound you hear is me fading myself. Rippee's Pick: LSU 20, Auburn 17

I'm not sure I've ever felt worse for a football player than I did Missouri's running back this past Saturday. (Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 1 Georgia -27 at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Don't think, Neal. Just pick. Neal's Pick: Georgia 49, Missouri 13 Chase Parham: If Georgia doesn't cover, I'll live with it. If Missouri doesn't cover, I'll be pissed for a wee. This is a pick for my mental health. Parham's Pick: Georgia 42, Missouri 13 Jeffrey Wright: Georgia is 11-2 ATS as a road favorite against the SEC East since 2017, including a perfect 5-0 when favored by 20 points or more. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 42, MISSOURI 6 Brian Rippee: The road keeps getting tougher for Eli Drinkwitz. Rippee's Pick: Georgia 38, Mizzou 10

Sometimes I'm reminded that life is just unfair. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 10 North Carolina State +7 at No. 5 Clemson, 6:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: I am so thankful Dave Doeren is in Raleigh. Give me points. Neal's Picks: Clemson 34, N.C. State 31 Chase Parham: Dave Doeren has gotten a lot of mileage on RebelGrove.com over the years. I never thought I'd be this familiar with a milquetoast coach who coaches a team a handful of states away. Parham's Pick: Clemson 38, NC State 28 Jeffrey Wright: We only play Dave Doeren’s team at home. The man is 8-17-1 ATS on the road since 2017. WRIGHT’S PICK: CLEMSON 23, NC STATE 13 Brian Rippee: This feels like a sucker play but I am still not convinced Clemson is good. Rippee's Pick: Clemson 31, N.C. State 27

Sunday's game

Let's end with rage. Sometimes life is simply insane. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK)