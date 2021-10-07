Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Week 6

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- At the end of the day, I could blame the interns. I mean, they're idiots. They contribute nothing at all to any success here at Neal's Picks. It's impossible to get good help. That's my fault, though. Turns out football isn't big in Sweden. All summer, I said Kentucky was the team to watch in the SEC East. I said they were going to beat Florida and LSU and rocket into the top 10. Then last week, when Astrid insisted on the Gators minus the points, I just assumed she had done research. That's on me. My policy has been to just take Alabama and lay the points, no matter what. Elsa insisted on Ole Miss plus-14. I figured she had really been digging into the game and followed her advice. Again, totally my fault. Linnea said take Vanderbilt minus-14. I asked her if she'd been drinking. She insisted she was sober. So I rolled with her pick, hoping to give her confidence, because I'm a humanitarian. On Sunday morning, I discovered the secret stash of Svedka was completely gone. It's just negligence on my part. I could send them home to Stockholm and Uppsala and Orebro, but what does that accomplish? Instead, I'm giving them a week off. "Drink. Don't think," I told them. This week, I'm taking over, and the mantra is simplicity. Keep it simple, I'm telling myself. Don't overthink it. As Ted Lasso told Rebecca recently, "Follow your gut." I'm channeling Ted this week. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 7-3 overall, 5-5 ATS Chase Parham: 7-3 overall, 6-4 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 4-6 overall, 4-6 ATS Zach Berry: 4-6 overall, 4-6 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 49-15 overall, 28-26 ATS Chase Parham: 50-14 overall, 24-30 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 47-17 overall, 26-28 ATS Zach Berry: 47-17 overall, 23-31 ATS

All games Saturday

All times listed Central Daylight Time

All rankings listed Associated Press

This man, who already had run out of Fs to give a long time ago, is clearly planning to troll the Big 12 as his team begins to exit stage right. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 6 Oklahoma -3.5 vs. No. 21 Texas, Cotton Bowl, Dallas, 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: Texas is playing better. That's true. Oklahoma has been sporadic. That's true also. Still, the Sooners are a better team. I love this game, by the way. It's cool. It's going to be an awesome addition to the SEC portfolio. Neal's Pick: Oklahoma 27, Texas 23 Chase Parham: It's about peace and decisions I can live with. Last week I could live with losing because Vanderbilt won by more than 14 but couldn't take myself losing because I counted on Vandy winning by more than 14. It equaled success. Go Huskies. In this one, I want to pull for Oklahoma. So that's where my money is going. Parham's Pick: Oklahoma 34, Texas 27 Jeffrey Wright: Texas feels a little too trendy here for me. OU’s offense finally started to run the ball better last week against Kansas State, and subsequently, they did not punt the football once agains the Wildcats. Further, Oklahoma and Arkansas’s defenses are nearly identical in the stats that I care about (Yds/play, Points/Drive, Success rate), and I think OU is close to figuring it out. WRIGHT’S PICK: OKLAHOMA 35, TEXAS 28 Zach Berry: I flipped a coin. Dead serious. Zach's Pick: Oklahoma 40, Texas 31

This timeout was the highlight of Arkansas' trip to Athens. Nothing happened. They got to talk and have a drink and no one from Georgia's defense hit them during these 30 seconds. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 13 Arkansas +6 at No. 17 Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Yes, Arkansas presents some problems. The Hogs can run the ball and eat clock. They're solid against the pass, though they haven't really been tested through the air just yet. Ole Miss has to play better on both lines of scrimmage, and for some reason, I think they will. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 35, Arkansas 23 Chase Parham: Ole Miss struggled on the offensive line last week, and while I know it was Alabama, Caleb Warren is out with an injury, and Arkansas can do some things up front. I expect Matt Corral to have a heck of a game with plenty of motivation, and God do I hope I'm wrong for all our sakes during the Walk-On's Postgame Show, but... I just have a weird feeling about this one. Parham's Pick: Arkansas 38, Ole Miss 35 Jeffrey Wright: Honestly, I have no idea. I’m trying not to overreact to either performance from last week, but I’m more concerned about what happened to Ole Miss than what happened to Arkansas. Ole Miss’s game got off script because of their performance. Arkansas’s game got off script because of Georgia’s performance. The Rebels’ profile is most similar to Texas’s profile. The good news is that if you just look at the Longhorns’ performance against the Razorbacks with Casey Thompson in the game, the game was much closer. However, Arkansas still won the second half 24-21. I think Corral is unquestionably better than he was last year, but there’s no Elijah Moore on this team, and Ealy is likely out too. I think Ole Miss wins, but it’s going to be uncomfortable. WRIGHT’S PICK: OLE MISS 35, ARKANSAS 31 Zach Berry: Back-to-back long road trips for the Hogs and they're facing a team that is hungry to get back on the proverbial house. And they're at home. I think Matt Corral has had this one circled for a while. Zach's Pick: Ole Miss 42, Arkansas 31

Guess who's back? Back again. The Vols are back. Tell a friend. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

South Carolina +10 at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: Keep it simple. Tennessee is beginning to garner some momentum, and the Vols will build on that against South Carolina. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 37, South Carolina 21 Chase Parham: I know Mizzou is absolutely awful with its run defense and Tennessee sucking is more fun, but the Vols are OK. And OK is enough against South Carolina. I'm proud of the Roosters for playing hard and Shane Beamer has done a nice job in that regard, but league play is an absolute bear so Carolina better buckle up. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 41, Carolina 30 Jeffrey Wright: The Vols are not back, but I also think they’re better than many of us want them to be. With Hendon Hooker at quarterback, the Vols are averaging 3.2 points per drive, and are scoring touchdowns on 42.3 percent of their drives. Also, I think South Carolina sucks. WRIGHT’S PICK: TENNESSEE 41, SOUTH CAROLINA 24 Zach Berry: I feel gross. Zach's Pick: Tennessee 30, South Carolina 23

Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals salutes the Commodores' fans after Saturday night's win over Connecticut. He individually thanked each fan -- all 23 of them. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Vanderbilt +39 at No. 20 Florida, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I'm tempted, but that's too many points. Vanderbilt will show up and Florida is in an odd spot on the schedule. Neal's Pick: Florida 47, Vanderbilt 10 Chase Parham: Please let it be too many points. Hell, I don't know. I'm awful at the large lines this season. I caught myself feeling badly for UConn last week. Not sure what that says about Vanderbilt. Parham's Pick: Florida 45, Vandy 7 Jeffrey Wright: God, I hope Vanderbilt cannot score twice. And that Mullen runs it up. WRIGHT’S PICK: FLORIDA 49, VANDERBILT 7 Zach Berry: Those throwback unis are going to look phenomenal. Zach's Pick: Florida 44, Vanderbilt 10

All snark aside, a week after losing his job for a week, Bo Nix played his ass off in a win at LSU. Say what you will about Nix. Do all the dumb Good Bo/Bad Bo stuff. Whatever. It takes a set to do what he did in Baton Rouge. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 2 Georgia -14 at No. 18 Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: I'm going to treat Georgia like I treat Alabama. I'm going to take the Bulldogs and lay the points, regardless, until they meet the Tide in Atlanta. Neal's Pick: Georgia 42, Auburn 17 Chase Parham: Bo Nix was impressive last weekend in Baton Rouge. Kudos to you, Bo. Gold star. Now duck and cover because it's going to be a long one on Saturday. Parham's Pick: Georgia 38, Auburn 16 Jeffrey Wright: I will not bet against Georgia this year again. Or at least until the SEC Championship Game. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 34, AUBURN 13 Zach Berry: Keep it simple, stupid. Zach's Pick: Georgia 41, Auburn 20

Truman the Tiger, shown here spraying the Missouri student section with water, is another example of this mascot thing not being hard. I mean, is he Aubie? No, he is not. But it's a passable tiger mascot entertaining fans. He/she likely can't dunk a basketball, mind you, but Truman is fluffy and harmless and marketable. I bet little kids ask for stuffed Trumans on their way out of the most recent Mizzou loss. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

North Texas +20.5 at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I know nothing about North Texas. Nothing. Doesn't matter. Whoever they have will run on Mizzou. Neal's Pick: Missouri 38, North Texas 24 Chase Parham: Missouri is allowing 348 rushing yards per game over its last four including 294 on the ground to Southeast Missouri State. Pick up DeAndre Toney in your college fantasy leagues, however don't bet on North Texas. The Mean Green will score, but Missouri will have a field day offensively and Drinkwitz will have them locked in for one of the only remaining games it can win. Parham's Pick: Missouri 44, North Texas 20. Jeffrey Wright: I really want to take North Texas here, but they’ve got their problems. WRIGHT’S PICK: MISSOURI 35, NORTH TEXAS 21 Zach Berry: Eli Drinkwitz, you're dead to me. Zach's Pick: Missouri 36, North Texas 28

The greatest coach, human, humanitarian, dad, husband, brother, friend, acquaintance in the whole wide world. (Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 4 Penn State +3 at No. 3 Iowa, 3 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: This is legitimately going to be a great game. There's not much separating these two teams. I'll follow my gut and my heart. Neal's Pick: Iowa 28, Penn State 24 Chase Parham: Just give me the points. Sure. Sounds good. Parham's Pick: Penn State 20, Iowa 17 Jeffrey Wright: I keep thinking that Iowa’s offense is going to cost them at some point. Here’s to hoping this is the week. WRIGHT’S PICK: PENN STATE 24, IOWA 20 Zach Berry: Phil Parker, you beautiful man. Zach's Pick: Iowa 30, Penn State 28

There are several possible explanations here. The most likely one: Scott Woodward just texted her this: "He's fired. Tell your husband, who, by the way, is rocking a hairstyle that is difficult to rock. You're a lucky woman. Yours, Scott." (SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK)

LSU +3.5 at No. 16 Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: It's over in Baton Rouge. The injuries are piling up and the Tigers are fast becoming a mediocre team. Kentucky, I won't bet against you until next week. Sorry about last week. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 31, LSU 20 Chase Parham: I can't get Kentucky's clunkers out of my mind. The Wildcats played well last week and have beaten what's in front of them, but Chattanooga was ugly, and that passing offense can go pretty dormant. I'm probably being an idiot, but... Parham's Pick: LSU 30, Kentucky 27 Jeffrey Wright: Part of me thinks that this game is too obvious. LSU hasn’t been able to stop the run, and Kentucky can run the football. Also, Kentucky kinda feels obvious and is in a prime hangover spot, but I’ll take the bait. WRIGHT’S PICK: KENTUCKY 28, LSU 21 Zach Berry: [Stanley Hudson giggle] Zach's Pick: Kentucky 33, LSU 23

There's a lot here. This couple (I'm assuming they're a couple, in which case, good job, my man) has been through a lot. They've just spent four hours in front of the Aggies' cheering section/cult initiates/marine corps singy people/whatever the hell they're called. Their beloved Aggies, a preseason "national title contender" just lost again, this time to Mississippi State, bro. They know what's next: Alabama, a reminder that they're never going to win in the SEC. Making matters worse, Texas is joining the league soon, and the 'Horns seem to have some real momentum on the recruiting trail. All the yell leaders/cult propagandists in the world can't make this better. He spent the day telling her Zach Calzada was getting better. He lied. She's searching her soul right now. She found a jersey that showed her toned midriff, found some pink pants that showed off that hard work she's been doing in the gym, tied her bandana just so and sat through four hours of Texas humidity to lose to Mississippi State and hear him complain about his life? No, this young woman is soul-searching right now. This night isn't going to end as either of them planned. Oh, and Ross Bjork gave Jimbo an extension! An extension! For what? You should ask him, young lady. I'm sure he's just chomping at the bit to tell you his side of that story. Gig 'em. Thumbs up! (Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)