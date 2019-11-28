Neal's Picks, presented by Southern Craft Stove + Tap: Week 14
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Well, the search is over.
After months of grueling interviews and scouring the country looking for a new permanent lead intern, it turns out the very best candidate for the post was already in the Neal's Picks Palace. We even hired the Good Ole' Boyz Searchin' Firm to help us locate candidates. They recommended Isabelle, but only after running up a tab of donuts, mediocre steaks and cheap whiskey.
Amazing.
Isabelle has now lost the interim tag. She's the new lead intern for Neal's Picks. The locals are ecstatic. At least those obnoxious signs on all the nearby storefronts can come down now.
We intended to put out a press release, but Glenn, our head of security, leaked the story to the Neal's Picks Spirit.
"They'll parrot most anything I say," Glenn boasted, stroking his one-sided mustache.
His quote in the story was odd, but he's a different guy.
"How can I convince you
What you see is real?
Who am I to blame you
For doubting what you feel?
I was always reachin'
You were just a girl I knew.
I took for granted
The friend I had in you."
Only Glenn would give a lyrical quote in a story naming a new lead intern, but he's a unique, albeit mysterious and, as he likes to remind us repetitively, competitive guy. It was only months ago we conducted a national search for a head of security only to name Glenn, who we had previously hired to put together a profile for the same spot. So Isabelle's ascension hit him in the feels.
Of course, in the aftermath of all these searches and propaganda, we immediately lost our hold on first place. We're now in a three-way tie for second place, one game out of first. We're back in our comfort zone of mediocrity, but now everyone has security and pretty titles. All is well with the world.
Isabelle asked Glenn about the length of her contract. He responded, again, in lyrical form. He's an enigma, that Glenn.
"Can we last forever?" Glenn said.
"Do we fall apart?
At times it's so confusing, the questions of the heart."
Indeed, Glenn. Indeed.
On to the picks...
Standings
Last Week:
Neal McCready: 16-0 overall, 5-6 ATS
Chase Parham: 14-2 overall, 8-3 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 15-1 overall, 5-6 ATS
Zach Berry: 15-1 overall, 8-3 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 109-25 overall, 64-55 ATS
Chase Parham: 102-32 overall, 65-54 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 110-24 overall, 64-55 ATS
Zach Berry: 108-26 overall, 64-55 ATS
Thursday's games:
Buffalo Bills (+7) at Dallas Cowboys, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: I'll take the points, but I'm not ready to bury the Cowboys just yet. Neal's Pick: Cowboys 24, Bills 20
Chase Parham: I'll take the points on the short week. Dallas probably does enough to win, but Buffalo is a perfectly acceptable above average football team. Parham's Pick: Dallas 24, Buffalo 21
Jeffrey Wright: The Cowboys have yet to beat anyone with a winning record, and Buffalo’s defense is for real.Wright’s pick: Cowboys 19. Bills 16
Zach Berry: I hate to do this to arguably the best fantasy quarterback waiver wire pickup in recent memory, but me thinks the Cowboys win this one. Zach’s Pick: Cowboys 26, Bills 20
Ole Miss (+3) at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: There's not a lot to separate these two teams. I actually think Ole Miss is slightly better, and if I can have points and the better team, I'll take it. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 31, Mississippi State 27
Chase Parham: It's so funny how quickly we've gotten away from the home team dominating this series. That was a real thing until 2015 that clouded the pick every season. Now it's who cares more and which team can get out of its own way. State seems to have more turmoil, and I get a field goal. Parham's Pick: Ole Miss 31, State 30
Jeffrey Wright: Mississippi State is 1-5 ATS as a home favorite in this game. I think Ole Miss also cares more at this point.Wright’s pick: Ole Miss 27, Mississippi State 24
Zach Berry: On one hand, Mississippi State has zero pulse and seems to quite simply not give a shit. And the other team is run by Matt Luke. I want to pick the 4-7 team with the better play-makers, but I just have a feeling that lots of things go wrong. Zach’s Pick: Mississippi State 31, Ole Miss 26
New Orleans Saints (-7) at Atlanta Falcons, 7:20 p.m. CST, NBC
Neal McCready: The last time these two teams met, the Falcons destroyed the Saints. Atlanta is playing well. The Saints' defense is kind of weird lately. Neal's Pick: Saints 30, Falcons 27
Chase Parham: I legitimately forgot this was tonight. Here's to a VERY distracted first 20 minutes of Hand-Raise Guys. Parham's Pick: Saints 27, Falcons 24
Jeffrey Wright: I don’t know how Atlanta stops Michael Thomas. Also, I think the Falcons are back to being the Falcons. Wright’s pick: Saints 31, Falcons 20
Zach Berry: Drew Brees exists. Zach’s Pick: Saints 31, Falcons 20
Friday's games
Missouri (-11.5) at Arkansas, War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock, 1:30 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: Missouri gets to take out its frustration on the NCAA against a deflated, defeated Arkansas team. Neal's Pick: Missouri. 30, Arkansas 14
Chase Parham: This is a national game on a holiday weekend. Let that sink in. Parham's Pick: Missouri 27, Arkansas 13
Jeffrey Wright: I refuse to bet on Arkansas two weeks in a row. Wright’s pick: Missouri 31, Arkansas 17
Zach Berry: My how the somewhat decent SEC East team has fallen. Also LOL at Arkansas. Zach’s Pick: Missouri 34, Arkansas 14
No. 19 Cincinnati (+7) at No. 18 Memphis, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Neal McCready: This is a sneaky good game between two teams that could easily meet again in a week. The Tigers are really, really good at home. Neal's Pick: Memphis 30, Cincinnati 21
Chase Parham: I've been betting against Memphis all season and losing ground because of it. I'm due, I guess. Parham's Pick: Memphis 41, Cincinnati 38
Jeffrey Wright: Memphis has covered every line at home, and I don’t think Cincinnati can score. Wright’s pick: Memphis 38, Cincinnati 24
Zach Berry: This seems to be too good to be true, right? Luke Fickell and the Bearcats are going to gobble up these points, right? Zach’s Pick: Memphis 34, Cincinnati 20
Saturday's games
No. 3 Clemson (-26) at South Carolina, 11 a.m., CST, ESPN
Neal McCready: Clemson has been destroying mediocre/bad teams recently. I expect more of the same. Neal's Pick: Clemson 49, South Carolina 20
Chase Parham: This won't be pretty. Clemson is still in style-points mode, though it's not needed. And South Carolina won't threaten twice this season for landscape-defining wins. Parham's Pick: Clemson 45, Carolina 17
Jeffrey Wright: Clemson has been on a mission, and Clemson’s offense won’t try to just fight South Carolina as Georgia did. Wright’s pick: Clemson 38, South Carolina 10
Zach Berry: Clemson won’t have any mercy after what Jake Bentley did to them last year. Zach’s Pick: Clemson 35, South Carolina 13
No. 2 Ohio State (-9.5) at No. 13 Michigan, 11 a.m. CST, FOX
Neal McCready: The Buckeyes are going to get after Sean Sr.'s kid, Prepare thyself, Facebook. Neal's Pick: Ohio State 27, Michigan 16
Chase Parham: Call me crazy, but I think Ohio State looked past one-loss Penn State last week because of Michigan this week. This won't be pretty. Parham's Pick: Ohio State 34, Michigan 20
Jeffrey Wright: If you want to bet on Shea Patterson while Chase Young is lined up across form him, be my guest. Also, I’m not convinced that Michigan can cover Ohio State man-to-man.Wright’s pick: Ohio State 24, Michigan 14
Zach Berry: Best team in the country. Zach’s Pick: Ohio State 31, Michigan 17
No. 4 Georgia (-28) at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. CST, ABC
Neal McCready: Georgia flirted with disaster a week ago. It won't repeat that in Atlanta. Neal's Pick: Georgia 41, Georgia Tech 10
Chase Parham: Georgia Tech is running a system its roster isn't designed for. That's not the way to hang with Georgia. Parham's Pick: Georgia 41, Tech 9
Jeffrey Wright: The numbers say that Georgia should lay another touchdown, and their offense needs a get-right game. Georgia Tech is perfect for that.Wright’s pick: Georgia 38, Georgia Tech 7
Zach Berry: cLeAn oLd-FaShiOnEd HaTe!!~~ Zach’s Pick: Georgia 43, Georgia Tech 10
Louisville (+3) at Kentucky, 11 a.m. CST, SEC Network
Neal McCready: I have so much respect for the Wildcats. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 23, Louisville 17
Chase Parham: Mark Stoops has done such a good job that the default setting is to pick Kentucky despite its lack of a quarterback. It says so much about the job he's done with the Wildcats. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 24, Louisville 20
Jeffrey Wright: I hate popular underdogs, and Louisville is a popular underdog.Wright’s pick: Kentucky 24, Louisville 17
Zach Berry: This might be a sneaky good game. Zach’s Pick: Kentucky 31, Louisville 24
No. 5 Alabama (-4) at No. 15 Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: Oh, hell, for consistency's sake, I'll roll with Auburn. I'm giving a game away here. Neal's Pick: Auburn 20, Alabama 19
Chase Parham: Alabama still has the better quarterback. Auburn has the better defense, but I'll take the offensive playmakers to hit enough big plays. Parham's Pick: Alabama 27, Auburn 20
Jeffrey Wright: Mac Jones isn’t Tua, but I think he’s playing better football than Bo Nix is.Wright’s pick: Alabama 24, Auburn 13
Zach Berry: You will be able to cut the tension with a butter knife. Zach’s Pick: Alabama 31, Auburn 20
No. 12 Wisconsin (-2.5) at No. 10 Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Neal McCready: I will not be burned by the Gophers again. Neal's Pick: Minnesota 24, Wisconsin 23
Chase Parham: Well it is Neal's Picks, so we have to pick games like this. Parham's Pick: Minnesota 27, Wisconsin 24
Jeffrey Wright: I think the wrong team is favored. Wright’s pick: Minnesota 24, Wisconsin 21
Zach Berry: SKI U MAH! Zach’s Pick: Minnesota 30, Wisconsin 28
Vanderbilt (+21.5) at Tennessee, 3 p.m. CST, SEC Network
Neal McCready: Jeremy Pruitt is going to gain capital by beating a bad Vanderbilt team. This is Pruitt's world. We're just living in it. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 34, Vanderbilt 10
Chase Parham: I'm giving a game away here. I know it. But that extra half point is bothering me for some reason. Maybe Vanderbilt has the faintest of a pulse now that the coach is inexplicably coming back for another season. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 34, Vanderbilt 14
Jeffrey Wright: Jeremy Pruitt might be smarter than I think he is. By starting the way that the Vols did, he lowered the expectations and standards so much, that the Tennessee hype in 2020 is going to be delicious. Also, the fact that they’re favored by this many points makes me want to lay them actually. Wright’s pick: Tennessee 38, Vanderbilt 14
Zach Berry: Qui curat? Zach’s Pick: Tennessee 35, Vanderbilt 18
Texas A&M (+17) at No. 1 LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: LSU wants blood. It'll get it Saturday night. Neal's Pick: LSU 41, Texas A&M 17
Chase Parham: Texas A&M did a really good job against Georgia this week. That won't happen two weeks in a row. Plus LSU gets to play that stupid underdog card after Ohio State jumped the Tigers in the rankings. Parham's Pick: LSU 48, Texas A&M 20
Jeffrey Wright: This line is low enough not to tempt me to take the Aggies.Wright’s pick: LSU 45, Texas A&M 24
Zach Berry: One final tune-up before Atlanta. Zach’s Pick: LSU 38, Texas A&M 24
Florida State (+17) at No. 11 Florida, 6:30 p.m. CST, SEC Network
Neal McCready: Florida State isn't Georgia. It isn't LSU, either. Neal's Pick: Florida 38, Florida State 13
Chase Parham: This is the line of the week. I've been staring at my computer for 45 seconds trying to decide which way to go. I'll take the permanent head coach who is very good. Parham's Pick: Florida 34, Florida State 13
Jeffrey Wright: Dan Mullen versus an interim coach. I’ll take Mullen.Wright’s pick: Florida 31, Florida State 10
Zach Berry: Is this a “win one for the interim” scenario? Nah. But, at least Cam Akers gets to go to Shreveport again! Zach’s Pick: Florida 37, Florida State 16
No. 9 Oklahoma (-12.5) at No. 21 Oklahoma State, 7. p.m., FOX
Neal McCready: These are the kinds of games Mike Gundy and Co. step up. The Cowboys lose but it's close in Stillwater. Neal's Pick: Oklahoma 41, Oklahoma State 37
Chase Parham: I'm going to get carpal tunnel from Neal having the need to pick this many games. Parham's Pick: Oklahoma 38, Oklahoma State 31
Jeffrey Wright: I just don’t think Oklahoma is good enough to cover double digit lines right now.Wright’s pick: Oklahoma 41, Oklahoma State 34
Zach Berry: Chuba Hubbard is a machine and he will test Oklahoma, but this feels like a big line, right? Zach’s Pick: Oklahoma 40, Oklahoma State 28
Sunday's games
San Francisco 49ers (+5) at Baltimore Ravens, Noon CST, FOX
Neal McCready: It's crazy to think this could be a Super Bowl preview. Neal's Pick: Ravens 24, Niners 21
Chase Parham: My Saints game-picking is carrying over to this one. Go Ravens. Parham's Pick: Niners 27, Ravens 24
Jeffrey Wright: I think the 49ers defense can make Lamar uncomfortable, and I think the number is overinflated because of what happened on ESPN on Monday Night.Wright’s pick: Ravens 24, 49ers 20
Zach Berry: Lamar Jackson is a cheat code. Zach’s Pick: Ravens 26, 49ers 17
New England Patriots (-4.5) at Houston Texans, 7:20 p.m., NBC
Neal McCready: I'm not going to bet against New England. Neal's Pick: Patriots 27, Texans 17
Chase Parham: I'm blindly taking the Pats. I'm also terrible at picking NFL games. Parham's Pick: Pats 31, Texans 24
Jeffrey Wright: Bill Belichick versus a former assistant. Wright’s pick: Patriots 24, Texans 17
Zach Berry: Not sure I get this line, but Vegas seems to know what they’re doing. Zach’s Pick: Patriots 24, Texans 16
Monday's game
Minnesota Vikings (+3) at Seattle Seahawks, 7:15 p.m. CST, ESPN
Neal McCready: Seattle, at times, looks like the best team in the NFL. Neal's Pick: Seahawks 27, Vikings 20
Chase Parham: Gross. Parham's Pick: Seattle 24, Vikings 16
Jeffrey Wright: Seattle on Monday Night Football is an auto bet.Wright’s pick: Seahawks 21, Minnesota 17
Zach Berry: The 12’s will be raring to go here, but I expect the Vikings to keep it close. Zach’s Pick: Seahawks 26, Vikings 24