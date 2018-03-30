OXFORD | There are some games that are seamless, routine, coasting and typical during a baseball season.

And then there are games like Friday in Oxford. With the seventh-largest Swayze Field Crowd as witness, prolonged replay reviews, double plays, a multi-inning save, fly balls to the track and overall tension for nearly 3.5 hours engrossed the second game of a series matching top-five teams against each other for the first time in Ole Miss history.

Fourth-ranked Ole Miss rallied, survived, got clutch pitching and overcame its own miscues to slip past No. 5 Arkansas, 5-4, setting up a rubber match at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Both clubs are good and can hit and pitch,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “When that happens there seems like there’s so much riding on every pitch. And there is. It’s entertaining for the fans.”

Between the crowd of 10,648 and the Friday night feel of a super regional, the two teams with lofty postseason aspirations punched back and forth for the second straight day. In the end, Ole Miss’ common characteristics of extra base hits and excellent relief efforts evened Easter weekend.

“This is a Rebel team that hasn’t won a postseason game in a while, and we can feel it,” Nick Fortes said. “We feel that we believe that we can. This is a good representation of two teams going at it.”

The Rebels (24-4, 5-3) got a battle-worthy effort from stater Brady Feigl, and Greer Holston, Dallas Woolfolk and Parker Caracci all contributed big bullpen outs to finish the lengthy affair.

Arkansas is 19-8 and also 5-3 in the SEC.

Feigl scattered seven hits across 5.1 innings and mostly dodged four walks to give up only two runs and strike out four. Three of the hits allowed didn’t leave the infield, and he pitched around a deep and tenacious Arkansas attack.

“I thought he was terrific,” Bianco said. “It was a good mix of all pitches, and he used the changeup more than he has all year.”

Holston relieved Feigl with two on in the sixth and one out, and he struck out two straight hitters to escape the inning. Holston had allowed just one run over 8.1 innings entering Friday. The next inning a run was charged to him after the batter reached on a slow ground ball that Grae Kessinger didn’t field and throw to first base in time. The run scored when Grant Koch doubled with two outs.

Woolfolk struck out Dominic Fletcher to strand Koch, and he allowed a double to Jordan McFarland to start the eighth. That brought on Caracci, who gave up a double and dogged a long fly out to keep the lead intact. An inning later, Caracci struck out the side and ran his season K/BB ratio to 37/3.

It’s Caracci’s fifth save of the season, and four of them have come in eight days.

“Man he’s really good at the end,” Bianco said.

Ole Miss scored its first three runs with two outs. In the first inning, Thomas Dillard hit a 2-out, 2-strike pitch into right field for an RBI single, and in the second inning, freshman Tyler Keenan laced a hard chopper at Arkansas second baseman Carson Shaddy, who saw it skip over his shoulder.

The play was ruled an error, but two runs came in to give Ole Miss a 3-2 lead at the time.

Fortes hit a hanging breaking ball over the left field wall off Bryce Bonnin in the fifth to make it 5-2.

Play was stopped four times for five total reviews, and Dave Van Horn was out of challenges by the third inning.

Ole Miss held Arkansas to 2-of-12 hitting with runners in scoring position while going 5-for-15 with runners on base.