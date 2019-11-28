NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Well, the search is over. After months of grueling interviews and scouring the country looking for a new permanent lead intern, it turns out the very best candidate for the post was already in the Neal's Picks Palace. We even hired the Good Ole' Boyz Searchin' Firm to help us locate candidates. They recommended Isabelle, but only after running up a tab of donuts, mediocre steaks and cheap whiskey. Amazing. Isabelle has now lost the interim tag. She's the new lead intern for Neal's Picks. The locals are ecstatic. At least those obnoxious signs on all the nearby storefronts can come down now. We intended to put out a press release, but Glenn, our head of security, leaked the story to the Neal's Picks Spirit. "They'll parrot most anything I say," Glenn boasted, stroking his one-sided mustache. His quote in the story was odd, but he's a different guy. "How can I convince you

What you see is real? Who am I to blame you For doubting what you feel? I was always reachin' You were just a girl I knew. I took for granted The friend I had in you." Only Glenn would give a lyrical quote in a story naming a new lead intern, but he's a unique, albeit mysterious and, as he likes to remind us repetitively, competitive guy. It was only months ago we conducted a national search for a head of security only to name Glenn, who we had previously hired to put together a profile for the same spot. So Isabelle's ascension hit him in the feels. Of course, in the aftermath of all these searches and propaganda, we immediately lost our hold on first place. We're now in a three-way tie for second place, one game out of first. We're back in our comfort zone of mediocrity, but now everyone has security and pretty titles. All is well with the world. Isabelle asked Glenn about the length of her contract. He responded, again, in lyrical form. He's an enigma, that Glenn. "Can we last forever?" Glenn said.

"Do we fall apart? At times it's so confusing, the questions of the heart." Indeed, Glenn. Indeed. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 16-0 overall, 5-6 ATS Chase Parham: 14-2 overall, 8-3 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 15-1 overall, 5-6 ATS Zach Berry: 15-1 overall, 8-3 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 109-25 overall, 64-55 ATS Chase Parham: 102-32 overall, 65-54 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 110-24 overall, 64-55 ATS Zach Berry: 108-26 overall, 64-55 ATS

Thursday's games:

This guy played in the Egg Bowl a year ago. It's easy to forget that. He walked into my gym during the Bills' open date. I've never felt more inferior as a man, and that's saying something. I'd like to look like that for just one day just to see what it's like. (USA Today Sports)

Buffalo Bills (+7) at Dallas Cowboys, 3:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: I'll take the points, but I'm not ready to bury the Cowboys just yet. Neal's Pick: Cowboys 24, Bills 20 Chase Parham: I'll take the points on the short week. Dallas probably does enough to win, but Buffalo is a perfectly acceptable above average football team. Parham's Pick: Dallas 24, Buffalo 21 Jeffrey Wright: The Cowboys have yet to beat anyone with a winning record, and Buffalo’s defense is for real.Wright’s pick: Cowboys 19. Bills 16 Zach Berry: I hate to do this to arguably the best fantasy quarterback waiver wire pickup in recent memory, but me thinks the Cowboys win this one. Zach’s Pick: Cowboys 26, Bills 20



Remember when the Egg Bowl was relevant and fun? Of course, that was before Asian "massage therapists," Leo Lewis, "best-selling" authors and more got in on the act. (USA Today Sports)

Ole Miss (+3) at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: There's not a lot to separate these two teams. I actually think Ole Miss is slightly better, and if I can have points and the better team, I'll take it. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 31, Mississippi State 27 Chase Parham: It's so funny how quickly we've gotten away from the home team dominating this series. That was a real thing until 2015 that clouded the pick every season. Now it's who cares more and which team can get out of its own way. State seems to have more turmoil, and I get a field goal. Parham's Pick: Ole Miss 31, State 30 Jeffrey Wright: Mississippi State is 1-5 ATS as a home favorite in this game. I think Ole Miss also cares more at this point.Wright’s pick: Ole Miss 27, Mississippi State 24 Zach Berry: On one hand, Mississippi State has zero pulse and seems to quite simply not give a shit. And the other team is run by Matt Luke. I want to pick the 4-7 team with the better play-makers, but I just have a feeling that lots of things go wrong. Zach’s Pick: Mississippi State 31, Ole Miss 26



Here's the good news, sports fans: The other 49 states will be digesting their dinner watching this guy. (USA Today Sports)

New Orleans Saints (-7) at Atlanta Falcons, 7:20 p.m. CST, NBC Neal McCready: The last time these two teams met, the Falcons destroyed the Saints. Atlanta is playing well. The Saints' defense is kind of weird lately. Neal's Pick: Saints 30, Falcons 27 Chase Parham: I legitimately forgot this was tonight. Here's to a VERY distracted first 20 minutes of Hand-Raise Guys. Parham's Pick: Saints 27, Falcons 24 Jeffrey Wright: I don’t know how Atlanta stops Michael Thomas. Also, I think the Falcons are back to being the Falcons. Wright’s pick: Saints 31, Falcons 20 Zach Berry: Drew Brees exists. Zach’s Pick: Saints 31, Falcons 20



Friday's games

Bless their hearts. It's almost over. (USA Today Sports)

Missouri (-11.5) at Arkansas, War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock, 1:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: Missouri gets to take out its frustration on the NCAA against a deflated, defeated Arkansas team. Neal's Pick: Missouri. 30, Arkansas 14 Chase Parham: This is a national game on a holiday weekend. Let that sink in. Parham's Pick: Missouri 27, Arkansas 13 Jeffrey Wright: I refuse to bet on Arkansas two weeks in a row. Wright’s pick: Missouri 31, Arkansas 17 Zach Berry: My how the somewhat decent SEC East team has fallen. Also LOL at Arkansas. Zach’s Pick: Missouri 34, Arkansas 14



I wonder why this guy can't land a bigger, better gig. It's almost like there's some dirt on him that keeps surfacing every coaching search SZN. (USA Today Sports)

No. 19 Cincinnati (+7) at No. 18 Memphis, 2:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: This is a sneaky good game between two teams that could easily meet again in a week. The Tigers are really, really good at home. Neal's Pick: Memphis 30, Cincinnati 21 Chase Parham: I've been betting against Memphis all season and losing ground because of it. I'm due, I guess. Parham's Pick: Memphis 41, Cincinnati 38 Jeffrey Wright: Memphis has covered every line at home, and I don’t think Cincinnati can score. Wright’s pick: Memphis 38, Cincinnati 24 Zach Berry: This seems to be too good to be true, right? Luke Fickell and the Bearcats are going to gobble up these points, right? Zach’s Pick: Memphis 34, Cincinnati 20



Saturday's games

I just think it's adorable that so many of this country's best football players want to go to little ol' Clemson, S.C., and play for a humble, God-fearing man like Dabo Swinney. Warms your heart, really. (USA Today Sports)

No. 3 Clemson (-26) at South Carolina, 11 a.m., CST, ESPN Neal McCready: Clemson has been destroying mediocre/bad teams recently. I expect more of the same. Neal's Pick: Clemson 49, South Carolina 20 Chase Parham: This won't be pretty. Clemson is still in style-points mode, though it's not needed. And South Carolina won't threaten twice this season for landscape-defining wins. Parham's Pick: Clemson 45, Carolina 17 Jeffrey Wright: Clemson has been on a mission, and Clemson’s offense won’t try to just fight South Carolina as Georgia did. Wright’s pick: Clemson 38, South Carolina 10 Zach Berry: Clemson won’t have any mercy after what Jake Bentley did to them last year. Zach’s Pick: Clemson 35, South Carolina 13



Big Game Shea is ready to roll (USA Today Sports)

No. 2 Ohio State (-9.5) at No. 13 Michigan, 11 a.m. CST, FOX Neal McCready: The Buckeyes are going to get after Sean Sr.'s kid, Prepare thyself, Facebook. Neal's Pick: Ohio State 27, Michigan 16 Chase Parham: Call me crazy, but I think Ohio State looked past one-loss Penn State last week because of Michigan this week. This won't be pretty. Parham's Pick: Ohio State 34, Michigan 20 Jeffrey Wright: If you want to bet on Shea Patterson while Chase Young is lined up across form him, be my guest. Also, I’m not convinced that Michigan can cover Ohio State man-to-man.Wright’s pick: Ohio State 24, Michigan 14 Zach Berry: Best team in the country. Zach’s Pick: Ohio State 31, Michigan 17



DeAndre Swift saved the day for great recruiter/average coach Kirby Smart last week in Athens. (USA Today Sports)

No. 4 Georgia (-28) at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. CST, ABC Neal McCready: Georgia flirted with disaster a week ago. It won't repeat that in Atlanta. Neal's Pick: Georgia 41, Georgia Tech 10 Chase Parham: Georgia Tech is running a system its roster isn't designed for. That's not the way to hang with Georgia. Parham's Pick: Georgia 41, Tech 9 Jeffrey Wright: The numbers say that Georgia should lay another touchdown, and their offense needs a get-right game. Georgia Tech is perfect for that.Wright’s pick: Georgia 38, Georgia Tech 7 Zach Berry: cLeAn oLd-FaShiOnEd HaTe!!~~ Zach’s Pick: Georgia 43, Georgia Tech 10



No snark here. Kentucky's Lynn Bowden Jr. is one of the league's most underrated and under-appreciated talents. (USA Today Sports)

Louisville (+3) at Kentucky, 11 a.m. CST, SEC Network Neal McCready: I have so much respect for the Wildcats. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 23, Louisville 17 Chase Parham: Mark Stoops has done such a good job that the default setting is to pick Kentucky despite its lack of a quarterback. It says so much about the job he's done with the Wildcats. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 24, Louisville 20 Jeffrey Wright: I hate popular underdogs, and Louisville is a popular underdog.Wright’s pick: Kentucky 24, Louisville 17 Zach Berry: This might be a sneaky good game. Zach’s Pick: Kentucky 31, Louisville 24



Unloved. Unwanted. Un-fireable. (USA Today Sports)

No. 5 Alabama (-4) at No. 15 Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: Oh, hell, for consistency's sake, I'll roll with Auburn. I'm giving a game away here. Neal's Pick: Auburn 20, Alabama 19 Chase Parham: Alabama still has the better quarterback. Auburn has the better defense, but I'll take the offensive playmakers to hit enough big plays. Parham's Pick: Alabama 27, Auburn 20 Jeffrey Wright: Mac Jones isn’t Tua, but I think he’s playing better football than Bo Nix is.Wright’s pick: Alabama 24, Auburn 13 Zach Berry: You will be able to cut the tension with a butter knife. Zach’s Pick: Alabama 31, Auburn 20



There goes my hero. (USA Today Sports)

No. 12 Wisconsin (-2.5) at No. 10 Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: I will not be burned by the Gophers again. Neal's Pick: Minnesota 24, Wisconsin 23 Chase Parham: Well it is Neal's Picks, so we have to pick games like this. Parham's Pick: Minnesota 27, Wisconsin 24 Jeffrey Wright: I think the wrong team is favored. Wright’s pick: Minnesota 24, Wisconsin 21 Zach Berry: SKI U MAH! Zach’s Pick: Minnesota 30, Wisconsin 28



That's Mister Jeremy Pruitt. I've got a feeling his name is one Ole Miss fans are going to be cursing here in the next few weeks. (USA Today Sports)

Vanderbilt (+21.5) at Tennessee, 3 p.m. CST, SEC Network Neal McCready: Jeremy Pruitt is going to gain capital by beating a bad Vanderbilt team. This is Pruitt's world. We're just living in it. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 34, Vanderbilt 10 Chase Parham: I'm giving a game away here. I know it. But that extra half point is bothering me for some reason. Maybe Vanderbilt has the faintest of a pulse now that the coach is inexplicably coming back for another season. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 34, Vanderbilt 14 Jeffrey Wright: Jeremy Pruitt might be smarter than I think he is. By starting the way that the Vols did, he lowered the expectations and standards so much, that the Tennessee hype in 2020 is going to be delicious. Also, the fact that they’re favored by this many points makes me want to lay them actually. Wright’s pick: Tennessee 38, Vanderbilt 14 Zach Berry: Qui curat? Zach’s Pick: Tennessee 35, Vanderbilt 18



It's starting to look like every dinner is Thanksgiving dinner for Shaquille O'Neal. (USA Today Sports)

Texas A&M (+17) at No. 1 LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: LSU wants blood. It'll get it Saturday night. Neal's Pick: LSU 41, Texas A&M 17 Chase Parham: Texas A&M did a really good job against Georgia this week. That won't happen two weeks in a row. Plus LSU gets to play that stupid underdog card after Ohio State jumped the Tigers in the rankings. Parham's Pick: LSU 48, Texas A&M 20 Jeffrey Wright: This line is low enough not to tempt me to take the Aggies.Wright’s pick: LSU 45, Texas A&M 24 Zach Berry: One final tune-up before Atlanta. Zach’s Pick: LSU 38, Texas A&M 24



Something tells me Dan Mullen doesn't miss the Egg Bowl. It's amazing how he orchestrated part of the hit and slipped away unscathed. Frankly, it was a stroke of genius. (USA Today Sports)

Florida State (+17) at No. 11 Florida, 6:30 p.m. CST, SEC Network Neal McCready: Florida State isn't Georgia. It isn't LSU, either. Neal's Pick: Florida 38, Florida State 13 Chase Parham: This is the line of the week. I've been staring at my computer for 45 seconds trying to decide which way to go. I'll take the permanent head coach who is very good. Parham's Pick: Florida 34, Florida State 13 Jeffrey Wright: Dan Mullen versus an interim coach. I’ll take Mullen.Wright’s pick: Florida 31, Florida State 10 Zach Berry: Is this a “win one for the interim” scenario? Nah. But, at least Cam Akers gets to go to Shreveport again! Zach’s Pick: Florida 37, Florida State 16



Sometimes I think Mike Gundy might be one of the smartest and most admirable people in college football. He's made a mint. He's been true to himself and he's won a good bit, too. Think about it. Most schools wish they could find their Mike Gundy. (USA Today Sports)

No. 9 Oklahoma (-12.5) at No. 21 Oklahoma State, 7. p.m., FOX Neal McCready: These are the kinds of games Mike Gundy and Co. step up. The Cowboys lose but it's close in Stillwater. Neal's Pick: Oklahoma 41, Oklahoma State 37 Chase Parham: I'm going to get carpal tunnel from Neal having the need to pick this many games. Parham's Pick: Oklahoma 38, Oklahoma State 31 Jeffrey Wright: I just don’t think Oklahoma is good enough to cover double digit lines right now.Wright’s pick: Oklahoma 41, Oklahoma State 34 Zach Berry: Chuba Hubbard is a machine and he will test Oklahoma, but this feels like a big line, right? Zach’s Pick: Oklahoma 40, Oklahoma State 28



Sunday's games

This guy isn't revolutionizing the quarterback position because there aren't five people on Earth who could replicate his skill set. (USA Today Sports)

San Francisco 49ers (+5) at Baltimore Ravens, Noon CST, FOX Neal McCready: It's crazy to think this could be a Super Bowl preview. Neal's Pick: Ravens 24, Niners 21 Chase Parham: My Saints game-picking is carrying over to this one. Go Ravens. Parham's Pick: Niners 27, Ravens 24 Jeffrey Wright: I think the 49ers defense can make Lamar uncomfortable, and I think the number is overinflated because of what happened on ESPN on Monday Night.Wright’s pick: Ravens 24, 49ers 20 Zach Berry: Lamar Jackson is a cheat code. Zach’s Pick: Ravens 26, 49ers 17



This man sleeps with Giselle Bundchen and genuinely believes she's the lucky one. (USA Today Sports)

New England Patriots (-4.5) at Houston Texans, 7:20 p.m., NBC Neal McCready: I'm not going to bet against New England. Neal's Pick: Patriots 27, Texans 17 Chase Parham: I'm blindly taking the Pats. I'm also terrible at picking NFL games. Parham's Pick: Pats 31, Texans 24 Jeffrey Wright: Bill Belichick versus a former assistant. Wright’s pick: Patriots 24, Texans 17 Zach Berry: Not sure I get this line, but Vegas seems to know what they’re doing. Zach’s Pick: Patriots 24, Texans 16



Monday's game

Chase Parham sees this face in his nightmares. (USA Today Sports)