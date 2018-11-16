THE GREEN -- I've tried everything. I fired the interns. That worked. I tried psychological warfare, via the New Orleans Saints. That worked twice. I resorted to the Canadian Football League. That wasn't successful. Thanks for nothing, Winnipeg. This week, I'm too tired to try anything new, too bored to brainstorm. I'm 11 games out of the lead and this week's slate is so uninspiring I can't get creative. I'm looking ahead to next week already, and let's face it, I'm going to need another magical bowl season run to even have a chance. At least I'm over .500. Everyone should prepare for a weekend slate of NBA games, a random horse race and God knows what else. On to the picks... Last week: Jeffrey Wright: 11-4 overall, 8-7 ATS Neal McCready: 10-5 overall, 9-6 ATS Chase Parham: 11-4 overall, 11-4 ATS Barrett Clark: 12-3 overall, 8-7 ATS Corey Clark: 8-7 overall, 6-9 ATS For the season: Jeffrey Wright: 82-24 overall, 50-43 ATS Neal McCready: 84-22 overall, 48-45 ATS Chase Parham: 85-21 overall, 59-34 ATS Barrett Clark: 90-16 overall, 53-40 ATS Corey Clark: 84-22 overall, 43-50 ATS

All games Saturday. All times Central Standard Time.

We got next 😏 pic.twitter.com/IHRzeZFOgZ — The Citadel Football (@CitadelFootball) November 11, 2018

Citadel (No line) at No. 1 Alabama, 11 a.m., SEC Network: Jeffrey Wright: Alabama First Half. Take It. I have no idea if it will exist, but just take it. Jeffrey Wright’s Pick: Alabama 52, Citadel 7 Neal McCready: I wouldn't let Tua play. I wouldn't let him come to the stadium. But that's just me. Neal's Pick: Alabama 42, Citadel 6 Chase Parham: Nick Saban said this week Tua is past whatever ailed his knee in recent weeks. I'd be cautious anyway. Don't chance something about The Citadel. Parham's Pick: Alabama 44, The Citadel 0 Barrett Clark: Alabama can beat the Citadel as bad as they want to but, they call off the Elephants after the half. Barrett's Pick: Alabama 38 Citadel 0 Corey Clark: Citadel is a good team, and the crowd better show up and respect them damnit. Corey's Pick: Alabama 3 Citadel 2.

Arkansas is a season-long reminder that football is hard



(via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/rbBWJ0aRt6 — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) November 11, 2018

Arkansas (+19.5) at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN: Jeffrey Wright: Do I think Mississippi State can score 20 at home against Arkansas? Sure. Why not? Arkansas felt like they fired every bullet in the chamber last week, and Arkansas will be the perfect Alabama hangover cure for the Bulldogs. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Mississippi State 31, Arkansas 6 Neal McCready: You'll be happy to know Campbell stayed one whole quarter at the game in Fayetteville last week. I have raised a house full of football junkies. Caroline knows who Jordan Ta'amu is. Carson knows who Mitch Trubisky and Khalil Mack are. Junkies. Neal's Pick: Mississippi State 33, Arkansas 10 Chase Parham: I took Arkansas to cover last week and it worked. It took two slides and overcoming Ed Orgeron's dumb decision to not take a knee, but it worked. Let's try it again. Parham's Pick: MSU 31, Arkansas 16 Barrett Clark: State College beats Arkansas but doesn't cover. Seems like a big number. Barrett's Pick: State College 35 Arkansas 17 Corey Clark: State wins and easy one, but plays sloppy between their two rivals. Corey's Pick MSU 24 Arkansas 10

Thanks to the most efficient game in football history, Florida intended to play FBS Idaho this week, but ended up with FCS Idahohttps://t.co/CwVYK3rVdU — Detective Magikarp (@JasonKirkSBN) November 15, 2018

Idaho (No line) at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU: Jeffrey Wright: Gross. Dan Mullen is going to win at least nine games with Filipe Franks. Those that insist he’s not a good coach need a vision test. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Florida 45, Idaho 3 Neal McCready: Dan Mullen has to still wonder how his team pulled off that win over South Carolina. Further, think how happy Mullen must be knowing he doesn't have to do the whole pretend-to-care-about-the-Egg Bowl routine this Thanksgiving. Neal's Pick: Florida 34, Idaho 9 Chase Parham: I watched Idaho one time. It wasn't pretty. I have a feeling this one won't be either. Dan Mullen has been a blessed man for the most part this season in Gainesville. Parham's Pick: Florida 34, Idaho 10 Barrett Clark: Not much of a contest. Barrett's Pick: Florida 35 Idaho 10 Corey Clark: Gross. Corey's Pick: Florida 3 Idaho 2.

The #BlueRaider defense has forced 12 turnovers the last 4 games. Check out some of their national rankings:



3️⃣RD: Defensive TDs

5️⃣TH: Red Zone Defense

1️⃣6️⃣TH: Turnovers Gained

1️⃣8️⃣TH: Interceptions pic.twitter.com/VgMoK65TlV — Middle Tennessee FB (@MT_FB) November 11, 2018

Middle Tennessee (+16) at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network Alternate Channel: Jeffrey Wright: Spring that trap, folks. Lay them. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Kentucky 34, MTSU 13 Neal McCready: I think the Wildcats take out some frustration here. Right? Neal's Pick: Kentucky 37, Middle Tennessee 17 Chase Parham: Vanderbilt beat Middle Tennessee by give or take 30. I know Kentucky suddenly is trash, especially offensively, but it still has to cover this one. I think. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 28, Middle 10 Barrett Clark: Kentucky beats Middle Tennessee but doesn't cover. Barrett's Pick: Round Baller's 28 Blue Raiders 14 Corey Clark: How motivated is Kentucky? Corey's Pick: UK 30 MTSU 17

The SEC takes a lot of crap for this terrible weekend of non-conference breathers in November, but it’s not worse than week 1 of games in the Big 12. All Power Five teams play some terrible teams. Who cares when it happens? pic.twitter.com/EZOav0P7EI — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) November 14, 2018

Missouri (-6) at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS: Jeffrey Wright: Missouri is two fluke events away (the monsoon in Columbia, South Carolina and the pass interference call that wasn’t against Kentucky) from staring at 10-2 with those two losses being Alabama and Georgia. Missouri is the better team, and Lock has played well down the stretch. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Missouri 28, Tennessee 17 Neal McCready: Tennessee has played really well of late. Then again, Missouri has, too. As crappy mid-level SEC games, this one shouldn't be half bad. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 27, Missouri 24 Chase Parham: Somehow this is actually a decent game. Mizzou will win, but I give Tennessee credit for improving throughout the season. If nothing else, we can no longer make fun of Jeremy Pruitt. Parham's Pick: Mizzou 24, Tennessee 13 Barrett Clark: Lightning won't strike twice for the Vols. Barrett's Pick: Mizzou 31 Tennessee 27 Corey Clark: I have no clue. Tennessee is getting better, and Mizzou is schizo. Corey's Pick: Mizzou 24 UTK 21

Liberty (+28.5) at Auburn, 3 p.m., SEC Network Alternate Channel: Jeffrey Wright: I want to take Liberty, so I’ll take Auburn. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Auburn 38, Liberty 7 Neal McCready: Give me Liberty and give me the points. Is that the saying? I can't believe I'm doing this. Neal's Pick: Auburn 34, Liberty 7 Chase Parham: I had no idea Liberty was an FBS team. I do remember Ole Miss beat the Flames 6-5 in the 2009 baseball season opener. Auburn has one more feel-good moment before next weekend's beatdown. Parham's Pick: Auburn 41, Liberty 10 Barrett Clark: Auburn takes care of Liberty easy but the score won't show it. Barrett's Pick: Auburn 36 Liberty 7 Corey Clark: That's an awful lot of points for a sammich game between UGA and Bama. Corey's Pick: Auburn 35 Liberty 7

Minutemen

Massachusetts (+44) at Georgia, 3 p.m., SEC Network: Jeffrey Wright: Teams that lay 30 points or don’t cover nearly 70 percent of lines. I guess I will take the points, but gross. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Georgia 49, UMASS 10 Neal McCready: It's a lot of points, sure, but rankings and such could end up mattering to the Dawgs. Neal's Pick: Georgia 51, Massachusetts 6 Chase Parham: I said I'll only lay that many with Alabama. Georgia is good, but it isn't Alabama. Parham's Pick: Georgia 44, Massachusetts 3 Barrett Clark: Georgia will do what they are supposed to do. They will out physical UMASS but 44 is a large number. Barrett's Pick: Georgia 48 UMASS 7 Corey Clark: I hate these tune up games. Corey's Pick: UGA 42 UMass 3

Two seasons ago, @UAB_FB wasn't playing football.



Today, the Blazers are 9-1 and clinched the Conference USA West Division title. pic.twitter.com/cjCP9oUyvd — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) November 11, 2018

UAB (+16.5) at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN2: Jeffrey Wright: This feels like a trap, so I’ll do what I always do – spring that trap. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Texas A&M 38, UAB 13 Neal McCready: Can UAB stop the run at all? I hate these games. UAB is winning but they've played no one like the Aggies. Texas A&M, meanwhile, is due a letdown. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 34, UAB 17 Chase Parham: UAB is a great story. The Blazers are a team full of transfers, and I think they get spunky for three quarters or so. Parham's Pick: Texas A&M 34, UAB 20 Barrett Clark: Texas A&M covers at home against UAB. Barrett's Pick: TAMU 31 UAB 14 Corey Clark: RIP the board if UAB loses by less that Ole Miss did. I'm a glutton for punishment. Corey's Pick: aTm 35 UAB 31

Rice (+43) at LSU, 6:30 p.m., ESPN: Jeffrey Wright: Forgive me father for I am about to sin. I’m about to bet on a 1-10 team that hasn’t beaten an FBS opponent since September 9th, 2017. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: LSU 41, Rice 7 Neal McCready: At first blush, this feels like too many points. However, LSU's defense is salty and Joe Burrow is OK against horrible teams. Then again, LSU is due a letdown. On the other hand, the Tigers are in the same beauty pageant Georgia is in. The Sugar Bowl could be on the line. Neal's Pick: LSU 52, Rice 6 Chase Parham: See above about Georgia. Same applies here. Parham's Pick: LSU 41, Rice 3 Barrett Clark: I don't see LSU scoring the points it takes to win by 43. Barrett's Pick: LSU 38 Rice 3 Corey Clark: Ed has her on cruise control. Corey's Pick: LSU 42 Rice 2

Ole Miss (+2.5) at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network: Jeffrey Wright: I saw this game last year. Vanderbilt can’t cover Ole Miss. Admittedly, the injuries are a concern, but Ole Miss is better. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Ole Miss 40, Vanderbilt 34 Neal McCready: Vanderbilt could get 300 yards on the ground. I'm not convinced Scottie Phillips plays. I'm not trying to be negative, but I just don't see it. The last time I picked Vanderbilt to beat Ole Miss, Sean Patterson Sr. went nuts and his son made an ass of himself in the postgame media availability. God, I hope I don't upset Tom Mars. Neal's Pick: Vanderbilt 37, Ole Miss 31 Chase Parham: Ole Miss is 0-6 in the SEC against the spread this season, and the Rebels are finding creative ways to keep that streak going. I think Vanderbilt is better than it gets credit for, and I keep thinking about the Notre Dame cover. Parham's Pick: Vanderbilt 34, Ole Miss 28 Barrett Clark: Prove me wrong Rebels. Barrett's Pick: Vandy 35 Ole Miss 33 Corey Clark: At some point, we're going to play great......right? RIGHT? Corey's Pick: Ole Miss 49 Vandy 28

BREAKING: Eleven Founding Members to Launch a New League in Association with the National Premier Soccer League.



“This has been in the works for several years and we are proud for our fans and supporters to see this come to fruition.” - @sheldongrizzle pic.twitter.com/HlTNPkUO1B — Chattanooga Football Club (@ChattanoogaFC) November 15, 2018