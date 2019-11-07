NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL ESTATE -- A title in the Neal's Picks Championship Series appears unlikely, as we've fallen five games behind Jeffrey Wright in this year's competition. We like to talk about championships and titles and such, as our adoring and gullible public like that sort of thing. However, just between us, we're not really about winning. We're about doing just enough to keep our power. And as we enter the first weekend of November, we're in a three-way tie for second place. Now, we're also in a three--way tie for last place, but the simpletons who praise us each week see the glass half-full. We've trained them to do as much. Our "national search" for a new full-time lead intern continues. I had Chip, Morgan, Ford, Dye and Glenn do some research and hire a search firm and everything. The firm, The Good Ole' Boyz, charged a nominal fee for the work. It's all a shell game anyway. I even have a suspicion Glenn is part of The Good Ole' Boyz and is pocketing the consulting check. Whatever. As I've been telling you, we're giving the job to Isabelle as soon as people stop asking about it. She's a good girl, has no delusions of grandeur and does what we tell her to do. Again, we talk about excellence here, but it's just bluster. All of the protesters are gone now, but I'm still advising my staff to keep a low profile. "Don't say or do anything stupid," I tell them. They've interpreted that, rightly, to mean, "Don't say or do anything." Anyway, on to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 6-1 overall, 3-4 ATS Chase Parham: 6-1 overall, 2-5 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 7-0 overall, 5-2 ATS Zach Berry: 5-2 overall, 3-4 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 72-20 overall, 41-41 ATS Chase Parham: 69-23 overall, 41-41 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 74-18 overall, 46-36 ATS Zach Berry: 70-22 overall, 41-41 ATS

Friday's game

Oxford High School Chargerettes (-423.5) at Tupelo High School, 7 p.m., ESPN7 Neal McCready: I'm getting over .500 the easy way. This will be a blowout. Last week, the Chargerettes unleashed a routine in the dark, one that sent shivers all the way to Hernando. For some reason, HHS didn't forfeit, thereby allowing the Chargerettes to rub defeat in their little noses with a halftime routine for the ages. Tupelo, as of this writing, hasn't canceled Friday's game. That's a mistake. Neal's Pick: Chargerettes 579, Tupelo 0 Chase Parham: I know who is making this decision. I know where his heart is with the matter. I know the bias involved. Parham's Pick: Chargerettes 424, Tupelo 0 Jeffrey Wright: Ah nothing better than a home team catching 423.5 at home. I’ll admit that I’m a little worried about the hook here, but I’m not sure if Oxford’s game travels.Wright’s pick: Oxford 65, Tupelo 45 Zach Berry: Easiest win of the year. Zach’s Pick: Chargerettes 480, Tupelo 0



Saturday's games:

Florida coach Dan Mullen informs his attorneys that no, he will not, under any circumstances, sit down and discuss any promises that may or may not have been made to Farrod Green on the recruiting trail. (USA Today Sports)

Vanderbilt (+25) at No. 10 Florida, 11 a.m. CST, ESPN Neal McCready: Vanderbilt is down to its third or fourth quarterback. The Gators are pissed. Neal's Pick: Florida 41, Vanderbilt 10 Chase Parham: Florida will clog everything up defensively, and while boring, it's a blowout. Florida is stuck in purgatory of being a very good team but being far from an elite team. Parham's Pick: Florida 38, Vanderbilt 9 Jeffrey Wright: If you want to bet on Vanderbilt, be my guest. Wright’s pick: Florida 38, Vanderbilt 10 Zach Berry: The Gators disappoined me last week, but they’ll come through here. Zach’s Pick: Florida 38, Vanderbilt 10



Bless their hearts. (USA Today Sports)

Western Kentucky (+2.5) at Arkansas, 11 a.m. SEC Network Neal McCready: The Hogs have turned to Jerry Jones' grandkid and K.J. Jefferson to salvage something, anything, from 2019. That's a bold move, kissing up to Jerry Jones in hopes of saving your job. Here's the Chad Morris Waterloo, however: He cut Ty Story, who is now Western Kentucky's quarterback. If Storey beats Morris Saturday, well, you know the rest. Neal's Pick: Western Kentucky 24, Arkansas 21 Chase Parham: The Hilltoppers kind of suck, as evidenced by Arkansas being favored in a football game. I can't believe I'm doing this, but sure the Razorbacks can muster up something in this one. Parham's Pick: Arkansas 30, Western Kentucky 20 Jeffrey Wright: I completely respect Chad Morris’ decision to play Jerry Jones’ grandson at quarterback, but I can’t bet on it. Wright’s pick: Western Kentucky 31, Arkansas 28 Zach Berry: The best mascot in sports has a big weekend on The Hill. Zach’s Pick: Western Kentucky 26, Arkansas 24



P.J. Fleck -- inspiration for ugly, awkward, bald guys everywhere. My hero! (USA Today Sports)

No. 5 Penn State (-6.5) at No. 13 Minnesota, 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: As much as I really like P.J. Fleck and admire the job he's done with the Gophers, I think the ride ends here. Penn State is really good, and the now the Nittany Lions know they've got a real shot to play for the big prize. Neal's Pick: Penn State 27, Minnesota 20 Chase Parham: Minnesota's schedule is mostly littered with wins over bad football teams. PJ Fleck has done a great job, but the Gophers aren't ready for primetime -- which in the B1G means 11 a.m. Parham's Pick: Penn State 34, Minnesota 17 Jeffrey Wright: No one believes in Minnesota. I don’t believe in them, and you don’t either. So, I want to take the points. Wright’s pick: Penn State 27, Minnesota 21 Zach Berry: P.J. Fleck is a dork that just so happens to be a helluva good coach. But, I like the Nittany Lions in this spot. They’ve got something to play for now and they will be too much for the Gophers. Zach’s Pick: Penn State 31, Minnesota 23



Crazy but true: Jeaux Burreaux can win the Heisman Saturday in Tuscaloosa. (USA Today Sports)

No. 1 LSU (+6) at No. 2 Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: I've said all year LSU is the best team in the SEC. I'm willing to be wrong all the way to the end (or Saturday). Neal's Pick: LSU 33, Alabama 27 Chase Parham: Give me the points. I'd feel that way about either team. Parham's Pick: Alabama 31, LSU 28 Jeffrey Wright: I’ve said that I wanted LSU in this game for a month now, but something doesn’t smell right because all of the money is coming in on LSU, and Vegas hasn’t blinked. I don’t like betting on trendy underdogs. Roll Tide.Wright’s pick: Alabama 31, LSU 23 Zach Berry: LSU has been for real all season long, but are you really going to pick against the GOAT here? I’m not. Zach’s Pick: Alabama 34, LSU 27



The uniforms are awesome. The program is mediocre. LSU dodged a bullet when Texas hired Tom Herman. Who woulda thunk that? (USA Today Sports)

No. 20 Kansas State (+5.5) at Texas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Kansas State will legitimately get after your ass on both sides of the line of scrimmage. They flat humbled Oklahoma, and even though this one is in Austin, I think the Wildcats are up to the occasion. Neal's Pick: Kansas State 31, Texas 30 Chase Parham: Why are we picking this game? I get Jeffrey is running off with it, but my Lord was Penn State and Minnesota not enough? No basket-weaving available? Parham's Pick: Texas 27, Kansas State 20 Jeffrey Wright: You beat Texas through the air. Skylar Thompson didn’t beat teams through the air in high school.Wright’s pick: Texas 34, Kansas State 24 Zach Berry: Texas isn’t very good but the Wildcats are coming off back-to-back emotional wins and I think Sam Ehlinger and the Longhorns get them here. Zach’s Pick: Texas 34, Kansas State 31



Ole Miss coach Matt Luke begs the headlinesman to stop telling him about The Mailbag, presented by The Westin Jackson. (USA Today Sports)

New Mexico State (+28.5) at Ole Miss, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I don't know. One quarterback really needs to work on his passing. The other likely wants to show other teams what he can offer when and if he enters the transfer portal. Feels like an opportunity to score a lot of points. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 51, New Mexico State 17 Chase Parham: New Mexico State is flat awful. Mike MacIntyre was being nice on Monday, but surely the Aggies won't make this much of a game. Parham's Pick: Ole Miss 42, New Mexico State 13 Jeffrey Wright: I feel like these are the games where Ole Miss will be able to run it at will, and I think the staff senses they need a blowout win in the worst way and will do anything to get it. Wright’s pick: Ole Miss 45, New Mexico State 14 Zach Berry: The Aggies are terrible and Ole Miss is desperate to get a win after two gut-wrenching conference losses. Zach’s Pick: Ole Miss 49, New Mexico State 14



Look at my guys! The best two-loss team in the country, I tell you! And those helmets! Straight fire! (USA Today Sports)

No. 18 Iowa (+9.5) at No. 16 Wisconsin, 3 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: I'm not sure my Hawkeyes can score on the Badgers. Then again, Iowa is adept at making games like these tight. The Good Guys don't win, but I'll take that many points. Neal's Pick: Wisconsin 20, Iowa 13 Chase Parham: I still believe in Wisconsin. I'm also losing money on the year in this stupid competition. Those two things are probably related. Parham's Pick Wisconsin 31, Iowa 20 Jeffrey Wright: I’ll take two scores against a team that couldn’t beat Illinois.Wright’s pick: Wisconsin 20, Iowa 17 Zach Berry: Too much Jonathan Taylor. Zach’s Pick: Wisconsin 27, Iowa 17



A scene from the Athens Mercedes dealership last weekend. It's good to see America's youth accumulate such wealth. (USA Today Sports)

Missouri (+17) at No. 6 Georgia, 6 p.m. CST, ESPN Neal McCready: Georgia needs style points and Mizzou just isn't very healthy right now. The Barry Odom hot seat gets hotter in Athens. Neal's Pick: Georgia 34, Missouri 14 Chase Parham: Mizzou is flat awful on the road. This one is on the road. Parham's Pick: Georgia 38, Mizzou 20 Jeffrey Wright: My numbers say that this should be a 14-point game, but I also feel like the numbers have consistently overvalued Missouri. I’ll say Missouri makes this one weird. #LeaveTheBackDoorOpen Wright’s pick: Georgia 27, Missouri 13 Zach Berry: Georgia is good again? I know Missouri ain’t. Zach’ Pick: Georgia 31, Missouri 16



Boom is not wearing our breakup well at all. :-( (USA Today Sports)

Appalachian State (+3.5) at South Carolina, 6 p.m. CST, ESPN2 Neal McCready: The seat could be getting hot in Columbia. Will Muschamp needs this one, and the Gamecocks are more talented. I've lived with Boom. I'm willing to die with Boom, I suppose. I mean, how bad can a trip to some terrible basketball tournament be? Neal's Pick: South Carolina 28, Appalachian State 24 Chase Parham: Let's go with App State here. Just a hunch. Parham's Pick: App State 21, South Carolina 20 Jeffrey Wright: I have no faith in a team that couldn’t beat Georgia State at home.Wright’s pick: South Carolina 28, Appalachian State 20 Zach Berry: The Mountaineers undefeated season is no more. Will they show up? I like the Gamecocks here, but closer than you think. Zach’s Pick: South Carolina 30, App State 28



The minister survived the rattlesnake bite, and now he's back for the Great Marry Your Cousin Revival! (USA Today Sports)

Tennessee (+2.5) at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I'll just take the points, I guess. Neither team is particularly good, but I have been quasi-impressed with the Vols of late. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 27, Kentucky. 24 Chase Parham: Let's get weird. And I'm banking on Tennessee not actually that much better. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 24, Tennessee 20 Jeffrey Wright: It’s starting to feel like ’98 again with Tennessee’s closing strong over a C-USA school, Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Wright’s pick: Tennessee 24, Kentucky 17 Zach Berry: One team has a quarterback and the other has a receiver playing quarterback. And no I’m not talking about the Rebels! Zach’s Pick: Tennessee 26, Kentucky 24



Sunday's games

This guy once led, 28-3, in a Super Bowl. (USA Today Sports)

Atlanta Falcons (+12.5) at New Orleans Saints, Noon, FOX Neal McCready: This is a huge line in an NFL game, but there's a huge disparity in these two teams. Oh, and one has Drew Brees. Neal's Pick: Saints 34, Falcons 17 Chase Parham: I am having to fight my fandom like crazy here. For the second week in a row, I'll barely overcome it. Parham's Pick: Saints 38, Falcons 20 Jeffrey Wright: You don’t get rich betting against the Saints at home. Wright’s pick: Saints 35, Falcons 21 Zach Berry: Last time I checked, Drew Brees was very good and the Falcons are very bad. Zach’s Pick: Saints 30, Falcons 17

Just like we all thought, Kyle Allen has the Carolina Panthers pushing for a playoff spot. (USA Today Sports)

Carolina Panthers (+5) at Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: I think these two teams are pretty evenly matched, so I'll take the points. This should be a fun one to watch. Neal's Pick: Packers 31, Panthers 27 Chase Parham: My gosh I have to pick one of these teams? Let's go ahead and get the division over with. Parham's Pick: Packers 30, Panthers 20 Jeffrey Wright: I think the Packers are so banged up that I’m not sure if they’re actually good currently. I’ll take the points. Wright’s pick: Green Bay 24, Carolina 20 Zach Berry: Christian McCaffrey is also very good. But so is Aaron Rodgers! The Panthers are 3-1 against the spread this year on the road so, as they say in the Queen City, “keep pounding”. Zach’s Pick: Panthers 26, Packers 20



Monday's game

Give Pete Carroll credit. He wasn't bothered by some silly three-cone drill. (USA Today Sports)