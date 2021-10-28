Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Week 9

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Sometimes life is hard. You finish last in 2020 and it becomes obvious you're headed towards a last-place finish in 2021. Someone offers you a life raft of sorts, one that includes all sorts of promises of gold at the end of the proverbial rainbow. So you bail without a moment's notice, gone in the blink of an eye, leaving your team in the middle of the season without so much as a goodbye. Like I said, life is hard. But, hey, it worked out for Terry Bowden. He bailed at Auburn around this time in 1998. And some 23 years later, he's 4-3 at ULM, with wins over South Alabama and Liberty. So there's some optimism for you, something to shoot for, if you will. Anyway, we welcome Brian Rippee to the Neal's Picks competition. He inherits a sinking ship but he has time to plug the holes and steer the vessel to calmer waters. The interns have spent the week feverishly putting together a scouting report on Rippee. They've uncovered some very unsettling anecdotes, things that would normally raise concerns around these parts. But for now, during a week filled with potential distractions and unforeseen chaos, I am focusing all of my attention on one Jeffrey Wright. Wright, a former protege. has found his footing in this year's contest. He's taken the benefits of his Saturday Internet sports gambling show and used them to his advantage here at Neal's Picks. His rise to excellence causes a cascade of conflicting emotions. I now know how Nick Saban feels when facing Jimbo Fisher, Kirby Smart or Lane Kiffin -- a mix of rage and pride. I also now know what he feels when he faces Jeremy Pruett, but alas... So welcome, Mr. Rippee, to this fierce and honorable contest. May you one day ascend to the heights Young Jeffrey has reached. May your faith sustain you through the inevitable difficult times ahead. On to the picks...

Last Week: Neal McCready: 8-1 overall, 6-3 ATS Chase Parham: 8-1 overall, 7-2 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 9-0 overall, 8-1 ATS Zach Berry: 8-1 overall, 7-2 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 69-22 overall, 43-38 ATS Chase Parham: 69-22 overall, 41-40 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 68-23 overall, 48-33 ATS *Brian Rippee: 67-24 overall, 39-42 ATS *Rippee's reign of terror officially began Oct. 27.

No. 6 Michigan -3.5 at No. 8 Michigan State, 11 a.m., FOX Neal McCready: Michigan, as much as I want it to hop on the clown car and make a fool of itself, has played good football this season. Michigan State will create some havoc with pass rush, but in the end, the Wolverines' ability to run the football and stop the run will hand the Spartans an L. Neal's Pick: Michigan 30, Michigan State 24 Chase Parham: Jim Harbaugh has done a hell of a job this season, though we all know there’s a ceiling and he won’t actually figure into the title race. However, Mel Tucker’s Cinderella deal seems to be on borrowed time. I think the Wolverines get this one done. Parham’s Pick: Michigan 34, Michigan State 27 Jeffrey Wright: To me I think that Michigan has a better defense and a better offense. Further, Milton started at quarterback for Michigan during this game last season. Combining this year and last year, Michigan’s offense is 11 points better without Milton. Also, if Indiana was able to stop the run against the Spartans, I believe that the Wolverines will be able to do so as well. WRIGHT’S PICK: MICHIGAN 27, MICHIGAN STATE 21 Brian Rippee: I think Jim Harbaugh has a good team. The Wolverines play stout defense and have two good running backs that run behind a physical offensive line. I think that is a good recipe for winning on the road, particularly when the opposing offense isn't exactly dynamic. Rippee's Pick: Michigan 24, Michigan State 17

Texas +2 at No. 16 Baylor, 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: This should be a really entertaining game. Texas is rested and Baylor is red hot. The Bears are also 5-2 ATS this season. You know, it's funny. Texas loves to talk about how it's going to dominate in the SEC when it arrives. But here's the truth: The Horns are going to walk in to every stadium with a bullseye on their collective back. Neal's Pick: Texas 34, Baylor 30 Chase Parham: Speaking of nice coaching jobs, Dave Aranda has faired much better than Eddy O since that 2019 season. The Bears are home favorites here which is a big deal for the program. Texas, meanwhile, is more of the same as past seasons. Steve Sarkisian may very well win there, but this hasn’t been a season to impress me in the way that I think there’s a renaissance going on. Parham’s Pick: Texas 30, Baylor 28 Jeffrey Wright: Both teams have had an extra week to prepare, a fact that is probably better for the team that has Bijan Robinson. WRIGHT’S PICK: TEXAS 31, BAYLOR 28 Brian Rippee: Texas really needs a win on the road off a bye after the home loss to Oklahoma State. I think the Longhorns are a different team with Casey Thompson at quarterback but I am not sure I trust them enough to take them this spot. Rippee's Pick: Baylor 35, Texas 30

Missouri -17 at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I feel sorry for my friends, Chris Lee and Gabe DeArmond. They've done nothing to deserve this. Neal's Pick: Missouri 31, Vanderbilt 10 Chase Parham: Missouri -17 at Vanderbilt Look, Missouri is bad, and even Vanderbilt can probably run on the Tigers. But I saw Vandy’s lack of a pulse against MSU, and my guess is once the ‘Dores flatline, there’s no chance of a recovery. Coach Nerd will win comfortably on Saturday. Parham’s Pick: Missouri 41, Vanderbilt 13 Jeffrey Wright: Until proven otherwise, I will continue to believe it’s not possible for Missouri to cover a point spread, especially three scores on the road. WRIGHT’S PICK: MISSOURI 31, VANDERBILT 20 Brian Rippee: Missouri has a bad defense. Its defensive front is particularly dreadful. I don't think it matters this week. Rippee's Pick: Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 13

No. 1 Georgia -14 vs. Florida, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla., 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: I refuse to overthink this. Not going to do it. Neal's Pick: Georgia 47, Florida 13 Chase Parham: I really want to take Florida here. I just have a feeling that it’s one of those weird college football games that make us love the sport and laugh at the idiocy of it. All week I was going to try to steal one here. But Georgia’s defense… I am wimping out and riding with the favorite. Parham’s Pick: Georgia 34, Florida 10 Jeffrey Wright: Since 2017, when favored between 10-14 points, Georgia is 7-2 against the spread with an average cover of 10 points. We all obviously know whom I am taking, but I figured it would be nice to give you something else beyond, “Georgia is good, and Florida is exceptionally average,”. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 31, FLORIDA 13 Brian Rippee: I imagine Dan Mullen has turned the page on Emory Jones. What a brutal first start assignment for Anthony Richardson. With that said, I pose this question: why would anyone take Florida here? Well, I am always eager to go against all logic. Florida doesn't win but the Richardson spark makes this game weird. Rippee's Pick: Georgia 28, Florida 20

Texas Tech +19 at No. 4 Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: This has sneaky good game written all over it. Oklahoma can score points, but the Sooners are a sieve on defense. Oklahoma wins, but I can't lay that many points, not with that defense, and not even given the turmoil in Lubbock this week. Neal's Pick: Oklahoma 41, Texas Tech 23 Chase Parham: Oklahoma have been living on borrowed time all year, but Texas Tech just fired the coach and isn't exactly headed in all the right directions. The Sooners will have at least a week without drama, and ESPN will blabber on more about Caleb Williams' Heisman campaign. Parham's Pick: Oklahoma 45, Texas Tech 24 Jeffrey Wright: Yeah, I’ll take the team that didn’t just fire its coach, please. WRIGHT’S PICK: OKLAHOMA 45, TEXAS TECH 20 Brian Rippee: This is a ton of points to lay for an Oklahoma team with a bad defense. But with Texas Tech enduring a coaching change, this has the feel of a Matt Luke era game -- It's close(ish) for a half and then Caleb Williams makes a few plays late to widen the margin on the scoreboard. Rippee's Pick: Oklahoma 50, Texas Tech 24

No. 19 SMU +1 at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: The Cougars are in the FBS top 15 in eight defensive categories, including ranking fourth in total defense (276.3 yards per game). Still, I like SMU, and I think the Mustangs survive. Neal's Pick: SMU 34, Houston 31 Chase Parham: SMU's mascot, Peruna, is one of the more underrated mascots nationally. The mean little pony can't get no respect, kind of like the Mustangs who aren't favored here. SMU has a good mascot, a great logo and good uniforms. Let's ride. Parham's Pick: SMU 30, Houston 27 Jeffrey Wright: I think SMU is good, and I think Houston is just ok. Also, my numbers show that SMU should be favored by a point rather than getting one, so I’ll take the ponies. WRIGHT’S PICK: SMU 31, HOUSTON 27 Brian Rippee: There's a lot of Sonny Dykes buzz in my neck of the woods lately, and with good reason. I like Tanner Mordecai a lot at quarterback. The Mustangs play a fun brand of football. I think they get a significant road win here. Rippee's Pick: SMU 35, Houston 24

No. 12 Kentucky -1 at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: This is arguably the last scary spot on Kentucky's schedule. The Wildcats' offense is just pedestrian enough to get bogged down in Starkville, but Kentucky's defense, I believe, will have its way with the Air Dump Off. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 27, Mississippi State 24 Chase Parham: I know the schedule is kind of soft, so that's part of the reason, and I know UK is a good team and a better team than usual. However, I just refuse to think Kentucky is going 11-1. So, if it's losing somewhere, it may as well be here. Parham's Pick: MSU 24, UK 21 Jeffrey Wright: Weirdly, Mississippi State has been a much better road team under Leach than they have been at home. In SEC play, the Bulldogs are just 1-6 ATS under Leach while they’re 5-2 away from Starkville. Additionally, Kentucky has been perfect this season as a single-digit favorite. WRIGHT’S PICK: KENTUCKY 24, MISSISSIPPI STATE 17 Brian Rippee: This line would lead you to believe that the play is Mississippi State. There's a decent case for it. Kentucky is average on offense, but Mississippi State turns the ball over against good defenses and I think a mistake or two from Will Rogers is too much for the Bulldogs to overcome. Rippee's Pick: Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 14.

No. 10 Ole Miss +1 at No. 18 Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I've worried about this game, from an Ole Miss perspective, for a while. The Rebels are beat up. The wide receiver corps is depleted. Auburn is playing really good football of late and is rested. I think it's close and I wouldn't be shocked if Ole Miss pulled it off, but I can't predict it. Neal's Pick: Auburn 31, Ole Miss 27 Chase Parham: I can't get past the injuries. Matt Corral just wills Ole Miss to wins, and he should be the clear favorite for the Heisman trophy. Lane is speaking the truth every week when he talks about what Corral has to do versus other quarterbacks as far as open receivers. But the weapons aren't all there, and the offensive line without Ben Brown longterm concerns me. If healthy, I think the Rebels would be on the way to 11-1, but instead I think they look back very frustratingly at the games in the state of Alabama. Parham's Pick: Auburn 34, Ole Miss 31 Jeffrey Wright: The trends aren’t great for the Rebels here. The Rebels win on the Plains once each decade. Ole Miss averages 10 fewer points on the road under Lane Kiffin than at home. Further, on offense Ole Miss averages 20.83 Expected Points Added during home games and just 2.59 EPA on the road under Lane Kiffin. Sharp money is currently betting Auburn at a rate of 73-percent. Matt Corral is limited. He’s missing his No. 1 WR and his deep threat is currently “being held together with duct tape”. However, Auburn has only played one top-25 offense in EPA, Georgia. Further, Auburn doesn’t force a lot of turnovers. They’re 12th in the SEC in opponent turnovers overall and tied for last during conference play. I also think that Auburn is going to struggle to make Ole Miss one-dimensional, and the Rebels have the better quarterback. WRIGHT’S PICK: OLE MISS 31, AUBURN 28 Brian Rippee: For some reason, I am more bullish on Ole Miss in this spot than I was against either Tennesse or LSU. Braylon Sanders playing would be significant against a struggling Tigers secondary. If Ole Miss continues to play decent run defense, I like its chances if the Rebels put the game in Bo Nix's hands. Even with a banged-up receiving corps, I think Matt Corral makes a couple of throws that end up being the difference. Rippee's Pick: Ole Miss 34, Auburn 30



No. 20 Penn State +17 at No. 5 Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: James Franklin appeared distracted earlier this week following his team's nine-overtime home loss to Illinois. They could be laser-focused and get their asses kicked in Columbus, so look out here. Neal's Pick: Ohio State 44, Penn State 24 Chase Parham: Do not overthink it. Do not over think it. Just pick the team that's playing as well as anyone in the country not named Georgia and has a quarterback who has figured it out. Not the team with a coach with one foot out the door. Parham's Pick: Ohio State 48, Penn State 17 Jeffrey Wright: Have you seen Ohio State the past month? Ok, also, have you seen Penn State the last month? Also, James Franklin still thinks he’s headed to the Big House to play Illinois. Also, we learned this week that he hired Jimmy Sexton to be his agent. You don’t hire Jimmy to be your agent to get an extension. WRIGHT’S PICK: OHIO STATE 45, PENN STATE 21 Brian Rippee: Ohio State appears to have figured some things out in the secondary and that offense looks more explosive than it did in September. James Franklin is getting a lot of questions regarding other jobs. Earlier this week, he said his focus was completely on Illinois. That's a bold strategy considering he plays a team in another state. Rippee's Pick: Ohio State 42, Penn State 17.

