NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- It's almost bowl season. The NFL playoffs aren't that far away. And we're in first place! Isabelle hired Laney and sure enough, we had another banner week! Glenn and Chip and Morgan and the gang have things on lockdown here at the palace. This place has never run so smoothly. Sure, we wrecked a few careers and hurt some feelings, but if you get in the way of the Neal's Picks machine, que sera. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 8-4 overall, 8-4 ATS Chase Parham: 8-4 overall, 6-6 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 8-4 overall, 5-7 ATS Zach Berry: 8-4 overall, 8-4 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 131-33 overall, 84-65 ATS Chase Parham: 122-42 overall, 82-67 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 131-33 overall, 81-68 ATS Zach Berry: 130-34 overall, 81-68 ATS

Saturday's game

Army Black Knights quarterback Jabari Laws (1) carries the ball against the Virginia Military Institute Keydets during the first half at Michie Stadium last month. (USA Today Sports)

Army (+10.5) vs. Navy, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, 2 p.m. CST, CBS Neal McCready: I have a friend at Army who has kindly sent some goodies from West Point to Carson and me. As a token of my appreciation... Neal's Pick: Army 27, Navy 24 Chase Parham: I watch this game for the great extended CBS intro as much as anything. One game we can all get behind. It's easy to be cynical about a lot of college football, but this remains pretty awesome. Parham's Pick: Navy 27, Army 20 Jeffrey Wright: 10.5 points seems like too many to lay in this game, so I think the smart play is to lay them. Army is allowing nearly five yards per carry against FBS opponents while Navy is averaging nearly six yards per carry against FBS opponents. Wright’s pick: Navy 28, Army 14 Zach Berry: Anchors aweigh please snow! Zach's Pick: Navy 34, Army 20

Sunday's games

Damn you, Mitchell Trubisky! You're trying to lure me back in so you can break my lifelong-Bears-fan heart. Let me go! Let my heart heal! (USA Today Sports)

Chicago Bears (+4.5) at Green Bay Packers, Noon, FOX Neal McCready: I want to believe in the Bears, but Trubisky's performance in the opener against the Packers haunts my dreams. Neal's Pick: Packers 24, Bears 17 Chase Parham: The NFL continues to kick me in the teeth. I need the Bears to win, so I'm picking the Packers. Plus I refuse to believe in Mitch Trubisky. Parham's Pick: Packers 34, Bears 20 Jeffrey Wright: I’ve seen this game before. Do I think the Packers can score five points? Yes. I’ll lay them. Wright’s pick: Packers 24, Bears 14 Zach Berry: Too much Aaron Rodgers. Zach's Pick: Packers 26, Bears 17

Damn you, Bears! WE could have had this guy (or Patrick Mahomes) and instead WE are left with Mitch, who only cares about breaking OUR hearts. (USA Today Sports)

Houston Texans (+3) at Tennessee Titans, Noon, CBS Neal McCready: A.J. Brown is a stud. That's all. Neal's Pick: Titans 27, Texans 26 Chase Parham: One team has Laremy Tunsil and can be kind of fun. Another team is the most nondescript team in the NFL. Parham's Pick: Texans 20, Titans 13 Jeffrey Wright: DeAndre Hopkins has nearly 1,200 yards in his 12 games against the Titans, and the Titans haven’t exactly been rock solid in the back end this year. However, I feel like Tannehill is having one of those seasons, and the Texans secondary is even shakier than the Titans. Wright’s pick: Titans 31, Texans 24 Zach Berry: The AFC South makes zero sense. Zach's Pick: Titans 26, Texans 20

Look at this picture, Chase Parham. This could be the face of the man who ruins your January plans. (USA Today Sports)

Minnesota Vikings (-3) at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. CST, CBS Neal McCready: I bet this will feel like a Minneapolis reunion in Los Angeles. The Packers are solid, but the Chargers have looked better of late. Neal's Pick: Vikings 30, Chargers 28 Chase Parham: The Vikings scare the hell out of me. I want nothing to do with that 3-6 matchup. Parham's Pick: Vikings 31, Chargers 27 Jeffrey Wright: The Vikings seems too obvious here. The Chargers are getting healthier too. I’ll take the “home” team.Wright’s pick: Vikings 21, Chargers 19 Zach Berry: Does anyone actually like Philip Rivers? Zach's Pick: Vikings 23, Chargers 21

Or it could be these guys, Parham. 'Member them? (USA Today Sports)

Los Angeles Rams (+3) at Dallas Cowboys, 3:25 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: I watched Dallas at Chicago last week. I know what I saw. Neal's Pick: Rams 27, Cowboys 17 Chase Parham: I think the Rams are going to make a late-season run. I think the Cowboys are a trainwreck. Parham's Pick: Rams 24, Cowboys 17 Jeffrey Wright: The decision tree for the Cowboys is quite simple. Does the opponent have a winning record —> Yes, bet against them. —>No, bet on them. The Rams have a winning record and seemed to have found an offensive formula. Wright’s pick: Rams 24, Cowboys 21 Zach Berry: Gotta pick up a game somewhere. Zach's Pick: Cowboys 26, Rams 22

Monday's game

Show me a better football uniform than the Colts' all-whites. I'll wait. I've got time. Hint: You won't find one. It's what elegance looks like when it embraces sultry sexiness. Straight fire, but dignified. (USA Today Sports)