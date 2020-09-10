RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by The College Corner: Week 1

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- The goal -- the one constant desire that drove us at Neal's Picks each and every day for years on end -- was a championship. When it was won back in January 2020, there was joy, relief and satisfaction. The shame was gone. We no longer had to listen to jabs from Chase Parham, Jeffrey Wright or anyone else. We were champions. The plan was to relish in that accomplishment for a month or so, sip on champagne and then regroup. The goal -- the one constant desire that drives us at Neal's Picks each and every day -- had switched from winning a championship to winning another championship. Then the pandemic allegedly hit. We were forced to shut down our operation due to social distancing issues and health concerns. Some people blame China. Some blame President Trump We at Neal's Picks, or at least those of us who are still here some six months into the pandemic, wonder why there's no blame placed on Parham or Wright. They've both stayed remarkably quiet during this whole thing, clearly relishing in the chaos the "pandemic" caused at the Palace. Sort of like the Chinese, now that we think of it. Visas were revoked. Interns were forced to return to their native lands. There was a tequila shortage. There was a refusal to wear masks, a longing to return to the routine of studying film and trends all day and consumption of fine liquors all night. We were told picks had to be made sitting down. No standing allowed. The rules seem to change with the wind. But here we are -- September 2020, and we are now tasked to defend our title in a season unlike any other before it. It's a daunting challenge, but we at Neal's Picks are not afraid. We won't use COVID-19 as an excuse if things go wrong, though it will clearly be the fault of the pandemic and government regulation if we get off to a slow start. It's a whole new staff at the Palace, and there's been no real time together to prepare for the challenges that await us. So we'll lean on my leadership and experience and blaze a trail, hopefully one that leads to another celebration. We achieved greatness last season. Now, we embark on a journey that could lead to a dynastic rule and an unquestioned legacy. There won't be excuses, but I wish to remind you: The pandemic screwed up everything around here. A few reminders for newcomers to Neal's Picks: -- Lines used are as of Tuesday morning each week, and are set in Las Vegas (until later in the year, when we sometimes use offshore lines in an effort to erase a deficit) -- We will pick every SEC game, some other national games, some NFL games and maybe a horse race, a dance competition, whatever. The rules are very strict here. -- We have thoroughly upset Houston Nutt, Sean Patterson Sr. and others. If you're one who takes your college football strong without a spoonful of humor and ridiculousness, this might not be the column for you. On to the picks...

All times Central Daylight Time

Thursday's game

Who's the most charitable man alive during a pandemic? Just ask him. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool)

Houston Texans (+9.5) at Kansas City Chiefs, 7:20 p.m., NBC Neal McCready: In a setting where Arrowhead was packed and the Chiefs got to relish in the emotion of a ring ceremony before kicking off their season opener, this would be a no-brainer. However, that's not the case this time. No preseason games, a socially distanced stadium and just enough change in Kansas City to lend me a moment's pause. That said, the Texans always disappoint. Neal's Pick: Chiefs 28, Texans 20 Chase Parham: There's no preseason and the stadiums won't have a home-field advantage from a crowd standpoint. It makes for a weird game to bet and mitigates what's usually an advantage for the defending champs. Give me the points. Parham's Pick: Chiefs 34, Texans 28 Jeffrey Wright: Yes, this is an extremely high number, but if you want to bet against Andy Reid in September, then be my guest. Additionally, if you want to bet on Bill O’Brien against Andy Reid in September, then don’t let the door hit you in the ass. Wright’s Pick: Kansas City 31, Houston 20 Zach Berry: It’s a sexy quarterback matchup to get things going, but I'm going with the defending Super Bowl Champs and the best quarterback in the league. Zach's Pick: Chiefs 31, Texans 23

Saturday's games

A ULM runner embarrasses a group of Florida State defenders during a contest held in a previous year. I'm sure the Warhawks won, so I didn't bother to research this particular game. ULM owns Florida State. ULM is superior in every possible way, so you know the Warhawks won. That's what we do. We win. (Associated Press)

Louisiana-Monroe (+17) at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN Neal McCready: This is a tough one for me. My friend Coach Nuke has sent me and Carson some cool Army swag over the years and I've developed an affection for the guys at West Point. However, my heart and soul belongs to ULM. The blood, sweat and tears required to earn that degree from Harvard on the Bayou left an indelible footprint on every fiber of my being. ULM is a rigorous academic institution. Unlike the football factories of the South, young men choose ULM to challenge themselves intellectually. Pandemics and politics have forced those young men to suffer through virtual learning, and I fear it has weakened the Warhawks' collective resolve. Army, meanwhile, is steeled by face-to-face training and academia. It will make a difference Saturday. Neal's Pick: Army 41, ULM 17 Chase Parham: It only took one game in the season's picks for Neal to try to mess with us and control what he assumes to be a losing endeavor on his part. Thanks to my new duds, courtesy of Coach Nuke, from Hand-Raise Guys, I'm all-in on Army. Parham's Pick: Army 28, ULM 10 Jeffrey Wright: I think Army is Army again, and I can’t see ULM getting up for this game since they’re probably having to double down on the study time with the virtual learning in order to attain maximum retention. Wright’s Pick: Army 34, ULM 10 Zach Berry: First to fight for the right and to build the nation's might. And the Army goes rolling along. Zach's Pick: Army 33, ULM 13

Brian Kelly was looking rough prior to the pandemic. Will he show up Saturday looking ripped and svelte or did he go all elastic pants during lockdown? NBC will be all over it. Of course, NBC can't be trusted, so we may never really know. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Duke (+19.5) at No. 10 Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC Neal McCready: I'll give Notre Dame credit. They're doing this pandemic the right way. Classes in person. Tickets go to the students first. Some programs might not be able to afford to do it the right way, and I understand, but kudos to the Irish. Is it politically correct to praise the Irish? I'm sure someone will tell me I'm being insensitive to somebody. Neal's Pick: Notre Dame 44, Duke 20 Chase Parham: David Cutcliffe is in his perfect job and he's the Benjamin Button of college football, as he looks younger every season. However, this feels like too tall a task on opening weekend. Notre Dame is a legitimate top-20 team and should handle the Devils. But let's say it's a little close for a while because both teams are sloppy. Parham's Pick: Notre Dame 41, Duke 24 Jeffrey Wright: Duke is starting a QB that was the locker room guy at Clemson, and Notre Dame actually has dudes. This has the makings of a mauling. Wright’s Pick: Notre Dame 38, Duke 14 Zach Berry: Maybe I'm weird, but I think Ian Book is pretty damn good. Zach's Pick: Notre Dame 38, Duke 17

Mike Norvell smiling in front of a bunch of college cheerleaders? Yeah, sounds about right. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File)

Georgia Tech (+12) at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: I have thoroughly enjoyed the meltdown in Tallahassee over the last few years. I covered a few games at that place, and I detest it. It's everything I despise about the state of Florida with zero of the redeeming qualities that bail out other parts of that hotter-than-hellhole. Neal's Pick: Florida State 27, Georgia Tech 20 Chase Parham: I didn't mean for this to be a trend, but I don't expect exemplary football, and these lines are such that I have hope for the underdogs. Florida State has more ability, but the 'Noles had a coaching change for a reason. Parham's Pick: FSU 27, Tech 20 Jeffrey Wright: Norvell’s offense is heavily based on reps and decision-making. Collins's team may not be good, but they have an identity. Also, Norvell can’t scheme around how bad his O-Line is. I want the points. Florida State 27, Georgia Tech 17 Zach Berry: This will be a terribly ugly game I'm afraid. Give me the more talented team. Zach's Pick: Florida State 32, Georgia Tech 21

Sunday's games

This summer, after she and Aaron Rodgers split, Danica Patrick posted this on Instagram: "This look says - you got this. Believe in yourself so much that you don’t require anyone else to validate what you want in life. It dosnet mean we wont need help, but make sure they share you’re goal, passion, and vision." Listen, Danica, when you're letting the world know you're single again and cryptically blaming your ex for the breakup, at least clean up the grammatical errors. Something tells me Aaron is OK. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Green Bay Packers (+2.5) at Minnesota Vikings, Noon, FOX Neal McCready: I actually felt bad at times for the beating Aaron Rodgers took in the fallout of his breakup with Danica Patrick. Then I read that he traded Patrick for Shailene Woodley, and I just don't get it. CTE is real, y'all, though it's amazing that so many sports writers have ignored it for years while obsessing over a virus that hardly registers with fit young people. Regardless, I like Minnesota here. Neal's Pick: Vikings 30, Packers 23 Chase Parham: Somehow I don't believe in Aaron Rodgers. This may be my dumbest decision of the week. Parham's Pick: Vikings 38, Packers 20 Jeffrey Wright: The Packers are trying to convince everyone that Rodgers is SUPER HAPPY with the state of things in Green Bay. He’s apparently BFF’s with his coach now. That spells disaster because Rodgers had his best success with a coach that he truly hated in McCarthy. Minnesota 27, Green Bay 20 Zach Berry: Is Aaron Rodgers' window closing? Zach's Pick: Vikings 26, Packers 20

Tom Brady looks good in orange. Let's be honest here; he looks good in anything. Nothing is more humbling for a man than looking at Tom Brady. He's in his 40s, is still a championship-caliber quarterback, is married to a supermodel, thinks she's lucky to have him and he switches teams with aplomb and will destroy TV ratings on Sunday afternoon playing in an empty Superdome. Gotta give credit where it's due. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5) at New Orleans Saints, 3:25 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: If the TV ratings are bad for this one, I'll start to think Clay Travis is onto something. Two Hall of Fame quarterbacks, both in their 40s, chasing one last title. Tom Brady in new gigs in Tampa. An empty Superdome. Sean Payton versus Bruce Arians. There's just a lot here. There's a lot to like about the Bucs, assuming Brady has much left. I think the Saints are a true Super Bowl contender, but this should be a fun one. Neal's Pick: Saints 31, Buccaneers 27 Chase Parham: The Superdome without fans is so freaking weird and the Bucs lately have given the Saints hell in this building. I know it's pessimism because of my emotional attachment, but I don't feel good about it. Parham's Pick: Tampa 30, Saints 27 Jeffrey Wright: The Saints haven’t covered the line during a home opener since 2014 (pretty sure that’s right). However, there just seems to be too much hype around the Bucs, and I think everyone is forgetting that they still can’t block. I like the Saints front against a quarterback who is good in name only. New Orleans 31, TOMpa Bay 24 Zach Berry: TB12 certainly moves the needle, but I'll take the proven offense. Zach's Pick: Saints 27, Buccaneers 24

Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5) at New York Giants, 6:15 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: You know what the Giants need to do, right? They need to admit they made a mistake with Daniel Jones and go trade for a proven young quarterback. That's right, Jeffrey, the Giants should mortgage the future and go for it now. The G-Men need Mitch Trubisky. Neal's Pick: Steelers 24, Giants 17 Chase Parham: I feel decent about the Steelers this year, and the Giants have to prove it. Parham's Pick: Steelers 27, Giants 13 Jeffrey Wright: Neal thinks that he’s being cute by having all of us have to bet either for or against our teams. Well, the joke is on him because I have no problem betting against my team, In fact, it’s where I thrive. Nothing gives me more disdain and therefore vitriol than betting against my team only to see them win and cost me money. For me, that is heaven. The Giants stink, and the team spent the last three weeks convincing us that Daniel Jones added three pounds of muscle and solved his fumbling issues while the Steelers were completely respectable despite playing a quarterback with the nickname “Duck” for significant portions of the season. I know you aren’t supposed to bet against the home team on MNF Season Openers, but trust me on this one. Be thankful that you only have to lay 5.5. Pittsburgh 27, Danny Boy Lame 17 Zach Berry: I flipped a coin to be honest. Zach's Pick: Steelers 27, Giants 17

Monday's game