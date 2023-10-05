NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- A comeback always starts with a first step. Here's hoping last weekend's above-.500 performance was that first step. It's a big weekend ahead, one that could re-shape the Southeastern Conference race and one that features a big game between two teams that will be joining the league next fall. I always get excited at the prospect of chaos. It's fun to see narratives washed away. Maybe we get that this weekend. Or maybe we get more of the same, with Alabama and Georgia once again exerting their dominance over their SEC brethren. Missouri can make a statement Saturday. So can Ole Miss, as the Rebels prepare to enter a much-needed open date. No snark this week. We at Neal's Picks are just hoping to carry some momentum into October and see if we can't get back in this thing. Good luck to us. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 9-1 overall, 6-4 ATS Chase Parham: 8-2 overall, 5-5 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 10-0 overall, 7-3 ATS Brian Rippee: 8-2 overall, 5-5 ATS Michael Luker: 7-3 overall, 5-5 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 50-13 overall, 22-29 ATS Chase Parham: 51-12 overall, 23-28 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 54-9 overall, 26-25 ATS Brian Rippee: 51-12 overall, 27-24 ATS Michael Luker: 49-14 overall, 20-31 ATS

All games Saturday

All times listed Central Daylight Time

All rankings via Associated Press

All betting lines via DraftKings

No snark. Just a legitimate photo of a total badass. (Ricardo B. Brazziell / USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 12 Oklahoma +5.5 vs. No. 3 Texas, Cotton Bowl, Dallas, 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: This line is about right. Oklahoma can score this year, but I think Texas is the overall better club. It's starting to feel like this is the Horns' year, but I'm telling you now Venables and OU are turning the corner. Neal's Pick: Texas 37, Oklahoma 31 Chase Parham: This is a good game for Texas to show it can consolidate that strong start and prove its season longevity. Oklahoma is a formidable opponent with Jeff Lebby's offense, but I'll take the more poised quarterback and better overall talent. Kansas was merely a warmup with its quarterback out. Parham's Pick: Texas 40, Oklahoma 34 Jeffrey Wright: Since 1999, Texas has only been favored in Red River eight times, and Texas is 5-3 in those games and has covered the line in each win. Therefore, I believe the right play is either to take Oklahoma to win outright or to lay the number. I would rather bet on Quinn Ewers than Dillon Gabriel. WRIGHT’S PICK: TEXAS 34, OKLAHOMA 24 Brian Rippee: I am not a huge believer in Brent Venables, Jeff Lebby or Dillon Gabriel. With that said, Gabriel wasn't on the field for last year's game and I thought this line would be more. Let's ride with the Sooners in the absence of logic. Rippee's Pick: Oklahoma 37, Texas 33 Michael Luker: I might start fading myself here. It's been a brutal Neal's Picks debut for me. My gut tells me Texas wins this one. I'm still not fully bought in on Oklahoma. Luker's Pick: Texas 34 Oklahoma 20

All hail the great Taulia Tagovailoa, who has won for me the past few weeks. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Maryland +19 at No. 4 Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX Neal McCready: Free shot for the Terrapins. The line feels a little big. Neal's Pick: Ohio State 34, Maryland 24 Chase Parham: I see the Turtle Power kept Neal in its presence this week. I like Maryland's offense, and the Terps aren't bad. However, this is a line that's hoping to fool people. Maryland's slate couldn't go together and equal Ohio State. Parham's Pick: Buckeyes 45, Maryland 24 Jeffrey Wright: Maryland is 5-0 with wins over Towson, Charlotte, Virginia, Michigan State, and Indiana. None of those teams has a pulse. I feel like this line is begging you to take the points, and this game feels like a reality check for Maryland. The Buckeyes are 6-1-1 ATS at home in conference play during the last two seasons with the loss against Michigan and the push against Penn State. Maryland is neither of those teams. WRIGHT’S PICK: OHIO STATE 41, MARYLAND 17 Brian Rippee: Is this one coaxing you to take points or over-inflating Ohio State? The line feels massive. Every single time I take the Terps in the Mike Locksley era, they've been incredibly disappointing. So, why stop now? Rippee's Pick: Ohio State 41, Maryland 24 Michael Luker: Ohio State will win the game, but I think Maryland's offense can give them a scare. Luker's Pick: Ohio State 41 Maryland 30

"Did you guys not read the memo from the league office?" -- Brian Kelly (I'm kidding, by the way. I'm just thankful that game wasn't decided by officiating. ) (Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 23 LSU -6.5 at No. 21 Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: OK, I'll admit this one: I am kind of picking with my heart a little bit here. Missouri is getting no credit. Why? Because it's Missouri and that's how the national media works. Luther Burden is a beast. LSU might be a little sleepy. Neal's Pick: Missouri 34, LSU 33 Chase Parham: LSU is going to give up points, but good Lord Missouri isn't the 49ers. Somehow the Tigers are overrated and underrated at the same time. Drinkwitz is doing a hell of a job, and that team can win eight or nine games. This just won't be one of them. Parham's Pick: LSU 44, Missouri 34 Jeffrey Wright: During the past two seasons, LSU is just 1-4 ATS as a road favorite in league play with the lone win against Mississippi State this year. Meanwhile, Missouri is 3-1 ATS as a home underdog in league play during that time. This game is terrifying because I’m not sure how Missouri stops LSU’S offense. On the other hand, I’m not sure LSU’s defensive issues are correctable. Brian Kelly even said after the Ole Miss loss that the only answer is for his guys to play better. I’ll bet on Missouri’s caring more in this game. WRIGHT’S PICK: LSU 38, MISSOURI 34 Brian Rippee: Seems like an incredibly fortuitous spot for Missouri to validate the Dork Drinkwitz era with another ranked win. LSU's playoff hopes, but not SEC West hopes, are likely dashed. I have a hard time believing the Tigers' season crumbles in Columbia, Missouri in the first week of October. Rippee's Pick: LSU 44, Missouri 28 Michael Luker: I'm truly torn on this one. On one hand, LSU is coming off of a major letdown. On the other, Missouri has been quietly handling their business. LSU wins this game easily on paper, but how motivated will they be knowing that their National Championship dreams are basically over? I'll take them to win but I think Missouri makes it close. Luker's Pick: LSU 35 Missouri 33

When some people are down and out, they write poetry. I hear it sells really well in Starkville. It's a thought, Zach. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

Western Michigan +21.5 at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: This line is way too big. Give me the points. Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 34, Western Michigan 17 Chase Parham: Will Rogers will make State fans just maybe the Bulldogs can improve enough to have a pulse in SEC play. It can't, but you won't know that from Saturday's stats. Parham's Pick: State 48, Western Michigan 23 Jeffrey Wright: Fun Fact: Mississippi State has failed to cover a spread against an FBS opponent this year. Another fun fact, the only other SEC teams that have failed to do are the other Bulldogs and Vanderbilt. I really want to take the Bulldogs this week, but until the Bulldogs show that they can, I’m going to have to see it. WRIGHT’S PICK: MISSISSIPPI STATE 38, WESTERN MICHIGAN 17 Brian Rippee: I have a very hard time watching Mississippi State play football. The Bulldogs do next to nothing well. Western Michigan is very bad, but I am not sure I could take Mississippi State by four scores against ISIS -- and we all know there is a history between those two long lost rivals. Rippee's Pick: Mississippi State: 31 Western Michigan13 Michael Luker: Sure. Luker's Pick: Mississippi State 38 Western Michigan 13

Just showing support to my guy, Dante Moore. (UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3) warms up before a game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 13 Washington State +3 at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network Neal McCready: Washington State isn't the same team away from Pullman, but they're solid and they're playing pissed off. Dante Moore struggled against Utah. He'll have his hands full with the Cougars also (I bet Zach Wilson reads that and feels his pants tighten). Neal's Pick: Washington State 30, UCLA 28 Chase Parham: I'd rather pull for Washington State. This is a peace of mind decision. Parham's Pick: Washington State 24, UCLA 20 Jeffrey Wright: Rule No. 1 of the Pac-12, whatever is best for the league won’t happen. Give me the Bruins. WRIGHT’S PICK: UCLA 31, WASHINGTON STATE 24 Brian Rippee: I like that Washington State has a chip on its shoulder because of whatever the hell College GameDay has become. Go Cougs. Rippee's Pick: Washington State 35, UCLA 30 Michael Luker: My PAC-12 hot streak died last week. I think I'll roll with Wazzu here. If you haven't watched Cam Ward this season, make sure you do. He's killing it. Luker's Pick: Washington State 38 UCLA 30

No commentary necessary (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 11 Alabama -3.5 at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: The Aggies' defensive line is a collection of beasts, and they're starting to figure it out. Max Johnson is a solid quarterback who can throw the football downfield, and the Aggies have five-star weapons everywhere. Give me the chaos. I think the wrong team is favored. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 27, Alabama 24 Chase Parham: Alabama was methodical last week. I know it was Mississippi State, and Texas A&M can disrupt things defensively. I know this isn't the normal Alabama in a lot of spots. I also know I'd much rather be wrong in this direction. Parham's Pick: Alabama 27, TAMU 23 Jeffrey Wright: I feel like this is the same game as LSU-Ole Miss was last week. Small road favorite with the better-ranked team. While I’m not super confident that A&M can block the Tide, I do think A&M can force Milroe to beat them with intermediate throws. This game was Milroe’s first start last year, and he could not take care of the ball. I will take the home team and say that the SEC West’s cannibalization will crank up this week. WRIGHT’S PICK: TEXAS A&M 24, ALABAMA 20 Brian Rippee: I still don't think this Alabama team is very good. Milroe can carve defenses up when given the simplest of reads and under no pressure. That won't happen on Saturday. I have tried to avoid falling back into the A&M talent trap for the last couple of weeks, but I think the Aggies are a significantly better football team. Rippee's Pick: Texas A&M 28, Alabama 17 Michael Luker: Nick Saban looked like vintage Nick Saban last weekend. Alabama looked really solid, and Jalen Milroe looks to be improving at the QB position. I know the trendy pick here will be Texas A&M, but I think Alabama's defense will be able to confuse Max Johnson and the Aggie offense. Luker's Pick: Alabama 31 Texas A&M 27

New quarterback, same Vanderbilt. Clark deserved better. (Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports)

Vanderbilt +19.5 at Florida, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: This line feels a little high, but I have a new rule and I'm sticking with it. Neal's Pick: Florida 37, Vanderbilt 17 Chase Parham: We all have the same rule, and it's working out well right now. Don't be a hero. Just pick against Vanderbilt, even if it means picking a Graham Mertz to captain your squad. Parham's Pick: Florida 37, Vandy 17 Jeffrey Wright: Vanderbilt made a quarterback change last week, and the Dores looked better on offense. However, they still failed to cover at home. I’ll keep the system going and take the Gators in a bounce-back spot at home. WRIGHT’S PICK: FLORIDA 38, VANDERBILT 17 Brian Rippee: I think that Jeffrey, who is way better at this than I am, likes to call this a system play. I am going to have to adopt his term here. I am done with my beloved Commodores. Rippee's Pick: Florida 40, Vanderbilt 17 Michael Luker: Florida looked really really bad last weekend, but so did Vanderbilt. Every time I bet on them they screw me, and every time I bet against them they screw me. Damned if I do, damned if I don't. Luker's Pick: Florida 47 Vanderbilt 27

Ray Davis, man of disruption? We're all Wildcats on Saturday, right? (Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 20 Kentucky +17 at No. 1 Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I just think it's too many points. It's a free shot for Kentucky, who is getting solid all-around play and just might have enough defense to hold Georgia to a low-ish number. Neal's Pick: Georgia 27, Kentucky 17 Chase Parham: This is where we see the size of Georgia's current teeth. In past seasons, the plucky challenger comes to Athens or faces the Bulldogs with a chance to take the throne and then limps home with a humiliating loss. I just can't believe in Georgia's offense. I've felt that way all season, and it hasn't proved anything different. Now, in saying that, Kentucky is winning on the strength of defense and a bad schedule and flashy but inconsistent quarterback play. It's not close as in win-loss, but it's a cover. The python slowly suffocates its play. Parham's Pick: Georgia 24, Kentucky 9 Jeffrey Wright: The reality is that fading Georgia should be a part of The System, but I have talked myself into liking this spot for the Dawgs. Kentucky is riding sky high following the Florida win, but Kentucky hasn’t proven they can get the passing game going, and I don’t think you beat Georgia on the ground. Stoops is 0-10 against UGA but has covered the number in four-consecutive games. I think the streak stops on Saturday, and Georgia will finally cover a number. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 35, KENTUCKY 13 Brian Rippee: This may be the most interesting game of the weekend for me. I am not sold on Georgia and that their talent differential versus most all teams it plays will win out. I am also not convinced Devin Leary will have any sort of success throwing on the Bulldogs' defense. At the end of the day, I will lean toward this being too many points. Rippee's Pick: Georgia 35, Kentucky 17 Michael Luker: Kentucky looked good last weekend against Florida. Georgia looked okay against Auburn, but we all know that was Auburn's best shot. I do like Kentucky to cover here, though. Feels like Georgia has started slow in almost every game this year. Luker's Pick: Georgia 28 Kentucky 14

My guy taking masking to new heights. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 10 Notre Dame -6.5 at No. 25 Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Notre Dame has played with fire twice and been burned once. Again, the line feels too big. Neal's Pick: Notre Dame 27, Louisville 24 Chase Parham: A lot of people are jumping on Louisville this week, but I have principles. Parham's Pick: ND 27, Louisville 16 Jeffrey Wright: Notre Dame is 10-1 ATS and 11-0 straight up against ACC opponents since 2021. Factoring out the Covid season, the Fighting Irish are 26-15-1 ATS against ACC opponents since the scheduling agreement began in 2014. I will lay these points confidently. This is also a personal revenge game for Sam Hartman following the worst game of his career at Louisville last year. WRIGHT’S PICK: NOTRE DAME 31, LOUISVILLE 20 Brian Rippee: Louisville feels like the trendy pick. I still think Notre Dame is one of the best eight teams in the country. I cannot say the same for Louisville. Rippee's Pick: Notre Dame 30, Louisville 17 Michael Luker: I'm pretty sure my audit professor reads this, so I'm going to keep riding with the Irish. They haven't let me down yet. Luker's Pick: Notre Dame 28 Louisville 20

Tooling around Lake Hamilton probably would be more fun. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)