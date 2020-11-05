RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by The College Corner: Week 9

Neal's Picks, presented by The College Corner: Week 9
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Well, here we are.
It's November, heading down the stretch of the season and we're all jumbled up in a three-way lead. It's invigorating, of course, to be in this position, but I know I'll likely need some help soon.
So, where should I look for interns. Well, I noticed this week that one could find a lot of late help, sort of right out of the blue (unintentional pun, but I laughed at myself there) in the Great Midwest.
So we are recruiting Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan for interns this fall. We've heard the people there are very hard-working, often doing their best work around 4 a.m. We've heard they are extremely motivated to do their civic duty.
BREAKING: FOX NEWS IS REPORTING THAT ZACH BERRY HAS WON THE NEAL'S PICKS CHAMPIONSHIP.
That feels premature. There is still plenty of season left, but we'll certainly remember that. There's a chance we'll need to make up some ground at the end, and the folks in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan have shown they'll do what it takes to do just that. Whatever it takes.
Anyway, we are also going to look around in Georgia a bit for intern help. Don't tell anyone, but this would be a bit of subterfuge. We might send a Georgian into Jeffrey's camp or Chase's camp late. We've heard Georgians are phenomenal at blowing leads late.
Anyway, on to the picks...
Standings
Last Week:
Neal McCready: 6-0 overall, 5-1 ATS
Chase Parham: 6-0 overall, 4-2 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 6-0 overall, 5-1 ATS
Zach Berry: 5-1 overall, 3-3 ATS
For the season:
Neal McCready: 43-18 overall, 35-26 ATS
Chase Parham: 44-17 overall, 35-26 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 44-17 overall, 35-26 ATS
Zach Berry: 44-17 overall, 33-28 ATS
All Times Central Standard Time
Friday's game
No. 9 BYU +6 at No. 21 Boise State, 8:45 p.m., FS1
Neal McCready: I know Boise State is a hot home pick, but BYU is legitimately good. They'll prove that on the blue turf. Neal's Pick: BYU 37, Boise State 23
Chase Parham: BYU has a real shot of going undefeated. That sentence will still be true on Saturday. Parham's Pick: BYU 38, Boise 34
Jeffrey Wright: I hate betting against the team with the better quarterback, but I think I hate betting against Boise at night on the blue turf more. Wright’s pick: Boise State 35, BYU 27
Zach Berry: In the Mormon Manziel We Trust. Zach's Pick: BYU 33, Boise State 27
Saturday's games
West Virginia +7 at No. 22 Texas, 11 a.m., ABC
Neal McCready: The Mountaineers looked the part last week against Kansas State. The 'Horns will get theirs but I think West Virginia is the better team. Neal's Pick: West Virginia 34, Texas 33
Chase Parham: Give me the points. Points plus the peace of mind of not betting on Texas are quite the combination. Tom Herman is due another loss. Parham's Pick: West Virginia 41, Texas 38
Jeffrey Wright: This game somehow feels like a trap on either side. Texas still is overvalued in my opinion, and they’re still tackling horrifically. I think West Virginia can run the ball and keep it within a possession. Wright’s pick: Texas 31, West Virginia 27
Zach Berry: You've gotta tip your cap to Neal Brown. And Tom Herman is still a fraud regardless of the outcome. Zach's Pick: Texas 30, West Virginia 24
No. 23 Michigan -3 at No. 13 Indiana, 11 a.m., FS1
Neal McCready: I'd really love for Indiana to win this game, but I think Michigan closes strong with a trunkful of votes, er, points to steal victory from the Hoosiers. Alas... Neal's Pick: Michigan 31, Indiana 27
Chase Parham: I'm all for Tom Allen here, but I can't put my pick on it. Parham's Pick: Michigan 20, Indiana 14
Jeffrey Wright: I think Michigan’s defense eats up teams like Indiana. Also, I cannot get what Michigan did to them last year in Bloomington out of my mind. This feels like the get-right game for Michigan. Wright’s pick: Michigan 28, Indiana 17
Zach Berry: Speaking of frauds... Zach's Pick: Michigan 29, Indiana 27
No. 8 Florida +4.5 vs. No. 5 Georgia, 2:30 p.m., TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla., CBS
Neal McCready: This feels like the spot where the Gators finally break through. I question Georgia's offense. I think Kyle Trask has his day. It's a shame for the Bulldogs this game isn't being played in Fulton County. If things were going bad, UGA could just break a water main, halt the festivities for a bit and then resume with a better plan to get more votes, er, points. Neal's Pick: Florida 30, Georgia 24
Chase Parham: Kirby Smart versus Dan Mullen is one hell of an unlikable coach matchup. Parham's Pick: Georgia 31, Florida 24
Jeffrey Wright: Last year Georgia really dirtied the pocket against Trask and turned him into Kyle Trash. Florida now has major losses on the defensive side. The question for me is can Florida actually score on Georgia. Dan Mullen’s offenses average 10.3 points per game against Kirby Smart’s defense. Further, Georgia is really starting to run the ball well, and Florida ranks 77th in the nation against the run. Wright’s pick: Georgia 27, Florida 20
Zach Berry: I'm going to go against the grain here. Zach's Pick: Florida 26, Georgia 24
Vanderbilt +18 at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Neal McCready: If no one watches, did it really happen? Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 27, Vanderbilt 7
Chase Parham: I mean, whatever. I know State sucks, but it's Vanderbilt. Parham's Pick: MSU 24, Vandy 3
Jeffrey Wright: This game really feels like an attack. Two of my favorite principles this year are to bet on whomever is playing Vanderbilt and whomever is playing Mississippi State. Vanderbilt does nothing well, and MSU plays good defense. I’ll keep calm and still bet against Vanderbilt. Wright’s pick: Mississippi State 28, Vanderbilt 7
Zach Berry: [yawn] Zach's Pick: Mississippi State 36, Vanderbilt 20
No. 7 Texas A&M -7.5 at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: I'm the one picking the Aggies to make the playoff, so I obviously think they're rolling over Boom and the Boys. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 13
Chase Parham: This line seems a touch too low. Hand over the bait though. And if I'm wrong, at least I'll be able to make fun of Texas A&M on Monday's podcast. Parham's Pick: TAMU 41, Carolina 20
Jeffrey Wright: I’m done betting on trusting South Carolina. Also, I think Texas A&M is good, not great, but good. Wright’s pick: Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 17
Zach Berry: Jimbo Fisher and Kellen Mond are going to lose a dumb one. This ain't it, though. Zach's Pick: Texas A&M 34, South Carolina 24
Tennessee -1.5 at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Neal McCready: Watch this, Kevin. I don't think the Hogs are winning here, even though I do have a soft spot for the folks (one, in particular) in Fayetteville. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 24, Arkansas 21
Chase Parham: Arkansas plays really hard, and a win here wouldn't surprise me. We're going to take Tennessee to show a pulse and some quarterback play, though. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 27, Arkansas 24
Jeffrey Wright: What am I missing here? This feels like a trap because I think the wrong team is favored. Wright: Arkansas 24, Tennessee 21
Zach Berry: The Vols are not back. And neither are the Hogs. Zach's Pick: Tennessee 27, Arkansas 22
No. 1 Clemson -6.5 at No. 4 Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC
Neal McCready: It's going to be a very good and relatively close game, in my opinion. It's going to be too close to call for a long time, though I look for the Tigers to get a late batch of votes, er, points to cover. Look for Fox News to call it in the first quarter. Neal's Pick: Clemson 44, Notre Dame 30
Chase Parham: I'm not going to overreact to last week. I know there's no Trevor Lawrence, and I know BC game Clemson a scare, but I'm sticking with the overall talent difference here. The line is a touch bigger than I'd hope, but I think it's a trap. Parham's Pick: Clemson 40, Notre Dame 31
Jeffrey Wright: If you’re going to beat Big Game Clemson, you have to bring an offense. Ian Book by definition cannot bring an offense. Also, never forget that he looked like a wounded gazelle on the Serengeti in the pocket the last time he played Clemson.
Wright’s pick: Clemson 31, Notre Dame 17
Zach Berry: No Trevor Lawrence, no problem. Zach's Pick: Clemson 30, Notre Dame 25