RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by The College Corner: Week 9

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Well, here we are. It's November, heading down the stretch of the season and we're all jumbled up in a three-way lead. It's invigorating, of course, to be in this position, but I know I'll likely need some help soon. So, where should I look for interns. Well, I noticed this week that one could find a lot of late help, sort of right out of the blue (unintentional pun, but I laughed at myself there) in the Great Midwest. So we are recruiting Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan for interns this fall. We've heard the people there are very hard-working, often doing their best work around 4 a.m. We've heard they are extremely motivated to do their civic duty. BREAKING: FOX NEWS IS REPORTING THAT ZACH BERRY HAS WON THE NEAL'S PICKS CHAMPIONSHIP. That feels premature. There is still plenty of season left, but we'll certainly remember that. There's a chance we'll need to make up some ground at the end, and the folks in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan have shown they'll do what it takes to do just that. Whatever it takes. Anyway, we are also going to look around in Georgia a bit for intern help. Don't tell anyone, but this would be a bit of subterfuge. We might send a Georgian into Jeffrey's camp or Chase's camp late. We've heard Georgians are phenomenal at blowing leads late. Anyway, on to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 6-0 overall, 5-1 ATS Chase Parham: 6-0 overall, 4-2 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 6-0 overall, 5-1 ATS Zach Berry: 5-1 overall, 3-3 ATS For the season: Neal McCready: 43-18 overall, 35-26 ATS Chase Parham: 44-17 overall, 35-26 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 44-17 overall, 35-26 ATS Zach Berry: 44-17 overall, 33-28 ATS

All Times Central Standard Time

Friday's game

BYU's Zach Wilson, the best player in college football no one has heard of.

No. 9 BYU +6 at No. 21 Boise State, 8:45 p.m., FS1 Neal McCready: I know Boise State is a hot home pick, but BYU is legitimately good. They'll prove that on the blue turf. Neal's Pick: BYU 37, Boise State 23 Chase Parham: BYU has a real shot of going undefeated. That sentence will still be true on Saturday. Parham's Pick: BYU 38, Boise 34 Jeffrey Wright: I hate betting against the team with the better quarterback, but I think I hate betting against Boise at night on the blue turf more. Wright’s pick: Boise State 35, BYU 27 Zach Berry: In the Mormon Manziel We Trust. Zach's Pick: BYU 33, Boise State 27

Saturday's games

West Virginia's Neal Brown, the best elite coach no one talks about as elite. (USA Today Sports)

West Virginia +7 at No. 22 Texas, 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: The Mountaineers looked the part last week against Kansas State. The 'Horns will get theirs but I think West Virginia is the better team. Neal's Pick: West Virginia 34, Texas 33 Chase Parham: Give me the points. Points plus the peace of mind of not betting on Texas are quite the combination. Tom Herman is due another loss. Parham's Pick: West Virginia 41, Texas 38 Jeffrey Wright: This game somehow feels like a trap on either side. Texas still is overvalued in my opinion, and they’re still tackling horrifically. I think West Virginia can run the ball and keep it within a possession. Wright’s pick: Texas 31, West Virginia 27 Zach Berry: You've gotta tip your cap to Neal Brown. And Tom Herman is still a fraud regardless of the outcome. Zach's Pick: Texas 30, West Virginia 24

College football's happiest story -- the Indiana Hoosiers. (USA Today Sports)

No. 23 Michigan -3 at No. 13 Indiana, 11 a.m., FS1 Neal McCready: I'd really love for Indiana to win this game, but I think Michigan closes strong with a trunkful of votes, er, points to steal victory from the Hoosiers. Alas... Neal's Pick: Michigan 31, Indiana 27 Chase Parham: I'm all for Tom Allen here, but I can't put my pick on it. Parham's Pick: Michigan 20, Indiana 14 Jeffrey Wright: I think Michigan’s defense eats up teams like Indiana. Also, I cannot get what Michigan did to them last year in Bloomington out of my mind. This feels like the get-right game for Michigan. Wright’s pick: Michigan 28, Indiana 17 Zach Berry: Speaking of frauds... Zach's Pick: Michigan 29, Indiana 27

In the red corner, Dan Mullen. Look how many people had to hold him back. My man has been lifting. (USA Today Sports)

No. 8 Florida +4.5 vs. No. 5 Georgia, 2:30 p.m., TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla., CBS Neal McCready: This feels like the spot where the Gators finally break through. I question Georgia's offense. I think Kyle Trask has his day. It's a shame for the Bulldogs this game isn't being played in Fulton County. If things were going bad, UGA could just break a water main, halt the festivities for a bit and then resume with a better plan to get more votes, er, points. Neal's Pick: Florida 30, Georgia 24 Chase Parham: Kirby Smart versus Dan Mullen is one hell of an unlikable coach matchup. Parham's Pick: Georgia 31, Florida 24 Jeffrey Wright: Last year Georgia really dirtied the pocket against Trask and turned him into Kyle Trash. Florida now has major losses on the defensive side. The question for me is can Florida actually score on Georgia. Dan Mullen’s offenses average 10.3 points per game against Kirby Smart’s defense. Further, Georgia is really starting to run the ball well, and Florida ranks 77th in the nation against the run. Wright’s pick: Georgia 27, Florida 20 Zach Berry: I'm going to go against the grain here. Zach's Pick: Florida 26, Georgia 24

Vanderbilt's Derek Mason, shown here demanding a line judge go tell his athletics director to fire him so he can get the hell out of this job and have $6 million for therapy, has a really cool face mask. It's my favorite face mask. (USA Today Sports)

Vanderbilt +18 at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: If no one watches, did it really happen? Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 27, Vanderbilt 7 Chase Parham: I mean, whatever. I know State sucks, but it's Vanderbilt. Parham's Pick: MSU 24, Vandy 3 Jeffrey Wright: This game really feels like an attack. Two of my favorite principles this year are to bet on whomever is playing Vanderbilt and whomever is playing Mississippi State. Vanderbilt does nothing well, and MSU plays good defense. I’ll keep calm and still bet against Vanderbilt. Wright’s pick: Mississippi State 28, Vanderbilt 7 Zach Berry: [yawn] Zach's Pick: Mississippi State 36, Vanderbilt 20

It's Jimbo versus Boom, football like it's supposed to be, Goddernit. (Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports)

No. 7 Texas A&M -7.5 at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I'm the one picking the Aggies to make the playoff, so I obviously think they're rolling over Boom and the Boys. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 13 Chase Parham: This line seems a touch too low. Hand over the bait though. And if I'm wrong, at least I'll be able to make fun of Texas A&M on Monday's podcast. Parham's Pick: TAMU 41, Carolina 20 Jeffrey Wright: I’m done betting on trusting South Carolina. Also, I think Texas A&M is good, not great, but good. Wright’s pick: Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 17 Zach Berry: Jimbo Fisher and Kellen Mond are going to lose a dumb one. This ain't it, though. Zach's Pick: Texas A&M 34, South Carolina 24

Just for you, Kevin. (USA Today Sports)

Tennessee -1.5 at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Watch this, Kevin. I don't think the Hogs are winning here, even though I do have a soft spot for the folks (one, in particular) in Fayetteville. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 24, Arkansas 21 Chase Parham: Arkansas plays really hard, and a win here wouldn't surprise me. We're going to take Tennessee to show a pulse and some quarterback play, though. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 27, Arkansas 24 Jeffrey Wright: What am I missing here? This feels like a trap because I think the wrong team is favored. Wright: Arkansas 24, Tennessee 21 Zach Berry: The Vols are not back. And neither are the Hogs. Zach's Pick: Tennessee 27, Arkansas 22

I can't spell his name, so here's the cut and paste for the quarterback who may end up being better than Tervor Lawrence: Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) runs during the fourth quarter of the game against Boston College at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Josh Morgan/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports