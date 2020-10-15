RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by The College Corner: Week 6

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- An outsider would've seen calm. Inside, however, I was bubbling and boiling. The day began with chaos. LSU appeared to all but throw a game at Missouri. Florida's defense wilted in the Texas heat in a loss to Texas A&M. Then the Vols were back --- for a half. Arkansas got screwed, yes, but we at Neal's Picks had accepted the defeat in that game hours earlier when it became obvious -- and we should've known this -- Chad Morris was coaching the Tigers and not the Razorbacks. Alabama decided not only to go toe-to-toe with Ole Miss but also copy the Rebels' strategy -- lots of points, no resistance. Oh, and Texas lost and failed to cover four overtimes later. There should be a rule for that or something. By the time it was over, it was carnage. Thank God for Boom. At least he covered. On Sunday, I did what I do best at Neal's Picks. Publicly, I took responsibility. Privately, I fired the interns, called DNS and had them deported. They've been, dare I say, processed. For now, I'll just take this on myself. Yes, the palace is quiet and a little lonely, but after seven months of social distancing, I should be used to this by now. There's no rest for the weary. No one is going to feel sorry for the defending champion. It's time to get to work. So, on to the picks...

Standings

Last WeeK: Neal McCready: 6-3 overall, 3-6 ATS Chase Parham: 6-3 overall, 6-3 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 6-3 overall, 3-6 ATS Zach Berry: 7-2 overall, 6-3 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 29-12 overall, 21-20 ATS Chase Parham: 30-11 overall, 25-16 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 30-11 overall, 22-19 ATS Zach Berry: 30-11 overall, 23-18 ATS

All games Saturday, all times listed Central Daylight Time

Stoops: "Mike, you've got bigger problems than my mask not covering my nose. I know you're big on pirates and such, so you should be well-read on mutinies." (Associated Press)

Kentucky +6.5 at No. 18 Tennessee, 11 a.m, SEC Network Neal McCready: I know I have to make up some ground somewhere soon, but this doesn't feel like the spot. Kentucky's record is misleading, and they'll be ready for the Vols. Tennessee wins, but it's as tight as Mark Stoops' waistband. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 28, Kentucky 24 Chase Parham: This is a great line because any more and I'd just take the points and hope for a nail-biter and any less would be really hard to ignore Tennessee. I think the Vols are certainly better, but UK is pretty good on defense, and this feels like a bit of a letdown for the Vols. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 27, UK 24 Jeffrey Wright: Wright: I’m convinced that Tennessee is a solid team, but I’m also convinced that they got beaten up after the Georgia game. This feels like a game where the goal is simply to get to 3-1 for the Vols. I’ll take the points. Wright’s pick: Tennessee 20, Kentucky 17 Zach Berry: I anticipate Tennessee playing with their food a little here. They have far superior talent, but this has "11am snooze fest" written all over it. Zach's Pick: Tennessee 30, Kentucky 26

In about 13 months, when all the jobs that don't open up next month because there's no money open up when there is money, this guy is going to get so freaking rich. (Associated Press)

No. 8 Cincinnati -4 at Tulsa, 11 a.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: Tulsa is going to be geeked up for this game. In a non-COVID year, I think the atmosphere would actually matter. As it is, I think the Bearcats are too much. Neal's Pick: Cincinnati 34, Tulsa 21 Chase Parham: This feels like a sucker line, even though Tulsa has been really impressive in its two games. I'll be happy to be Vegas' guinea pig and take the favorite. Parham's Pick: Cincy 45, Tulsa 38 Jeffrey Wright: Tulsa is overvalued. Yes, they beat UCF. They also beat them last year too. Tulsa wants to play a similar brand to Cincinnati, but they’re the store-brand. I’m a name brand guy. Wright’s pick: Cincinnati 27, Tulsa 17 Zach Berry: The Golden Hurricane aren't bad, but I like the Bearcats in this spot. Luke Fickell will have them ready to go. Zach's Pick: Cincinnati 31, Tulsa 21

Gus Malzahn was a blown call away from needing a mask to get out of town. No winning coach is more hated by a fanbase than Malzahn. (Associated Press)

No. 15 Auburn -3 at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Again, I want to make up games and I'd love to see Boom and the boys pull it off, but Auburn is better than the Gamecocks. Put fans in the stands and it might get a little wild, but in a sterile (when was the last time anyone used the area around Williams Brice and 'sterile' in the same sentence?) environment, I'll ride with the better team. Neal's Pick: Auburn 30, South Carolina 24 Chase Parham: South Carolina is very average, which isn’t really a slight. I expected the Gamecocks to be bad this season, but Collin Hill has done a nice job, and USC is fairly balanced team on offense and defense which gives it a chance in games it’s not overwhelmed by talent. Auburn isn’t typical Auburn, but it feels like the Tigers have to handle this or face a pretty precarious rest of the season. Parham’s Pick: Auburn 34, USC 30 Jeffrey Wright: Gross. Auburn has not really shown a tremendous desire to block anyone during the first three weeks of the season. However, I do think they figured out a formula last week. Feed the Tank. Also, I’m just getting back to my roots and betting on the West team v. the East team. Wright’s pick: Auburn 27, South Carolina 21 Zach Berry: This one is going to be a legit rock fight and I like the road favorite? Sure. Zach's Pick: Auburn 25, South Carolina 20

Sam Pittman kept his mask on. I'd have excused him if he'd used it to strangle that officiating crew. (Associated Press)

Ole Miss -3 at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: It's a shame fans can't pack Reynolds Razorback Stadium this weekend. After being laughingstocks the past few seasons, both the Rebels and the Hogs feel like they have upward momentum. I'm not convinced anyone can stop Ole Miss and I'm not sure Ole Miss can stop anyone. The Hogs' running game is decimated by injuries, however, and I think that will slow Arkansas just enough for the Rebels to pull far enough ahead to change flow. My bet is it turns into a track meet, and that favors Ole Miss Saturday. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 45, Arkansas 34 Chase Parham: This is a really revealing game for Ole Miss. The Rebels’ offense faces its best defensive coordinator to date but also its least talented opposition. Ole Miss is going to score point. On the other side, the Rebels are at leasts facing a group of skill players they can match up with athletically and an attack that’s fairly standard schematically. Can Ole Miss be opportunistic and actually get off the field? If so, this is a cover and maybe a semi-comfortable one. But if not, then Ole Miss is set for a season full of close, high-scoring affairs no matter the opponent. Parham’s Pick: Ole Miss 41, Arkansas 35 Jeffrey Wright: I’m keeping this simple. I think Ole Miss can score more than Arkansas can. Wright’s pick: Ole Miss 42, Arkansas 35 Zach Berry: Sure Kendal Briles is familiar with what Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby do. But, they're going to be ready for that and then some. The Ole Miss defense is a lifeless corpse through three weeks, but I don't trust Feleipe Franks to do anything remotely close to what Kyle Trask and Mac Jones did. Give me the better head coach and the better quarterback. Zach's Pick: Ole Miss 40, Arkansas 31

Has Jimbo Fisher tested positive for COVID-19? He hasn't? But he's NoT weaRiNG a mASk. (Associated Press)

No. 11 Texas A&M -6.5 at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I sure as hell don't trust Mike Leach to make up a game for me. Though if he did, he'd damn sure take the credit. Nope. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 27, Mississippi State 14 Chase Parham: Mississippi State scored two points last week. It almost scored four, but that safety got overturned. I don’t think Texas A&M is as good as the win over Florida, but State may be exactly what we’ve seen the past two weeks. Parham’s Pick: A&M 27, State 17 Jeffrey Wright: How does Mississippi State score? I will say the bigger issue with the Air Raid in the SEC is not zone coverage. It’s Mississippi State’s quarterbacks throwing against zone coverage. Also, it feels like a stretch to think that Leach is going to get the boys motivated to play this week. Wright’s pick: Texas A&M 24, Mississippi State 1 Zach Berry: This will add even more unnecessary hype to Jimbotown. Zach's Pick: Texas A&M 31, Mississippi State 22

His nose is covered and everything. Help me understand, Dan Wolken. (Associated Press)