NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL PALACE -- Like I told you last week, we like to talk about championships and such around here. It makes the old men who hang out at the cafeteria at the Palace happy. They watch the interns come in and get a frozen yogurt or a latte or whatnot and talk about how much potential they have and then talk about it on their private message boards. It's cute, really. In reality, like I told you last week, all that talk is bluster.We're not really thinking about winning the whole thing. We just have to make it look like we are, at least a little. However, one thing we've learned is if you ever luck into a big week, for the love of all things good and holy, turn that sucker into a better contract. We won last week. We've hung the banner and everything. We. Won. A. Week. So everybody got an extension. We just threw in some rollovers and some raises and gave ourselves some serious security. So if we have a bad week now or a bad year or a bad decade, it won't really matter. We won last week. There were some questions about legality of rollovers and raises and such, but Chip and Ford assured me it was fine, just fine. Our chief of security, Glenn, had a great suggestion. "Just don't tweet about it," Glenn said, peeking out from behind one of the giant palm trees in the board room. "If we have to put out a release or something, we'll do it on The Facebook. That's the best way to reach the young people, anyway. They're always on The Facebook. I think we just need to stick to one social media outlet and make sure we only talk to rich Caucasians. That's how we grow this baby." Sage advice, I thought. Cutting edge. We've put together quite a team. So congratulations to Isabelle, Ford, Chip, Glenn, Dye and Morgan. Everyone got big, fat raises and rollovers after last week's victory. Don't get me wrong; we're still conducting our extensive, fancy national search for a permanent lead intern (Psst: Isabelle is getting the gig; I promise), but we reward success here at Neal's Picks. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 10-4 overall, 10-4 ATS Chase Parham: 9-5 overall, 8-6 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 8-6 overall, 6-8 ATS Zach Berry: 10-4 overall, 8-6 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 82-24 overall, 51-45 ATS Chase Parham: 78-28 overall, 49-47 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 84-24 overall, 52-44 ATS Zach Berry: 82-24 overall, 49-47 ATS

Saturday's games

Deep down, we all love dejected Nick Saban. That's Michael Bonnette in the background. He's a long-time LSU sports information director. He won't admit it publicly, but I promise you he treasures this photo. (USA Today Sports)

No. 4 Alabama (-21.5) at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I just can't imagine a scenario where Kylin HIll does enough to make Alabama's defense break. On the flip side, I think the Tide can essentially score at will. I'll say this a lot the next few weeks: Mississippi State isn't good. Neal's Pick: Alabama 41, Mississippi State 17 Chase Parham: Mac Jones can throw well enough against that MSU secondary, and you have to think Nick has Alabama's attention this week. State will need to win the finale to make a bowl. So that's fun. Parham's Pick: Alabama 44, MSU 17 Jeffrey Wright: I’m just doing whatever the numbers say this week. The numbers say that Alabama should be favored by 24.5. Roll Tide. Wright’s pick: Alabama 45, Mississippi State 20 Zach Berry: Nick Saban will be angry and no, Tua’s status won’t matter. Zach’s Pick: Alabama 45, Mississippi State 18



Whenever Dan Mullen gets sad, he thinks of Hugh Freeze coaching Liberty from a dentist chair and he smiles. (USA Today Sports)

No. 11 Florida (-7) at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: I'm not going to overthink this. Missouri is better at home, but my God, they've been awful for a while now. Florida might struggle, but the Gators haven't stumbled in games like this since, well, Lexington. Oh, hell. I'm torn. Neal's Pick: Florida 30, Missouri 20 Chase Parham: For some reason I think Mizzou shows one last pulse here. And it's not on the road. That's where the Tigers are pathetic. Parham's Pick: Florida 23, Mizzou 20 Jeffrey Wright: The numbers say Florida by 8, and 8 > 7. Go Gators. Wright’s pick: Florida 28, Missouri 20 Zach Berry: Missouri has forgotten how to play football and Florida is still posturing in case Georgia does the same. Zach’s Pick: Florida 31, Missouri 13



Hugh Freeze's early staffs at Ole Miss had a handful of really religious, family-oriented guys. Some were genuine. (USA Today Sports)

No. 24 Indiana (+14.5) at No. 9 Penn State, 11 a.m. CST, ABC Neal McCready: Forgive me. I love the Big Ten. I don't know why, really. On a Saturday in October 2014, I was alone in Chicago. It was the day before the Chicago Marathon and I didn't want to sit in my hotel room. So I took the train out to Wrigleyville and hung out in the bars on Clark Street, watching Big Ten games with Big Ten fans. People were nice to me. I've had an affinity ever since. The Hoosiers have had a cool year, and I'm friends with their defensive coordinator, but Penn State is going to be ready to pop someone. Neal's Pick: Penn State 37, Indiana 17 Chase Parham: Oh, look, a Tom Allen game. Neal must really think he's back in this thing. Penn State needs a get-well game, and they probably get it. Parham's Pick: Penn State 38, Indiana 20 Jeffrey Wright: I lied. I said I would do whatever the numbers say. However, Indiana lost their starting quarterback, so I’ll take the Lions in a get-right game. Wright’s pick: Penn State 35, Indiana 17 Zach Berry: Good spot for James Franklin and Co. to rebound. You hope they do, right? Ya hated to see that happen last week. Zach’s Pick: Penn State 40, Indiana 16



My girls tell me I need one of these puffy jackets. I think it would make me look fatter. (USA Today Sports)

No. 21 Navy (+9) at No. 16 Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC Neal McCready: Navy always bothers the Irish, and I think they'll do it again. Neal's Pick: Notre Dame 24, Navy 17 Chase Parham: Navy often gives Notre Dame fits, and I haven't been impressed with the Irish. Let's have some triple option fun. Parham's Pick: Notre Dame 21, Navy 17 Jeffrey Wright: The numbers say Notre Dame by 4, so I’ll be showing my love for my country on this Veterans’ Day week. #CoverForTheTroops Wright’s pick: Notre Lame 21, Navy 17 Zach Berry: Remember that Notre Dame and Georgia game? Seems so long ago. Zach’s Pick: Notre Dame 41, Navy 21





Yes, $450,000! Did you not hear my bid? $450,000! (USA Today Sports)

No. 5 Georgia (-3.5) at No. 13 Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: I want Auburn to win for the chaos of it all, but Georgia is the better team. I'm so jealous of Jay Tate. He's going to get two weeks' worth of Malzahn-to-Arkansas talk that is just real enough to sell. Neal's Pick: Georgia 21, Auburn 17 Chase Parham: I've been picking Georgia all week, and the Bulldogs have the motivation since they control their own destiny. However, let's get weird. Auburn could pull a shocker on Saturday. Parham's Pick: Auburn 20, Georgia 13 Jeffrey Wright: The numbers say that Georgia should be favored by 4.5, and I’m blessed with the opportunity to bet against Bo Nix against an elite defense. #Blessed Wright’s pick: Georgia 24, Auburn 20 Zach Berry: Jake Fromm throws just enough six-yard outs and tight end drags for the Dawgs to get one step closer to getting boat-raced by LSU in Atlanta. Zach’s Pick: Georgia 24, Auburn 20



Not only did Derek Mason's team lose by 59, but he got groped by Dan Mullen. Somewhere, Mike Norvell wonders why he gets persecuted while Mullen makes gazillions. (USA Today Sports)

Kentucky (-9) at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m. CST, SEC Network Neal McCready: I was in Nashville the last time these two teams got together in the Music City. I think there was a dance competition or something. Anyway, the hotel, right across the street from the stadium, was empty. It was sad. I felt bad for the kids. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 24, Vanderbilt 14 Chase Parham: I don't pick Vanderbilt. That's it. That's the analysis. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 27, Vanderbilt 17 Jeffrey Wright: (Checks the numbers) Thank God. The number say Kentucky by 10.5, and I didn’t want to bet on Vanderbilt. Wright’s pick: Kentucky 24, Vanderbilt 13 Zach Berry: I guess. Zach’s Pick: Kentucky 20, Vanderbilt 13



Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo (9) holds the Governor Liberty Bell trophy after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at TCF Bank Stadium. They didn't make that boy in a shop class at Lafayette High School, I can promise you that. (USA Today Sports)

No. 7 Minnesota (+3) at No. 23 Iowa, 3 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: God, I love the Big Ten. I just love it so much. It's weird, I know. I'm convinced I was supposed to live in the Midwest. My son, Carson, said he wants to go to a Big Ten school, and I'm so excited at the idea. My favorite team currently is Iowa, but you know what? I think Minnesota is one of those teams of destiny. Neal's Pick: Minnesota 24, Iowa 23 Chase Parham: Oh, the McCready special. Cute. Parham's Pick: Iowa 31, Minnesota 27 Jeffrey Wright: According to the numbers the wrong is team is favored. #RowTheBoatWright’s pick: Minnesota 20, Iowa 17 Zach Berry: This is a terrible spot for Minnesota. But, I’m not budging. Ski U Mah indeed, ladies and gentlemen. Zach’s Pick: Minnesota 24, Iowa 18



LSU players laugh at the I Made A D-Plus In Shop Class Trophy after a win in Oxford in 2017. (USA Today Sports)

LSU (-21) at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I won't be surprised at all if Ole Miss makes this dramatic, but Joe Burrow versus Ole Miss' secondary and John Rhys Plumlee's arm against the Tigers' secondary has me willing to lay points. Neal's Pick: LSU 42, Ole Miss 16 Chase Parham: I do think LSU is going to be flat. I also think it's too much to ask of the Ole Miss pass defense. Joe Burrow, on paper, should have a huge day, and Ole Miss has to throw to be competitive. Parham's Pick: LSU 41, Ole Miss 17 Jeffrey Wright: The numbers say that LSU should be favored by 26, so I will lay all 21 of those points you’re trying to give me. Wright’s pick: LSU 45, Ole Miss 20 Zach Berry: Sure it will be close early, similar to the Alabama game earlier this season when the Rebels outscored the Tide in the first quarter. But, too much Joe Burrow and too less of a balanced attack for the Rebels ends this one before halftime. Zach’s Pick: LSU 52, Ole Miss 20



South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp and Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz meet at the 50 yard line before the start of the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. One guy is about to make a mint. The other guy is about to get paid a mint to take some time away. (USA Today Sports)

South Carolina (+10.5) at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Why does the league insist these games be played? Does anyone care? Neither team is a damn thing about mediocre. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 20 Chase Parham: Will Muschamp doesn't look well. Parham's Pick: Texas A&M 34, South Carolina 21 Jeffrey Wright: The numbers say that A&M should be favored by 9.9 points, so I’m taking the hook. Wright’s pick: Texas A&M 27, South Carolina 17 Zach Berry: Can you teach me about tomorrow and all the pain and sorrow running free? Cause tomorrow's just another day and I don't believe in time. Zach’s Pick: Texas A&M 36, South Carolina 26



Sunday's games

Personally, I'd be terrified of angry Drew Brees. (USA Today Sports)

New Orleans Saints (-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Noon CST, FOX Neal McCready: The Saints got it out of their system. That's my bet. Neal's Pick: Saints 27, Buccaneers 17 Chase Parham: Well, that was fun while it lasted. Not falling for it again. Parham's Pick: Bucs 28, Saints 24 Jeffrey Wright: The numbers say that the Bucs should be favored by 5.5, so I’m about to take Jameis Winston and a hook. I need a shower. Wright’s pick: Saints 24, Bucs 19 Zach Berry: Sean Peyton ain’t doing that again, I assure you. Zach’s Pick: Saints 28, Buccaneers 20



He's got 30 Super Bowl rings (or something like that) and he sleeps with Gisele Bündchen. Yeah, it's Tom Brady's world and we're just living in it. The only man on Earth who can possibly relate is Justin Verlander. The rest of us are losers. (USA Today Sports)

New England Patriots (-4) at Philadelphia Eagles, 3:25 CST, CBS Neal McCready: I'm a big Carson Wentz fan, and the Eagles are coming off a bye with a very good defense. But do I really want to bet on the Patriots losing two in a row? Neal's Pick: Patriots 27, Eagles 21 Chase Parham: Oh, this is a good game. I'm in. But I think it goes the way most expect it to go. Parham's Pick: Patriots 31, Eagles 24 Jeffrey Wright: The numbers say that this line is spot on, so you can keep those points. I neither need nor want them. Wright’s pick: Patriots 24, Eagles 17 Zach Berry: I’m inclined to bet on Tom Brady here. Zach’s Pick: Patriots 28, Eagles 23



The last time this man met the Rams, he broke them. Of course, the last time this man met the Rams, his team had a quarterback, so... (USA Today Sports)