RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by The College Corner: Championship Week

Neal's Picks: Championship Week
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- We at Neal's Picks are normally just reloading right now, getting ready to dive into a slate full of bowl picks.
However, the great pandemic of 2020 has changed that. It's almost Christmas, and we're picking regular-season games. We love it, but poor Dan Wolken is just exhausted from the grind of it all.
Today’s college football slate is pretty bleak. Let’s just get to the end.— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 12, 2020
Actually, Dan, the slate ended up being quite fun. This week's could be, too, and I'll be grateful for whatever bowl games we get.
I wake up every day and thank God and everyone who played college football this season for doing it. You know, it's almost as if it could be done, players wouldn't die and sports writers like -- I don't know, you and me -- would have something to write about and not risk losing our jobs.
So, Merry Christmas, everyone! I'm so glad it didn't end.
On to the picks...
Standings
Last Week:
Neal McCready: 6-2 overall, 6-2 ATS
Chase Parham: 6-2 overall, 5-3 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 6-2 overall, 6-2 ATS
Zach Berry: 7-1 overall, 4-4 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 86-28 overall, 69-45 ATS
Chase Parham: 86-28 overall, 64-50 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 88-26 overall, 68-46 ATS
Zach Berry: 90-24 overall, 63-51 ATS
All games Saturday
All times listed Central Standard Time
No. 15 Northwestern +20.5 vs. No. 3 Ohio State, Big Ten Championship Game, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 11 a.m., FOX
Neal McCready: We are all Wildcats fans Saturday. All of us. If Santa loves us, Northwestern will win. Alas... Neal's Pick: Ohio State 42, Northwestern 17
Chase Parham: There's no way the Big Ten would have changed the rule if Ohio State were 6-1 and Indiana was 5-0. I'm hoping for a Christmas miracle. Parham's Pick: Ohio State 45, Northwestern 20
Jeffrey Wright: I know Northwestern gets everyone into their game, but they just don’t have the secondary to keep up with Ohio State. Also, their offense is better this year, but let’s not act as if it’s a good unit. They’re No. 99 in SP+ in offense. Also, I think Ohio State knows they need style point, so I’ll hope for the rout. Wright’s pick: Ohio State 41, Northwestern 14
Zach Berry: Bennison's is still the best damn bakery in the Big Ten. Zach's Pick: Ohio State 35, Northwestern 17
No. 5 Texas A&M -14 at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: It's Senior Day in Knoxville, and boy oh boy, are they happy to get out of there. Texas A&M needs style points and some miracles elsewhere. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 38, Tennessee 21
Chase Parham: Texas A&M is probably on the outside looking in, but style points can't hurt. That's probably the goal on against the Vols. Parham's Pick: A&M 34, Tennessee 17
Jeffrey Wright: Texas A&M will have a shot to make an impression and case for the Playoff, and I think they will. Wright: Texas A&M 38, Tennessee 17
Zach Berry: Jimbo Fisher will win ugly and the Vols will be back In 2021. Zach's Pick: Texas A&M 33, Tennessee 20
No. 12 Oklahoma -6 vs. No. 8 Iowa State, Big 12 Championship Game, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, 11 a.m., ABC
Neal McCready: This is going to be such a good game. I seriously can't wait to watch it. Oklahoma is playing at a really high level hight now. That said, Iowa State is a legitimately good football team. Neal's Pick: Oklahoma 34, Iowa State 31
Chase Parham: Matt Campbell has to be kicking himself each and every night. Take the opener back and this is a play-in de facto quarterfinal game. Oklahoma has gotten better as the year has gone on and remains the program in the Big 12. They're the team, too, and that'll be proven on Saturday, but it'll be close. Parham's Pick: Oklahoma 37, Iowa State 34
Jeffrey Wright: Oklahoma has quietly put together some really nice defensive performances the last few weeks, and Spencer Rattler has played better since these two teams last met. I like Lincoln Riley in rematches. They’ve increased the margin of victory in every rematch during the Big XII title game. Also, I’m a little woke on the Iowa State ranking in the CFP. I think they’re positioning Oklahoma to be able to jump in the event that someone in the Top-4 struggles, and they don’t want to put A&M in the playoff. Wright’s pick: Oklahoma 38, Iowa State 24
Zach Berry: Wide Right and Natty Lite baby! This one should be fun. Zach's Pick: Oklahoma 35, Iowa State 31
No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette +3.5 at No. 9 Coastal Carolina, Sun Belt Championship Game, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Coastal is legitimately good. Jamey Chadwell will be a hot name in a year. Happy for my friend, Michael Benson, here. Neal's Pick: Coastal Carolina 37, Louisiana-Lafayette 30
Chase Parham: Coastal escaped against Troy with a lot of luck. That runs out on Saturday versus the Cajuns. Parham's Pick: ULL 27, Coastal 24
Jeffrey Wright: It’s really difficult to go undefeated, and Coastal feels like they’re gettable now. I think these are two even teams, so I will take the points. Wright: ULL 38, Coastal Carolina 35
Zach Berry: BEACH CHICKENS!!! Zach's Pick: Coastal Carolina 38, ULL 32
Missouri -1.5 at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate Channel
Neal McCready: Missouri handles business against inferior teams. Is Mississippi State inferior? You can bet Steve Robertson's trashy ass unwashed mane it is. At least that's what my sources tell me. Neal's Pick: Missouri 34, Mississippi State 20
Chase Parham: It's impossible to take Mississippi State in a close line against anyone not named Vanderbilt. Meanwhile, Eliah Drinkwitz is a nerd but has put together a solid season. Parham's Pick: Mizzou 38, MSU 30
Jeffrey Wright: Missouri beats bad teams. Mississippi State is a bad team. Wright: Missouri 31, Mississippi State 24
Zach Berry: Eli Drinkwitz Is about to LARP all over Starkville. Zach's Pick: Missouri 32, Mississippi State 20
Ole Miss +1 at LSU, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
Neal McCready: The weather worries me a bit, but I've seen nothing to indicate Ole Miss' offense will be slowed. This should be quite entertaining. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 42, LSU 38
Chase Parham: I need to pick up a game and Ole Miss is the trendy pick. Frankly, the weather may decide this one. Clear skies and Ole Miss will outscore the Tigers. If it gets soggy, LSU has enough physicality to make this one difficult. Parham's Pick: LSU 31, Ole Miss 28
Jeffrey Wright: I think Ole Miss still cares, and I think Florida never made LSU quit. I think Ole Miss will be able to score enough to make the Tigers lose interest.Wright: Ole Miss 42, LSU 31
Zach Berry: Can LSU get up again after that win in Gainesville? And like Jeffrey mentioned, Ole Miss wants this WAY more than LSU. Also, the Tigers have the worst pass defense in the SEC. Give me the better quarterback and the most explosive offense in the country. Zach's Pick: Ole Miss 44, LSU 37
No. 4 Clemson -10.5 vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, ACC Championship Game, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 3 p.m., ABC
Neal McCready: Clemson is simply better. Is it 10.5 points better? That's the part that lends me pause. Nevertheless... Neal's Pick: Clemson 30, Notre Dame Dame 20
Chase Parham: We're just taking points and hoping for the best. Clemson has more talent and needs it more, but that's a large line, and I do think the Irish can dictate tempo. Parham's Pick: Clemson 30, Notre Dame 24
Jeffrey Wright: I know everyone in this profession loves to rip Dabo for his moronic statements. However, I view those comments as his motivational tactics for his own team. I don’t think Clemson is going to blitz Book like they did during the last meeting, and I think Lawrence allows Clemson to have more balance. Wright’s pick: Clemson 34, Notre Dame 20
Zach Berry: This isn't your catfish girlfriend's Notre Dame. This is a legitimate CFP team. Notre Dame our mother, pray for us. Zach's Pick: Notre Dame 36, Clemson 35
Boise State -6.5 vs. No. 25 San Jose State, Mountain West Conference Championship Game, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, 3:15 p.m., FOX
Neal McCready: Call me a romantic, but I think these two teams are even. Give me Cinderella in a game that will mean oh so much to the Spartans. Neal's Pick: San Jose State 37, Boise State 34
Chase Parham: San Jose State is the team showing up at a different speed because of how important it is to them. Boise is better, but 2020 has been hard enough, let's root for a story. Parham's Pick: San Jose State 35, Boise 34
Jeffrey Wright: San Jose State has been a fantastic story this season, and they’ve had some great wins. However, they’re not in the same tier as Boise. I’ll take the Broncos. Wright: Boise State 34, San Jose State 24
Zach Berry: The story is great, but give me Bryan Harsin and the Broncs in a close one. Zach's Pick: Boise State 34, San Jose State 31
No. 1 Alabama -17 vs. No. 11 Florida, SEC Championship Game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 7 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: Lay 'em. Close your eyes and lay 'em. Neal's Pick: Alabama 51, Florida 20
Chase Parham: I was going to lay them anyway, but last week just made it more certain. Florida has nothing to play for, and Alabama is simply on a mission at this point. Parham's Pick: Alabama 48, Florida 30
Jeffrey Wright: Keep calm, and lay them all. Wright’s pick: Alabama 49, Florida 31
Zach Berry: Nah. Zach's Pick: Alabama 48, Florida 30
No. 20 Tulsa +14.5 at No. 6 Cincinnati, American Athletic Conference Championship Game, 7 p.m., ABC
Neal McCready: It's showcase time for the Bearcats. As a former (Ruston) Bearcat, I know we rise to the occasion when it matters. Neal's Pick: Cincinnati 37, Tulsa 20
Chase Parham: The line is too big. Cincinnati needs a rout to at least sniff some playoff consideration, but the cancelled game last week was likely the nail in the already closing coffin. Parham's Pick: Cincinnati 40, Tulsa 28
Jeffrey Wright: Tulsa is just annoying enough to cover.Wright’s pick: Cincinnati 27, Tulsa 13
Zach Berry: B-E-A-R-C-A-T-S Go UC! Zach's Pick: Cincinnati 33, Tulsa 17