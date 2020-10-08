RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by The College Corner: Week 5

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- We at Neal's Picks finally shook off the malaise of our championship hangover and put together a strong week. Now it's time to build on it. This week, we've got a full slate of Southeastern Conference games, plus a nod to the two leagues that helped make this season possible. I love to make fun of Texas, but I'm convinced we all owe the Horns a debt of gratitude. Texas wanted to play football this season. So did Oklahoma. And what the Longhorns and Sooners want in the Big 12 -- at least until the grant-of-rights expires -- they get. The ACC wanted to play, too. Football matters to Virginia Tech, one of the reasons I think the Hokies are an SEC expansion candidate if there are conference shake-ups coming in the next few years. The Hokies travel to Chapel Hill this weekend for a clash with North Carolina. We in the SEC should cheer on both teams a bit. The ACC felt pressure to cancel but didn't. So here we are, three weeks into the SEC season and already enjoying the rhythms of the fall, even as weird as it is this time around. The Neal's Picks race is tight, as just two games separate first place from last. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 7-3 overall, 7-3 ATS Chase Parham: 9-1 overall, 7-3 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 7-3 overall, 5-5 ATS Zach Berry: 8-2 overall, 5-5 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 23-9 overall, 18-14 ATS Chase Parham: 24-8 overall, 19-13 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 24-8 overall, 19-13 ATS Zach Berry: 23-9 overall, 17-15 ATS

All games Saturday. All times Central Daylight Time

I guess Boom finally snapped. It's tough to look at this. Even the officers' hearts aren't in it. (AP Photo)

South Carolina -12 at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. SEC Network Neal McCready: I'll roll with Boom and the boys here. They didn't quit last weekend in Gainesville, which is more than Vanderbilt can claim. Neal's Pick: South Carolina 34, Vanderbilt 14 Chase Parham: I don't know how wrong I am yet, but South Carolina is a touch better than expected. Vanderbilt is going to get worse as the season goes on. It's a lame duck coach and an athletics department that simply doesn't care. Parham's Pick: Carolina 37, Vandy 20 Jeffrey Wright: I’ve actually had eyes on both of the teams each game this season. (Yes, I acknowledge that is not a good look.) South Carolina has looked more competent than I expected, and weirdly, no team gets more respect from Vegas for having a good loss than Vanderbilt. I still think Vanderbilt is overvalued based on the performance at Texas A&M, and I think that result showed more about Texas A&M than the Dores. Also, Will Muschamp has covered against Vanderbilt each game at South Carolina. Wright’s Pick: South Carolina 24, Vanderbilt 10 Zach Berry: The Gamecocks have shown a pulse and the Commodores have not. Food Lion Stephen Garcia ain't half bad either. Zach's Pick: South Carolina 30, Vanderbilt 14

Sometimes I look at myself on camera. The fat storages. The "I forgot to shave again" realization. It hits you. Getting old sucks. No matter how hard you work at it, you just get uglier and uglier. It's futile. Right, Jimbo? (USA Today Sports)

No. 4 Florida -7 at No. 21 Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Something is wrong in Aggieland. Remember I told you. Jimbo's club doesn't look right. Meanwhile, Kyle Trask and the Gators are a machine on offense. Neal's Pick: Florida 33, Texas A&M 21 Chase Parham: That's a Vegas sucker line, but I've made content out of not believing in Texas A&M and so far it's paid off as accurate. Florida's defense is kind of meh for a top-five team, but the offense is elite. I'd rather be a sucker than bet on the Aggies. Parham's Pick: Florida 40, TAMU 24 Jeffrey Wright: I still think Texas A&M is overvalued. While I acknowledge that taking road favorites isn’t a great strategy for wealth accumulation, I would rather bet against the team that looks remarkably disinterested.Wright’s Pick: Florida 24, Texas A&M 10 Zach Berry: This feels trappy, but I'm not biting. The Aggies don't have anyone to slow down Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts and Kellen Mond appears to have devolved. Zach's Pick: Florida 34, Texas A&M 23

The NFL has never looked better than it does after losses to Kansas State and Iowa State. (USA Today Sports)

No. 22 Texas +3 vs. Oklahoma, Cotton Bowl, Dallas, 11 a.m., FOX Neal McCready: Oklahoma's defense is as bad as it's always been. For the first time in a long time, there's no quarterback to bail the Sooners out. Neal's Pick: Texas 27, Oklahoma 24 Chase Parham: Give me the points. Oklahoma is in a weird spot as a program when it takes a Heisman quarterback to be good. That's quite a bit of pressure, and Spencer Rattler has no time to grow up. He's going to be good, but is it going to be Saturday? This is a dud game. Parham's Pick: Texas 30, Oklahoma 27 Jeffrey Wright: I think Oklahoma is a good team that has made critical mistakes that have cost them games. I think Texas is exactly what they have been under Tom Herman. Also, Oklahoma is expected to get players back from suspension this week.Wright’s Pick: Oklahoma 38, Texas 31 Zach Berry: Normally I'd say give me the better quarterback here, but I've got a strange suspicion that Spencer Rattler bounces back here. This is also you're weekly reminder that Tom Herman is a fraud. Zach's Pick: Oklahoma 36, Texas 32

I often wonder how many times Phil Longo laughs himself to sleep thinking about Hugh Freeze being stuck at Liberty while he reinvents himself at North Carolina. I giggle with you, Phil. (USA Today Sports)

No. 19 Virginia Tech +5.5 at No. 8 North Carolina, 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: This should be a fun game. In a normal year, this would have bowl ramifications, as the loser would have a solid chance at second place in the ACC. Alas, there's nothing normal about this year. I think the Heels win a high-scoring game. Neal's Pick: North Carolina 37, Virginia Tech 31 Chase Parham: Phil Longo and Sam Howell have been a pretty good combination when paired with a competent defensive coordinator. I'm not even sure what my point is, but I think the previous sentence is true. Parham's Pick: UNC 41, Tech 34 Jeffrey Wright: North Carolina might be the least-inspiring Top-10 team I can remember. I’m not offended by their ranking because you have to put someone in the rankings. However, I’ve yet to be impressed by them. Also, they play close games. Give me the points.Wright’s pick: North Carolina 31, Virginia Tech 28 Zach Berry: The Tar Heels are weird. Sam Howell is good, but we all know how Phil Longo can get his defense in trouble at times. I like the Hokies and Justin Fuente to keep this one tight. Zach's Pick: North Carolina 32, Virginia Tech 27

Look at Jeremy Pruett, all fat and happy in Knoxville, winning games and collecting a big check and. just waiting on Nick Saban to retire. Think about that for a minute: Pruett has a better chance of replacing Saban than Hugh Freeze does of ever coaching in the SEC again. (USA Today Sports)

No. 14 Tennessee +14 at No. 3 Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: Maybe I'm beginning to buy the Vols a little more than I should. Georgia is the better team and will win, but that's a lot of points. Neal's Pick: Georgia 30, Tennessee 17 Chase Parham: I'd been planning to take Tennessee all week, but I can't make myself type that score. I got burned by Auburn last week, so I'll ride with the Bulldogs. Jared Guarantano is going to have a long day, but the Vols have improved. Parham's Pick: Georgia 37, Tennessee 17 Jeffrey Wright: In Georgia’s seven losses the previous three years, the Bulldogs allowed 4.56 yards per carry while they’ve only allowed 3.18 yards per carry in their 38 wins over that span. Tennessee has two back averaging over five yards per carry. This game was actually pretty competitive last year until the floodgates opened because of Tennessee’s turnovers. This game feels more like a trap for Georgia with the Alabama game looming next week. I want the points. Wright’s pick: Georgia 24, Tennessee 13 Zach Berry: Nope. Not falling for it. Zach's Pick: Georgia 32, Tennessee 13

Arkansas +16.5 at No. 13 Auburn, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: As nice as it was to see the Hogs get a win last week (yes, I was happy Campbell and her friends won't go 0-for-their college careers), I don't believe Arkansas can score enough to be competitive Saturday. Barry Odom will have a good plan, but the Hogs are just anemic on offense. Neal's Pick: Auburn 27, Arkansas 10 Chase Parham: Auburn seems very gettable, but Arkansas doesn't do much getting. Bo Nix will find a little confidence and Seth Williams is the best player on the field. Parham's Pick: Auburn 38, Arkansas 13 Jeffrey Wright: Is Gus Mazahln playing Arkansas? Yes. Bet on Auburn. Wright’s pick: Auburn 34, Arkansas 14 Zach Berry: Again, not falling for it. Zach's Pick: Auburn 36, Arkansas 16

You do wonder how many times Kiffin had homicidal thoughts about Saban. Daily? Hourly? (Associated Press)

No. 2 Alabama -24 at Ole Miss, 5 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Lane Kiffin wants to turn Ole Miss into Alabama West. Can he? We'll see. Like he said the other day, there's no pixie dust. Alabama is balanced on offense, explosive in the kicking game and solid on defense. Rain could be a huge factor, and keep in mind Alabama has a showdown with Georgia looming next weekend. I think Ole Miss can score on the Tide, but I've seen nothing at all to convince me the Rebels can stop Alabama's offense. Neal's Pick: Alabama 52, Ole Miss 24 Chase Parham: The question here is when Alabama turns toward next week. The Ole Miss offense is formidable and will score points, to the extent that laying 24 is dangerous. But the Tide is going to be able to throw it all over the yard. Alabama completely put on the brakes against Missouri. Do we see that again here? It feels like a backdoor cover. Parham's Pick: Bama 56, Ole Miss 34. Jeffrey Wright: Alabama is in a look-ahead spot with the Georgia game next week. I don’t know if Ole Miss can cover, but I do know that Lane Kiffin will die trying. I’ll take the points. Wright’s pick: Alabama 49, Ole Miss 28 Zach Berry: I don't see this as a statement game at all for Nick Saban. He and Lane Kiffin seemed to always get along so I don't see him wanting to bury Ole Miss here. Plus, they want to stay healthy. It is only week three after all. The Rebels offense will be fun to watch again, but the defense doesn't have a prayer to stop Mac Jones and Co. With that said, I expect Jeff Lebby to backdoor this one. Zach's Pick: Alabama 51, Ole Miss 30

If Mark Stoops spent as much time coaching his team as he does berating officials... (Associated Press)

Mississippi State +3 at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Kentucky is really good up front on defense and athletic in the secondary. The 'Cats will follow Arkansas' plan, only with better players. Kentucky's offense is similar to the Hogs' as well, only with athletes sprinkled in. I'm not sure this one is very close. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 31, Mississippi State 17 Chase Parham: Kentucky likely needs this one to avoid going 0-5 to start the season, and the Cats will get it. The ball-control stuff will work against the Bulldogs and force some anxiousness from KJ Costello on each possession. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 30, MSU 20 Jeffrey Wright: Ah yes, the Mike Leach experience has been on full display through just two weeks of football. Dave Odom had the humility to run deep zones and let Mississippi State make mistakes. Bo Pelini had the arrogance to think the next blitz was going to work. Lane Kiffin mentioned that there are no surprises with Kentucky’s defense and that they’re going to play Cover 3 most of the night. I don’t see Kentucky’s abandoning their identity. Also, the Bulldogs are allowing just 1.9 yards per carry on the ground, and I don’t think Kentucky wants to throw the ball. Leach said that Kylin Hill will be a full participant this week and will be ready to go. I’ll take the risk that statement is true. Wright’s pick: Mississippi State 24, Kentucky 20 Zach Berry: Pirates of the Caribbean Comic-Con in Starkville? Zach's Pick: Kentucky 33, Mississippi State 27

