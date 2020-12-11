RebelGrove - No. 1 TE Hudson Wolfe to Ole Miss

After being committed to Tennessee for just over six months, Hudson Wolfe, the No. 1 tight end in the country has committed to Ole Miss.

On December 10, Wolfe announced his decommitment from Tennessee and most expected him to move his commitment quickly to Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels stayed in pursuit of the Savannah (Tenn.) Hardin County tight end this fall and it paid off.

"Back in the summer I had cut my list to three schools - Ohio State, Ole Miss and Tennessee," said Wolfe. I liked Ole Miss a lot, but there were questions about how the offense would be effective in the SEC. Those questions have all been answered.

"I chose Ole Miss because of the offensive scheme, tempo, and tight end utilization. Another key consideration is the proven tight end development from coach Kiffin, coach Lebby, and coach Finley throughout their careers."

Wolfe is a big tight end who will have the ability to step in and make an early impact in Oxford. He has a big frame with strong hands and ability to help in the run and passing game when he gets to Ole Miss.

The Rebels are hot right now and Wolfe is their 19th commitment for the 2021 class.