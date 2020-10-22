RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by The College Corner: Week 7

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Welcome to the Big Ten! It's a miracle! Now that myocarditis has been solved, we can play football again! Hallelujah! Give the Big Ten credit. They took this more seriously than we Southern heathens. While we just threw caution to the wind (Isn't that the narrative?), the guys at Northwestern and Illinois and Maryland and Rutgers solved myocarditis and saved oh so very many lives. They're heroes. In all seriousness, we at Neal's Picks will add Nebraska and Ohio State to Iowa when we pass out Big Ten love this year. Without the Huskers and Buckeyes, the Big Ten might would have stuck to its guns and never gotten exposed for its political agenda. Anyway, on to the picks...

STANDINGS

LAST WEEK: Neal McCready: 3-3 overall, 4-2 ATS Chase Parham: 3-3 overall, 4-2 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 3-3 overall, 4-2 ATS Zach Berry: 3-3 overall, 3-3 ATS FOR THE SEASON: Neal McCready: 32-15 overall, 25-22 ATS Chase Parham: 33-14 overall, 29-18 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 33-14 overall, 26-21 ATS Zach Berry: 33-14 overall, 26-21 ATS

All games Saturday; all times listed Central Daylight Time

A young Ohio State fan peacefully protests the Big Ten's decision to not play this fall. Credit to Ohio State. By God, the masses there never even pretended to waver regarding football.

Nebraska -25 at No. 5 Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX Neal McCready: I appreciate the Huskers. Ohio State should, too. But I bet they don't. Everyone I trust believes the Buckeyes are a legitimate great team. Neal's Pick: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 20 Chase Parham: It's week one so beats the hell out of me. Ohio State will be in the playoff but Go Huskers and all that. Parham's Pick: Ohio State 49, Nebraska 28 Jeffrey Wright: I’m getting back to my roots. Whatever the number is with Ohio State, I’m laying it, especially against ScottFraudFrost. Wright’s pick: Ohio State 45, Nebraska 14 Zach Berry: Nebraska sucks, but this is a big number in week one. Zach's Pick: Ohio State 40, Nebraska 17

One can't help but wonder if Auburn used up all its good luck this season on a rainy Saturday versus Arkansas. Ole Miss hopes so, as do many Auburn fans. (Associated Press)

Auburn -3.5 at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I need to make up a game here and there, and I'm betting my colleagues are going to take the Rebels. Auburn isn't good, but I do think the Tigers are versatile enough on offense to give Ole Miss problems. Neal's Pick: Auburn 35, Ole Miss 31 Chase Parham: Auburn is average at everything, while Ole Miss has a high ceiling on one side of the ball and a low ceiling on the other. It makes for a ridiculous Saturday so give me the points, but I don't feel good about it. Matt Corral has to solve last weekend because Kevin Steele is going to copycat it. Parham's Pick: Auburn 31, Ole Miss 28 Jeffrey Wright: I know the circumstances are different, but this game feels a lot like the Auburn game in 2018. Auburn entered Oxford for an 11 a.m. game reeling after consecutive losses, (Mississippi State and a bad loss during an 11 a.m. game at home to Tennessee) and rumors were swirling that a loss at Ole Miss would be the end for Malzahn. Ole Miss was developing the reputation as a team with a good offense but a horrific defense, but they were building some momentum. Then, Auburn put up 21 points during the third quarter and won by 16, starting a five-game losing streak for Ole Miss to end the season. The key difference in Saturday’s matchup is that Lane Kiffin’s offense is more consistent, particularly in the Red Zone, than Phil Longo’s offense was in 2018. However, Gus Malzahn is 5-1-1 against the spread and 6-1 straight up against Ole Miss, and Auburn is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 straight up as a favorite in Oxford. Also, Kevin Steele had the best gameplay against LSU last season, dropping into coverage, a plan that Barry Odom utilized last week. I’ll lay them. Wright’s pick: Auburn 35, Ole Miss 28 Zach Berry: This is a bit of a crossroads for both programs in different ways. Auburn is desperately trying to keep their head above water while Ole Miss is trying to continue to improve in different facets of the game with a new staff. And this is an 11am kick? It's bound to be a stupid game. Zach's Pick: Auburn 34, Ole Miss 30

This photo is Tennessee football in a snapshot.

No. 2 Alabama -20 at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: Lay 'em. Neal's Pick: Alabama 49, Tennessee 13 Chase Parham: Alabama is just too good offensively. Tennessee will have more of a pulse than last week and this may even be interesting for a minute, but Jared Guarantano is all I need to know here. Parham's Pick: Bama 49, Tennessee 17 Jeffrey Wright: Stay the course with Bama. Stay calm and lay them all. Wright’s pick: Alabama 45, Tennessee 21 Zach Berry: VFLol Zach's Pick: Alabama 44, Tennessee 20

Oklahoma State Mike Gundy prepares for his next career conducting the Boston Symphony. (Associated Press)

No. 17 Iowa State +3.5 at No. 6 Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: This should be a really entertaining game. Dead even, really. However, I'll go with the home team and lay a few. Also, if I'm Matt Campbell, I'm staying at Iowa State. In today's college football, that's a strong job. Security and realistic expectations are attractive. Neal's Pick: Oklahoma State 37, Iowa State 31 Chase Parham: Iowa State has mostly gotten the stink of the opener washed off, but Oklahoma State is more dynamic and more fun to watch. Parham's Pick: OSU 42, Iowa State 31 Jeffrey Wright: You can make an argument that no team in the Big XII should be considered a favorite and you should just take the points. However, Iowa State has allowed so much pressure on Purdy this year, and Oklahoma State has done a pretty good job rushing the pass and they’ve done an outstanding job in coverage this year, a good recipe against a team that relies on a quarterback extending plays and making throws downfield. I’ll lay them. Wright’s pick: Oklahoma State 28, Iowa State 17 Zach Berry: Take the over, too. Zach's Pick: Oklahoma State 31, Iowa State 26

One year ago, Ed Orgeron was on top of the world. Now, he's wearing a mask and congratulating a guy who, just one year ago, was the head coach at Appalachian State. Man, 2020 is wild. Yes, I know this caption doesn't fit with this game, but I saw it and couldn't stop thinking about it. (USA Today)

Kentucky -6.5 at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: That Kentucky defense is going to test Mizzou, but the Wildcats' offense is fast becoming one-dimensional. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 24, Missouri 21 Chase Parham: Mizzou has had its one shining moment. Speaking of, that whole basketball school thing hasn't exactly come to fruition since the move to the SEC. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 27, Missouri 17 Jeffrey Wright: I think Missouri is a touch overvalued here, and Kentucky has a winning record (against the spread) under Stoops as a road favorite in conference games. Wright’s pick: Kentucky 24, Missouri 17 Zach Berry: This is going to be a slog. Zach's Pick: Kentucky 25, Missouri 23

Look at Boom! He won this game. This is an intense man. (Associated Press)

South Carolina +6.5 at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Dammit, I can't let you go, Boom. I like the Gamecocks straight up. Jaycee Horn is my favorite player in college football, proof that I've lost my mind. Neal's Pick: South Carolina 28, LSU 27 Chase Parham: Myles Brennan is banged up, though props to him for playing through the injury against Mizzou. Respect. Carolina is average everywhere, but the Gamecocks have an identity and that counts for something. Parham's Pick: Carolina 24, LSU 20 Jeffrey Wright: I’ve vowed not to bet on LSU again (unless they can play Vanderbilt again). Wright: South Carolina 24, LSU 21 Zach Berry: Will South Carolina come back down to Earth after an emotional win last week? I think so. Add in that LSU is probably starting a freshman under center against one of the best third-down defenses in the nation and you have a recipe for a mediocre disaster. Zach's Pick: South Carolina 29, LSU 26

Michigan men Juwan Howard (the tall one) and Jim Harbaugh (the one wearing khakis as part of a uniform) discuss myocarditis back in March. Thank God they solved it!

No. 18 Michigan -2.5 at No. 21 Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: I don't like Michigan and I do like Minnesota. Things a Republican shouldn't say for $1,000, Alex. Neal's Pick: Minnesota 27, Michigan 24 Chase Parham: Give me the points and the team that's palatable. I'll sleep better at night if I don't take Michigan. Parham's Pick: Minnesota 30, Michigan 27 Jeffrey Wright: I’m going with a simple gut play here. College football doesn’t officially start until Harbaugh loses to someone just like Minnesota, and we immediately start questioning how Michigan can pay him so much and if he can’t beat Minnesota what’s going to happen against Ohio State. Fingers crossed that starts Saturday night. Wright’s pick: Minnesota 24, Michigan 20 Zach Berry: This is the game that the Wolverines win that creates false hope. Zach's Pick: Michigan 32, Minnesota 28

Wanna feel old? I grew up watching Skip Dykes' dad coach Notre Dame. I also grew up watching Shane Buechele's dad play for the Pirates, Cubs and others. (Associated Press)