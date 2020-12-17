RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by The College Corner: Championship Week

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- We at Neal's Picks are normally just reloading right now, getting ready to dive into a slate full of bowl picks. However, the great pandemic of 2020 has changed that. It's almost Christmas, and we're picking regular-season games. We love it, but poor Dan Wolken is just exhausted from the grind of it all.

Today’s college football slate is pretty bleak. Let’s just get to the end. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 12, 2020

Actually, Dan, the slate ended up being quite fun. This week's could be, too, and I'll be grateful for whatever bowl games we get. I wake up every day and thank God and everyone who played college football this season for doing it. You know, it's almost as if it could be done, players wouldn't die and sports writers like -- I don't know, you and me -- would have something to write about and not risk losing our jobs. So, Merry Christmas, everyone! I'm so glad it didn't end. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 6-2 overall, 6-2 ATS Chase Parham: 6-2 overall, 5-3 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 6-2 overall, 6-2 ATS Zach Berry: 7-1 overall, 4-4 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 86-28 overall, 69-45 ATS Chase Parham: 86-28 overall, 64-50 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 88-26 overall, 68-46 ATS Zach Berry: 90-24 overall, 63-51 ATS

All games Saturday

All times listed Central Standard Time

Here's to the Wildcats! May this Land of Lincoln Trophy (which is really cool) not be the only trophy you collect this December. (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 15 Northwestern +20.5 vs. No. 3 Ohio State, Big Ten Championship Game, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 11 a.m., FOX Neal McCready: We are all Wildcats fans Saturday. All of us. If Santa loves us, Northwestern will win. Alas... Neal's Pick: Ohio State 42, Northwestern 17 Chase Parham: There's no way the Big Ten would have changed the rule if Ohio State were 6-1 and Indiana was 5-0. I'm hoping for a Christmas miracle. Parham's Pick: Ohio State 45, Northwestern 20 Jeffrey Wright: I know Northwestern gets everyone into their game, but they just don’t have the secondary to keep up with Ohio State. Also, their offense is better this year, but let’s not act as if it’s a good unit. They’re No. 99 in SP+ in offense. Also, I think Ohio State knows they need style point, so I’ll hope for the rout. Wright’s pick: Ohio State 41, Northwestern 14 Zach Berry: Bennison's is still the best damn bakery in the Big Ten. Zach's Pick: Ohio State 35, Northwestern 17

It looks like Jeremy Pruett has held off a challenge to become the Tennessee football coach. South Carolina? Nope. Auburn? Not even a whisper of interest. Vanderbilt? Haha, no. Tennessee? Nah, we'll just stick with Jeremy. It's almost as if it's just not going to happen. I wonder why. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 5 Texas A&M -14 at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: It's Senior Day in Knoxville, and boy oh boy, are they happy to get out of there. Texas A&M needs style points and some miracles elsewhere. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 38, Tennessee 21 Chase Parham: Texas A&M is probably on the outside looking in, but style points can't hurt. That's probably the goal on against the Vols. Parham's Pick: A&M 34, Tennessee 17 Jeffrey Wright: Texas A&M will have a shot to make an impression and case for the Playoff, and I think they will. Wright: Texas A&M 38, Tennessee 17 Zach Berry: Jimbo Fisher will win ugly and the Vols will be back In 2021. Zach's Pick: Texas A&M 33, Tennessee 20

Next season, I'm doing the Tour of Iowa. I've adopted both teams. These are my people. Go 'Clones! (Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 12 Oklahoma -6 vs. No. 8 Iowa State, Big 12 Championship Game, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: This is going to be such a good game. I seriously can't wait to watch it. Oklahoma is playing at a really high level hight now. That said, Iowa State is a legitimately good football team. Neal's Pick: Oklahoma 34, Iowa State 31 Chase Parham: Matt Campbell has to be kicking himself each and every night. Take the opener back and this is a play-in de facto quarterfinal game. Oklahoma has gotten better as the year has gone on and remains the program in the Big 12. They're the team, too, and that'll be proven on Saturday, but it'll be close. Parham's Pick: Oklahoma 37, Iowa State 34 Jeffrey Wright: Oklahoma has quietly put together some really nice defensive performances the last few weeks, and Spencer Rattler has played better since these two teams last met. I like Lincoln Riley in rematches. They’ve increased the margin of victory in every rematch during the Big XII title game. Also, I’m a little woke on the Iowa State ranking in the CFP. I think they’re positioning Oklahoma to be able to jump in the event that someone in the Top-4 struggles, and they don’t want to put A&M in the playoff. Wright’s pick: Oklahoma 38, Iowa State 24 Zach Berry: Wide Right and Natty Lite baby! This one should be fun. Zach's Pick: Oklahoma 35, Iowa State 31

Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell reacts to the audacity of ULL trying to call itself Louisiana. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette +3.5 at No. 9 Coastal Carolina, Sun Belt Championship Game, 2:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Coastal is legitimately good. Jamey Chadwell will be a hot name in a year. Happy for my friend, Michael Benson, here. Neal's Pick: Coastal Carolina 37, Louisiana-Lafayette 30 Chase Parham: Coastal escaped against Troy with a lot of luck. That runs out on Saturday versus the Cajuns. Parham's Pick: ULL 27, Coastal 24 Jeffrey Wright: It’s really difficult to go undefeated, and Coastal feels like they’re gettable now. I think these are two even teams, so I will take the points. Wright: ULL 38, Coastal Carolina 35 Zach Berry: BEACH CHICKENS!!! Zach's Pick: Coastal Carolina 38, ULL 32

Give the man credit. He's done a helluva job in Year One at Mizzou. He wants to be cool, though, and not everyone can be school. Some of us are just nerds, Eliah. Just embrace it and roll. (Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

Missouri -1.5 at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate Channel Neal McCready: Missouri handles business against inferior teams. Is Mississippi State inferior? You can bet Steve Robertson's trashy ass unwashed mane it is. At least that's what my sources tell me. Neal's Pick: Missouri 34, Mississippi State 20 Chase Parham: It's impossible to take Mississippi State in a close line against anyone not named Vanderbilt. Meanwhile, Eliah Drinkwitz is a nerd but has put together a solid season. Parham's Pick: Mizzou 38, MSU 30 Jeffrey Wright: Missouri beats bad teams. Mississippi State is a bad team. Wright: Missouri 31, Mississippi State 24 Zach Berry: Eli Drinkwitz Is about to LARP all over Starkville. Zach's Pick: Missouri 32, Mississippi State 20

Lane Kiffin and Ed Orgeron go way back. In other words, expect this rivalry to become playfully, troll-fully personal. (Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports)

Ole Miss +1 at LSU, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: The weather worries me a bit, but I've seen nothing to indicate Ole Miss' offense will be slowed. This should be quite entertaining. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 42, LSU 38 Chase Parham: I need to pick up a game and Ole Miss is the trendy pick. Frankly, the weather may decide this one. Clear skies and Ole Miss will outscore the Tigers. If it gets soggy, LSU has enough physicality to make this one difficult. Parham's Pick: LSU 31, Ole Miss 28 Jeffrey Wright: I think Ole Miss still cares, and I think Florida never made LSU quit. I think Ole Miss will be able to score enough to make the Tigers lose interest.Wright: Ole Miss 42, LSU 31 Zach Berry: Can LSU get up again after that win in Gainesville? And like Jeffrey mentioned, Ole Miss wants this WAY more than LSU. Also, the Tigers have the worst pass defense in the SEC. Give me the better quarterback and the most explosive offense in the country. Zach's Pick: Ole Miss 44, LSU 37

Those loud noises in College Station and Cincinnati? They're just newfound Fighting Irish fans. (Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 4 Clemson -10.5 vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, ACC Championship Game, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 3 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: Clemson is simply better. Is it 10.5 points better? That's the part that lends me pause. Nevertheless... Neal's Pick: Clemson 30, Notre Dame Dame 20 Chase Parham: We're just taking points and hoping for the best. Clemson has more talent and needs it more, but that's a large line, and I do think the Irish can dictate tempo. Parham's Pick: Clemson 30, Notre Dame 24 Jeffrey Wright: I know everyone in this profession loves to rip Dabo for his moronic statements. However, I view those comments as his motivational tactics for his own team. I don’t think Clemson is going to blitz Book like they did during the last meeting, and I think Lawrence allows Clemson to have more balance. Wright’s pick: Clemson 34, Notre Dame 20 Zach Berry: This isn't your catfish girlfriend's Notre Dame. This is a legitimate CFP team. Notre Dame our mother, pray for us. Zach's Pick: Notre Dame 36, Clemson 35

Nick Nash and San Jose State have been one of college football's fun stories this season. Dan Wolken, however, finds no fun. He finds no joy in this gridiron contest, not this year, not when we should be hunkered down and bunkered down. No sir. So take that, Nick Nash. (Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports)

Boise State -6.5 vs. No. 25 San Jose State, Mountain West Conference Championship Game, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, 3:15 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: Call me a romantic, but I think these two teams are even. Give me Cinderella in a game that will mean oh so much to the Spartans. Neal's Pick: San Jose State 37, Boise State 34 Chase Parham: San Jose State is the team showing up at a different speed because of how important it is to them. Boise is better, but 2020 has been hard enough, let's root for a story. Parham's Pick: San Jose State 35, Boise 34 Jeffrey Wright: San Jose State has been a fantastic story this season, and they’ve had some great wins. However, they’re not in the same tier as Boise. I’ll take the Broncos. Wright: Boise State 34, San Jose State 24 Zach Berry: The story is great, but give me Bryan Harsin and the Broncs in a close one. Zach's Pick: Boise State 34, San Jose State 31

Mac, here's a friendly reminder: If you want the Heisman, throw it to someone other than No. 6. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 1 Alabama -17 vs. No. 11 Florida, SEC Championship Game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 7 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: Lay 'em. Close your eyes and lay 'em. Neal's Pick: Alabama 51, Florida 20 Chase Parham: I was going to lay them anyway, but last week just made it more certain. Florida has nothing to play for, and Alabama is simply on a mission at this point. Parham's Pick: Alabama 48, Florida 30 Jeffrey Wright: Keep calm, and lay them all. Wright’s pick: Alabama 49, Florida 31 Zach Berry: Nah. Zach's Pick: Alabama 48, Florida 30

After a long day of scoreboard watching, will Desmond Ritter and the Bearcats feel like putting on a show? (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)