Neal's Picks: Championship weekend
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- We won?
What now?
How did this happen?
I mean, we named Isabelle the full-time lead intern, but local pressure was always going to make that so. Glenn and Ford and Tucker and the staff worked very hard, but mostly on keeping the common folk out of the palace and on telling each other how awesome they are.
We're 27 games over .500 and we've clinched this thing.
I'll prepare a spot in the palace for the trophy (We are having a local shop class make us something nice, real nice) in the palace and we'll have some sort of ceremony when it's ready.
But for now, with the NFL down to four games and the college season complete, we're in total shock.
On to the picks...
Standings
Last Week:
Neal McCready: 3-2 overall, 3-2 ATS
Chase Parham: 4-1 overall, 2-3 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 3-2 overall, 3-2 ATS
Zach Berry: 3-2 overall, 3-2 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 169-49 overall, 115-88 ATS
Chase Parham: 158-60 overall, 111-92 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 165-53 overall, 111-92 ATS
Zach Berry: 168-50 overall, 107-96 ATS
All games Sunday
Tennessee Titans (+7.5) at Kansas City Chiefs, AFC Championship Game, 2:05 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: I can't believe I'm going against the Titans here, but I think the Chiefs have too much firepower. Neal's Pick: Kansas City 38, Tennessee 20
Chase Parham: I'm on the Tennessee bandwagon so let's ride. Parham's Pick: Titans 34, Chiefs 31
Jeffrey Wright: Neal just doesn't want me to be happy and healthy. Wright's Pick: Kansas City 24, Tennessee 21
Zach Berry: I've picked against them twice so I'm sticking to it. Zach's Pick: Kansas City 33, Titans 26
Green Bay Packers (+7.5) at San Francisco 49ers, NFC Championship Game, 5:40 p.m. CST, FOX
Neal McCready: The Niners appear to be a team of destiny. The Packers, meanwhile, were fortunate to escape Lambeau last week. Neal's Pick; San Francisco 30, Green Bay 17
Chase Parham: I'm picking both underdogs here for the chaos. Neal has this thing wrapped up, and my heart's already been ripped out. So. Chaos. Parham's Pick: Packers 27, Niners 24
Jeffrey Wright: He must hate me. Wright's Pick: San Francisco 31, Green Bay 21
Zach Berry: The 49ers held Minnesota the fewest first downs in the playoffs in the last 10 years and the third-fewest total yards by a playoff team in that same span. I'll take my chances with Nick Bosa and Richard Sherman against Aaron Rodgers and a bunch of dudes. Zach's Pick: San Francisco 27, Green Bay 17