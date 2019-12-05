NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- It's Championship Week! We enter the aforementioned week tied for first place in the Neal's Picks competition. How about that? We're actually making money this year. Real money. There have been no repossessions, no creditors. The bills are getting paid. We're living large. No-longer-interim lead intern Isabelle is suddenly facing a decision. With our budget flush with cash, she's considering hiring one of the best interns in the gambling business, Laney, as her assistant lead intern. Laney has a lot going for her. She's sexy. She's confident. She's brash. The spotlight follows her wherever she goes. However, Laney has a past. She left one gambling house in the middle of the night for another. She was once dismissed from a gambling house in the middle of a season, just abandoned on the side of the road. She resurrected her career, learning at the side of a master gambler before leaving and starting her own gambling house, albeit in a much smaller market and with far less scrutiny. Laney is known to get around a bit. She likes the bright lights and the late nights. Life is short and she plays hard. Isabelle is intrigued. Things are going well at Neal's Picks, but Laney could take things to another level. Laney could make things some kind of fun. Or... Laney could burn it all down. What to do? What. To. Do? I told Isabelle it's up to her. I removed the interim tag for a reason. It's time to sink or swim on her own. Stay tuned. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 14-4 overall, 12-6 ATS Chase Parham: 12-6 overall, 11-7 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 13-5 overall, 12-6 ATS Zach Berry: 14-4 overall, 9-9 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 123-29 overall, 76-61 ATS Chase Parham: 114-38 overall, 76-61 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 123-29 overall, 76-61 ATS Zach Berry: 122-30 overall, 73-64 ATS

Friday's game

Just look at the happy Utes. It's almost like they're a good football team and they know it. Paul Finebaum is wrong (again). I'd actually enjoy watching Utah in the playoffs. (USA Today Sports)

No. 6 Utah (-7) vs. No. 14 Oregon, Pac 12 Championship Game, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif., 7 p.m. CST, ABC Neal McCready: I was high on Utah at the beginning of the season. I should've stuck with the Utes. They win and become HUGE LSU fans Saturday. Neal's Pick: Utah 27, Oregon 17 Chase Parham: I’ve been against Justin Herbert most of the season, and I’ll stick with that now. Plus, I think Utah is legitimately a playoff-caliber team. Utah needs a win and a little bit of help. Parham’s Pick: Utah 34, Oregon 23 Jeffrey Wright: I think Utah is good, and I think Justin Herbert shrinks in the big moment. Wright’s Pick: Utah 31, Oregon 21 Zach Berry: Zach Moss and Tyler Huntley are incredibly efficient and the Utes play lights out defense. Justin Herbert and the Ducks will have a tough time doing much of anything. Zach's Pick: Utah 30, Oregon 23

Saturday's games

Baylor was a dumpster fire just three seasons ago. They conducted a search, hired a very solid coach (Matt Ruhle), gave him the keys to the program and got out of his way. What a concept. (USA Today Sports)

No. 9 Baylor (+9) vs. No. 7 Oklahoma, Big 12 Championship Game, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: I wish I could see Friday's game before I pick this one. If Utah wins, Oklahoma is probably going to be a bit deflated. If the Utes lose, the door is open for the Sooners. Neal's Pick: Baylor 33, Oklahoma 31 Chase Parham: Baylor has been one of the best stories of the season, and Matt Rhule has done one hell of a job. However, I think Oklahoma pops the bubble a bit on Saturday. The Sooners may or may not have anything to play for, which is a bit of a problem in picking this, but I’ll ride with the Oklahoma offense. Parham’s Pick: Oklahoma 45, Baylor 34 Jeffrey Wright: Maybe I’m overthinking this game, but this game strikes me as very similar to last year’s Big XII Title game with the difference being that Oklahoma was able to win the first game. I think Oklahoma will be more prepared for the Baylor’s blitzes, and I don’t think they’ll turn it over as much this time.Wright’s Pick: Oklahoma 38, Baylor 27 Zach Berry: As much as I love the Baylor story and think Matt Rhule is a stud, Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma will do just enough to hold off the Bears. Zach’s Pick: Oklahoma 34, Baylor 28

Future Ole Miss coach Billy Napier? Not saying, just asking. We at Neal's Picks rule nothing out. (USA Today Sports)

Louisiana-Lafayette (+7) at No. 25 Appalachian State, Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, 11 a.m. CST, ESPN Neal McCready: Are we on Billy Napier watch? Could be. The Cajuns are good but are they good enough to win at Appy? Neal's Pick: Appalachian State 34, Louisiana-Lafayette 30 Chase Parham: Beats me, but I’ll take the points. For as much time as I’ve spent on the two coaches in this game this week, I know nothing about the teams. But the touchdown cushion is enough to convince me. Parham’s Pick: App State 31, ULL 27 Jeffrey Wright: I’ll take the points and a team that is 9-3 ATS this year.Wright’s Pick: App State 31, UL-Lafayette 28 Zach Berry: Billy Napier is a fantastic coach and he has turned things around in Acadia, but Eli Drinkwitz and the ‘neers are too good here. Zach’s Pick: Appalachian State 33, ULL 28

I think we should rule this one out. Another coach going with the baggy-style top probably wouldn't make the natives happy. Jim McElwain has done a helluva job at Central Michigan. Perhaps he should just stay there, methinks. (USA Today Sports)

Miami (Ohio) (+7) vs. Central Michigan, MAC Championship Game, Ford Field, Detroit, 11 a.m. CST, ESPN2 Neal McCready: Why do the Power 5 leagues have to fool with these people? They're beneath them. Neal's Pick: Central Michigan 28, Miami (Ohio) 24 Chase Parham: At least this is an 11 a.m. kick. Get it out of the way. Parham’s Pick: Central Michigan 20, Miami 17 Jeffrey Wright: I’ll take the points in a game played in an empty NFL stadium with no atmosphere, and I get the team whose coach is not leaving. Wright’s Pick: Central Michigan 28, Miami 24 Zach Berry: Look at Jim McElwain go! Zach’s Pick: Central Michigan 30, Miami (OH) 24

Until the idea is pried away from our cold, dead fingers and disposed of in a humane way, we at Neal's Picks will cling to it and attempt to pray it into existence. All aboard! (USA Today Sports)

UAB (+7.5) at FAU, C-USA Championship Game, 12:30 p.m. CST, CBSSN Neal McCready: All aboard! Choo! Choo! Neal's Pick: FAU 31, UAB 21 Chase Parham: Lane looked tired and distracted during that media gathering on Wednesday. He’s focused on the game, but in the back of his mind he’s wondering if he’s packing early next week. UAB is good enough defensively to bog this down. Parham’s Pick: UAB 30, FAU 24 Jeffrey Wright: I’m blindly taking every home team this weekend. Wright’s Pick: Florida Atlantic 31, UAB 21 Zach Berry: All aboard. Zach’s Pick: Florida Atlantic 28, UAB 17

Imagine this guy lifting the Golden Egg, assuming he wouldn't go along with my leave-it-forever plan. (USA Today Sports)

No. 21 Cincinnati (+9.5) at No. 16 Memphis, AAC Championship Game, 2:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: Mike Norvell is locked in this week. Oh, by the way, Mike, Tallahassee sucks. Neal's Pick: Memphis 41, Cincinnati 27 Chase Parham: Mike Norvell has spent the week trying to limit the distraction of his impending departure, and for the most part he’s done an excellent job. But the players aren’t stupid, and I think it’s just enough to make this is a close one in round two. Parham’s Pick: Memphis 38, Cincinnati 34 Jeffrey Wright: See above. I also think Memphis wasn’t prepared for Ben Bryant last week, and once they adjusted during the second half, their defense looked fine.Wright’s Pick: Memphis 38, Cincinnati 24 Zach Berry: Mike Norvell is the biggest name in college football right now. Zach’s Pick: Memphis 37, Cincinnati 20

I want to be 2019 Joe Burrow at LSU just one day in my life. Maybe two days. Or two week. Just give me a month of Joe Burrow at LSU in 2019. Wow. He's living all the dreams. (USA Today Sports)

No. 4 Georgia (+7.5) vs. No. 1 LSU, SEC Championship Game, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 3 p.m. CST, CBS Neal McCready: Screw it. Give me the Tigers. I'm a Louisiana boy and I catch myself really cheering for them. Let's geaux! Neal's Pick: LSU 30, Georgia 21 Chase Parham: I’d rather pull for LSU in this game. Pulling for Georgia seems uncomfortable for three and a half hours. Plus Joe Burrow has Amory ties, so let’s ride. Parham’s Pick: LSU 38, Georgia 30 Jeffrey Wright: I don’t have a great conviction in this game, but I feel as if LSU is too obvious here, so I’m taking Georgia. Forgive me Brother Joe, I don’t want to do this either. Wright’s Pick: LSU 31, Georgia 24 Zach Berry: Hey, look a Norvell disciple running a SEC defense! But, too much Joe Burrow late. Zach’s Pick: LSU 30, Georgia 24

Could this guy be Ole Miss' coach next week? I don't think so, really, but he's supposedly quite the badass. Ole Miss could use a badass. I've heard he's a meat-and-potatoes sort of guy, which is probably appealing to you know who. I'm obsessed with this coaching search. I need a vacation when this is over. (USA Today Sports)

Hawai'i (+13.5) at No. 20 Boise State, Mountain West Conference Championship Game, 3 p.m. CST, ESPN Neal McCready: I don't know and I'm too damn tired to care. Neal's Pick: Boise State 47, Hawai'i 17 Chase Parham: Boise State seems to have a heck of an advantage playing this at home. That line is big, but I can’t be deterred. Parham’s Pick: Boise State 44, Hawaii 28 Jeffrey Wright: Principle play here again. Wright’s Pick: Boise State 41, Hawaii 24 Zach Berry: Bryan Harsin has done an outstanding job this season, navigating around injuries and a quarterback carousel. I don’t think Hawaii keeps it close. Zach’s Pick: Boise State 41, Hawaii 20

Bronco. (USA Today Sports)

Virginia (+29) at No. 3 Clemson, ACC Championship Game, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m. CST, ABC Neal McCready: Clemson has been destroying teams for weeks. It won't stop now, not with style points possibly on the line. Neal's Pick: Clemson 49, Virginia 14 Chase Parham: Clemson is in the playoff either way, but it’s not losing this one. Virginia is just happy to be here. The actual game won’t be very happy. Parham’s Pick: Clemson 48, Virginia 13 Jeffrey Wright: If Clemson keeps their starters in for just three quarters, then they’ll cover. Wright’s Pick: Clemson 45, Virginia 14 Zach Berry: Little Ole Clemson. Zach’s Pick: Clemson 38, Virginia 17

Everyone celebrates the. Big O. (USA Today Sports)

No. 2 Ohio State (-16.5) vs. No. 12 Wisconsin, Big Ten Championship Game, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 7 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: I'm not betting against Ohio State, at least not until the final game. Neal's Pick: Ohio State 41, Wisconsin 13 Chase Parham: I have no issues at all laying these points. Ohio State is the best team in the nation, and Wisconsin lost the first time around in blowout fashion despite playing well. The Buckeyes will make this one decisive in an effort for that number one seed. Parham’s Pick: Ohio State 38, Wisconsin 10 Jeffrey Wright: I get that this game is at a neutral site, but Wisconsin played well for a half, and they still lost 38-7. Wisconsin doesn’t have an advantage at a single position group. Also, Ohio State keeps getting insulting lines, so I’ll keep taking them. Wright’s Pick: Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 10 Zach Berry: Justin Fields is going to be one hell of a Heisman Trophy runner-up. Zach’s Pick: Ohio State 38, Wisconsin 23

Sunday's games

If I'm ever an AD, I'm making this guy say no and then asking him for five names. I'm serious. (USA Today Sports)

San Francisco 49ers (+3) at New Orleans Saints, Noon, FOX Neal McCready: This feels like a spot for the Niners to get exposed a bit. Neal's Pick: Saints 30, Niners 20 Chase Parham: Screw it. Parham’s Pick: Saints 27, Niners 20 Jeffrey Wright: I like the Saints here with the 9ers having to go on the road for the second straight week. Wright’s Pick: Saints 24, 49ers 19 Zach Berry: Drew Brees has the Saints rolling, huh? Who knew? Zach’s Pick: Saints 28, 49ers 26

(USA Today Sports)