THE GREEN -- Well, it's Championship Week in college football, so by God, we're having Championship Week at Neal's Picks. Someone will win. Someone(s) will lose. Then, much like college football's championship week, we at Neal's Picks will just march on -- since this week very likely means very little. Sure, we'll have to get creative until the bowl games roll around, but that's OK. That's why Cathead Vodka exists, right? Last week had a chance to be special, but Texas A&M never could finish the overtime the way we needed. Throw in a sneaky South Carolina cover and the entire week equalled one big missed opportunity. So we try again -- sort of like college football, which has an easy fix at its disposal (an eight-team playoff) but sticks with the same plan, year after year, hoping that somehow something changes. On to the picks... Last week: Jeffrey Wright: 8-1 overall, 5-4 ATS Neal McCready: 8-1 overall, 5-4 ATS Chase Parham: 7-2 overall, 5-4 ATS Barrett Clark: 8-1 overall, 4-5 ATS Corey Clark: 7-2 overall, 6-3 ATS Overall season record: Jeffrey Wright: 101-25 overall, 60-50 ATS Neal McCready: 102-24 overall, 56-54 ATS Chase Parham: 103-23 overall, 69-41 ATS Barrett Clark: 109-17 overall, 62-48 ATS Corey Clark:101-25 overall, 52-58 ATS

All times listed Central Standard Time:

Friday's games:

Northern Illinois (+3.5) vs. Buffalo, MAC Championship Game, Ford Field, Detroit, 6 p.m., ESPN2: Jeffrey Wright: Buffalo has been good to me this season, and I’m loyal to those that are good to me. The Bulls have gone 9-3 ATS this season. Also, the Bulls haven’t beaten Northern Illinois since 1968 and are 0-10 against the Huskies as a member of the MAC and have only covered 3 of those lines, so…they’re due .Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Buffalo 31, Northern Illinois 24 Neal McCready: Buffalo is legitimately good, at least by MAC standards. That's all I've got. Neal's Pick: Buffalo 31, Northern Illinois 24 Chase Parham: Did you know that Dave Doeren once took Northern Illinois to the Orange Bowl? No idea why I just thought of that. Parham's Pick: Buffalo 38, Northern Illinois 20 Barrett Clark: Are we still playing football? Barrett's Pick: Buffalo 27, No. Illinois 23 Corey Clark: Easy. Josh Allen sucks. Corey’s Pick: UNI 7 Buffalo 3

No. 17 Utah (+5.5) vs. No. 11 Washington, Pac-12 Championship Game, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif., 7 p.m., FOX: Jeffrey Wright: These teams are very similar in construction except Washington has more talent, and now that Myles Gaskin is healthy, they’re starting to look like the team that they were projected to be before the season started. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Washington 24, Utah 14 Neal McCready: I watched Washington dispose of Washington State in the snow last week. Cal beat Washington this year. That statement is meant as a reminder to Ole Miss fans who put next September's game in the win column without a moment's hesitation. The Golden Bears will be a tough out. Remember I told you. Neal's Pick: Washington 27, Utah 21 Chase Parham: Both teams had to play in it, but I think the snow was the deciding factor last week in the Apple Cup. Washington beat Utah by two scores early in the season, but the Utes have gotten better as the year has gone along other than a weird game against Arizona State. I'll take the points just to be different from the others -- or at least I think the other take the Huskies. Parham's Pick: Utah 24, Washington 20 Barrett Clark: I probably won't be awake. Barrett's Pick: Washington 28, Utah 23 Corey Clark: I’m bad disappointed the Pirate didn’t make it. Corey’s Pick: Utah 21 UW 20

Saturday's games:

No. 14 Texas (+7.5) vs. No. 5 Oklahoma, Big 12 Championship Game, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, 11 a.m., ABC: Jeffrey Wright: Oklahoma somewhat has the same script every season. They begin the year in “kill mode”, crushing opponents and covering lines as if it’s their job, then around Week 4 they stop covering and avoiding death, and then they lose a game in October before returning to form. However, I still don’t know how they stop QB Power, the play that Texas abused them on during the Showdown, but Ehlinger is banged up, and I don’t think Oklahoma will pass up an opportunity to score if granted. I’ll lay them. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Oklahoma 45, Texas 35 Neal McCready: Horns down, beyatches. Boomer! Neal's Pick: Oklahoma 409, Texas 0 Chase Parham: Texas is impossible to like. The Longhorns have this odd superiority complex while also whining about everything. We're all Sooners on Saturday. Parham's Pick: Oklahoma 4.66 million, Texas 12 Barrett Clark: Always a fun game to watch. Barrett's Pick: Oklahoma 31 Texas 24 Corey Clark: The flags for the horns down might be the most “2018 thing” of 2018. Corey’s Pick: Oklahoma 77 UT 0

Louisiana-Lafayette (+18) at Appalachian State, 11 a.m., ESPN: Jeffrey Wright: Why did they not play this game during its traditional Tuesday or Wednesday Fun Belt Slot? That seems like a mistake, and while Boone is basically the other end of the spectrum from Lafayette in virtually every facet, this still feels like too many points for a team that is wondering if their coach will be their coach next week. Side note — When I think of the United States Sun Belt, I think the mountains of North Carolina. Don’t you? Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Appalachian State 28, ULL 14 Neal McCready: Appalachian State is very good but I do wonder if the Scott Satterfield rumors will be a distraction. That said, the Cajuns just came off a lucky win over ULM, so they'll be so physically beaten they won't be able to take advantage of a distracted bunch of Mountaineers. Neal's Pick: Appalachian State 41, ULL 14 Chase Parham: App State has a salty defense under former Ole Miss player Bryan Brown in his first season as a coordinator there. I don't know what to do with a line this size in a championship game, but I'll take the favorite and rely on the defense. Parham's Pick: App State 38, ULL 17 Barrett Clark: Appalachian State games are always worth watching. Barrett's Pick: 35, ULL 14 Corey Clark: Neal is reaching. Corey’s Pick: App State 24 ULL 10

Akron (+28.5) at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC Network: Jeffrey Wright: Gross. Akron has been held to 17 points or fewer in six-of-11 games this season, but I don’t know how you can expect South Carolina to cover four-plus touchdowns in a meaningless game that will kick at noon. I’ll take the points. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: South Carolina 38, Akron 13 Neal McCready: Does this game really need to be played? Akron has lost four games in a row, including a 21-point loss to Ohio last week. South Carolina just absorbed its annual beatdown against Clemson. Let the kids rest. Neal's Pick: South Carolina 42, Akron 14 Chase Parham: Not even Akron and South Carolina care about this thing. Parham's Pick: Carolina 48, Akron 10 Barrett Clark: South Carolina needs to win big. Barrett's Pick: USC 35, Akron 7 Corey Clark: Meh. Corey’s Pick: USCar 35 Akron 3

UAB (+2) at Middle Tennessee, Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN: Jeffrey Wright: We just saw this game last week, and UAB mustered 89 yards of offense and lost the right to host the game. I suppose they could have been saving their best shot for this week, but it wasn’t decided that this week would be a rematch before the game. I’ll lay the points. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Middle Tennessee State University 27, UAB 20 Neal McCready: Middle Tennessee won by 24 over the Blazers just one week ago. I mean, I'm not scientist or anything, but that's empirical data. Neal's Pick: Middle Tennessee 27, UAB 17 Chase Parham: This is quite the odd scheduling quirk with these two teams playing a week ago. Bill Clark is a good coach, but 24-3 Raiders last week is more than two points. Works for me. Parham's Pick: Middle 27, UAB 3 Barrett Clark: Who really knows? Barrett's Pick: Middle Tennessee State 17, UAB 14 Corey Clark: Back to back games are weird. Corey’s Pick UAB 21 MTSU 20

Stanford (-2) at California, 2 p.m., Pac 12 Network: Jeffrey Wright: Sharps are all over Stanford here, but I have no interest in betting on David Shaw’s patented run-run-pass-punt offense that he utilizes during road games. I’ll take Cal STRAIGHT UP!!! Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Cal 20, Stanford 17 Neal McCready: Both of these teams have been erratic, so I'll take the points. Weirdly, this is a bucket list game for me. I'd actually like to watch this one in person. I think I'll cut myself now. Neal's Pick: California 21, Stanford 20 Chase Parham: Cal has won a lot of close games this year and is very comfortable in low-scoring snoozefests. But Stanford has years of experience in that type of game. Parham's Pick: Stanford 17, Cal 14 Barrett Clark: Stanford wins away and covers. Barrett's Pick: Stanford 28, Cal 25 Corey Clark: That brain power, though. Corey’s Pick: Stanford 28 UCB 23

Memphis (+3.5) at No. 8 UCF, AAC Championship Game, 2:30 p.m., ABC: Jeffrey Wright: Memphis was on track to win this game back in October before the rain ruined the party (nice little metaphor for Memphis in general). The forecast calls for an eight-percent chance of rain during game time in Orlando, and Memphis is a better team than they were Week 7. They’ve feasted on backup quarterbacks, and also will have the best player on the field in Darrell Henderson. If only he would have had just one more star in those recruiting rankings… Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Memphis 38, UCF 31 Neal McCready: Thank goodness McKenzie Milton is going to be OK eventually. That was a very scary injury. The Tigers only lost by one when they faced the Knights with Milton, and they've won four in a row since losing at Missouri. Call me an idiot (most do), but I think UCF's streak ends Saturday. Neal's Pick: Memphis 31, UCF 30 Chase Parham: I was probably taking Memphis anyway, and the McKenzie Milton injury solidified that without much of a thought. Memphis has the gift that keeps on giving with Mike Norvell's background check. Parham's Pick: Memphis 34, UCF 30 Barrett Clark: UCF takes care of Memphis State but doesn't cover. Barrett's Pick: UCF 17, Memphis State 14 Corey Clark: I feel bad for that UCFQB1. Corey’s Pick: Memphis 35 UCF 31

No. 1 Alabama (-13) vs. No. 4 Georgia, SEC Championship Game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 3 p.m., CBS: Jeffrey Wright: Georgia’s pass rush has been the weakest part of their defense for most of the season. Tua has completed 60.5 percent of his passes and thrown eight touchdowns and one interception against the blitz during SEC play. Further, Georgia has been the fourth-worst Red Zone offense and the worst Goal-to-Go offense in the SEC this season during conference play while having the second-best scoring offense in SEC play. Georgia’s average touchdown play in conference games is 27 yards, the highest in the league. Also, 12-of-their-24 touchdowns in SEC play are runs, the only team in the SEC with as many rushing touchdowns as passing. You don’t beat Alabama with explosive runs. Finally, I don’t think Alabama has been truly motivated for a game since the LSU game, and I think they’ll have plenty of motivation on Saturday. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Alabama 38, Georgia 17 Neal McCready: The last time these two teams met, it was a classic. If it's a classic this time, well, props to the SEC, for the fix is in, and it's a brilliant idea. I don't think the SEC has that sort of testicular fortitude, so... Neal's Pick: Alabama 41, Georgia 17 Chase Parham: I do think this thing is competitive for a half, though I'm sure Jeffrey's pocketbook hopes I'm incredibly wrong. I don't trust Jake Fromm, so the game isn't in doubt, and the better quarterback takes over in the second half. Parham's Pick: Alabama 40, Georgia 20 Barrett Clark: I don't know how to go in this game. I always miss on the spread with Alabama. Barrett's Pick: Bama 45, Georgia 31 Corey Clark: I’m just here for the chaos. Corey’s Pick: UGA 35 Bama 34

No. 25 Fresno State (+2.5) at no. 22 Boise State, Mountain West Conference Championship Game, 6:45 p.m., ESPN: Jeffrey Wright: If you want to bet against Boise State at home under the lights, be my guest. That’s a path that I cannot take. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Boise State 27, Fresno State 23 Neal McCready: I took Boise State the last time. I'll stick with them again. Neal's Pick: Boise State 27, Fresno State 24 Chase Parham: Fresno State had a 17-3 lead in the third quarter when these two teams played in Boise in early November. They are back there again, and while I think the Bulldogs may be better, it's supposed to snow, so I'll take Boise's ground game. Parham's Pick: Boise 20, Fresno 14 Barrett Clark: Fresno State wins in an upset. Barrett's Pick: Fresno State 17, Boise State 16 Corey Clark: ? Corey’s Pick: Fresno 24 Boise 20

No, 2 Clemson (-26) vs. Pittsburgh, ACC Championship Game, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m., ABC: Jeffrey Wright: Do I think Clemson can score 27 points? Yes. Lay them. Jeffrey Wright’s pick: Clemson 41, Pittsburgh 10 Neal McCready: With a 21-point loss to Miami notwithstanding, Pitt's been a decent football team this year. Clemson has no motivation to do anything Saturday but win and get the hell out of there healthy. In other words, this feels like a really big line. Neal's Pick: Clemson 38, Pitt 13 Chase Parham: Pitt will be all motivated for this thing. It'll only matter to Las Vegas. Parham's Pick: Clemson 40, Pitt 16 Barrett Clark: Clemson will destroy Pittsburgh. Barrett's Pick: Clemson 52, Pittsburgh 21 Corey Clark: No chaos here. Corey’s Pick: Clemson 42 Pitt 10