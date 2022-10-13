NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Welcome to the dog days of Neal's Picks. The newness has worn off. The end isn't close. These are the weeks where you just grind. You study. You run analytics. You do your research. In my case, you keep the interns occupied with vodka and Halloween decorations, knowing their input into the process is only going to be a hindrance. Good help is impossible to find, so I'm left, again, to go through this grueling slog of a season all alone. I feel like Whitesnake. Here I go again on my own, going down the only road I've ever know. Like a drifter, I was born to walk alone... Jeffrey Wright has an entire broadcasting network at his disposal. Chase Parham has a publishing house and all of the people at Square Books on his side, though I wonder if years of hand-wringing and theatre have worn them down and rendered them useless in this competition. This is a scoreboard business. Unless you're Vanderbilt, virtue doesn't get you very far. Anyway, in an ideal world, you run away with the competition early. Of course, that can backfire as well (Hi, New York Mets, how's your offseason going?). In a worst-case scenario, you fall out of the race before November, making for a miserable final couple of months. I'm sure Rippee's ears are burning here, but that wasn't directed at him; he had a solid .500 mark last week. I'm proud of his tenacity. It's just that these are the dog days. We've got a tight competition shaping up. I'm left to merely continue to do what I'm doing, holding steady while I hope that Memphis basketball (all the basketball!) and Parham's book-selling tour will take their eyes off the proverbial ball. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 9-1 overall, 6-4 ATS Chase Parham: 8-2 overall, 7-3 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 8-2 overall, 6-4 ATS Brian Rippee: 6-4 overall, 5-5 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 62-10 overall, 33-27 ATS Chase Parham: 61-11 overall, 32-28 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 59-13 overall, 28-32 ATS Brian Rippee: 59-13 overall, 19-41 ATS

All games Saturday

All times listed Central Daylight Time

All rankings listed via Associated Press

All betting lines courtesy DraftKings (as of Monday)

Auburn's season in a nutshell: A successful quarterback scramble, easily the best play in the playbook, ends when Robby Ashford just fumbles the ball. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Auburn +15.5 at No. 9 Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Yes, the line is big. As someone who has either been an Auburn or an Ole Miss beat writer for 21 years of my life, it just looks off. That doesn't change the fact that Auburn's offense has been pretty anemic and its defense is showing some signs of wear and tear. I have to believe Lane Kiffin really wants this one, and further, I think Ole Miss' running game is going to give the Tigers some fits. My goal this week is not to overthink, and a three-score game feels about right. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 34, Auburn 17 Chase Parham: I've been pretty poor at picking Ole Miss lines this season, so I'm in my head a little bit here. I'm trying to avoid the logs on the helmets and the fact that Ole Miss has such a horrid record against the Tigers. Lane Kiffin has proven that stuff means nothing. Auburn has fired its coach the last three years the Tigers lost in Oxford. Make it four on Saturday. Parham's Pick: Ole Miss 37, Auburn 24 Jeffrey Wright: The number bothers me a little bit, but the fact remains that Auburn has not shown any reason to bet on them. Even when the number has been favorable, they still remain 1-5 ATS with a cover margin of -8.67. WRIGHT’S PICK: OLE MISS 34, AUBURN 17 Brian Rippee: Auburn is allowing 163 yards per game in the ground. It does not have a quarterback that can throw and its offensive line is not good. I am a little wary of the number of points, but after a lethargic start last week from Ole Miss, I think they handle business quickly. Rippee's Picks: Ole Miss 35, Auburn 10

James Franklin likes to stand in the rain. I would, too, if the alternative was showering at Penn State and thinking of that day in Nashville. That would be a lot of evil to deal with. (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 10 Penn State +7 at No. 5 Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX Neal McCready: I just think Michigan is better, likely significantly better, than Penn State. Michigan is the title contender no one is talking about, and while I think the Wolverines are going to run into a brick wall at some point, I don't think it's a Nittany blue one. Neal's Pick: Michigan 31, Penn State 20 Chase Parham: Michigan is the better team, and it's not that many points. I know Penn State routed Auburn, but that's not impressing me these days. The Wolverines have been legitimately good the last couple years. Parham's Pick: Michigan 34, Penn State 20 Jeffrey Wright: The only time Penn State covered in Ann Arbor under James Franklin was the Covid year, and I do not count that at all. As an underdog, Penn State is 0-5 ATS against Michigan under Franklin. WRIGHT’S PICK: MICHIGAN 31, PENN STATE 17 Brian Rippee: Penn State is getting a lot of respect for beating a bad Auburn team and I don't fully understand why. Michigan 28, Penn State 13

After James Franklin, we needed something uplifting here at Neal's Picks. Enter Uga. We all feel better now. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Vanderbilt +38 at No. 1 Georgia, 2:30 p.m.,, SEC Network Neal McCready: The question here is simple. Can Vanderbilt get to 10? If it can, I think the Commodores cover. That said, Vanderbilt's defense is egregiously bad. Ole Miss scored 52 points Saturday and left another 21 on the field due to bad decisions and a bad throw. Ah, screw it. If I'm losing, I'm not going to freaking lose because I bet on Vanderbilt. Neal's Pick: Georgia 49, Vanderbilt 9 Chase Parham: Vanderbilt is going to play to the whistle. It's going to play poorly most of the time, but here's to a late touchdown to spoil Georgia's blowout. Parham's Pick: Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 9 Jeffrey Wright: The backdoor absolutely terrifies me in this game because we saw last week that Clark Lea was willing to go the distance to hit the number. However, Vanderbilt is 0-3 ATS as a double-digit underdog this year, and they’re 0-7 ATS against a top-5 opponent since 2017. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 45, VANDERBILT 6 Brian Rippee: Week after week, we're seeing it become more common that good teams struggle to get motivated for inferior opponents. Vanderbilt is scrappy enough to cover here. Rippee's Pick: Georgia 40, Vanderbilt 10

Jabari Smith and the Vols silenced Baton Rouge, making sure Knoxville will be insane Saturday. If the Tide is winning a title this year, it's going to have to really, really earn it. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 3 Alabama -7.5 at No. 6 Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: It's a trap. I just think it's a trap. I hope I'm wrong, because it would be kind of fun to see Knoxville go batshit crazy in the aftermath of a win over Alabama, but I don't see it. Plus, you're offering me Alabama and only making me give 7.5 points? Sign me up. Neal's Pick: Alabama 34, Tennessee 24 Chase Parham: I refuse to do it. Bryce Young is on a pitch count and all that garbage, but this is just too good to pass up. Tennessee covers and I'll just shake my head. If I take the Vols and it's an Alabama blowout, I'll call myself an idiot all week. This is about self preservation. Parham's Pick: Alabama 38, Tennessee 30 Jeffrey Wright: My eyes tell me that Tennessee catching a touchdown and a hook at home is the play. Tennessee is good enough to stretch the field and hit explosive plays in the passing game. However, my brain tells me that Tennessee catching a touchdown and a hook is a sucker play. I’m assuming that Young is playing and will be numb to the chaos around him. WRIGHT’S PICK: ALABAMA 38, TENNESSEE 28 Brian Rippee: I will take the trap here. Tennessee looks like a machine offensively. Hendon Hooker has played incredibly well and I think the Vols' defense is a little bit better than some statistics would suggest. I totally get the Alabama disrespect angle, but that's not going to help their receivers create separation or their offensive line block better. My record is terrible and I am feeling reckless. Rippee's Pick: Tennessee 38, Alabama 35.

Things are getting a bit tense, I suspect, for Sam. Here he yells at the people inside his athletics department who put this schedule together. Saturday would be a good day to play New Mexico State and then head into an open date with a chance to reset. Instead, some genius booked a trip to Provo. Can't blame Sam for being a bit miffed and peeved. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

Arkansas +3 at BYU, 2:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Call me crazy, but I think this is Arkansas' get-well game. KJ Jefferson is back, an off date is around the corner, and BYU isn't going to out-athlete the Hogs. And I'm getting points in what I think will be a close game. Neal's Pick: Arkansas 31, BYU 30 Chase Parham: We're betting on KJ Jefferson to play here. It feels like the entire week is a quarterback will or won't situation. The Razorbacks are better at full strength, and BYU's win over Baylor seems like ages ago. Parham's Pick: Arkansas 28, BYU 20 Jeffrey Wright: I’ve weirdly watched a ton of these teams, and as long as KJ Jefferson plays, I think Arkansas is the better team. Going to Provo during this stretch of brutal games scares me a bit, but this feels like the momentary respite for the Hogs. WRIGHT’S PICK: ARKANSAS 34, BYU 27 Brian Rippee: If K.J. Jefferson plays, Arkansas will win handily. I don't think BYU is talented enough to win this game. Rippee's Pick: Arkansas 31, BYU 20.

Meanwhile, my guy Gundy is living large at 50. He's won 18 of his last 20 games and just might have a sneaky title contender in Stillwater this fall. (NATHAN J FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 8 Oklahoma State +3.5 at No. 13 TCU, 2:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: Here comes the theme for me. Two pretty even teams. Should be a great game. I'll take the more stable program and the points, even on the road. Neal's Pick: Oklahoma State 37, TCU 35 Chase Parham: This feels like a gift, and I'm going to take it. Oklahoma State just wins lately, and TCU feels like it's not quite ready for primetime. I get the undefeated record and all, but the Cowboys are more talented. I like this line a lot, actually. Parham's Pick: OSU 40, TCU 31 Jeffrey Wright: Both of these teams have been good to me. However, I have to give the nod to the team that has been the best to me. Oklahoma State has defied the numbers recently under Gundy. The Cowboys are 9-1-1 ATS in Big 12 play since the start of last season, including 6-0 ATS on the road during that span. WRIGHT’S PICK: OKLAHOMA STATE 34, TCU 31 Brian Rippee: This is going to be a really fun football game. I have no real feel for how this will play out, not that having a feel has helped me at all. I am a million games under .500. I will take the home team here. Let's ride the Max Duggan train. Rippee's Pick: TCU 35, Oklahoma State 31.

I do sometimes hate that I didn't get to enjoy the victory that would've been had the Dave Doeren hiring gone through. I mean, we were the only outlet near it. So I wrote about Lane Kiffin three years before he was hired. We're kind of like our guy Dave here. We just win quietly. (Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 15 North Carolina State +5 at No. 18 Syracuse, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network Neal McCready: More of the same. Should be an excellent contest. Both teams are pretty similar but the Pack is down a quarterback. Neal's Pick: Syracuse 23, North Carolina State 17 Chase Parham: I get we're doing ranked games and all, but I have no interest in this mess. ACC football is boring even when it's good. We just can't escape Dave Doeren. Parham's Pick: Syracuse 24, NC State 14 Jeffrey Wright: Oh dear God, this feels like the unstoppable force approaching an immovable object, Dave Doeren on the road against a Syracuse team that’s still undefeated in October. Something’s gotta give. I’ll trust the more proven formula, fade Dave Doeren on the road. Since the start of the 2019 season, NC State is 4-13 ATS on the road. That's the 2nd-worst road cover percentage in the FBS over that span. WRIGHT’S PICK: SYRACUSE 20, NC STATE 14 Brian Rippee: I have picked N.C. State multiple times this year and the Wolfpack has done nothing for me. Devin Leary hasn't played great when he's healthy, and there is a chance he does not play in this game. I will take the Orange. Rippee's Pick: Syracuse 24, N.C. State 17

There's nothing like a seven-point victory over Missouri, one in which you don't cover the spread, to rejuvenate a season. Maybe I'm a little bitter. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

LSU +3 at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I think this is going to be an entertaining game. LSU NEEDS this game. And you know Billy Napier wants to show LSU what it missed out on. Neither team is great. Anthony Richardson is no Hendon Hooker, but Florida's ground game is getting going and the Tigers are awful against the run. But again, it's a close game and I'll take points. Neal's Pick: LSU 23, Florida 21 Chase Parham: I hate both these quarterbacks. Just give me the points, and let's go nuts. LSU wont' be outmatched like last week, and Florida finds plenty of ways to look crappy. Parham's Pick: LSU 20, Florida 17 Jeffrey Wright: I’ll take the bait. In the last five meetings, the underdog is 5-0 ATS. Also, here’s a fun fact: Brian Kelly is 42-9 when the spread is between 42 and 49 points, including 21-5 on the road. WRIGHT’S PICK: LSU 24, FLORIDA 20 Brian Rippee: I still don't understand what LSU does well. Florida is good enough running the football to give LSU some real issues and I am not sure how I am supposed trust Daniels and this Tigers offense. Rippee's Pick: Florida 27, LSU 21

I see this photo every week. It's almost like the guys who are in the doghouse have to stay and sing the alma mater after the game. Here, MSU won by 23 and these guys look like they're just enduring the punishment or something. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 16 Mississippi State -6.5 at No. 22 Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I don't think Will Levis will play and if he does play, will he be anything other than statuesque in the pocket? That's taking away his athleticism, which is one of his strengths. Mississippi State must be living right. Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 27, Kentucky 17 Chase Parham: State's golden horseshoe is currently lodged very firmly up the backside. Quarterback issues galore for every opponent and the chance that continues the next two weeks. Maybe Will Levis plays, but I just can't bet on it. Pun intended. Parham's Pick: MSU 28, Kentucky 17 Jeffrey Wright: I’ll take the points and pray to God that Levis plays. If Levis doesn’t play, there’s not really a number under two touchdowns that I wouldn’t take. Since 2017, Kentucky is 6-2 ATS as a home favorite in SEC play, and the Wildcats are 4-0-1 ATS against ranked opponents since last season. WRIGHT’S PICK: MISSISSIPPI STATE 24, KENTUCKY 20 21Brian Rippee: This line has had an insane amount of movement all week. Does Levis play? He told Cole Cubelic last week that he would be good to go. But if the injury actually is turf toe, that isn't really a one-week thing. I will eventually learn not to pick against a good Mississippi State team, but as has been a theme this year, I will likely learn too late. I just have a hard time believing Kentucky will follow up last week's dud with another one. Rippee' Pick: Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 21

Not gonna lie. I find myself, as I weirdly take some perverse joy in Oklahoma's misery (I like OU and generally have a soft spot for the Sooners), I find myself enjoying Lincoln Riley's success at USC. He left. Get over it, OU. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)