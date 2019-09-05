NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- We at Neal's Picks try to see the glass half full. We are optimists. We are dreamers. We believe in the goodness of humanity. Those are core principles upheld throughout the mansion, but still, we are left scratching our collective heads after Week 1. We've searched our souls. We labored over this decision. We'd think about it, talk about it, take another shot of mezcal and then talk about it some more. Finally, all the liquor was gone and it was time to embrace the decision we all knew was inevitable as early as last Saturday afternoon. It's time to break up with Boom. Deep down, we knew late last year. We kept the relationship going through the spring and summer even though the feelings had faded. Once so exciting and energetic, Boom has let himself go. That became undeniably obvious on Saturday in Charlotte. Not only did Boom and his boys not cover the 8.5-point line, but they lost outright to Mack Brown and Phil Longo. Say that slowly to yourself. We had each intern spend her Labor Day repeating that out loud. It resulted in a bit of a melodic chant, but nonetheless, Boom lost to Mack Brown and Phil Longo. Longo chases grass and, if some of his decisions Saturday were any indication, Brown consumes it in copious amounts once it's caught. Oh, and Barry Odom, you're dead to us. If that happens in Laramie, well, it just can't happen. It's over before it even started. Goodbye. And then there's Mr. Jeremy Pruitt. None of us here at the Palatial Headquarters walked into the season with any belief in Angry Jeremy and the Vols, but goodness gracious, who thought Big Orange Nation would be moving on to yet another coaching search in early September? Helpful memo: Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders now. Just an FYI. All in all, we are in good shape after Week 1. No furniture has been reclaimed. We've got a little money in our pockets. No interns were spanked, at least not for dereliction of her duties. We've moved on to Week 2. Goodbye, Boom. We wish you well. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 8-4 overall, 6-5 ATS Chase Parham: 7-5 overall, 5-6 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 9-3 overall, 8-3 ATS Zach Berry: 8-4 overall, 5-6 ATS

All games Saturday

Missouri's Kelly Bryant must feel like he's slumming/dumpster diving. No way he was ever treated this way when he was quarterbacking Clemson. Now, he's being asked to carry an entire roster and losing games in places like Laramie, (USA Today Sports)

West Virginia (-14) at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: Well, I sure look foolish now. I believed the Tigers were going to win 9-10 games. One of those, I assumed, would be Wyoming. Instead, woof. I still think they'll be OK. Neal's Pick: Missouri 38, West Virginia 21 Chase Parham: I know Wyoming doesn't completely suck, but that was an awful look on Saturday in Laramie. I had the Cowboys covering, and they did the great work we all needed. I know West Virginia isn't good in post-Dana year one, but the 'Eers can cover that line. Parham's Pick: Missouri 34, West Virginia 21 Jeffrey Wright: Don’t get me wrong, I thoroughly enjoyed the manner in which Missouri lost to Wyoming, but also, it was fluke-adjacent considering the turnovers. West Virginia is low-key bad, and I think Missouri is a bit of a value play here. Wright’s Pick: Missouri 38, West Virginia 21 Zach Berry: Shoutout to Sheriff Longmire and the Red Pony for sticking it to Barry Odom’s defense. But, Kelly Bryant looked good and I feel like this is bounce back territory for Missouri. Zach’s Pick: Missouri 36, West Virginia 21



It's sad to see Boom this way -- putting on stress pounds and just generally looking miserable. However, it's time to move on. We're just dragging ourselves down trying to prop him up. He's on his own now. Maybe it's true. Maybe it's better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all, but we can't help but think we gave away a lot of our prime years to someone who didn't return the commitment. Farewell, Boom. (USA Today Sports)

Will Muschamp on fan outrage:



'We’re pissed off too, our coaches and staff. We’re in a bunker mentality. I don’t read your articles and podcasts. End of the day, it’s about what we need to do to win. Rally to win these games. Help us win games. That would be my message.' pic.twitter.com/a3GI1jzkw6 — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) September 3, 2019

Charleston Southern (No line) at South Carolina, 11 a.m. CDT, SEC Network Neal McCready: I'm over it already. Neal's Pick: South Carolina 43, Charleston Southern 10 Chase Parham: I really thought that would be an entertaining game between the Carolinas. Instead it just depressing. Has a star fallen farther than Jake Bentley's? Parham's Pick: South Carolina 38, Charleston Southern 13 Jeffrey Wright: Will Muschamp’s buyout is $18.75 million. I will never understand how schools agree to these when the odds are overwhelming that you’re going to fire your coach. In the last five years, only three schools haven’t had a coaching change — Alabama, Auburn (seriously), and Kentucky (what were the odds?!?). I have a dream that one day, $100-million+ businesses will be run like $100 Million+ businesses. Wright’s Pick: South Carolina 41, Charleston Southern 6 Zach Berry: “I ONLY WANNA BE WITH BOOMMMM!” Zach’s Pick: South Carolina 41, Charleston Southern 14





Find someone who will stare deeply into your eyes the way Derek Mason stares into Kirby Smart's. Or just stare at this photo and imagine what Mason must've been thinking at this moment. It's not Dino Babers-Hugh Freeze creepy, but that's some serious eye contact. (USA Today Sports)

Vanderbilt (+8.5) at Purdue, 11 a.m., Big Ten Network Neal McCready: Purdue didn't exactly set the world on fire in its opener. Vanderbilt looked adequate. When in doubt, take points. Neal's Pick: Purdue 27, Vanderbilt 24 Chase Parham: I felt really good for the Nevada kicker in the opener. A long-range game-winning field goal and then a scholarship following the game. Not bad at all. Purdude? Just bad enough to let this be a Vanderbilt cover. Parham's Pick: Purdue 30, Vanderbilt 24 Jeffrey Wright: Vanderbilt can’t score, but they are more competent on defense than I expected them to be. The problem is that they’re anemic on offense. I mean truly dreadful, worse than what you saw on Saturday at the Liberty Bowl. Wright’s Pick: Purdue 17, Vanderbilt 9 Zach Berry: Vanderbilt was fine last week against Georgia, all things considered. But, Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers will do just enough. That endowment though! Zach’s Pick: Purdue 32, Vanderbilt 21



Well, if Kellen Mond somehow leads Texas A&M to national prominence and enters the Heisman race, the cult leaders in College Station won't have to look far for a promotional photo. (USA Today Sports)

No. 12 Texas A&M (+18.5) at No. 1 Clemson, 2:30 p.m. CDT, ABC Neal McCready: Clemson is winning this game, but the Aggies are turning the corner as a program faster than many believed. They'll give the Tigers a little quiz. Not a test, mind you, but a quiz. Neal's Pick: Clemson 40, Texas A&M 23 Chase Parham: This is probably a sucker bet. I don't think A&M is some force at this point, but for some reason this feels like a competitive game for a half. Let's hope Clemson doesn't go crazy after intermission. Parham's Pick: Clemson 42, Texas A&M 31 Jeffrey Wright: Ah yes, our rat line of the week. A&M had a chance to get this game to overtime last year, but if you recall the game, it was fluke-adjace. Clemson was still rotating Bryant and Lawrence and had no flow on offense. I’m prepared to regret this bet immediately, but I like to fade popular underdogs, and A&M is a popular underdog. Wright’s Pick: Clemson 45, Texas A&M 24 Zach Berry: What Texas A&M did last week shouldn’t matter. Trevor Lawrence and Co. are just better. But, Jimbo Fisher knows how to keep it close. Zach’s Pick: Clemson 33, Texas A&M 24



Tommy, you beat Louisiana-Lafayette. That's it. You might want to hold off on the "We're No. 1" stuff for a bit. (USA Today Sports)

Southern Mississippi (+17) at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU Neal McCready: I think the Bulldogs' offense is going to be better than it was a year ago. Defensively, not so much. Still, MSU will handle the fellows from Hattiesburg with relative ease. Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 42, Southern Miss 21 Chase Parham: Joe Moorhead is going to get healthy for a week here. It'll come crashing down soon enough but for now it's all about the Bulldogs beating up on the in-state school and feeling good for a week. Parham's Pick: MSU 49, USM 20 Jeffrey Wright: I’m well aware that MSU didn’t cover last week. Believe me. However, I thought they actually looked better than I thought they would. Stevens is definitely an upgrade as a passer compared to Fitzgerald, and while he’s not Fitzgerald as a runner, he’s definitely more in tune with what Moorhead wants in a quarterback. I’ll say that MSU has a big day during their home opener and cleans up the busted plays on defense. Wright’s Pick: Mississippi State 38, Southern Miss 14 Zach Berry: Man, I don’t know what to expect with this game but I do know I could care less what tweets my rivals’ offensive coordinator likes on Twitter. With that said, the Mustard Buzzards don’t have the horses. Zach’s Pick: Mississippi State 44, Southern Mississippi 13



Who says Nick Saban doesn't have a soft side? First, he's in Geico commercials and now he's letting his players put a fake leather helmet on his head after a 402-point win over Duke in August. He's softening before our very eyes, I tell you. (USA Today Sports)

New Mexico State (+54) at No. 2 Alabama, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I feel risky. I want to live on the edge. I'm laying them. Neal's Pick: Alabama 66, New Mexico State 3 Chase Parham: I said on Monday I won't lay 54 points out of principle. I'm sticking by that. Parham's Pick: Alabama 63, New Mexico State 10 Jeffrey Wright: Believe it or not, most advanced metrics say that this line isn’t big enough. However, I think Saban will try to stay under the number during the second half, and the Tide don’t have a competent backup this year. Also, if Alabama wins 60-7, they still wouldn’t cover. Wright’s Pick: Alabama 56, New Mexico State 7 Zach Berry: Nick Saban needs a teaching moment so take the Desert Aggies. Zach’s Pick: Alabama 49, New Mexico State 7



Yes, we're all thinking the same thing. My guess: Real. (USA Today Sports)

Murray State (No line) at No. 3 Georgia, 3 p.m. CDT, ESPN2 Neal McCready: I've got nothing cute to say. Neal's Pick: Georgia 52, Murray State 3 Chase Parham: They are, in fact, the Racers. Parham's Pick: Georgia 56, Murray State 3 Jeffrey Wright: Murray State played something called Pikeville State last week. There’s your CFB Snapple fact of the day. Wright’s Pick: Georgia 52, Murray State 10 Zach Berry: [R.E.M. Spotify shuffle] Zach’s Pick: Georgia 69, Murray State 0



Someone should tell them that not only is the casting call over for "Deliverance," but the movie has been filmed and released already. (USA Today Sports)

Brigham Young (+3) at Tennessee, 6 p.m. CDT, ESPN Neal McCready: The Vols are back, baby. I adore them. They refuse to acknowledge the calendar turned to the 2000s some 19 years ago and their reign is over forever. Neal's Pick: Nebraska East 27, BYU 23 Chase Parham: I think we overreacted on Tennessee. Don't get me wrong. They aren't good. In fact the Vols are closer to sucking. But BYU isn't good, and I think Tennessee finds a little something offensively. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 28, BYU 20 Jeffrey Wright: I can’t believe I’m about to do this, but I think I want the Vols. They’re going to sell beer on Saturday, and that might create some type of novelty. I’m reaching here, ok? I obviously don’t want to bet on Tennessee, but I REALLY don’t want to bet on BYU.Wright’s Pick: Tennessee 24, BYU 20 Zach Berry: The man didn’t know what asparagus was so who’s to say Jeremy Pruitt has never heard of the Mormon religion? Zach’s Pick: Tennessee 24, BYU 17



Houston Nutt is out of football, relegated to obscure TV duty. Hugh Freeze is calling plays (but only the good ones, mind you) from a hospital bed in a press box in Lynchburg, Va. Ed Orgeron, meanwhile, has a top-10 team possibly poised to contend for an SEC title. Yep, college football is crazy. (USA Today Sports)

No. 6 LSU (-4.5) at No. 9 Texas, 6:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: LSU is legit. I truly believe it. Saturday night in Austin, the Tigers are going to make a statement. Neal's Pick: LSU 31, Texas 14 Chase Parham: I've been down on Joe Burrow all offseason. I've continued to make fun of Ed Orgeron. I picked Georgia Southern last week to cover that line. But I can't stand Texas, so Geaux Tigers. Parham's Pick: LSU 30, Texas 21 Jeffrey Wright: Listen, take what I write about LSU with caution. I don’t think I’ve won bets on LSU in consecutive weeks since Obama’s first term. Further, I’m well aware what Herman’s record is as an underdog, and I know that Georgia Southern wasn’t a test. HOWEVER, I can’t get how good LSU looked on offense out of my mind, and they’re really good on defense. I think I saw a contender on Saturday. I’m going to spring that trap. Wright’s Pick: LSU 31, Texas 17 Zach Berry: Tom Herman is a fraud and Sam Ehlinger isn’t good. Dave Aranda is still there so, yeah, let it ride. Zach’s Pick: LSU 27, Texas 20



This photo, taken at Florida's season-opening win over Miami, made me sad, and I wanted you guys to wallow in my temporarily morose sensation. (USA Today Sports)

UT-Martin (No line) at No. 11 Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU Neal McCready: Is anyone else bothered by Dan Mullen's wife kissing all the players when they get off the bus? Imagine a female coach's husband doing that to female players. It's just weird. Neal's Pick: Florida 51, UT-Martin 7 Chase Parham: Florida will be two games into the season, and I have no idea what to make of them. Are they good? Are they average? Are they very flawed in a couple areas? I know the Gators aren't beating Georgia, but that's all I got. Parham's Pick: Florida 45, UT Martin 9 Jeffrey Wright: The fact that this game is available nationwide for your viewing pleasure is proof that you can have access to too much football. Wright’s Pick: Florida 45, UT-Martin 6 Zach Berry: Sure. Zach’s Pick: Florida 58, UT-Martin 10



So here's a photo of Aubie (he's the tiger in the middle) with two happy Auburn cheerleaders. It's the circle of life and all that. Smile again. (USA Today Sports)

Tulane (+19.5) at No. 10 Auburn, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: I want to take the points here, and I think Tulane is actually pretty decent, but that Auburn defense is salty. Neal's Pick: Auburn 38, Tulane 14 Chase Parham: I'm really worried about the Auburn defensive line overwhelming Tulane. Big time worried. However, I think Auburn struggles a touch after the comeback win, and I'm not yet a believer in Bo Nix being great in his second game. Parham's Pick: Auburn 28, Tulane 17 Jeffrey Wright: I am prepared to immediately regret this bet in the first quarter, but Willie Fritz has built a competent team at New Orleans, and this feels like the classic letdown spot for Auburn. Wright’s Pick: Auburn 31, Tulane 17 Zach Berry: This is Letdown City, folks. But, Bo Nix ain’t bad and Kevin Steele still has his front seven so there ya go. Zach’s Pick: Auburn 45, Tulane 21



I feel bad about the Lee Corso picture. I do. It's a wonderful day and I threw Corso's (and all of ours) mortality in your face. Here are some attractive Kentucky dance team members. I'm really sorry. (USA Today Sports)

Eastern Michigan (+14.5) at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I'm done doubting the Wildcats. Until they burn me, I'm riding with UK in these games. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 42, Eastern Kentucky 17 Chase Parham: I know it was years ago but Eastern Michigan couldn't run on the field correctly. Give me the Wildcats. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 41, Eastern Michigan 20 Jeffrey Wright: Eastern Michigan is worse than Toledo, so, sure why not? Go Cats! Wright’s Pick: Kentucky 38, Eastern Michigan 21 Zach Berry: Can’t wait to not watch a second of this one! Zach’s Pick: Kentucky 31, Eastern Michigan 10



I would've looked for my daughter in this picture from Arkansas' opener Saturday against Portland State. However, this photo was taken in the third quarter. She left with 10 minutes left in the first quarter. We McCreadys are football junkies, I tell you. We can't get enough. (USA Today Sports)