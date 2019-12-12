Neal's Picks, presented by Southern Craft Stove + Tap: Week 16
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- It's almost bowl season. The NFL playoffs aren't that far away.
And we're in first place!
Isabelle hired Laney and sure enough, we had another banner week!
Glenn and Chip and Morgan and the gang have things on lockdown here at the palace. This place has never run so smoothly.
Sure, we wrecked a few careers and hurt some feelings, but if you get in the way of the Neal's Picks machine, que sera.
On to the picks...
Standings
Last Week:
Neal McCready: 8-4 overall, 8-4 ATS
Chase Parham: 8-4 overall, 6-6 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 8-4 overall, 5-7 ATS
Zach Berry: 8-4 overall, 8-4 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 131-33 overall, 84-65 ATS
Chase Parham: 122-42 overall, 82-67 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 131-33 overall, 81-68 ATS
Zach Berry: 130-34 overall, 81-68 ATS
Saturday's game
Army (+10.5) vs. Navy, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, 2 p.m. CST, CBS
Neal McCready: I have a friend at Army who has kindly sent some goodies from West Point to Carson and me. As a token of my appreciation... Neal's Pick: Army 27, Navy 24
Chase Parham: I watch this game for the great extended CBS intro as much as anything. One game we can all get behind. It's easy to be cynical about a lot of college football, but this remains pretty awesome. Parham's Pick: Navy 27, Army 20
Jeffrey Wright: 10.5 points seems like too many to lay in this game, so I think the smart play is to lay them. Army is allowing nearly five yards per carry against FBS opponents while Navy is averaging nearly six yards per carry against FBS opponents. Wright’s pick: Navy 28, Army 14
Zach Berry: Anchors aweigh please snow! Zach's Pick: Navy 34, Army 20
Sunday's games
Chicago Bears (+4.5) at Green Bay Packers, Noon, FOX
Neal McCready: I want to believe in the Bears, but Trubisky's performance in the opener against the Packers haunts my dreams. Neal's Pick: Packers 24, Bears 17
Chase Parham: The NFL continues to kick me in the teeth. I need the Bears to win, so I'm picking the Packers. Plus I refuse to believe in Mitch Trubisky. Parham's Pick: Packers 34, Bears 20
Jeffrey Wright: I’ve seen this game before. Do I think the Packers can score five points? Yes. I’ll lay them. Wright’s pick: Packers 24, Bears 14
Zach Berry: Too much Aaron Rodgers. Zach's Pick: Packers 26, Bears 17
Houston Texans (+3) at Tennessee Titans, Noon, CBS
Neal McCready: A.J. Brown is a stud. That's all. Neal's Pick: Titans 27, Texans 26
Chase Parham: One team has Laremy Tunsil and can be kind of fun. Another team is the most nondescript team in the NFL. Parham's Pick: Texans 20, Titans 13
Jeffrey Wright: DeAndre Hopkins has nearly 1,200 yards in his 12 games against the Titans, and the Titans haven’t exactly been rock solid in the back end this year. However, I feel like Tannehill is having one of those seasons, and the Texans secondary is even shakier than the Titans. Wright’s pick: Titans 31, Texans 24
Zach Berry: The AFC South makes zero sense. Zach's Pick: Titans 26, Texans 20
Minnesota Vikings (-3) at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. CST, CBS
Neal McCready: I bet this will feel like a Minneapolis reunion in Los Angeles. The Packers are solid, but the Chargers have looked better of late. Neal's Pick: Vikings 30, Chargers 28
Chase Parham: The Vikings scare the hell out of me. I want nothing to do with that 3-6 matchup. Parham's Pick: Vikings 31, Chargers 27
Jeffrey Wright: The Vikings seems too obvious here. The Chargers are getting healthier too. I’ll take the “home” team.Wright’s pick: Vikings 21, Chargers 19
Zach Berry: Does anyone actually like Philip Rivers? Zach's Pick: Vikings 23, Chargers 21
Los Angeles Rams (+3) at Dallas Cowboys, 3:25 p.m., FOX
Neal McCready: I watched Dallas at Chicago last week. I know what I saw. Neal's Pick: Rams 27, Cowboys 17
Chase Parham: I think the Rams are going to make a late-season run. I think the Cowboys are a trainwreck. Parham's Pick: Rams 24, Cowboys 17
Jeffrey Wright: The decision tree for the Cowboys is quite simple. Does the opponent have a winning record —> Yes, bet against them. —>No, bet on them. The Rams have a winning record and seemed to have found an offensive formula. Wright’s pick: Rams 24, Cowboys 21
Zach Berry: Gotta pick up a game somewhere. Zach's Pick: Cowboys 26, Rams 22
Monday's game
Indianapolis Colts (+9) at New Orleans Saints, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: This is a free gain on Parham. His head is spinning. Neal's Pick: Saints 44, Colts 21
Chase Parham: Nope. Not again. I refuse. It just doesn't work. Parham's Pick: Saints 38, Colts 31
Jeffrey Wright: The Colts’ record is better than the sum of its parts. They won six games games, and five were by a possession. Other than a win against the lifeless Jags, they’ve been pretty bad since the calendar moved to November. I’ll take the Saints at home on Monday Night.Wright’s pick: Saints 31, Colts 21
Zach Berry: This won't be close. Zach's Picks: Saints 30, Colts 18