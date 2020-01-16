NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- We won?

What now?

How did this happen?

I mean, we named Isabelle the full-time lead intern, but local pressure was always going to make that so. Glenn and Ford and Tucker and the staff worked very hard, but mostly on keeping the common folk out of the palace and on telling each other how awesome they are.

We're 27 games over .500 and we've clinched this thing.

I'll prepare a spot in the palace for the trophy (We are having a local shop class make us something nice, real nice) in the palace and we'll have some sort of ceremony when it's ready.

But for now, with the NFL down to four games and the college season complete, we're in total shock.

On to the picks...