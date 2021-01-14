RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by The College Corner: NFL Divisional Playoff Round

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- We at Neal's Picks love palaces. And we love underdogs. So, it stands to reason, we love us some Cinderella. However, Cinderella comes with a warning -- and an expiration date. You'd be advised to keep that in mind this week as the NFL Playoffs head to the divisional round. Cinderella is beautiful. She's enchanting. She's a lovely dance partner. But she expires at midnight and turns into a pumpkin. Or something like that. Heed these words of wisdom. On to the picks...

Last Week: Neal McCready: 5-2 overall, 4-3 ATS Chase Parham: 5-2 overall, 3-4 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 5-2 overall, 3-4 ATS Zach Berry: 4-3 overall, 3-4 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 103-36 overall, 81-58 ATS Chase Parham: 101-38 overall, 76-63 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 104-35 overall, 78-61 ATS Zach Berry: 104-35 overall, 73-66 ATS

Los Angeles Rams +6.5 at Green Bay Packers, NFC Divisional Playoffs, 3:35 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: I want the Packers to lose. I always seem to cheer against Aaron Rodgers, and I have no real reason for that. I kind of like the Rams, for some reason, but my brain tells me not to get carried away here. Jared Goff is banged up. It's going to be cold. The Packers' offense will figure out a way to score points. The Rams will make mistakes trying to play catch-up. I just don't see it. Neal's Pick: Green Bay 27, Los Angeles 17 Chase Parham: The contest is pretty over for yours truly, down five with seven games to go. I noticed we didn't do a lot of horse racing and wet T-shirt contests this year. Wonder why? I need the Rams to win and I want the Rams to win. It's a tall task, but we'll pick with our hopes and emotions. Parham's Pick: Rams 24, Packers 20 Jeffrey Wright: I actually like the Rams, but you can’t ignore the injury report and the fact that Goff looks and plays miserable in cold weather (something that I find completely endearing for the record). Further, teams that had a bye are 6-2 against the spread last year during the Divisional Round. I just don’t think the Rams have enough fire power on offense to make this a game. Wright’s Pick: Green Bay 24, Los Angeles 14 Zach Berry: Aaron Rodgers is too good at home. Zach's Pick: Green Bay 27, Los Angeles 19

Baltimore Ravens +2 at Buffalo Bills, AFC Divisional Playoffs, 7:15 p.m., NBC Neal McCready: Buffalo is the better story. It is also the better team. This feels like the year the Bills get close, setting up a big-time Super Bowl run next season. The Ravens are a weapon short, I suspect. Neal's Pick: Buffalo 24, Baltimore 20 Chase Parham: I was really happy for Lamar Jackson last week, but the better story is the Bills. Let's ride with Dawson and company. Buffalo is legitimately fun, and Josh Allen seems ready to take the next step. Parham's Pick: Bills 31, Ravens 27 Jeffrey Wright: I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a little concerned about how it seemed the Bills got tight during the second half of last week’s game against the Colts. However, I’m not sure the Ravens can matchup with the Bills offense. They play a lot of man coverage and try to pressure the quarterback, but that’s a bad formula against the Bills as Allen has been great at extending plays and hitting throws down the field. Also, Baltimore is becoming a very trendy underdog, and trendy dogs have fleas. Wright: Buffalo 27, Baltimore 20 Zach Berry: Ma-ma-mafia. Zach's Pick's: Buffalo 26, Baltimore 23

Cleveland Browns +10 at Kansas City Chiefs, AFC Divisional Playoffs, 2:05 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: Cleveland is playing with house money now. Baker Mayfield has been fantastic of late and the Browns can let it all hang out now. They've got nothing to lose. Meanwhile, the defending champions are just 6-9-1 against the spread this year. Cleveland, however, is just 7-10. Look, the clock is going to strike midnight for the Browns in Kansas City. The question is how many turns on the dance floor is ol' Cindy going to get with Prince Charming? I think the line is right on the money. Neal's Pick: Kansas City 31, Cleveland 23 Chase Parham: Cleveland played so well against the Steelers, and we owe Baker an apology because he has been lights out lately. I think that tumbles to earth here, though. The Chiefs can match the Browns in strengths and are just better doing it. Parham's Pick: Chiefs 45, Browns 31 Jeffrey Wright: Kansas City is just 5-6 against the spread as a home favorite of 10 points or more since Patrick Mahomes became the Chiefs' starting quarterback. Also, the Chiefs have this annoying habit of getting bored and not covering games despite controlling the game. Further, the Chiefs have not covered a line since Week 8. The fact that no one seems to believe that the Browns can stay within the number feels like the perfect reason to take the Browns to stay within the number. Wright’s pick: Kansas City 31, Cleveland 24 Zach Berry: The rematch of the greatest college quarterback dual of all-time. I'm going with the State Farm guy. Zach's Pick: Kansas City 34, Cleveland 26

