NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS. -- We had a sub-.500 weekend, so there's pressure for us to open up a search for a permanent lead intern. I told Isabelle, the current lead intern, to come up with a profile for a lead intern. Off the record, between us, I told her to basically describe herself. We're going to form a committee to name a new intern, but the committee includes me, my security guards, Chip and Morgan, their intern, Glenn, and our newly-hired quality control specialists, Ford and Dye. Both Ford and Dye are good guys, but they can be talked into anything, so their votes are sure things, no matter their internal principles. So keep this between us: No matter how bad it gets or how badly we finish, Isabelle is getting the full-time gig at Neal's Picks. She's got all of the key support. The mayor of Neal's Picks will support her blindly. So will the former chancellor of the Neal's Picks Palatial Estate Academy and several of the business owners in the commercial district adjacent to the mansion. Some of the public is onto the ruse, of course, but we'll just get some of our parrots in the media to do our dirty work. Give us a few weeks to pretend to conduct our national search and we'll introduce Isabelle in very dramatic fashion. It's funny: The more we lie to our adoring public, the easier it gets. After a while, we've told so many lies we believe them ourselves. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 6-3 overall, 4-5 ATS Chase Parham: 5-4 overall, 4-5 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 7-2 overall, 5-4 ATS Zach Berry: 6-3 overall, 4-5 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 66-19 overall, 38-37 ATS Chase Parham: 63-22 overall, 39-36 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 67-18 overall, 41-34 ATS Zach Berry: 65-20 overall, 38-37 ATS

All games Saturday

Who said chivalry is dead? Here, Texas A&M's cheerleaders carry the homecoming queen to the great virgin sacrifice. It's a special ceremony. (USA Today Sports)

UTSA (+38) at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., SEC Network: Neal McCready: I'll lay them. I'm too lazy to research Frank Wilson's team. I'm betting they suck 38-plus points more than Texas A&M sucks. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 51, UTSA 10 Chase Parham: I refuse to take the time to look up the Roadrunners, but this line is too big. Texas A&M is inconsistent and capable of giving up a few points. Parham's Pick: Texas A&M 49, UTSA 13 Jeffrey Wright: The flow chart for betting Texas A&M games is quite simple. First ask, “Does the opponent have a pulse?”. If the answer is “yes”, then bet against Texas A&M. If the answer is “no”, then bet on Texas A&M. UTSA does not have a pulse. Wright’s pick: Texas A&M 51, UTSA 10 Zach Berry: Frank Wilson has already won as many games as he did in 2018. But, he unfortunately won’t surpass that total on Saturday. Zach’s Pick: Texas A&M 48, UTSA 7



Now that's how you stare at a scoreboard. Mouth closed, studious expression. Total game-changer. (USA Today Sports)

No. 8 Georgia (-3.5) vs. No. 6 Florida, Jacksonville, Fla., 2:30 p.m. CDT, CBS: Neal McCready: Just so you know, I already hate myself for this pick. I know Georgia has struggled at times this season, but any team that has such expensive backup linebackers is bound to rise up and have a day sometime soon. Still, I think Florida's defense is going to give Jake Fromm fits. Neal's Pick: Florida 24, Georgia 17 Chase Parham: I've been with Florida all week, but as it gets closer I think Georgia can cover this line. Jake Fromm isn't doing much for me this season, but he may not have to do that much just to sneak past the Gators in this one. Florida has the better coach, but Georgia has the best talent money can buy. So we'll see. Parham's Pick: Georgia 23, Florida 17 Jeffrey Wright: Forgive me father, for I am about to sin. I think that Georgia is in a good spot here. Wright’s pick: Georgia 24, Florida 17 Zach Berry: I can’t get over how unbelievably average South Carolina made Jake Fromm look. Now, Dan Mullen and the Gators are poised to take control of the East with a backup quarterback? Just how we drew It up. Zach’s Pick: Florida 26, Georgia 23



In the boldest of bold moves, Sean Tuohy Jr.'s boss, whose yet to win a Power-5 game, guaranteed victory (sort of) this weekend against Mississippi State. That Taco Bell meat is magical, I tell ya. (USA Today Sports)

Mississippi State (-7) at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network: Neal McCready: If I were Chad Morris, I'd play K.J. Jefferson in this spot and hope for the best. I don't know that Morris is that much of a gambler. Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 28, Arkansas 17 Chase Parham: Arkansas is going to finally win an SEC game -- the first one under Chad Morris. I mean, he said it on Monday, so it must be true. Parham's Pick: Arkansas 27, State 24 Jeffrey Wright: Sure. Wright’s pick: Mississippi State 31, Arkansas 23 Zach Berry: Neither team is good, but one team has Kylin HIll. Zach’s Pick: Mississippi State 31, Arkansas 20



Future Arkansas (?) coach Gus Malzahn. is the best hot-seat coach in the country. (USA Today Sports)

Ole Miss (+18.5) at No. 11 Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN: Neal McCready: Auburn's defense is legit. Seriously, it's really talented. Ole Miss' offense, on the other hand, is eight games into the season and lacks any real, consistent identity. I'm not sold on Bo Nix, but I suspect the deep ball will be there for the Tigers. Neal's Pick: Auburn 41, Ole Miss 17 Chase Parham: Auburn's front four is elite, and Ole Miss is beat up on the offensive line. It's too much of a tall task, given the personnel in key spots. Parham's Pick: Auburn 34, Ole Miss 13 Jeffrey Wright: You know what the perfect “get right” game is for a quarterback that struggles with accuracy and decision making? A game against Ole Miss’s secondary. Wright’s pick: Auburn 38, Ole Miss 17 Zach Berry: Both teams have impressive front sevens and play freshmen quarterbacks who don’t throw it particularly well. But, one is much better coached. Zach’s Pick: Auburn 38, Ole Miss 17



When the preacher survives the rattlesnake bite... (USA Today Sports)

UAB (+10.5) at Tennessee, 6 p.m. CDT, ESPNU: Neal McCready: Tennessee has looked real the past couple of weeks. I mean, I think I know what I'm looking at. Further, I'm sort of growing weary of the Bill Clark love. He's never left the state of Alabama. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 38, UAB 24 Chase Parham: Tennessee is certainly improved, but Bill Clark maybe be able to scheme up something to keep this within the number. I'm being stubborn on the Vols having some massive upgrade. Instead it may be a product of the schedule. and some other mediocre teams. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 31, UAB 24 Jeffrey Wright: It’s beginning to look a lot like ’98, everywhere you go. The Vols are getting better, with all this colder weather. November will be one to remember just like it was with Coach Fulmer (thanks be to Kentucky, Vandy, and UAB). Wright’s pick: Tennessee 41, UAB 24 Zach Berry: I love the Blazers in this spot. This game is trap AF. But, as much as it pains me to say, the Vols seem to have found something. Zach’s Pick: Tennessee 34, UAB 23



Eat mor chikin (USA Today Sports)

Vanderbilt (+14.5) at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. CDT, SEC Network: Neal McCready: It just means more. Neal's Pick: South Carolina 31, Vanderbilt 20 Chase Parham: South Carolina beats Georgia and then looks listless against Tennessee later on. I can't figure the Gamecocks out, so we'll hope Vanderbilt has some semblance of a pulse on Saturday. This seems like an awful idea. Parham's Pick: South Carolina 20, Vanderbilt 13 Jeffrey Wright: (Flips a coin) Wright’s pick: South Carolina 35, Vanderbilt 17 Zach Berry: The Gamecocks lost a weird one last week, but this one should be a nice rebound for Coach Boom and Co. The Commodores are not good, I don’t care what they did against Missouri. Zach’s Pick: South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 20



Memphis coach Mike Norvell counts the number of SEC jobs he lost at the last minute. (USA Today Sports)