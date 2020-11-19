RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by The College Corner: Week 11

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- We have a strategy. So, if we miss a pick, we're going to refer to Russian interference. If we're afraid of a pick, we're going to claim we have COVID-19 issues. One confuses the media. One placates the media. This is easy. This week, our COVID numbers are barely good enough for us to make our picks. Next week, things get hairy. We might have to avoid Thanksgiving-weekend picks. Those are dangerous. It's an awfully tight race this year. No one is running away. No one is disappearing. We may have some bowl-season drama, assuming there is a bowl season. What an exciting time. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 8-0 overall, 5-3 ATS Chase Parham: 8-0 overall, 5-3 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 8-0 overall, 5-3 ATS Zach Berry: 8-0 overall, 5-3 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 55-22 overall, 44-33 ATS Chase Parham: 55-22 overall, 43-34 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 56-21 overall, 43-34 ATS Zach Berry: 57-20 overall, 45-32 ATS

Who doesn't love Michael Penix, Jr.? That's what I thought. Go Hoosiers. (Tim Fuller/USA Today Sports)

No. 9 Indiana +21 at No. 3 Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX Neal McCready: I want Indiana to win this game. Of course, I want to be thin and have a full head of hair. I want to win the lottery. I want to live on an island. Neal's pick: Ohio State 41, Indiana 17 Chase Parham: I'm really happy for Indiana and Tom Allen and Kane Wommack. I'm also really happy to pick Ohio State to cover this line. It's almost midnight, Cinderella. Parham's Pick: Ohio State 52, Indiana 27 Jeffrey Wright: My fear is not shaken in Ohio State. Yes, they have covered as many lines as they have not. However, my faith is strong and unwavering. I do not believe that Indiana can get away with the explosive pass plays against Ohio State. This game feels like the Penn State game, and if Penn State would have had a functional quarterback, they would have won by multiple scores. Wright’s pick: Ohio State 45, Indiana 21 Zach Berry: It's weird to type this, but it's 2020 so nothing is a surprise anymore. Zach's Pick: Ohio State 41, Indiana 23

So, are you going to kiss my wife or what? (Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 6 Florida -31 at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Vanderbilt keeps burning me, but last week, I bet against the Gators and Kyle Trask reminded me I'm an idiot. If he can do that to Arkansas, he might end Vanderbilt. Neal's pick: Florida 52, Vanderbilt 10 Chase Parham: Vanderbilt has my mind in a pretzel. Other teams keep letting the 'Dores back into games and blowing covers. And Florida can get lazy on defense. But that offense is always churning. Parham's Pick: Florida 45, Vanderbilt 10 Jeffrey Wright: Never forget that Mullen has gotten into fights with Mason and Vanderbilt. Also, Todd Grantham hates nerds. Finally, there’s no way that Vanderbilt could ever cover three games in a row. Wright’s pick: Florida 49, Vanderbilt 14 Zach Berry: This game does not need to be played. Zach's Pick: Florida 48, Vanderbilt 13

Contact tracing, anyone? (Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK)

LSU +2 at Arkansas, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: This should actually be an entertaining game. I want Arkansas to win, what with the family chat celebrating Razorback touchdowns and with my utter disgust at LSU, but we're back to wants again. Wants don't equate to anything but disappointment. Neal's pick: LSU 37, Arkansas 31 Chase Parham: LSU has more talent. It also has nothing but slime running through its athletics department, but that won't matter on the field Saturday. It will matter for Ed Orgeron soon, though. Parham's Pick: LSU 30, Arkansas 28 Jeffrey Wright: I feel like we’ve reached the point where LSU is undervalued, and Arkansas is overvalued. I guess I’ll be the idiot who springs the trap. Wright’s pick: LSU 38, Arkansas 28 Zach Berry: I said it last week, and I'll say it again here: Arkansas isn't back yet. Zach's Pick: LSU 33, Arkansas 26

Only in the Big Ten do fullbacks, like Wisconsin's Mason Stokke, score touchdowns. (Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 10 Wisconsin -7 at No. 19 Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: Wisconsin is really, really good. There's your analysis. What a value. Neal's pick: Wisconsin 30, Northwestern 21 Chase Parham: Wisconsin has been fun from the jump this season and is a legitimate top 8 or so team. I'm all aboard the Badgers. Parham's Pick: Wisconsin 38, Northwestern 20 Jeffrey Wright: In the last 10 meetings, Wisconsin is 6-4 against Northwestern, but during all six wins, the Badgers won by two scores. Therefore, I believe Wisconsin will win, so I will also take them to cover. Wright’s pick: Wisconsin 27, Northwestern 17 Zach Berry: Shout out to the homies at Bennison's. I miss you dearly. Zach's Pick: Wisconsin 29, Northwestern 16

Mama! Mask Up for Coach Saban, Mama! (Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports)

Kentucky +30 at No. 1 Alabama, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I simply don't believe Kentucky can score on Alabama. It's elementary in my mind. And Alabama's pissed. Neal's pick: Alabama 49, Kentucky 10 Chase Parham: Do I want to watch Alabama and root for it to control the game or pull for Terry Wilson to score all night on the Tide? Seems pretty simple to me. Parham's Pick: Alabama 38, Kentucky 3 Jeffrey Wright: Keep calm, and lay them all. Wright’s pick: Alabama 49, Kentucky 14 Zach Berry: Steve Sarkisian and Mac Jones should be able to name their score here. Zach's Pick: Alabama 48, Kentucky 13

The Vols are back. Just ask Jarrett Guarantano, who lost by two touchdowns at Arkansas. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Tennessee +10.5 at No. 23 Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I actually think this might be the easiest game of the week. Tennessee is bad. That's it. The Vols are not good at the football. Auburn is fine. Neal's pick: Auburn 34, Tennessee 19 Chase Parham: Auburn isn't good, but Tennessee has regressed this season. That winning streak is but a distant memory. So now the Vols aren't confident on top of the other issues. But this line is big, and the Tigers are capable of playing with their food. Parham's Pick: Auburn 31, Tennessee 27 Jeffrey Wright: Gus Malzahn is 9-2-2 at Auburn against teams that average fewer than 28 minutes of possession per game, and Tennessee is 13th in the SEC in time of possession. Wright’s pick: Auburn 31, Tennessee 17 Zach Berry: This feels like it could get ugly and weird for Jeremy Pruitt. Zach's Pick: Auburn 34, Tennessee 17

"I'm going to take the plank and shove it straight up your...," Saban said. (Gary Cosby Jr-USA TODAY Sports)

Mississippi State +24 at No. 13 Georgia, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I'm not sure Mississippi State can score on Georgia. I'm not sure the Bulldogs can score versus air. Still, I hate this line. Neal's pick: Georgia 31, Mississippi State 3 Chase Parham: JT Daniels gets his first start for Georgia, throwing this into the I have no idea realm of picks. I know State is bad and an offensive dumpster fire but can Georgia score points? The bigger question is if State is going to be on the field next weekend. Parham's Pick: Georgia 34, State 9 Jeffrey Wright: Do I think Georgia can score 25 points? Maybe?!?! But, I would rather bet on Georgia than Mississippi State. Wright’s pick: Georgia 34, Mississippi State 6 Zach Berry: Black out uniforms for for the Air Raid funeral. Zach's Pick: Georgia 38, Mississippi State 10

Bye, bye, Boom. (Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports)

Missouri -5 at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate Channel Neal McCready: Lay 'em. Neal's pick: Missouri 37, South Carolina 20 Chase Parham: South Carolina gave up 59 points including 513 passing yards and then lost its two best cornerbacks. We'll take the Tigers. Parham's Pick: Mizzou 38, Carolina 30 Jeffrey Wright: Yeah, if you want to bet on a team that just lost its coach, its best player, and named a coach that has been in Columbia for six months, be my guest. I will be doing the opposite. Wright’s pick: Missouri 34, South Carolina 24 Zach Berry: Win one for The Bobo! (lol) Zach's Pick: Missouri 31, South Carolina 21

Mike Gundy belongs in the SEC, don't you think? I think so. Let's make 2021 crazy. (Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 14 Oklahoma State +9.5 at No. 18 Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: One day, if society ever resumes, I'm going to go to this game as a neutral bystander. This should be an entertaining contest. Oklahoma struggled early, but the Sooners have looked the part of late. Neal's Pick: Oklahoma 37, Oklahoma State 27 Chase Parham: This season has been an impossible test for Spencer Rattler, but I'm a believer in him. He's improved and settling into form a little bit. Oklahoma State is good enough to make this a fun game but not good enough to cover. Parham's Pick: Oklahoma 41, Oklahoma State 28 Jeffrey Wright: I have liked Oklahoma State a lot this season, but they thrive on being the best of the untalented teams in the Big XII. Oklahoma is talented and is a bad matchup. Also, Oklahoma has gotten better every week. Wright’s pick: Oklahoma 38, Oklahoma State 28 Zach Berry: Spencer Rattler gets his first test since the Red River Shootout. And that feels like it was four months ago. Zach's Pick: Oklahoma 32, Oklahoma State 27

They are wonderful uniforms. Seriously. Awesome unis, (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)