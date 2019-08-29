Well, hello there, football season. You've been missed. The last time you were around, we at Neal's Picks had been humbled. Interns were fired. Furniture was reclaimed. Bills were left unpaid. Scandals abounded. There were so many subpoenas and lawsuits filed that we used the paperwork in lieu of firewood. We put far too much faith in our friend, Boom. We didn't put enough faith in our (less of a) friend, Coach O. We gambled too much on Dan Mullen and not enough on our favorite Mercedes dealer in Tuscaloosa. Things got off-kilter, if you will, and we never recovered. However, a new season is upon us and with it, we at Neal's Picks have found hope, confidence and a new set of eager, talented, research-driven, spiked seltzer-drinking interns. We'd rather not talk about how they got here or how they're being compensated, not with immigration such a hot topic on the news these days and not with ole Tater Tot running for governor and looking for affirmation from the White House, the Bully Bloc and the First Baptist Church of Fill In the Blank. For now, we'll let the interns do their work behind the scenes. Just know this: You can take comfort in knowing the night oil is burning and the tequila is flowing at the Neal's Picks Palatial Headquarters these days.

We even have a new contestant in our little contest this fall. Zach Berry of Red Cup Rebellion and RebelGrove.com is the co-host of The Soft Verbal Podcast presented by Dead Soxy on MPW Digital. He has been granted the highest honor in his otherwise pathetic life, as we at Neal's Picks have invited him to join our panel of game forecasters. "I'm honored beyond words," Berry said. "This is all I've ever dreamed of. Neal McCready is a remarkable human being, a philanthropist, a gentleman, a scholar, a genius and a man of the highest of football acumens. Any my goodness, he's handsome. Also, the work he's done with so many interns over the course of his long and illustrious career is something that should be celebrated and emulated. Frankly, the man should run for president. Hosting a podcast with him has been a source of overwhelming joy. Getting to predict football games with him is more than I possibly could have hoped for." Jeffrey Wright, the co-host of Jeffrey and Giannotto (screw you, Gannett!) on 92.9 FM ESPN in Memphis, returns this fall for another season of football picks. No one throws money away on late-night Pac 12 games like Mr. Wright. "I'm just happy to be back for another season of Neal's Picks," Wright said. "Without Mr. McCready, I'm a penniless (and Penny-less) bum on the streets of Nashville or somewhere. Instead, due to his tutelage, I'm carrying two radio shows in Memphis and breaking down summer college basketball games via a livestream from the Bahamas. I've made it big and I'll keep bringing you, the RebelGrove.com consumer, the deep-diving football analysis you've come to crave. You're welcome." Oh yeah, Anthony C. Parham is back as well. Parham hosts a podcast about bourbon and is a strong advocate for beer sales in football stadiums. Essentially, he's a heathen. "I covered three football practices in August, all while coordinating a chancellor search at Ole Miss," Parham said. "I'm exhausted. I'm just hoping to recover in time to make some picks."

So here are the ground rules: We use lines from the MGM Mirage in Las Vegas, basically because I once floated on the lazy river at that establishment, sipping a margarita and admiring some of the best store-bought flotation devices I've ever seen. Doctors in Nevada do good work. We go with the lines as of Tuesday afternoon. I send the lines to the gentlemen listed above for their study. If a line changes between Tuesday and Thursday, well, get over it. Occasionally, if a line comes out on Sunday that's just too damned good to be true, we lock it in. We learned that from our friends at Community Mortgage. Ask Jason Lowe about Community Mortgage's “Float Down” option, which allows you to lock in the current rate, but if rates go down before you close, you can get the lower rate! (Always be closing.) We publish each and every Thursday. We pick every Southeastern Conference game. Once I fall behind due to the negligence of the aforementioned interns, it's possible we'll add a few games to the docket. Maybe we'll pick a Big Ten game or a Big 12 game or an NFL game or a Canadian Football League game. Maybe we'll pick an English Premier League game or a Major League Lacrosse game. We will not pick any Rutgers games, as so many have confused Rutgers with Ruston and that would be unfair. I realize this information is sophisticated and intimidating. So take a deep breath, pull yourself together and, once you're ready and in your safe space, prepare yourself for some serious football knowledge. Here we go...

Thursday's game

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher walks through a gauntlet of Aggies cheerleaders on his way to another one of those cult meetings in College Station. (USA Today Sports)

Texas State (+34) at No. 12 Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I'm a bit of a believer in the Aggies -- the team, not the cult. Thumbs up, everyone. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 48, Texas State 10 Chase Parham: Friend of Picks Ross Bjork will walk around saying "Howdy" and wearing cowboy boots and his Blue Deltas (Neal isn't the only one practicing the ABC) and for a week Texas A&M will worship Jimbo and dream of challenging Alabama. It'll crash back to earth soon enough but for now the Bobcats are in desperate trouble. Chase's Pick: Texas A&M 50, Texas State 13 Jeffrey Wright: It’s the Jake Spavital revenge game. Teams that are more than 30-point favorites don’t cover nearly 70% of the time. I’ll say the form holds. Wright’s pick: Texas A&M 41, Texas State 10 Zach Berry: Howdy, I'm new here so why don't we pick a winner right off the bat. Jake Spavital in year one on the road against the Aggies? Not great, Bob. Drink the Dog Cult Kool-Aid! Zach's Pick: Texas A&M 52, Texas State 14

Saturday's games

Kentucky won a Citrus Bowl championship! That's literally as good as it gets. Why even keep the program going? Stop there and call it a day and end on a high note. (USA Today Sports)

Toledo (+12.5) at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Kentucky lost a lot off last season's team. Further, the Wildcats get weird in games like this one. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 27, Toledo 17 Chase Parham: Kentucky had a really cute, successful season in 2018, but it's going to regress to the mean a year later. The Wildcats will be 1-0, but this one will be a tad close for most of the matinee. Toledo has done a nice job identifying coaches with Matt Campbell and Jason Candle. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 30, Toledo 20 Jeffrey Wright: I’ll say this game stays that way. Wright’s pick: Kentucky 31, Toledo 17 Zach Berry: No more Bennie Snell. No more Josh Allen. But, Terry Wilson is still there! And he still can't throw. Jason Candle has been impressive at Toledo (did you know he won 11 games in 2017?) so I think this one will be close. But, not close enough. Zach's Pick: Kentucky 31, Toledo 17

Had we all known this win would be vacated, don't you think we could've avoided a lot of drama _ and maybe some Route 98 tattoos and perhaps some prison time _ just by admitting that everybody cheats on the ACT in this state? (USA Today Sports)

Mississippi State (-20.5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Mercedes Benz Superdome, New Orleans, 11 a.m., ESPNU Neal McCready: I'm just glad there are journalists like Steve Robertson to hold the Bulldogs accountable for all of their misdeeds. Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 41, ULL 17 Chase Parham: Tommy Stevens will throw some touchdowns, and MSU will be plenty festive. ULL is a bad football team, so State won't have to apologize to its fans for the opening opponent this time. Parham's Pick: MSU 38, ULL 14 Jeffrey Wright: I don’t believe in Mississippi State this year, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t believe in them on Saturday. Wright’s pick: MSU 41, ULL 14 Zach Berry: Joe Moorhead has his work cut out for him this season. He lost three starters off the No. 1 defense in the country to the NFL and he is now putting his offense in the hands of a transfer who never started a college game at Penn State. With that said, ULL ain't worth a shit. Zach's Pick: Mississippi State 48, ULL 13

Matt Luke's long scoreboard-staring nightmare is over, He actually has competent coordinators on his staff now. No more grass to be chased, no more eyes to be put in the right place, no more commitment ceremonies... Oh, wait, I'm confusing coaches. Put your wristband on, pour yourself a vodka and lemonade, put an IV into your system and pretend to have a Staph infection and get ready for some freaking football! (USA Today Sports)

Ole Miss (+6.5) at Memphis, 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: I have no real idea what to expect from Ole Miss. The offensive line is unproven. The quarterback is making his first start. There are three junior college transfers starting on defense, which is running a new scheme. What I do know is I've sensed a confidence in and around the program. You know me; I'm a touchy, feely guy. Also, Ole Miss is in the SEC. Memphis is in the Group of Five. SEC teams win these games. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 30, Memphis 24 Chase Parham: The huge unknowns with both of these teams make this a difficult pick. Ole Miss has pluses, minuses and a lot of uncertainty that could go either way. Memphis lost both coordinators, offensive playmakers at multiple positions from a team that's 8-8 in its last 16 games. The Tigers may be currently favored in every game this season, but they aren't world beaters. I can't say what will happen Saturday, but it'll certainly be interesting. Parham's Pick: Ole Miss 34, Memphis 30 Jeffrey Wright: I’ve gone back and forth on this game. I think either Ole Miss wins outright, or Memphis will cover. And, I can’t bet on a coach that is 6-15-1 ATS with a quarterback making his first start on the road at 11 a.m.Wright’s pick: Memphis 38, Ole Miss 27 Zach Berry: This game is huge in terms of where the proverbial ship will sail for Matt Luke in 2019. I expect Rich Rodriguez and Mike MacIntyre to have a plan (a novel idea!) from the get-go. Scottie Phillips and the rest of the backs will be effective against a Group of Five front, shortening the game and playing a bit of keep away from the Tigers. Darrell Henderson and Tony Pollard aren't around anymore to take the pressure off Brady White and me thinks he struggles a bit with MacIntyre's 3-4 look and front seven speed. Remember, this Memphis team got boat raced at Tulane last season WITH those two NFL weapons. Zach's Pick: Ole Miss 38, Memphis 20

David Cutcliffe auditions for the Texas A&M job in case Jimbo Fisher just decides, "F it. I can't do this anymore. These people are insane." (USA Today Sports)

Duke (+35.5) vs. No. 2 Alabama, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 2:30 p.m. CDT, ABC Neal McCready: David Cutcliffe is an excellent coach. Alabama has loads of players. Give me the players. Neal's Pick: Alabama 49, Duke 10 Chase Parham: David Cutcliffe is a good coach and has done a hell of a job in Durham. But with Daniel Jones now grabbing the media's attention in New York, this seems like an easier decision than even normal. Give me the roster full of five stars -- even if linebacker is a bit then. It's deep enough despite the crazy large line. Parham's Pick: Alabama 51, Duke 13 Jeffrey Wright: Saban has only failed to cover the spread in Week 1 once at Alabama. You don’t rich betting against Alabama. Wright’s pick: Alabama 48, Duke 7 Zach Berry: Go ahead and crank up those Dodge Chargers at halftime so they're nice and cool for the postgame ride home. Zach's Pick: Alabama 48, Duke 12

Look at the fire! Look at the passion! Look at the sheer animal magnetism of this man! My God! Who wouldn't want to play for this man? Who wouldn't want to lay his life at the altar of the Boom? Boom, I say! Boom! (USA Today Sports)

South Carolina (-8.5) vs. North Carolina, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m. CDT, ESPN Neal McCready: Remember, Boom, they're chasing grass. As you might remember, they'll go fast when it makes no sense to go fast. They'll throw when it makes no sense to throw. They'll make stupid mistakes, too. After all, it's an offense that can be installed in four days. Stay the course, Boom. You've got this. Neal's Pick: South Carolina 34, North Carolina 21 Chase Parham: This is one of my favorite social experiments of the year. Jay Bateman made his name at Army defending far fewer than the average number of plays normally assigned to a defensive coordinator. Now he's paired with Phil Longo, who will average as many plays as possible. It feels like a train wreck. Parham's Pick: South Carolina 31, North Carolina 20 Jeffrey Wright: This is the game that defines Week 1 for me. At no point will it be mistaken for a good game, but you’ll find yourself watching for no reason at all. Also, it’s a blessing to bet against a Phil Longo offense again.Wright’s pick: South Carolina 31, North Carolina 15 (All red zone FGs) Zach Berry: Longo Ball was fun in the beginning. Then, elite defensive minds figured it out. Will Muschamp is an elite defensive mind so there won't be much grass to chase for the Tar Heels offense under true freshman Sam Howell. I expect Jake Bentley, Bryan Edwards, and A.J. Turner to do more than enough for USC on offense to handle this one. Zach's Pick: South Carolina 30, North Carolina 17

Jeremy Pruitt threatened to kill Vanderbilt's Derek Mason for no particular reason last November, sources told Anthony C. Parham. (USA Today Sports)

Georgia State (+26) at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. CDT, ESPNU Neal McCready: Oh, hell, I don't know. I don't believe in Tennessee at all, but surely, they'll cover this line. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 45, Georgia State 13 Chase Parham: Tennessee isn't good. Tennessee isn't back. Tennessee will still kick the crap out of Georgia State. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 41, Georgia State 14 Jeffrey Wright: I’ll say Tennessee will look good enough to inspire hope until the Florida game.Wright’s pick: Tennessee 38, Georgia State 10 Zach Berry: fEeLs LiKe 98!!~~ Zach's Pick: Tennessee 52, Georgia State 17

Arkansas' Chad Morris spoke at Bid Day last week. He kept talking. No one was listening. Then he just kept talking. My God, Chad, read the audience. (USA Today Sports)

Portland State (No line) at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Ole Miss wishes it were playing Portland State at home Saturday. Neal's Pick: Arkansas 42, Portland State 10 Chase Parham: Even Ben Hicks can't screw this up. Parham's Pick: Arkansas 48, Portland State 17 Jeffrey Wright: I still can’t believe that Ben Hicks won a quarterback competition. I simply cannot believe it. I want to know what he has on Chad Morris. It had better be good. Wright’s pick: Arkansas 37, Portland State 13 Zach Berry: Arkansas gets their first win of the year so they only need two more to surpass last year's mark. Cheesy gordita crunches for everyone! Zach's Pick: Arkansas 48, Portland State 7

"You paid HOW much for a linebacker?" one coach said to another recently. "Four hundred and fifty thousand? My God! Is he good?' (USA Today Sports)

No. 3 Georgia (-20.5) at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Georgia's defense is going to be special this season. Vanderbilt's offense is not going to be so special. At least it will be a full house in Nashville. Neal's Pick: Georgia 47, Vanderbilt 10 Chase Parham: I'm happy for the Vanderbilt student-athletes who will get to play in front of a home crowd at least once this season. The crowd will be decked out in red but at least it'll be a crowd at home. Parham's Pick: Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 13 Jeffrey Wright: I don’t like this game. I LOVE THIS GAME. Vanderbilt is going to stink, and Georgia has more talent at every position, and I only have to give up three touchdowns. Wright’s pick: Georgia 41, Vanderbilt 10 Zach Berry: Good to see UGA get in an extra fall camp scrimmage before next week's opener. Zach's Pick: Georgia 42, Vanderbilt 6

"I can count to this many," LSU coach Ed Oregon said, counting gold footballs during his class at South Lafourche High School Summer School. (USA Today Sports)

Georgia Southern (+28) at No. 6 LSU, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU Neal McCready: The more I look into LSU, the more I think the Tigers can truly contend. Neal's Pick: LSU 49, Georgia Southern 7 Chase Parham: What the heck, let's take the underdog and the points and see what happens. Nothing like a big line and rooting against Eddy O in week one. Parham's Pick: LSU 34, Georgia Southern 17 Jeffrey Wright: LSU has won its last 13 home openers by an average of 33 points. Georgia Southern won 10 games last year, but the only two times it's played a ranked Power 5 team over the last five years, it resulted in 31- and 34-point losses, with the Eagles scoring seven points in each. Wright’s pick: LSU 38, Georgia Southern 7 Zach Berry: [checks Dave Aranda's Wikipedia page] Okay, yeah, he's still there. Zach's Pick: LSU 40, Georgia Southern 16

Auburn coach Gus Malazhn shows how many losses it will take this season to turn the campaign into total chaos. (USA Today Sports)

No. 11 Oregon (+3.5) vs. No. 16 Auburn, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, 6:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: God, I can't wait to bitch about not being able to watch this game because DirecTV and ABC have some feud that has forced me to watch the Bachelorette a night later and has killed my chances to watch Bachelor in Paradise and all other ABC shows. I'm going to light the grill, pour a beer, turn on my outdoor television and read that stupid message asking me to call the ABC affiliate and get pissed. It's as predicable as the Cubs choking down the stretch. Neal's Pick: Auburn 28, Oregon 24 Chase Parham: Usually I just take the SEC team and sleep soundly when it's against the Pac 12. But Auburn's true freshman quarterback (Bo Nix) who is also going to share duties with Joey Gatewood gives me second thoughts. Justin Herbert isn't amazing, but he's good enough to make some plays. I'll take the experience and hope for the best. If I'm . right, the meltdown will begin on the Plains. Parham's Pick: Oregon 27, Auburn 17 Jeffrey Wright: If I learned nothing else from losing an entire quarter’s salary betting the PAC-12 the last few years, it’s that Justin Herbert becomes a skittish dog when a defensive line can breathe on him. Also, this feels like the classic AU win that gets people to believe Gus can find the magic again, only to dissipate when they go to Baton Rouge and lose for no reason. Wright’s pick: Auburn 24, Oregon 14 Zach Berry: This one is going to be fun. Auburn's outstanding defensive line versus one of, if not, the best offensive lines in the country with an experienced 1st-round talent under center in Justin Herbert. The Ducks certainly have the advantage at quarterback with Gus Malzahn going with true freshman Bo Nix, but I expect the Tigers to keep it vanilla for him and lean on Kevin Steele's defense. This one won't be as gross as their wet fart of an opener against Washington last season, but Auburn will eventually wrestle this one away. Zach's Pick: Auburn 27, Oregon 19

If the gloves fit... (USA Today Sports)