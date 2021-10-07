Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Week 6
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- At the end of the day, I could blame the interns.
I mean, they're idiots. They contribute nothing at all to any success here at Neal's Picks. It's impossible to get good help.
That's my fault, though. Turns out football isn't big in Sweden.
All summer, I said Kentucky was the team to watch in the SEC East. I said they were going to beat Florida and LSU and rocket into the top 10. Then last week, when Astrid insisted on the Gators minus the points, I just assumed she had done research. That's on me.
My policy has been to just take Alabama and lay the points, no matter what. Elsa insisted on Ole Miss plus-14. I figured she had really been digging into the game and followed her advice. Again, totally my fault.
Linnea said take Vanderbilt minus-14. I asked her if she'd been drinking. She insisted she was sober. So I rolled with her pick, hoping to give her confidence, because I'm a humanitarian. On Sunday morning, I discovered the secret stash of Svedka was completely gone. It's just negligence on my part.
I could send them home to Stockholm and Uppsala and Orebro, but what does that accomplish? Instead, I'm giving them a week off.
"Drink. Don't think," I told them.
This week, I'm taking over, and the mantra is simplicity. Keep it simple, I'm telling myself. Don't overthink it.
As Ted Lasso told Rebecca recently, "Follow your gut." I'm channeling Ted this week.
On to the picks...
Standings
Last Week:
Neal McCready: 7-3 overall, 5-5 ATS
Chase Parham: 7-3 overall, 6-4 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 4-6 overall, 4-6 ATS
Zach Berry: 4-6 overall, 4-6 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 49-15 overall, 28-26 ATS
Chase Parham: 50-14 overall, 24-30 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 47-17 overall, 26-28 ATS
Zach Berry: 47-17 overall, 23-31 ATS
All games Saturday
All times listed Central Daylight Time
All rankings listed Associated Press
No. 6 Oklahoma -3.5 vs. No. 21 Texas, Cotton Bowl, Dallas, 11 a.m., ABC
Neal McCready: Texas is playing better. That's true. Oklahoma has been sporadic. That's true also. Still, the Sooners are a better team. I love this game, by the way. It's cool. It's going to be an awesome addition to the SEC portfolio. Neal's Pick: Oklahoma 27, Texas 23
Chase Parham: It's about peace and decisions I can live with. Last week I could live with losing because Vanderbilt won by more than 14 but couldn't take myself losing because I counted on Vandy winning by more than 14. It equaled success. Go Huskies. In this one, I want to pull for Oklahoma. So that's where my money is going. Parham's Pick: Oklahoma 34, Texas 27
Jeffrey Wright: Texas feels a little too trendy here for me. OU’s offense finally started to run the ball better last week against Kansas State, and subsequently, they did not punt the football once agains the Wildcats. Further, Oklahoma and Arkansas’s defenses are nearly identical in the stats that I care about (Yds/play, Points/Drive, Success rate), and I think OU is close to figuring it out. WRIGHT’S PICK: OKLAHOMA 35, TEXAS 28
Zach Berry: I flipped a coin. Dead serious. Zach's Pick: Oklahoma 40, Texas 31
No. 13 Arkansas +6 at No. 17 Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Yes, Arkansas presents some problems. The Hogs can run the ball and eat clock. They're solid against the pass, though they haven't really been tested through the air just yet. Ole Miss has to play better on both lines of scrimmage, and for some reason, I think they will. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 35, Arkansas 23
Chase Parham: Ole Miss struggled on the offensive line last week, and while I know it was Alabama, Caleb Warren is out with an injury, and Arkansas can do some things up front. I expect Matt Corral to have a heck of a game with plenty of motivation, and God do I hope I'm wrong for all our sakes during the Walk-On's Postgame Show, but... I just have a weird feeling about this one. Parham's Pick: Arkansas 38, Ole Miss 35
Jeffrey Wright: Honestly, I have no idea. I’m trying not to overreact to either performance from last week, but I’m more concerned about what happened to Ole Miss than what happened to Arkansas. Ole Miss’s game got off script because of their performance. Arkansas’s game got off script because of Georgia’s performance. The Rebels’ profile is most similar to Texas’s profile. The good news is that if you just look at the Longhorns’ performance against the Razorbacks with Casey Thompson in the game, the game was much closer. However, Arkansas still won the second half 24-21. I think Corral is unquestionably better than he was last year, but there’s no Elijah Moore on this team, and Ealy is likely out too. I think Ole Miss wins, but it’s going to be uncomfortable. WRIGHT’S PICK: OLE MISS 35, ARKANSAS 31
Zach Berry: Back-to-back long road trips for the Hogs and they're facing a team that is hungry to get back on the proverbial house. And they're at home. I think Matt Corral has had this one circled for a while. Zach's Pick: Ole Miss 42, Arkansas 31
South Carolina +10 at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Neal McCready: Keep it simple. Tennessee is beginning to garner some momentum, and the Vols will build on that against South Carolina. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 37, South Carolina 21
Chase Parham: I know Mizzou is absolutely awful with its run defense and Tennessee sucking is more fun, but the Vols are OK. And OK is enough against South Carolina. I'm proud of the Roosters for playing hard and Shane Beamer has done a nice job in that regard, but league play is an absolute bear so Carolina better buckle up. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 41, Carolina 30
Jeffrey Wright: The Vols are not back, but I also think they’re better than many of us want them to be. With Hendon Hooker at quarterback, the Vols are averaging 3.2 points per drive, and are scoring touchdowns on 42.3 percent of their drives. Also, I think South Carolina sucks. WRIGHT’S PICK: TENNESSEE 41, SOUTH CAROLINA 24
Zach Berry: I feel gross. Zach's Pick: Tennessee 30, South Carolina 23
Vanderbilt +39 at No. 20 Florida, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Neal McCready: I'm tempted, but that's too many points. Vanderbilt will show up and Florida is in an odd spot on the schedule. Neal's Pick: Florida 47, Vanderbilt 10
Chase Parham: Please let it be too many points. Hell, I don't know. I'm awful at the large lines this season. I caught myself feeling badly for UConn last week. Not sure what that says about Vanderbilt. Parham's Pick: Florida 45, Vandy 7
Jeffrey Wright: God, I hope Vanderbilt cannot score twice. And that Mullen runs it up. WRIGHT’S PICK: FLORIDA 49, VANDERBILT 7
Zach Berry: Those throwback unis are going to look phenomenal. Zach's Pick: Florida 44, Vanderbilt 10
No. 2 Georgia -14 at No. 18 Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: I'm going to treat Georgia like I treat Alabama. I'm going to take the Bulldogs and lay the points, regardless, until they meet the Tide in Atlanta. Neal's Pick: Georgia 42, Auburn 17
Chase Parham: Bo Nix was impressive last weekend in Baton Rouge. Kudos to you, Bo. Gold star. Now duck and cover because it's going to be a long one on Saturday. Parham's Pick: Georgia 38, Auburn 16
Jeffrey Wright: I will not bet against Georgia this year again. Or at least until the SEC Championship Game. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 34, AUBURN 13
Zach Berry: Keep it simple, stupid. Zach's Pick: Georgia 41, Auburn 20
North Texas +20.5 at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Neal McCready: I know nothing about North Texas. Nothing. Doesn't matter. Whoever they have will run on Mizzou. Neal's Pick: Missouri 38, North Texas 24
Chase Parham: Missouri is allowing 348 rushing yards per game over its last four including 294 on the ground to Southeast Missouri State. Pick up DeAndre Toney in your college fantasy leagues, however don't bet on North Texas. The Mean Green will score, but Missouri will have a field day offensively and Drinkwitz will have them locked in for one of the only remaining games it can win. Parham's Pick: Missouri 44, North Texas 20.
Jeffrey Wright: I really want to take North Texas here, but they’ve got their problems. WRIGHT’S PICK: MISSOURI 35, NORTH TEXAS 21
Zach Berry: Eli Drinkwitz, you're dead to me. Zach's Pick: Missouri 36, North Texas 28
No. 4 Penn State +3 at No. 3 Iowa, 3 p.m., FOX
Neal McCready: This is legitimately going to be a great game. There's not much separating these two teams. I'll follow my gut and my heart. Neal's Pick: Iowa 28, Penn State 24
Chase Parham: Just give me the points. Sure. Sounds good. Parham's Pick: Penn State 20, Iowa 17
Jeffrey Wright: I keep thinking that Iowa’s offense is going to cost them at some point. Here’s to hoping this is the week. WRIGHT’S PICK: PENN STATE 24, IOWA 20
Zach Berry: Phil Parker, you beautiful man. Zach's Pick: Iowa 30, Penn State 28
LSU +3.5 at No. 16 Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Neal McCready: It's over in Baton Rouge. The injuries are piling up and the Tigers are fast becoming a mediocre team. Kentucky, I won't bet against you until next week. Sorry about last week. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 31, LSU 20
Chase Parham: I can't get Kentucky's clunkers out of my mind. The Wildcats played well last week and have beaten what's in front of them, but Chattanooga was ugly, and that passing offense can go pretty dormant. I'm probably being an idiot, but... Parham's Pick: LSU 30, Kentucky 27
Jeffrey Wright: Part of me thinks that this game is too obvious. LSU hasn’t been able to stop the run, and Kentucky can run the football. Also, Kentucky kinda feels obvious and is in a prime hangover spot, but I’ll take the bait. WRIGHT’S PICK: KENTUCKY 28, LSU 21
Zach Berry: [Stanley Hudson giggle] Zach's Pick: Kentucky 33, LSU 23
No. 1 Alabama -17.5 at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha. Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. Breathe. Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. Hahahahahahahahahaha. Neal's Pick: Alabama 45, Texas A&M 9
Chase Parham: I know Vegas is built on idiots, but you guys are seriously letting us have this under 20 points? Seriously? Alabama will put on a show for the yell leaders and all the devoted followers. Parham's Pick: Alabama 40, A&M 13
Jeffrey Wright: Sure. WRIGHT’S PICK: ALABAMA 38, TEXAS A&M 13
Zach Berry: Those painted overalls, though. Zach's Pick: Alabama 44, Texas A&M 17