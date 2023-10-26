NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- I had a plan for Week 8. I took five of the eight games myself. I allowed my interns to have some input on the other three. On one, I told Astrid, "Just take Mississippi State and the points." I couldn't have been more clear. However, she thought I had given her an option. She took Arkansas and laid points. Total disaster. “Everybody thinks it’s going to be a Razorback win," I told her. "It ain't gonna be. Just take that sucker and go with State. It's a freebie. We'll make money forever." Game One of the weekend should’ve been, like, an easy win. Go watch the film. Arkansas couldn't score. I knew that. I'd spent my week studying it. Mississippi State won. Of course it did. That first game, you go a minus-1 instead of a whatever it would’ve been. It may have not been a clean sweep, but it was going to be a good start. We were fixing to be off to the races, but Astrid screwed it up. The last thing I ever want to do is throw our interns under the bus, because they’re trying hard. And I’m not going to do that, but y'all have been around Neal's Picks long enough to know that sometimes you might have a really good call and it just didn’t get executed right by Astrid. This week, I've given more responsibility to Ingrid. It's just her leadership ability and the understanding of the assignments. I was very involved in that Arkansas-Mississippi State prediction package last week. Very much so in it. Really thought we might – could – shorten the week with that. Didn’t work quite like anticipated. We had some really good picks ready. But you know, it’s not always the boss. Sometimes, it's the damned intern. Will we lean on more than one intern? Everyone wants to know. It would be nice to have just one main intern for sure. But we’re searching to see what the best avenue is for us at Neal's Picks is to go and win. I’ve said from Day 1 that I think Astrid has a place. Is her place every week? We’ll see this week. For the record, I've not asked Astrid or Ingrid anything related to or concerning purity rings. I have seen their vodka consumption, however, and I'm becoming alarmed. Anyway, on to the picks...

South Carolina +14 at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: The Gamecocks look like a bit of a sinking ship at this point, and the desperation has begun in College Station. Ole Miss is going to get the Aggies' best shot next week, and the warm-up is Saturday morning. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 34, South Carolina 14 Chase Parham: I feel bad for Spencer Rattler. He's had a good season and is a good quarterback, but he hitched his wagon to a poor football team. A&M has plenty of its own issues, but it likes beating up on the helpless. That defensive front will do the trick. Parham's Pick: TAMU 34, Carolina 17 Jeffrey Wright: During the last three seasons, South Carolina is 3-6 ATS as a road underdog in SEC play with one of those wins coming last year at Kentucky when Levis ended up not playing. I know laying two touchdowns with Texas A&M is scary, but they have so much more talent, and I have no idea how South Carolina moves the ball against them. WRIGHT’S PICK: TEXAS A&M 31, SOUTH CAROLINA 13 Brian Rippee: As poorly-coached as A&M is, there is too much talent for them to not beat the brakes off a bad, defensively-inept South Carolina team. Things are going south for Shane Beamer in a hurry. Rippee's Pick: Texas A&M 34, South Carolina 13. Michael Luker: Is this a matchup of two sitting duck head coaches? I think A&M wins and covers here. They are much more talented than South Carolina and I would have a hard time picking South Carolina to cover after their performance against Missouri last weekend. Luker's Pick: Texas A&M 35 South Carolina 17

Meanwhile, our guy Billy just quietly rebuilds Florida's program. He's still in the free-shot phase Saturday versus Georgia. (Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 1 Georgia -14.5 vs. Florida, EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla., 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: I honestly think we're sleeping on how good Georgia is. I really do. I have admiration for what Billy Napier is doing in Gainesville. So does Kirby Smart. But still, Georgia is about to prove there's a lot more to it than Brock Bowers. Neal's Pick: Georgia 34, Florida 13 Chase Parham: Florida has played better, and Graham Mertz has had a pulse since the Utah game. The Gators have kept at it and figured a few things out, while Georgia has only really showed its teeth once this season. I do think Georgia is somehow underrated relative to this season, but this game being marginally close wouldn't be a surprise. Parham's Pick: Georgia 31, Florida 17 Jeffrey Wright: This line is frightening. Georgia is 0-7-1 ATS in its last eight games against unranked teams and is just 1-4 in their last five games as a double-digit favorite. Conversely, Florida is 34-15-4 ATS against top-10 teams since 2002 (and 21-10-2 ATS vs top-5 teams in that span) and is 4-1 ATS in its last five games as a double-digit underdog. All of these notes tell me that Georgia is due to cover and the Gators are due not to cover. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 34, FLORIDA 13 Brian Rippee: Someone is missing something here. Florida has been an enigma all year and, on the surface, this line should be 20-plus points. My spidey senses are going off. Not that that actually means anything as I suck as picking games and have no real strategy. I am just a square who thinks this line stinks. Rippee's Pick: Georgia 31, Florida 20 Michael Luker: Florida isn't as bad as everyone thought they were coming into the year. Graham Mertz has looked serviceable. Georgia will win the game, but I think Florida covers. The half a point makes me feel better about it. Luker's Pick: Georgia 31 Florida 17

"Hugh, seriously, leave her alone. She's got an ESPN gig. She's not going to join your staff no matter how many times you tell her you love her work and you'd like to meet with her. There are tens of thousands of people, a fake tiger and a real eagle watching. Just go yell at your offensive coordinator for a bit. It'll all be over soon." -- Headlinesman (John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

Mississippi State +6 at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network (Prayer oval: 1:07 p.m.) Neal McCready: That damn Robby Ashford. If he had just done what he was asked to do, Auburn's running backs would still be running. It was going to change the game. But nooooooooooo, he had to go against the coaching and keep it himself. Now Robby is praying the bus that just rolled over him doesn't back up and do it all over again. Speaking of prayer, I'll just pray I'm wrong on this emotional hedge. I'll happily take an L in this contest if the Bulldogs win. Neal's Pick: Auburn 17, Mississippi State 9 Chase Parham: Just give me the under. That's the play. Picking a winner is just a coin flip in this offensive calamity. I don't trust Auburn to cover against anyone, but I do think the Tigers win the game. Parham's Pick: Auburn 16, State 13 Jeffrey Wright: I have gone back and forth on this game. On the one hand picking Mississippi State feels too obvious after the Bulldogs get a conference win, and Auburn looked so inept on offense. However, I just don’t like the vibes from the Plains. I don’t trust Auburn to beat anyone not named Vanderbilt by a touchdown in league play. WRIGHT’S PICK: AUBURN 17, MISSISSIPPI STATE 14 Brian Rippee: Fading Mississippi State was a system play until I forced myself to watch the atrocity that was an alleged "football game" in Fayetteville for three hours last week. Why do I torture myself?. Auburn is really bad. State is worse, and does dumber things more routinely. Rippee's Pick: Auburn 20, Mississippi State 10. Michael Luker: I thought Arkansas/Mississippi State last weekend would be the worst football game I'd ever watch, but this has the potential to top it. I think I'll take Auburn and lay the points here simply because of their defense. Luker's Pick: Auburn 17 Mississippi State 10

If only Auburn had a quarterback... (Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 8 Oregon -6.5 at No. 13 Utah, 2:30 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: I just think Oregon is really good. The Ducks could've beaten Washington and have been solid since. It'll be tough sledding in Salt Lake City against the Utes' defense, but I think Bo Nix and Co. pull it off. Neal's Pick: Oregon 24, Utah 17 Chase Parham: I almost exclusively pick Utah at home, and this line feels like it's a point or two too much. Oregon is fun, and I continue to find myself pulling for Bo Nix for no real reason. Quarterback play is the difference, but let's try to thread the needle. Parham's Pick: Oregon 27, Utah 23 Jeffrey Wright: I desperately want to fade Utah in this game. They feel so trendy in this spot. However, I am just not going to lay a touchdown at Utah, especially when it seems like Utah might really be finding some form. The Utes are 16-8-2 ATS in its last 26 as a home underdog and are 13-4 ATS in October since the start of the 2018 season. WRIGHT’S PICK: OREGON 20, UTAH 17 Brian Rippee: I never figured I would reach a point in which I said I loved a team quarterbacked by Bo Nix, but that is where I am with Oregon. The Ducks are a good, talented team with a competent head coach. With that said, I faded Utah and Kyle Whittingham at my own peril last week and paid the price. I will not do it again. Rippee's Pick: Utah 35, Oregon 30 Michael Luker: I told myself that I wouldn't bet against Utah after the Florida game earlier this year. So far they haven't let me down. My initial reaction was to hammer Oregon here, so I'm going to take Utah +6.5. I still think Oregon wins outright. Luker's Pick: Oregon 28 Utah 24

Strong Josh Heupel vibes here. Mike Elko could have some decisions to make soon. (Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 20 Duke +4 at No. 18 Louisville, 2:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Two consecutive road games, an injury at quarterback and the beginning of some Mike Elko rumors. Rough math for the Devils. Neal's Pick: Louisville 24, Duke 17 Chase Parham: This is more out of principle, but whatever. I'm the defending champion, so no one is calling for my head if I pick the team that's more palatable. Mike Elko should get out this year unless he just wants to live in Durham for a decade. You can't guarantee this happens every season. Parham's Pick: Louisville 30, Duke 24 Jeffrey Wright: I don’t have a great feel on this one, but I don’t think Duke can move the ball without Leonard, and I’m guessing that he is not playing in this one after what I saw last Saturday night in Tallehassee. Duke is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 as a road underdog while Louisville has covered 6 straight games as a home favorite dating back to last season. Also, Louisville has covered 5 straight off a loss dating back to last season. WRIGHT’S PICK: LOUISVILLE 24, DUKE 17 Brian Rippee: The nerds failed me last week. Rippee's Pick: Louisville 31, Duke 20. Michael Luker: I'll take the points and Duke to win outright. Still not totally sold on Louisville. Luker's Pick: Duke 24 Louisville 20

Speaking of Mr. Heupel, if this isn't the look of a man who just figured out SEC hierarchy, I don't know what is. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 21 Tennessee -3.5 at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I go back and forth on this one. Alabama sometimes beats teams twice. That said, Kentucky seems to be a mess and Tennessee has more athletes. I don't feel great about this one, but... Neal's Pick: Tennessee 28, Kentucky 20 Chase Parham: It's emotional hedge time. Tennessee is going to win handily, and I'm sure Jeffrey has some stats down there to back that up. But, for me, this is more simple than that. I can celebrate a Neal's Picks win or I can go laugh at people (read: someone) on the Internet. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 38, Kentucky 27 Jeffrey Wright: We got a system play. It doesn’t matter how good Tennessee is or isn’t nor does it matter how good Kentucky is or isn’t. The Vols just own this series. The Vols are 13-3 ATS since 2007 against the Wildcats. Also, Tennessee is 9-1 ATS following a loss in its last 10 attempts, and Kentucky is 0–6-1 ATS following the bye week. WRIGHT’S PICK: TENNESSEE 31, KENTUCKY 21 Brian Rippee: I cannot decide which team is more frustrating to watch or pick. Tennessee rules this series, as I am sure Jeffery will allude to in a much more statistically-sound manner, so I guess I will take the Vols. Rippee's Pick: Tennessee 34, Kentucky 19 Michael Luker: Tennessee is a different team on the road than they are at home, but on paper they should win this one. Mark Stoops has the best job in the country, by the way. Luker's Pick: Tennessee 31 Kentucky 20

I think Garth Brooks had a song about unanswered prayers. Lots of prayers on the pregame field. First downs? Not so much. Public prayers with cameras all around? Plentiful. (John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)