Neal's Picks, presented by Southern Craft Stove + Tap: Super Bowl LIV
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Another season of Neal's Picks has reached the finish line.
The only drama left is the race for second place, where Jeffrey Wright holds a one-game lead over Chase Parham.
My Neal's Picks championship should inspire any and everyone. If I can win a sports betting contest primarily centered around college football, anyone can do anything.
So before we get to our picks for Super Bowl LIV, thanks to all of you for not taking this weekly column too serious. Thanks for letting it be what it's meant to be -- a little levity each Thursday prior to the weekly highs and lows that accompany the season.
On to the picks...
Standings
Championship Sunday:
Neal McCready: 2-0 overall, 2-0 ATS
Chase Parham: 0-2 overall, 0-2 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 2-0 overall, 1-1 ATS
Zach Berry: 2-0 overall, 1-1 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 171-49 overall, 117-88 ATS
Chase Parham: 158-62 overall, 111-94 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 167-53 overall, 112-93 ATS
Zach Berry: 170-50 overall, 108-97 ATS
San Francisco 49ers (+1.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LIV, 5:30 p.m. CST, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Neal McCready: I think when the Chiefs rallied from a 24-0 deficit to defeat the Texans in the divisional round, they won the Super Bowl. It feels like destiny now. No, not Destiny. My goodness, she was scary and I have no idea what she felt like. I mean destiny. Also, I think we're about to see the beginning of the Patrick Mahomes era. Neal's Pick: Kansas City 34, San Francisco 27
Chase Parham: This is strictly a scar tissue thing. The 49ers have hurt me in the past. I'm envious of them. I'm annoyed. I feel the window crashing down in front of me, and I'm not sure if my starter, my second string quarterback or my third string quarterback is going to be my guy next season. I am not well. Parham's Pick: Chiefs 27, Niners 24
Jeffrey Wright: I have zero confidence in this pick. I have changed my mind no fewer than 15 times. In the end, the Niners just feel like a Super Bowl-losing team to me. Wright's Pick: Kansas City 38, San Francisco 31
Zach Berry: Nick Bosa and Co. give me some pause here but I think there’s going to be too much Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill for the 49ers to handle. Jimmy Garoppolo can’t win a shootout so this one seems obvious, right? Zach’s Pick: Kansas City 38, San Francisco 23